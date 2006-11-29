Sugar Coated Pecans

I don't normally post reviews, but this time I felt like I had to. The first time I made these I followed the recipe (even though the majority of reviews suggested otherwise). They were awesome! I figured if they were that good without making the suggested changes, they would be even better if I made the suggested changes (adding an additional egg white, and using vanilla instead of water). Well, I was VERY disappointed. They turned out chewy, and more glazed, instead of having the crunchy sweet coating on them that I loved when I followed the recipe. Plus, I felt like the vanilla deterred from the yummy spice flavor of the cinnamon. So, I've now made them a 3rd time and have to tell you that they are so much better if you follow the recipe. I normally tweak recipes based upon the suggestions in reviews, and if you did the same and never tried them the way the recipe states you may be happy, but if you try them without making the changes they will be even better! The only change I will say that I think helps is adding more cinnamon. I doubled it up but I suggest leaving everything else the same. Don't add more egg whites, and don't substitute the vanilla!