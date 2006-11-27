Turkey Enchiladas
These enchiladas are a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Serve with sour cream and refried beans if desired.
My family and I actually had a contest who could make the best leftover turkey, and I won with this recipe. I did make a few changes...I add 1/2 cup sour cream to the cheese and onion mixture, I took someone's advice and cooked the turkey on medium heat in water and taco seasoning, I also added a small can of green chiles to the cheese mixture, which I sauteed with the onions before adding to the enchiladas. I also used corn tortillas. These were delicious!Read More
As written, this would have been quite bland for us, however, the basic recipe was a great use of my leftover roasted chicken. I added canned green chiles, mexican seasonings and refried beans to my chicken mixture. I didn't dip my tortillas in the enchilada sauce either, but just poured the sauce on the bottom of the pan and over the enchiladas. The end result was delicious. Thanks Marta!Read More
I thought these were delicious. I did make a few changes, and used what was on hand. I took the turkey, shredded it and boiled it in taco seasoning, onions, and water for an hour. It turned out moist and tender and very flavorful. I also used flour tortillas and made my own enchilada sauce. Turned out very yummy! Thanks
My wife loved this recipe. She said they were the best enchiladas she has ever eaten. I added about 1 1/2 cup sour cream to the turkey and onion mixture and used flour tortillas instead of corn. This has become our new post-Thanksgiving tradition.
Very good. I did spice up the turkey with some garlic powder, chili powder and cumin. Also added some chopped green chilies. Definately need 2 cans of sauce - I used one can mild and one can 'hot' and add a little extra garlic powder, onion powder and chili powder to the sauce. This is the best way to use up left-over turkey!
I would cook the onions first.
This was very simple, but I had to make a few small changes. It turned out to be dry so I just added a second can of sauce, 2 more cups of cheese, and more onion. I also did not roll the tortillas in the sauce the second time...I poured sauce in bottom of dish and again between each layer of tortillas. Also, add a few seasonings or may taste a bit bland. My family loved them!
This is a delicious recipe. I did take Bren's advice and I used 2 cans of sauce and I also added some chopped jalapenos and topped the enchilada's with a little sour cream.
This sounds like an awesome recipe as written and I really wanted to try it. That being said, I was too burned out on cooking after Thanksgiving to stand there and individually heat and roll all of those enchiladas so I made some adjustments. Instead, I used the shells to make an enchilada lasagna. For the filling, I added 1 cup of both sour cream & green chilies to the original recipe. I didn't bother to heat the shells since I wasn't rolling them. I put sauce in the bottom of a 13X9 pan, then a layer of 6 overlapping shells, more sauce to cover the shells, 1/2 the filling, repeat to end with shells and sauce on top. I topped it with more cheese and baked for 30 minutes at 375. Lazy, but delicious.
The receipe is one of the easiest receipes' I have found!!!!
I used Costco carnitas instead of turkey, and taco-size flour tortillas. I threw about half the enchalada sauce into the filling as well, just for seasoning. Since there was less sauce in the dish now, I covered it before cooking. Came out great. Rarely do my wife and I agree on meals, but this one is good.
This was yummy way to use last of turkey leftovers. I cooked the onions and green chillies together and added the chopped turkey, taco seasoning & half cup of sour cream. Then filled each tortilla with the turkey mixture, cheese & topped with sauce, cheese & olives. Served with fresh guacamole and beans it was a great Sunday night football meal.
Excellent! I have to say that this is probably the best recipe I have made with our leftover Thanksgiving turkey. I shredded the turkey and simmered it in a pot with a little water and some taco seasoning and onions before stuffing the tortillas. It was absolutely delicious.
This was very tasty. But I did fudge with the recipe a little bit. I heated up the turkey with a jar of medium salsa and a couple Tablespoons of Cream of Onion Soup. I Sauteed onions with some fresh mushrooms add some red pepper and paprika then added it to the turkey. I used Green Chili Enchilada sauce and a shredded mexican cheese mixture.
This was yummy. Used the same ingredients plus sour cream, cumin and chili powder but prepared differently. Sauteed onions in olive oil. When slightly cooled, mixed with half cup light sour cream, tex mex cheese mixture, turkey and a few shakes of cumin. Rolled into flour tortillas. Enchilada sauce on bottom of dish and on top of enchiladas. Omitted olives cuz I don't like them. Sprinkled a bit more cheese and chili powder on top. Very fast and easy to prepare and absolutely divine. Thank You.
SOOOOOO Good! I tweaked it just a bit. I will make it short. - Cooked the meat for about 4 hours on low in about 2 cups water with some cumin and chili powder. (to taste) Drained. added diced raw onion, pepper, 1 cup cheese and can of diced tomato. Finished the rest of the recipe per the directions. Used flour tortillas and a large can of green enchilada sauce. We have a new tradition in our house! I look forward to this now! Thanks!
Ok but needs to be jazzed up. Add some spice and other fresh veggies. I used two cans of enchilada sauce and felt that was enough. One can would be to little. Good for leftovers.
These are good but the turkey needs a little salt and another can of sauce would be helpful.
I really liked the idea of this recipe for using up my leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Instead of rolling the filling in the tortillas, I just layered the casserole "chiliquiles-style" (sauce, torn tortillas, filling, sauce torn tortillas, filling, sauce. I ended with a filling & sauce layer, then sprinkled a bit of shredded cheese over the top before baking). I also added some leftover red salsa and a can of diced green chilies to the filling mixture. The results were perfectly acceptable (my husband and I liked it, the kids didn't because they hate all casseroles). Note: It might be prettier rolled into enchiladas.
This was really good....
Very delicious, and good use of leftover turkey. I mixed the turkey, with the onion and 3/4 of the cheese, then spooned onto the "sauced" tortillas. Placed enchiladas on a cookie sheet to make only a single layer of enchiladas. Lastly, I topped the enchiladas with the olives and remaining cheese and baked as directed. Served with rice, beans and shredded lettuce (dressed with oil and vinegar) makes a fine Mexican meal.
Didn't have enough flavor for me.
I used some of the suggestions on the reviews (such as putting some of the sauce on the bottom of the baking pan instead of dredging the tortillas) and it turned out great. I did modify it to the point that it may as well be a different recipe, though... I sauteed my veggies first and added one roma tomato, one jalapeno, and half a 6 oz can of olives, chopped - a healthy pinch of paprika, cumin, and chili powder - a smidge of salsa, and sauteed all that with the turkey and mixed in the cheese once off the heat (All 2 cups worth). I also topped the enchiladas with a little extra cheddar and the last half of the can of olives. For anyone complaining about the blandness of this recipe, try it this way and your taste buds will be dancing in delight!
My parents loved this recipe. I used whole wheat tortillas to make the dish more healthy and took out the black olives because I do not like them... This recipe was great!!
Yummy, classic enchiladas! I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and used twice the amount of enchilada sauce called for. I didn't think this recipe needed extra spice -- I liked the mild flavor of the dish, it's comfort food at its best.
It was good but definately needed more sauce. It was a good meal though
I omitted the black olives, cooked the onion with the turkey and taco seasoning and water. it all came out great. I used the green chili enchilada sauce which went really great with the turkey. I made some with corn and some with flour tortillas and both came out tasting great. excellent use for leftover turkey!!!! YUMMY!!
Totally loved this recipe.. Makes a TON of enchiladas!! I can't imagine though how the original poster used just a 19oz can of enchilada sauce. I went though most of a 28 oz can just dipping the fried tortillas and then used the rest of that can and half of a 19oz one to top everything off before cooking. One thing I didn't do is chop the onions fine enough. They aren't going to cook, so make sure the onion bits are little..
I thought this was a good recipe - I used it as inspiration. I started with ground turkey, and browned it with 1/2 c of onion, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp each paprika and chili powder and 1/4 tsp black pepper and some salt. Once it was browned I added some green enchilada sauce (canned) and then rolled the mixture in 10 white corn tortillas, topping with more enchilada sauce and a little bit of cheese. Baked 20 minutes at 350 and they were yummy.
You can make these lovely enchiladas in even less time if you not only use canned enchilada sauce, but instead of rolling each enchilada individually, you can layer them in a 9x13 pan....pour some sauce in the bottom, put one layer down, a little more sauce on the tortillas, then put your turkey, olives, cheese, top with another tortilla layer, sauce, turkey, chopped green chilis, cheese, last layer of tortillas, sauce and cheese to top it off......delicious, quick and easy...enjoy.
Good stuff. Very easy to make.
Fabulous for leftover turkey. The recipes makes a ton of enchilada's. Especially for two people. I froze the leftovers. They reheated nicely.
This was amazing. I just added some verde sauce and sour cream.
So easy and delicious! My modifications were made really for what I had available. I had no black olives (my fave!) so I added a can of Ro-Tel. Also added a bit of garlic and a dash of Chili and Cumin. They turned out pretty hot (for me - husband loved them!) but they were really amazingly delicious! Best use of turkey leftovers ever!
I'm sure a different brand of tortillas, and sauce might make a difference, but I won't be finding out because I won't be making this again.
Very good and easy. I never would have thought to use turkey leftovers in an enchilada. I omitted the step of dipping the tortillas in the sauce and put some in the bottom of the baking dish and poured it over the layers. Next time I will use 2 jars of sauce as it was a little dry.
Needs more enchilada sauce... Next time i will use 2 15oz cans...Also i might try cooking the Turkey meat n some broth/water and taco seasoning to spice it up a little.
These were great - our family prefers green enchilada sauce, so I used that instead, but they were really good - a fabulous way to use up leftover turkey in a different way.
Very good, easy and quick!
As written I give this recipe a 3, but with a few changes I'd give it at least a 4. I like a lot more flavor in meat fillings that just plain roasted turkey, so I cooked a few chicken breasts in the crockpot with some salsa which helped the flavor a lot. To do this, put a bit of jarred salsa on the bottom, frozen breasts over that, and poured a bit more salsa on the top. About 14 oz. salsa total. Cooked on low for 6 hours, and shredded with a fork - the chicken was super moist and tender with a good flavor. I also like a lot more olives than called for in the recipe, so I tripled the amount. I find that the Old El Paso brand (medium spicy) is a national brand that has good flavor and works well in this recipes. For the most authentic taste don't precook the onions - just chop them finely. Definitely serve with shredded (romaine or iceburg) lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado slices, if you've got them. It makes SUCH a difference. Thanks for the base recipe!
first time I have ever made enchiladas and these were wonderful, will definitely make again.
The enchiladas were very dry - you definitely need to use 2 cans of sauce. We also found them to be extremely bland. They need something to spice them up. We won't be making them again.
Lower calorie version ~ I used taco seasoning to give the turkey some flavor. I also microwaved the corn tortillas in a damp paper towel for 1 min instead of cooking them in oil. I also poured some (heated)enchilada sauce in the bottom of the pan instead of dipping the tortillas in the sauce. Very Tasty!
Great idea for turkey leftovers. It was simple, but delicious and filling.
I followed others advise and added a can ofchopped greeen chilies to the mix and also put a few jalapenos on top for an extra kick.
Boyfriend loved this. Had trouble frying the tortillas so skipped that part. Hey...it worked out ok. Perhaps I was supposed to use the hard tortillas; mine were soft corn tortillas and they fell apart. But very good recipe anyway.
With some changes make it a 5! Since I found this recipe making enchiladas is a post Thanksgiving tradition for my family. Not quite your authentic enchiladas but without a doubt it is definitely a winner in the family WITH these few changes: 1. Boil the turkey for a few minutes, it moistens the turkey well 2. Re-season the meat with chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin. Be generous. 3. Serve over lettuce and fresh tomatoes and sour cream. 4. Add a few rings of jalapenos on top. 5. And yes, you will need more cans of enchilada sauce. You can use regular tortillas if you dont have the corn ones. It still comes out great. AND you can cook this in an iron skillet over the stove if you wish, it cooks well like that too.
These were exceptional, but I definitely changed it to suit my tastes. I started out by sauteing onion, red bell pepper, and jalapeno. Then I cooked the turkey meat in the veggies, adding cumin, salt and pepper. I also fried the corn tortillas and dipped them as suggested, they were really good that way! Best homemade enchiladas I've had yet.
too much onion....needs more cheese. I used the 10 minute enchilada sauce from this website which was very good
We varied by adding 4 or 5 green onions, 1 whole jalepeno and we used larger tortillas. We also added fresh avacado for extra fat and flavor. We skipped the cooking in oil and dipping in sauce steps. We made 8 STUFFED enchiladas and loved them. This makes a great left over dish as well.
Family enjoyed this recipe. I would have to suggest doubling the prep time though. More like 50 minutes.
Wonderful! great even as leftovers, if you are lucky enough to have some left. Flavors are authentic. I used more black olives.
Having never made enchiladas before I was a little scared. I used all of the ingredients plus added green chilies and salsa verde. While adding the filling to the tortillas, I drizzled a little enchilada sauce in it, then folded enchilada and placed in baking dish. I also used a combination of montery jack and sharp cheddar cheese to top it with. My husband who doesn't like "Mexican" food just loved it.
This turned out ok. I took the advice of other reviewers and simmered my turkey in taco seasoning but it didn't help as much as I would have liked. I think there is only so much you can do with turkey.
This is a great recipe for using leftover turkey. I warmed my tortillas in the microwave to save time, but otherwise I followed this recipe exactly. My onions didn't soften, and I didn't like the crunch, so next time I might try cooking the turkey with the onion before filling the tortillas or maybe using green onion. I will definitely make again next time I have leftover turkey.
Great and so easy! Used a homemade enchilada sauce that I had frozen and omitted the black olives. Also added refried beans to stretch the turkey a bit more. Was so yummy! Will definitely make again.
Fast and easy. Next I'll make sure to buy two cans of the enchilada sauce.
I unfortunately did not think these were good -- they tasted like turkey with enchilada sauce on it -- which was not so appealing to me and my family. This may just be because we just don't like turkey very much and I should just accept that we're going to throw it out after Thanksgiving!
Too dry. I think something needs to be added to the filling to add more flavor as well.
I made this recipe tonight for my twin sons birthday and we found it to be an absolute delight.
Great recipe for leftover turkey. Thanks!
This is my husband and daughter's favorite meal...and she doesn't even like onions. This is one of those recipes that is worth the effort & mess. So yummy!
Fabulous!-With a twist. This was absolutely de-licious and very filling!! I used this recipe as a good base. I cooked-down the turkey in 2 packs of taco seasoning, 1 onion, garlic and about 2 cups water for about 1/2 hour (this lets the seasoning work in, so the turkey isn't so bland). I also added tomatoes, black beans and jalapenos in addition to the cheese mixture for the filling. I used whole wheat flax wraps and didn't dip them before I wrapped it up. I just shredded marble cheese and olives on top (since I didn't want the melted cheese too onion-y). They were perfect and I was very happy I found a great alternative recipe for my turkey left-overs besides soup! :)
Yum! Thank goodness for another option on Thanksgiving leftovers. You have to love turkey to want these, though. The Mexi-flavor doesn't cover the strong turkey taste and my 8 year old passed on it.
Excellent use of leftover turkey. Added some jalepenos to the turkey before assembling enchiladas and heated in microwave. My teenage sons loved it.
I made these the day after Thanksgiving and my husband is still talking about them. I made it more like a casserole (layerd the tortillas) instead of making them individually. It was easier for me that way. Turned out great!
very tasty and easy to make, my family liked the change of venue for "leftovers"
This was really good as a base recipe. I used a 20 oz of sauce. I mixed the turkey in a pot with a package of taco seasoning, about 1/2 cup sour cream, cheese, and a can of medium hatch chiles. I didnt fry the corn tortillas in oil, just heated the enchilada sauce in a skilled and warmed them in the sauce before stuffing each one. Next time I may just layer it flat. Topped with the rest of enchilada sauce and cheese before baking, and sour cream before serving.
As written, this was entirely too much work for a bland dish. I tried it a second time, sauteing the turkey and onions with garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, chopped bell pepper and 1 chopped jalapeno. Added the other ingredients, along with a 1/2 cup sour cream, and used 2 cans of enchilada sauce. These adjustments bring it up to 4 stars.
Soooo good! My family loved this!
These were great and very quick and easy even with frying and dipping the tortilla's. I shredded the turkey and simmered it with a package of Chi Chi's taco seaoning, I also put the olives on after with scallions because not everyone on my family eats them. I added black beans as well....definately a keeper.
My family loved these. I omitted the onion and added a generous sprinkling of cumin. My non-Turkey eaters gobbled these up!
This was okay. Nothing to write home about. I cooked the onions before adding them to the mix, and seasoned the turkey somewhat liberally with taco seasoning. I also added refried beans to the mix and left out the olives (don't care for them), and green sauce. I feel like this recipe would be so much better if only it had that one thing. Can't put my finger on what, though..
Tasted good, not sure about the red sauce I used. I purchased Las Palmas Enchiladas sauce. I added little less olives because my family doesn't like them. I added a little more cheese. My kids were not thrilled either way. They didn't go for seconds :)
I absolutely loved this recipe! I took it to work and shared it with the ladies I work with & they thought it was delicious too! It's nice to bring something to work and have your boss rave about how delicious it was!! Thank you for an awesome & simple recipe!
I made really only one change, I added 8 oz. of cream cheese and 3/4 cup sour cream to the turkey mixture. I used a 29 oz, can of sauce (some on the bottom of pan) and it was enough to cover everything. It was okay, but I went from a little leftover turkey to a pan of enchiladas.
A great way to use leftover turkey, but I've had better enchiladas. I didn't care for the enchilada sauce, next time will probably just make my own. :)
I added 1 sm can mushrooms and 1 can cream of chicken soup to mixture came out with a great taste and everybody loved it
Excellent dish, It was quick, easy and most delicious! I made spanish rice with mexican corn for a complete meal. Thank you Marta! Next time I think I'll try it with flour tortillas as another reviewer said he did :)
I'm so full....
They ate it all! Even the left overs!
Easy and delicious! It is worth roasting a turkey just to make this recipe!
Nothing special.
I used this as a base, and did boil the turkey in a water and taco seasoning. I added refried beans in the mix. Then poured the sauce in the bottom and the top. I used flour tortillas. It was excellent. Would have been too plain for us without the spices that's why I didn't give 5 stars
Enchiladas are such a great vessel for all sorts of leftovers: turkey, chicken, pot roast, brisket, chili, taco soup - the list goes on and on! You can make them as spicy as you like by adding jalapenos or chipotle peppers in adobo sauce or even crushed red pepper. This recipe is a great base for many many leftovers!
I followed many of the suggestions here: I heated the turkey in water with taco seasoning for 1/2 hour, added plain greek yogurt to the cheese mixture, added 1/2 small can diced green chiles. Finally, I was also too lazy to heat each tortilla and roll them, so I made a casserole as suggested and it was wonderful. Will make again, definitely. Best use of leftover turkey, IMO. Excellent recipe!!
These enchiladas were delicious! I omitted the olives and added some diced green chiles to liven it up a bit. I will definitely make these again with leftover turkey. YUM!
Fist off, I'm not a fan of corn tortillas so I made these with low-carb flour tortillas. I decided to roll them instead of layer and prefered this much more. I also used a mexican blend of cheese that had spices mixed in and this really helped perk up the flavor. Over all, I enjoyed this meal. My husband loved it and they smell great cooking.
I used 2 cans green chili sauce instead of 1 red. sauteed the onions, added turkey and 1/2 pouch taco season with 1/2 c water for the meat mixture. I also added about a Tbsp refried beans to the shell before adding the cheese and meat. This is a great recipe for left over Turkey and I can't wait to use other meats too!
I used chicken. So easy and so good!!
I had to make some changes to use what I had on hand and tried to incorporate some of the comments. I gave the turkey, olives, sauteed onion, and cheese (1/2 mexican blend and 1/2 pepperjack) a whirl in my food processor with 1/2 cup of water and a few Tblsp of taco seasoning. I just pulsed it -- not a puree! Then I used 2 cans of enchilada sauce, one on the bottom of the pan and one over the top of the rolled enchiladas. I did not have time to heat/dip the tortilla shells. I forgot to add more cheese to the top. Good flavor. Served with sour cream and lettuce. I think some black beans would've been good, too. For the turkey, I used a leftover rotisserie turkey breast. Good flavor, but I wanted some more zip. Maybe some green onions on top when I heat up my leftovers?
Followed the recipe as is, very good and fast. The entire family ejoyed this.
Made my own enchilada sauce from allrecipes just cut the chili powder in half. I don't like things super spicy. Not huge fan of black olives so I replaced with green pepper which I had on hand. Family loved, best use for leftover turkey!
Great way to use the left over turkey. Everyone loved it!
This was a really delicious, easy recipe. I had some leftover pumpkin in my freezer from Fall and a frozen turkey too so I cleaned out the freezer and made these. I used corn tortillas and green onions instead of yellow onions (my daughter has a food sensitivities) and everybody raved about these. We ate them for two days and they were fantastic both times. We did top them with avocado and sour cream. So good. THANKS for sharing this!
Delicious! Added the 1/2 cup sour cream and cooked turkey and onions in taco seasoning. Used red and green enchilada sauce. Green was best!
I made this today and put the cooked turkey in prepared taco seasoning (with water) like others suggested and it was really tasty. I also put sliced jalapeños instead of olives because we do not like them. For some reason I did not use all of the shells (only made 15) but maybe because I overstuffed them by accident. I ate a "test" one for lunch and I enjoyed them but our kids are overly picky so not sure if they will like them but they have surprised me before. We are also making the Goya Mexican rice to go with it.
We loved this. I didn't have enough filling for all 24 tortillas or enough enchilada sauce. I suppose it was just the way I was putting them together. What a really great way to use your leftover thanksgiving turkey. I'll use this for chicken too.
I agree with reviewer Mclean - good starter, needs to be spiced up. I added about a cup of salsa to a rice that I cooked separately ( Rice a Roni variety). I also added a can of pinto beans adopted from another recipe I've done. I added about half of the enchilada sauce to a cup of sour cream and then mixed in 1/2 my cheese to the meat/bean rice mixture. The other half of the enchilada sauce on the bottom of the pan (with 12 lg. corn tortilas I use 2 pans) and over the top of course with remaining cheese.
