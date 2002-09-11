Yumkins

11 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These pumpkin "Yumkins" are moist, delicious and great tasting.

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
12
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 C). Grease a 1 dozen miniature muffin tin.

  • Mix together the brown sugar, flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, pumpkin, nuts and vanilla. Drop by the spoonful into muffin tin.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, set aside to cool.

  • Beat together the cream cheese, sugar and orange juice. Spread over cooled yumkins.

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 269.6mg. Full Nutrition
