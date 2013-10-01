Apple Dumpling Cake

4.5
246 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 45
  • 3 18
  • 2 10
  • 1 1

This recipe tastes like apple dumplings without all the work.

Recipe by Amy S

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place sliced apples in baking dish. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir in eggs and oil; pack on top of apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until topping is puffed and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 288.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022