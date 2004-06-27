Pineapple Carrot Salad

This is a simple yet delicious recipe. For extra richness, mayonnaise may be substituted for the yogurt and salt.

Recipe by Meredith

Directions

  • Soak raisins in hot water for 30 minutes. Drain and dry.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the raisins, pineapple and carrots.

  • Mix together the yogurt, sugar and salt. Add to carrot mixture; mix well, cover and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 152.9mg. Full Nutrition
