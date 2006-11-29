Sugar Coated Pecans

These sugar-coated pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Whisk together egg white and water in a medium bowl until frothy. Mix together sugar, salt, and cinnamon in a separate bowl.

  • Add pecans to egg white mixture; stir to coat. Transfer pecans to sugar mixture; toss to coat. Spread pecans out on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crisp, about 1 hour; stir every 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 27.2g; sodium 150mg. Full Nutrition
