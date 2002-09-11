Yumkins
These pumpkin "Yumkins" are moist, delicious and great tasting.
I made these last year for Thanksgiving and EVERYONE loved them!!!! They were very tasty and the delicious frosting was a great addition. I wasnt able to make them again because I lost this recipe but just lately found it again! These yumkins will definately be on my table this Thanksgiving!
This recipie came out a little dense for my taste, but very tasty with a glass of milk. I made this because I was out of eggs and butter... that's probably the only time I'd make it again.
Nice soft cookie, ver yummy!
I'm shocked at the negative reviews! Reading them, I went in not expecting much but these are DELICIOUS! They are quite dense but they are very soft and incredibly moist. If you're thinking about trying them, do it! I was not disappointed.
These came out tasting like the orange cinnamon rolls my mom makes on Christmas morning. Deeeeelicious! I absolutely loved the cinnamon roll texture, and the frosting is to die for! I used a spoonful of orange juice concentrate (probably a tiny bit more than a tablespoon). If you are not a big frosting eater you could probably cut the frosting recipe in half, although I wouldn't recommend it because it's so good you'll want to pile it on. Be aware though that any leftover frosting won't keep in the fridge. The only changes I made were no nuts because my husband is allergic, and I added 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. Oh, and don't be afraid if the dough seems stiff. I actually broke a spatula in half stirring it. My recipe made 24 TB size cookies.
Very good, satisfied sweet tooth! They are more dense than a cupcake or muffin, but did not mind. Added pumpkin pie seasonings, and substituted Orange glaze with Cream Cheese Frosting II on here, tasted much like pumpkin roll!
I was not impressed. They didn't have enough flavor and were not moist, but instead were a bit tough and chewy. Not what I expected at all. The only thing that saved them was the icing which turned out too runny.
I don't enjoy giving a negative review but these muffins didn't go over well. They were dry, small and not loved by the fam. My husband who will eat just about anything didn't touch these. Chalk this one up to experience.
great recipe - nice texture, not too dense and all that without eggs and fat except for the little from the walnuts. I added cinnamon and home-made pumpkin puree that I happened to have, and because I ran out of cream cheese, I used some leftover chocolate-mocha icing from allrecipes: they were the total hit with my bookclub ladies! Definitely a regular item for me now.
Not bad. I was distracted and couldn't remember if I had added the second cup of flour, so I added a cup in. Pretty dense, but I will try it again and pay attention next time! Used 1/2 T. of juice from a cutie and 1/2 T. of vanilla and it was pretty good. I think I'll add some pumpkin pie spices next time for a little more flavor!
