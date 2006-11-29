Sugar Coated Pecans
These sugar-coated pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
I'm so impressed with this recipe that I went out and bought 5 pounds of whole pecans (at over $9.00 per pound!)and plan to put them in the 20+ baskets I give out at Christmas along with cookies, jams, and my famous lemon bread. Does anyone know how long they will last? Can they be frozen? Thanks! ** An update....the original recipe is the best for the most part...I tried it with vanilla...better with water.....also tried with brown sugar.....white is better. Two things I did do....used 2 egg whites and almost twice as much cinnamon. I got so many requests for the recipe. I will include these nuts in my baskets every year from now on. Easy and soooo tasty! Oh, and the kitchen smells wonderful while they are baking too...BTW, they freeze beautifully!Read More
Not great.Read More
I used 1 cup Splenda in place of white sugar and it was great!
This is a great recipe. It was a bit easier for me to put the egg white in a gallon ziploc bag and the sugar mix in a bag and put the pecans in the egg white and flip it around and then dump them in the sugar and flip it around. A lot less clean up that way too. Great flavor.
I have been making these pecans for at least 30 years but use 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Some reviewers add vanilla; I find that masks the taste of the pecans too much. If you’re having a sticking problem, put 1 Tablespoon butter on a large baking sheet with sides. Place pan in the preheated oven to melt butter. Remove from oven and spread butter over entire bottom of pan. No need to drag out the Kitchen-Aid or use plastic bags, just wisk 1 large egg white and 1 Tablespoon of water until frothy, this is enough liquid to coat 1 pounds of nuts. Add the pecans to the egg white mixture and, using a rubber spatula, keep folding and stirring the pecans until completely coated. Add nuts to bowl with sugar mixture and again, using a rubber spatula, keep folding and stirring the pecans until completely coated. When the pecans are properly coated, there will be no sugar mixture left in the bowl. Be sure to spread pecans on the buttered baking sheet, in a single layer, and don’t forget to stir every 15 minutes while baking. I bake mine at 300 degrees F for 1 hour and have never had a problem with the nuts burning. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container and store at room temperature. Will last several weeks, if they aren’t eaten before that!
I don't normally post reviews, but this time I felt like I had to. The first time I made these I followed the recipe (even though the majority of reviews suggested otherwise). They were awesome! I figured if they were that good without making the suggested changes, they would be even better if I made the suggested changes (adding an additional egg white, and using vanilla instead of water). Well, I was VERY disappointed. They turned out chewy, and more glazed, instead of having the crunchy sweet coating on them that I loved when I followed the recipe. Plus, I felt like the vanilla deterred from the yummy spice flavor of the cinnamon. So, I've now made them a 3rd time and have to tell you that they are so much better if you follow the recipe. I normally tweak recipes based upon the suggestions in reviews, and if you did the same and never tried them the way the recipe states you may be happy, but if you try them without making the changes they will be even better! The only change I will say that I think helps is adding more cinnamon. I doubled it up but I suggest leaving everything else the same. Don't add more egg whites, and don't substitute the vanilla!
This is an excellent recipe. Very easy to make. I don't usually like sweet roasted pecans, but my husband wanted these to put on top of ice cream. The salt in the recipe is what makes it so good. I also added just a little extra cinnamon, and baked them on Reynolds release foil with no oil, it worked great. Easy clean up, just tossed the foil and I was done.
This recipe really is all that and worth the price of pecans. I halve the recipe when I make it but use an entire egg white, substitute vanilla for the water and use a bit more cinnamon than called for. I make sure that the pecans are all toasty and dried out before removing them from the oven because they are crunchier that way. YUM!
Great Recipe. I kept a batch for myself and took the rest to mom's house for Thanksgiving dinner. 2 lbs of these pecans were GONE in a matter of hours! I actually substituted Splenda for the sugar to cut down on calories, doubled the cinammon and used real vanilla extract instead of the water. The result was FABULOUS. Thanks for the recipe!
Everyone loved these sweet cruncy nuts. They are very addicting. I added a bit more cinnamin then was called for. Don't forget to grease the cookie sheet!
I made these 3 times since Thanksgiving; each time slightly different. The original recipe was perfect the first time! The 2nd time I added 1t vanilla and frothed the egg white/water till almost stiff. This made the pecans very crunchy, a little too granualted for me, but still very good. The 3rd time I substituted 1/4C of the granulated sugar for brown sugar, only frothed the egg white/water till just white and added 1/4t more cinnamon. Perfect again! These last ones were my favorate because they were a little richer (more carmelized than sugary). I love a recipe that is good in so many ways!
Oh my! These were my absolute favorite of all of the Christmas cookies and candies that I made this year. Not too sweet, but just enough to make them addictive! Thank you so much for the recipe. Tons and tons of compliments from friends and family on this one. Merry Christmas! Remember the reason for the season~ Jesus and the gift he offers to all of us!
I stumbled upon this recipe on this site today. I've been making these types of nuts since the 80's. This recipe is slightly different than the one I use. I use 1 tsp. salt, 3/4 tsp. cinnamon, and 3/4 tsp. ground nutmeg. The nutmeg adds so much to the spice flavor of these nuts. My recipe is named Spiced Nuts. I make many batches of them due to high demand of family and friends and coworkers. It helps to mix the dry ingredients ahead of time in a small ziploc bag, such as a sandwich size bag - just seal the bag and shake it and smush it around until blended. I make 4 to 6 of those ahead of time. I whisk 1 egg white and 1 TBSP water in a large mixing bowl for 45 sec, then add the nuts and with a wooden spoon keep folding them in the bowl until all are wet with the egg mixture. Then I grab one of my pre-made bags of dry ingredients and pour over the wet nuts and stir and keep folding until all sugar is coated over nuts. Spread on greased pan and I bake in a 250 oven. Remember to stir every 15 min and do not overbake. These rock. The nutmeg does add a lot to them. I was surprised not to see nutmeg mentioned in the reviews I read through. Happy Holidays.
Wow! So easy, I think I'll make them at Christmas time and give as gifts. I read other reviews about needing more cinnamon, so I increased it to 3/4 tsp. Perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
loved these so much I bought 2 more cans of nuts to make more tonight! I took the advice of adding the nuts to a zip lock bag (egg white with vanilla in 1 bag, cinnamon and splenda in the other bag) also used wax paper and sprayed butter pam on the wax paper. good stuff! I'm sure they would last a while if stored in a ziplock, but they were gone so quick I couldn't tell you how long they would last!
I made over 10 pounds of these sugared pecans this last Christmas and each time I packed them into a gift tin, I got rave reviews. I read the other reviewers and took into consideration their tweaks and used them for my pecan treats. I used 2 egg whites, 1 Tbsp vanilla, 1 cup regular sugar, 3/4 Tsp fine salt and 1 Tsp cinnamon in the 4 cups of pecans. I also added 1/4 tsp or orange oil in the vanilla and egg white mixture to give it a tang. When baking, I doubled the recipe and switched each pan (turning the nuts) every 15 minutes until they were done. They froze well and kept their taste even after a few weeks. When it got down to the smaller bits of nuts, I chopped them up and used them to top my pumpkin muffins. Again, they were the best!
My entire family loves this nut recipe! Thank you so much, Carolyn! I used a mix of pecans, walnuts and almonds (4 cups total). I added the egg white and water to one baggie and shook until foamy, then added the pecans and shook until evenly coated. I then poured them into a second baggie containing the sugar mixture, shook til well coated and poured out onto a parchment lined jelly roll pan. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe...it's scrumptious! Thanks again and happy holidays! :)
Best and easiest recipe yet! My pecans were coated fine in the bowl. Changes were: 1 T vanilla (instead of water), 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. 1 pound pecans is 2 cups - I have freshly picked pecans that I had to crack and shell. Definitely use a 9x13 pan to cook; stirring is easier than if you used a baking sheet. They smell great, taste great and I'll be making more as Xmas gifts stored in tins or mason jars. ** 1/9/08 UPDATE ** Made it again for the fourth time after a recipe request! This time I used a whisk which was fine and easier than using and cleaning a mixer. Also I have always used 1 egg white - why waste 2 eggs yolks? I don't see the need for 2 eggs whites. I also don't use ziplock bags to mix, I haven't had any problems justing stir/mixing the pecans in the bowl.
This recipe is a family favorite, I always have to make at least 5 batches throughout the holiday season. I found that substituting vanilla extract for water makes all the difference! I have been making the "original" pecans for years and just useed the vanilla for my most recent batch and was THRILLED with the results. This year I also added two teaspoons of Hershey's Cocoa Powder to the mix and could not beleive the difference, THEY ARE AMAZING! This is an extra little something I HIGHLY recomment!!! Even more compliments for the cook than before! And who doesn't love that!? Happy Holidays.
I made this as a lil something for people to nibble on Thanksgiving & fights practically broke out with my grown grandchildren as to who got more than the other--LOL-- I had to make 9 batches and give them a pound each as an extra Xmas bonus gift. I cooked them on a silcone sheet & believe me that was absolutely great--no sticking at all. I have the feeling I shall now be the one looked at to bring some of this to every party of any kind - LOL. Luckily I live in the South, where pecans are not difficult to find year round. Thanks for sharing : D
Excellent recipe! These rival those expensive pecans from the mall. I took other reviewer's advice and doubled the cinnamon, used vanilla extract instead of water and baked on Reynolds release foil. Just delicious and made my home smell so yummy! Next time I make these I might reduce the salt by just a tiny bit, since I tasted a bit too much salt in mine, but still so good!
I never use the oven to cook these nuts. I spread a teaspoon of melted butter in a Teflon pan, then cook them on a med. high heat 'til they are dry and no longer shiny. Doesn't take long before I'm crunching on my fav nuts!
used almonds excellent
I've been making these forever and they're wonderful - the work very well with Splenda too. One time, I was out of splenda and made them with a brown sugar/splenda blend - they were fabulous!!
These are OUT OF THIS WORLD. Be very careful, they are addictive. I made them exactly as instructed and I wouldn't change a thing.
Great tasting nuts and talk about addicting! We couldn't stop eating them. I followed some of the suggestions I read and used two egg whites instead of one. I can't say that I'll do that again. I felt the second egg white created an extra thick, candy-like coating on the nuts. I would have preferred a lighter coating. I also tried the suggestion of substituting vanilla extract for water. That suggestion I did like and will use again. Almond extract would work equally well. I gave this recipe 4 star instead of 5 only because the cinnamon was hard to detect. I suggest increasing the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon. For a healthier alternative and to ease clean up, use parchment paper or a silicone liner instead of a greased baking sheet.
Easier than I thought it would be, just set your timer every 15 min. to stir. Very tender and crunchy. I used slightly more cinnamon.
Worked great, should note to dump all of the egg white dipped pecans into the sugar then dump the whole batch onto the cookie sheet. I was trying to coat and remove several pieces - not worth the time. These were delicious both warm and a few days later. A tailgate keeper!
REALLY easy recipe- I used 1 tsp. of vanilla instead of the water, as suggested. I also cut down the salt slightly, and insteased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. Also, I used 2 egg whites instead of 1. Make sure to put foil over your cookie sheet with cooking spray, or else you'll be scraping off the remains of the pecans afterward. The pecans are good hot, warm, or cold. The instructions on how to actually introduce the mixtures to the pecans is vague- First, dump all of the pecans in a medium bowl with the egg whites & vanilla and mix. Then transfer the pecans & mixture into the next bowl with the cinnamon/sugar/salt mixture. Mix longer in this bowl. Afterward, spread the pecans on the foil lined cookie sheet.
These taste just like the candied pecans at the mall! This recipe was so easy that I was surprised it turned out so well.! I followed the recipe exactly and I highly recommend trying it.
You know that relative that complains about everything and is never satisfied at any family gathering? They (and everyone else) loved these and asked for the recipe. No bigger compliment can be given. I did use some of the other reviewers suggestions. 2 ziplock bags (one for the egg/water/vanilla mix & one for the sugar/cinnamon/salt mix) is a must & made clean up a cinch. Also, I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the tablespoon of water. Thank you so much for sharing!
Love this recipe! Simple and tasty. Based off the other reviews, I upped the egg whites to two, and beat them to the soft peak stage before adding the pecans. I also doubled the cinnamon. Be sure to grease the pan and stir every 15 minutes! Both these steps prevent sticking. And let cool before eating, they get crisp that way.
Delicious! Used about 1 and 1/2 egg whites- 1tsp of cinammon, replaced 1/2 cup white sugar with light brown sugar , replaced half of the water with vanilla extract! Threw the egg whites, water, and vanilla extract in 1 gallon plastic bag, added pecans to coat, then added salt, sugar, and cinammon. Dumped it out on a baking sheet covered with wax paper, topped with a sprinkle of cinammon- sugar and cooked it as per instructions and it they turned out fabulous and what an easy clean up!!!!
Soooo delicious! I followed other users and used 1 tsp. of cinnamon substituted vanilla for water added the extra egg white. Using the gallon size zip lock bags for the egg mixture and the sugar mixture made it easier for clean up and to ensure the pecans got coated with the mixture. I also used Reynolds Non Stick foil to line my cookie sheet, This made for such an easy clean up. I took these to a party and everyone raved. Even my friends who do not care for pecans loved them.
I've had good luck substituting coffee for the liquid. I used Irish Creme last time and received rave reviews!
I mixed Pecans and Almonds together. This recipe is great. Next time I am going to leave out the Almonds though. They didn't crunch up as much as the Pecans did. The only thing is I think next time I will also add more sugar to the mix. I'm thinking this will make a sweeter crunchier coating.
I've been making these during the Holidays for years. My family requests them!
Really good. I used these in a salad, and they were excellent.
I followed other reviewers suggestions and doubled the egg white and replaced the water with vanilla -- everywhere I take these they get rave reviews!
These were very good and easy to make.
Made these for a gathering today. Immediate swooning and recipe asking took place. I am not exaggerating. I recommend that if you bring this snack to an event bring copies of the recipe... I am not kidding!
All of the reviews are wonderful. These have ot beat any pecans I have tasted. I doubled the recipe (to freeze for later and they freeze perfectly) and used vanilla in the egg whites. After whipping them I just poured all the pecans into the KA bowl and coated them then added the sugar mixture and poured them out onto two trays which I switched back and forth in the oven for each 15 minute cooking time. PERFECT!
Love these!! I use 2 egg white, 2 T of water, and a tsp of vanilla. I mix these together in my kitchen aid, add the pecans to coat, and then add the sugar in 1 bowl. Less mess and it works really well!! We live near Hershey and my friends tell me these taste better than the kind you can buy at the park!
Fabulous! I add them to baby greens with gorgonzola, dried cranberries and raspberry vinagrette for a wonderful salad. My kids eat them as a snack. A lot cheaper than buying them ready-made at the grocery store.
love this, super easy and yummy. used the baggie and it worked great!
I made this for snacks on the weekend for a get-together. However, they were all eaten before anyone came around! Everyone loved them. I've been 'asked' to make them again, but I'm doubling/tripling the recipe to give some away as gift for Christmas. I just use whatever nuts I have, and use chinese 5 spice instead of the cinnamon. I also use 2 egg whites for a single recipe. They are delicious and seriously addictive!! Rahtoys -- I freeze leftover egg yolks in zip lock bags, and then go hunting for recipes that will use them up eg: lime pie, sponge cake etc
Dont be fooled by other recipes on this site for sugar coarted pecans. I thought for sure that more spices would enhance the flavor of the pecans but this recipe is by far the best (i've tried them all). i made the same changes everyone has suggested ( sub vanilla for water and half brown/half white sugar) Although the sub vanilla for water change works, I suggest sticking to white sugar like the original recipe says- it tastes better. Also DO NOT increase the temp to 400 as others have suggested to cut cooking time- stick to 250. This is an easy way to BURN your pecans- trust me, i know from experience!!!
I made these for me and my honey tonight... what a nice treat. They go good with a cup of coffee, a movie, a cozy warm view of the falling snow, and of course, someone you love. : )
So easy; so good! These took a little longer to "dry" in the oven. I roasted them for at least 1/2 hour longer than stated. I used my largest cookie sheet, but, being I dod a double batch--to use the entire Costco bag of pecans, they were touching each other. Perhaps I should have used two large sheets. It wasn't a big deal, and the end result was well worth the wait. I'm bringing them to a New Year's Eve party, and my bet is that not one will remain!
recipe most like ones at the mall. I used 2 egg whites and 3/4 tsp. vanilla, beating till frothy. After coating the pecans in this mixture, I already had the sugar, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a gallon size storage bag and placed them in by handsful. Coated very well, then put on jellyroll pan with nonstick foil. YUMMY....am giving for gifts in cute containers.
Very good. I also used SPLENDA and LESS of it than sugar, (I always find Splenda makes a recipe sweeter, maybe just me) otherwise followed recipe as is. The second batch I added dry mexica chili powder and it was even better, if possible. Thanks for good, tasty, easy recipe.
I just made this recipe. The only adjustment I made was the amount of sugar. Iused 1/2 cup and it was fine. I don't like mine as sugared as the picture showed. I did mix the egg white with water and then threw everything in a bowl and mix it all together. I used Chinese cinnamon which is more potent. They are great. This is a great way to save on buying the glazed packaged pecans for salads. My pecans were $5.99 per pound. Packed is $4.99 for pecans w. cranberries. Which is only 6 oz. I'll just throw a handful of cranberries when I serve the salad. Super Super Great.
I made this receipe using 1 lb of soynuts. It worked out so well i went and bought more. Now we have a heathy snack around which all the grandkids love. I cant say enough good things about this receipe using different kinds of nuts.
Ebony Loves Pecans! Made these for a Christmas Party! Not too hard to make but I think I exceeded the prep time. While getting ready for the party I mistakingly over baked them so they were a bit on the crispy (not burnt) side. I placed them in a festive bowl and called them "PECAN CHIPS". my guests couldn't stop eating them and requested the recipe and that I make more!
Delicious even after overbaking them!
These always go over well. I have even cut the sugar in half and they still taste great!
Super easy! Came out perfect I did of course up the temp to 300° and cook about 25 mins. I would say add a little more sugar and of course cinnamon for taste. Good recipe!
Wow! Warning: these are very addictive and disappear really quickly. I made some for a party and had to pull them away from my dad because he was eating them at a rapid pace. I also increased to 2 egg whites and 1 teaspoon cinnamon as suggested. I stirred the pecans in the bowl with the whipped egg white mixture and then added sugar mixture to bowl and stirred again until evenly coated. Try them on a baby greens salad with sliced pears, dried cranberries, goat cheese and balsamic dressing. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Yummy and easy
Easy to make and delish!
These are amazing. I give these for Christmas to co-workers and everyone always wants the recipe. I use 1/2 cp white sugar and 1/2 cp light brown sugar. I sub pure vanilla extract for the water and use 1tsp of cinnamon. I also bake 15 min longer than the recipe suggests and find it gives them a little extra crunch.
I didn't know it was that easy!
I used walnuts instead of pecans. I wish I had read the review which suggested that you use a bag to mix the nuts. They are delicious and I am having a hard time not eating them. The one thing that I added was about 1 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper to add a little spice.
Delicious exactly as written!
easy and delicious!
This is not the exact recipe I was looking for, however I will make again!
I make these little things at least 2 times a month and believe me...they do not last long! I tend to use a little less pecans when I am making them as it tends to give what I have....alot better coating and sweetness. Try these....you will not be dissapointed.
these are SO not right! Everyone thought they had butter on them! I used only a portion of the sugar and it was still perfect :) Thanks for sharing!
so yummy and easy to make! people will think you slaved over them! i used pure vanilla extract instead of water, doubled the cinnamon and added 1/2 teaspoon of all spice. instead of greasing the baking pan i lined with tin foil (easy clean-up). i also used a large ziploc bag for sugar mixture...very easy to coat nuts by shaking them up! finished product goes great in little treat bags...received many compliments! double recipe for 2lbs of nuts (costco sells pecans in 2lb bags).
I followed the recipe exactly. It's perfect. Tastes like Christmas. :)
These are perfect, easy and delicious
So easy to make and tasted wonderful! I will definately take the advice about using ziploc bags for the mixtures next time.My daughter keeps begging me to make more now every day.
These are addictive. Made them for Christmas. Making more tomorrow.
Wonderful! So good I made them for a party and was so glad when I had some to take home with me. I used mixed nuts, worked well with almonds, pecans,cashews and walnuts.
I always make these using Almonds instead of Pecans. They are a family favorite. Thanks!
I must admit, I really dislike Pecan's. But this was a SURE winner with everyone else at my party. I got 4 recipe requests. Thanks!
Really amazing! I didn't have a full pound of pecans, so I used 1/2 pound pecans, 1 egg white, a little water, 1/3 cup sugar, and lots of yummy cinnamon and a dash of salt. They turned out really crisp and delicious. I put them on top of a salad with some goat cheese, apples, and balsamic vinaigrette. Yum!
This is the BEST recipe for sweet pecans. I have tried for years to find one that we liked. I order a case of pecans each Christmas and give them as gifts. Usually I make just the salted pecans, but we have a new favorite with this recipe. I used granulated sugar in one recipe and raw sugar in the next batch. Also tried adding vanilla as some have suggested. We think it's better with RAW sugar and with water (no vanilla). 1 teaspoon of King Arthur vietnamese cinnamon is perfect. They also freeze well. Thanks for this recipe. alllrecipes.com has become a favorite also!
I use 2 egg whites, 2 tsp. vanilla, and 2 tsp. water in one gallon-size ziploc. The sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and a dash of salt go in the other bag. Shake the pecans into the egg-mix bag, then pour the sugar-mix bag right into the pecans/eggs. Pour onto cooking sprayed cookie sheet & bake as directed. Yum!!
So simple, yet everyone raves over these! Definitely addicting, too. I always stock up when pecans are on sale specifically to make these. They're also great to freeze and have on hand for impromptu guests!
I made this to place on our table at our annual ball and it was a hit. People at other tables was asking for this recipe. I am just glad I left some at home cause there was none left by the end of the night.
I got rave reviews for these! I made these to sprinkle on top of my salad for Easter Dinner, however, my husband and sis-in-law couldn't stop eating them straight out of the bowl. The method seems strange but they turn out delicious. One tip: they may still seem chewy when you take them out of the oven but once they cool the will harden into a wonderful crunch.
Oh, my...I followed a few of the suggestions, such as using extracts in the egg whites instead of water and using 2 egg whites. I used 1 teaspoon of rum extract and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Really super good!
These are so easy to make and quite tasty. I found myself craving some the other night, lucky for me, I had a few more leftover. Great for gifts as well!
I made these wonderful pecans EXACTLEY as stated in the recipe & they were perfect!! I brought them to a family birthday party and they were swarmed by everyone:) As a little extra treat I made a pumpkin cream cheese dip to go with. Hats off to Carolyn for an outstanding recipe!!
I just made this with some modifications. I used pretzels, crasins & almond. LOVE IT!
I made these for my superbowl party this year....DELICIOUS....I followed the recipe exactly. My kids would not stop sneaking on the kitchen counter to get them.
These pecans are really good. I can't stay out of them and they've only been out of the oven for a short time. I used 2 egg whites and added some vanilla. I really whipped my egg whites so they were nice and frothy before I added the pecans. When they were well coated I added the sugar/cinnamon to the same bowl and mixed it up. I did add more cinnamon than called for but I didn't measure it. Probably well over a teaspoon. Make sure you have a large enough baking sheet so that the pecans are in a single layer. You don't want them all stuck together. I'm guessing these will be prepared quite often around here. They're delicious.
These were so easy!! Made these for my neighbors and they all raved I had to make another batch.
Made these for a New Year's party.. and they were awesome. I added just a little vanilla to the egg white and water. The house smelled sooo good, and received lots of compliments :)
Sooo addictive!
Made these for Thanksgiving and I added almonds too. My family ate it ALL.
These have quickly become a favorite at our house, especially in the fall and at holidays. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was really good, especially straight from the oven. I do think that I will put less salt in next time because it came out a little salty for me. Otherwise it was great.
Changed out the water for the vanilla like was suggested. Yummmmm
The pigs at my house could not eat Easter brunch because they filled up on too many nuts! WARNING - ADDICTIVE!!! I also doubled the egg and used vanilla. Thanks for a new family keeper!
I brought these pecans to an Oscar party I attended and everyone loved them! I did make the changes suggested by other reviewers - 2 egg whites instead of one, slightly decreased the salt, and increased the cinnamon by 3-4 times the recipe amount. I'll definitely be making this recipe again.
These are easy and tasty, they go FAST whenever I make them! My boyfriend loves these with a Sam Adams (me too)!
