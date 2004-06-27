Pineapple Carrot Salad
This is a simple yet delicious recipe. For extra richness, mayonnaise may be substituted for the yogurt and salt.
I liked this recipe because it didn't use mayonaise. I didn't put any of the sugar in it. I think it's sweet just with the yogurt and pineapples in it.
This was just okay. I was trying to duplicate the carrot/raisin salad from Chic Fil-e-lel (sp.). I was disappointed. I thought the pineapple yogurt was the secret ingredient. I was wrong. This was very sweet (which is usually okay with me).
Great! This recipe is flexible, according to what you have on hand. I didn't bother with soaking the raisins. I used 4 cups grated carrots (chopped in food processor to save time), 1 cup pineapple tidbits, and Yoplait vanilla yogurt instead of pineapple yogurt. I didn't need to add sugar or salt. Thanks for the wonderful, lowfat recipe!
I made a huge batch of this carrot salad for a luncheon at my school. I substituted pina colada yogurt for the pinapple yogurt (a little extra zing!)and omitted the sugar and salt (it was plenty sweet with the yogurt & pinapple). It was awesome...the teachers loved it!
This is as good a carrot salad recipe as you could want. I increased the proportion of carrot to pineapple and added the dressing slowly to keep it from being to heavy. Also, I julienned the carrots because I prefer that to the texture of grated carrots.
This is a nice way to get kids to eat their fruit and veggies! I replaced the yogurt/salt with about 1/2 cup mayo slightly thinned out with about 1-2 Tablespoons pineapple juice. This recipe is a hit as written with my family. But to add a twist to it, this last time I made it, I added a medium Red Delicious apple that needed a recipe to be used in, and before serving, I topped with a few English Walnut halves. The first time I made this, the weird looks the family gave it, was too funny. But they changed to happy faces after the first bite. A key factor is to make the night before, or early in the morning, so it can get chilled and flavors meld together.
I didnt feel like using the yogurt so did as sugessted and replaced with mayo and added a little vinegar....very quick and alot easier than coleslaw and I enjoyed it even more. Tastes good freshly made so dont have to worry about leaving it to sit and all that other stuff.
I make this durning the holidays and summer time and my family loves it and ask for it all the time, very easy to makeand I do and Apple to mine, peeled and sprinkled with lemon juice.
I've had this in my recipe box for EVER and finally made it for a Christmas brunch today. I followed the directions to the T, but felt it was missing something....but wasn't sure what. I gave it a good sprinkling of cinnamon, stirred, and it was perfect. I really enjoyed it.
This was delicious. I was craving this and didn't have yogurt on hand, so I exchanged the yogurt by blending 1/4 cup cottage cheese w/pineapple and 2 tbls mayonaise. Was perfect. I did sprinkle the top with coconut for taste.
Easy, quick and refreshing!! I take it to our Thanksgiving and it is the perfect extra something. And an added bonus - it is low-fat!
This was really good and much better than expected. Used freshly dug up baby carrots. The only modification I did was to soak the raisins in the pineapple juice. Served with "Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers," "Old Fashioned Onion Rings," "Belles Hamburger Buns," and "Mom's Coleslaw."
I made it! Since my other dish was picadillo, which has raisins also, I cut up a Red Delicious apple and added that instead. I wound up using banana creme yogurt since I could not find either pineapple nor vanilla yogurt - go figure. I also julienned the carrots in my food processor. The salad was well-received.
Tastes just like Chick-Fil-A, which was what I was looking for. Thank you!
Oh, I love this! My family prefers this to the mayo types. Great way to get kids eating veggies! Very refreshing.
This is really yummy. I used vanilla yogurt. I did add the sugar as the recipe calls for, because I tasted it without and didn't think it was sweet enough (which could've been because I used low fat yogurt). I also added a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Great recipe, except I changed a few ingredients. Sour cream for the yogurt. And instead of salt a tablespoon of mayo is just the trick. And unless you are going to eat it right away you dont need to soak the raisins they will plump overnight or even in a few hours in the mixture.
This was super easy and great. I couldn't find Pineapple yogurt, so I used Piña Colada yogurt instead. I also omitted the salt and sugar because I thought it was unnecessary. I also didn't soak the raisins. I just let them soak in the salad as it cooled, and it worked just fine. I'll make it again and again.
i use mayo instead of yogurt...don't add sugar or salt. my family loves this with a chicken casserole.
used fresh pineapple, plain greek yougert, and 3 packets truvia instead of sugar. delicious! Great recipie! Thanks!
A hit with the hubby.
Runny and took way too long to cut the carrots into slivers.
I substituted coconut yogurt for the pineapple yogurt, added some chopped pecans and eliminated the sugar altogether but added a few dashes of cinnamon and it was a hit! I had even enlarged the recipe to feed 10 for Thanksgiving and there wasn't any left. I like this soooooo much better than the mayonnaise based dressings.
I was about to post a recipe very similar to this that I got from my mother but I found this one instead. I did try this one and honestly did NOT like it. I can't imagine why anyone would want to eat such a sweet salad. My recipe includes lettuce, mayo, yogurt, apple chunks and almonds and does not include sugar. My family ADORES this salad this way. It's quite similar to the one they have at Chick-fil-A as one reviewer mentioned.
very good. goes with pork or chicken. nice cool side dish
Delicious! I'm so glad to make this w/o mayo. I used only 1 T. sugar. Thanks, Meredith
I liked the simplicity of the recipe, however I used the pineapple juice with mayo rather than adding sugar. I added 3 tablespoons of juice to the mayo. I also added 1 tablespoon of grated ginger to give it a little bit of 'tang' and 1/3 of a cup of unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds for texture. This recipe lends itself to additions to suit your taste.
I didn't add sugar. Instead I added 1 tsp of stevia. And adden 1 tsp of insulin (available at health food store). And dash some ground cinnamon in and stir it.Toppled it with chopped walnuts.
