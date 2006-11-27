Turkey Enchiladas

These enchiladas are a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Serve with sour cream and refried beans if desired.

Recipe by Marta Sanchez

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, combine the cheese, onion, and black olives.

  • In a small skillet, heat enough oil to lightly coat one tortilla, and cook until soft. Remove and dip in enchilada sauce to coat.

  • Add turkey and cheese mixture to center of tortilla, roll and place in the prepared dish. Repeat until bottom layer of pan is covered with enchiladas. Spread enough sauce over bottom layer to cover.

  • Repeat process with a second layer; spread remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining cheese mixture. Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
673 calories; protein 41.4g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 135.6mg; sodium 498.6mg. Full Nutrition
