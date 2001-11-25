Fried Pumpkin

Use that extra pumpkin to make a rich and buttery side dish with a delicious crusty coating.

By Janet Milburn

Directions

  • Cut pumpkin in half, remove seeds, pith and outer skin. Cut into 2x3 inch pieces.

  • Place 1/2 of pumpkin (2 to 3 pounds) in large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add flour and stir to evenly coat.

  • Melt butter in a large deep skillet over medium heat. Add pumpkin and cook, turning often until golden brown and tender.

108 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 47.5mg. Full Nutrition
