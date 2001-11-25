Fried Pumpkin
Use that extra pumpkin to make a rich and buttery side dish with a delicious crusty coating.
Use that extra pumpkin to make a rich and buttery side dish with a delicious crusty coating.
My husband and I grew blue pumpkins in our garden this year and I have been looking for pumpkin recipes ever since. I made this dish for 2 Thanksgiving dinners that I attended and everyone LOVED it so much. Thank you for posting such an easy and delicious recipe!!!Read More
I don't know what sort of pumpkin I bought but it was torture to clean and cut it. However, the finished product was good; sweet and savoury at the same time. But it's a little too ordinary for a meal. Great as a snack while watching TV or reading a book.Read More
My husband and I grew blue pumpkins in our garden this year and I have been looking for pumpkin recipes ever since. I made this dish for 2 Thanksgiving dinners that I attended and everyone LOVED it so much. Thank you for posting such an easy and delicious recipe!!!
I don't know what sort of pumpkin I bought but it was torture to clean and cut it. However, the finished product was good; sweet and savoury at the same time. But it's a little too ordinary for a meal. Great as a snack while watching TV or reading a book.
Delicious recipe - my kids loved them. I added sweet potato and potato to the mix, and used wholemeal flour which gave it a little extra crunch. Great way to get kids to eat their veges!
Ok, if you like pumpkin, this is really good. My family didn't like pumpkin, their loss! A great way to use fresh pumpkin.......
You've got to try this! It's great.
I was quite impressed with this simple idea. It really was quite good. Even my fussy 9 year old liked it. It is sweet and very filling because of the fiber. I will make it part of our regular meals.
This is really yummy. My kids don't like it but my husband and I ate the whole thing. I use olive oil instead of butter, and I added sweet paprika and garlic powder too. Similar to sweet potato fries. I left the pieces in the ziploc bag while doing other things and it started to get a little watery, but I proceeded to cook the pieces and they turned out fine. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
Easy to make. Healthier alternative to homemade fried potato.
Very easy, surprisingly sweet taste.
This wasn't as 'crunchy' as I had hoped, I'm not sure where I went wrong. But it tasted very good. It's nice to have a little variety with your veggies. Oh yeah, and it works well with butternut squash!
Made this while making my first full meal for the family. We had lasagna with pumpkin and bisbuits, goes great as a side in an ordinary meal. Would have used more butter though, all the sides didn't fry as much I'd like, still great though!
I tried this recipe with fresh cut pumpkin. It was good, a little sweet and buttery. If I make it again, I would cut the pumpkin in much smaller strips in hopes of it turning out crispier. Definitely different, but not bad.
I prepared this dish with french fried cut pumpkin. I salted and peppered it and coated it in flour and then I fried it in olive oil. Yum! It tasted like fried potatoes plus a little sweetness. I will definitely make this again!
Needs more ...something.....didn't wake up my taste buds.
A tasty way to use up those leftover pumpkins from Halloween! This is going to be our new favourite vegetable every fall!
My daughter and I loved this. Tossed it with a little salt and it was yummy. Have done it twice in last two weeks!
Delicious! It was a little bland for me so I added a packet of ranch seasoning in with the flour. That gave it that extra seasoning it needed!
I made this last night and omg, delicious!!!
My first time for Fried Pumpkin! Delicious. I am going to follow it with Simple Turkey Chili and top it off as a meal combo!
Turned out great. I cut it into 1 inch pieces and added bread crumbs to the mixture (in a bowl, mix flour, bread crumbs, salt & pepper, then make sure pumpkin is slightly wet, toss in a handful, shake to coat, then pan fry in butter). Would make again!
It was a lot of work to get the pumpkin in the right form for this recipe, but it did taste very good and was well-received by both adults and children. I'd make it again, as long as I had plenty of time to devote to the preparation.
Yum! I was gifted a small pumpkin and hated to throw it away but we have too many sweets in the house. Made it last night and the only thing I changed was I made the chunks small and used half butter, half canola oil. My mom and adult daughter are both picky eaters, as am I, but it was so good we each had seconds. Crunchy and buttery, you can't go wrong with that!
It is so delicious and easy. Definetely, recommended! Thanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections