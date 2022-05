These came out tasting like the orange cinnamon rolls my mom makes on Christmas morning. Deeeeelicious! I absolutely loved the cinnamon roll texture, and the frosting is to die for! I used a spoonful of orange juice concentrate (probably a tiny bit more than a tablespoon). If you are not a big frosting eater you could probably cut the frosting recipe in half, although I wouldn't recommend it because it's so good you'll want to pile it on. Be aware though that any leftover frosting won't keep in the fridge. The only changes I made were no nuts because my husband is allergic, and I added 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. Oh, and don't be afraid if the dough seems stiff. I actually broke a spatula in half stirring it. My recipe made 24 TB size cookies.