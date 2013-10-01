Apple Dumpling Cake
This recipe tastes like apple dumplings without all the work.
This recipe tastes like apple dumplings without all the work.
Excellant. Doesn't look that attractive but tastes delicious. I would recommend using any mixture of apples, other than granny smith. When I used Granny Smith apples they were too tart for the dumpling cake topping and didn't soften up enough while baking. I also used only 1/2 of the oil called for and substituted applesauce for the other half. Tasted delcious and cut down on the fat.Read More
This does not pour at all. I added some cinnamon to the batter and subbed applesauce for half the oil after reading the reviews. The cake part of this is very thick and had to be flattened into the apples. It tasted like flour anyway. I was disappointed after reading some of the reviews of how good it was. Thanks anyway.Read More
Excellant. Doesn't look that attractive but tastes delicious. I would recommend using any mixture of apples, other than granny smith. When I used Granny Smith apples they were too tart for the dumpling cake topping and didn't soften up enough while baking. I also used only 1/2 of the oil called for and substituted applesauce for the other half. Tasted delcious and cut down on the fat.
This recipe was so easy to make! I couldn't believe that I actually made it. It's something that I would expect to get at a bakery. The ingrediants are so simple. I didn't have to go out to buy anything. It was just too easy to make and it tasted great...but a little greasy. I used 3/4 cup of oil instead of 1 cup and I also sprinkled a little cinnamon and brown sugar on the apples before I poured the mixture over it.
I read the previous reviews and made it according to the recipe instructions. If I had been able to find organic Mac's, I would have left the peels on - but unfortunately could not find organic apples and peeled the apples. The recipe went together quickly. I used 1/2 cup applesauce, 1/2 cup oil and cooked it uncovered for 45 minutes. This could not have turned out any better! It came out just right - not too moist - and not overdone! Thank you so much for helping make my Christmas brunch a little brighter!!!
L..ove this recipe. So easy, so simple to make. I used macintosh apples, because I like the sweet tart taste. [FILLED THE 9X13 DISH 3/4 FULL WITH THICK SLICES because of the settling of the apples cooking.] I did make a change to the liquid part of the recipe, because I do not use vegetable oil. I substituted 1/2 cup of melted Butter[1 stick] and added it to a 1/2 cup of Canola oil. It looked very oily, so I added 1/3 cup more of sifted flour, just enough so it was not sliding around the bowl, but still wet looking. I crumbled the wet dough on top of the apples and baked. The aroma was heavenly, and the topping was the most beautiful golden brown and flakey.[Forgot to pat down the batter]. We really enjoyed the taste and texture of this recipe. Thank you Amy S. for this "Recipe Box Keeper". PS. Apple Pie Spice added a nice touch to my apples for my second Apple Dumpling Cake.
My husband loves this recipe..He has me make it at least once a week. I used half sugar half brown sugar. Added cin. and sugar to the apples and used half the oil..Wonderfull recipe..
This was delicious! I also modified this recipe by using 1/2 canola 1/2 applesauce instead of 1 cup vegetable oil. I also tossed the apples with cinnamon, brown sugar and a litte white sugar as well as about a tablespoon of butter shavings before covering with the batter. This made the apples very moist and tender. I used 1/2 empire and half golden delicious apples. Perfect!
REALLY GOOD!!!!!! Used half (melted) butter and half oil for the oil portion and the flavor was excellent. Also sprinkled a little sugar and cinnamon on apples. Serve it warm with vanilla ice cream....heaven
Excellent cake! My husband loved it - said it's a cross between a pie and a cake. I used a combination of Mutsu and Macintosh apples. Also sprinkled a mixture of 2 Tbsp. sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon over the top before baking. Very tasty - I'll be making this often.
This is a very quick recipe, I didn't even peel the apples and it was very good.
This recipe is relatively easy to make. After preparing the apples, my 2 and a half year old helped me measure and mix the rest of the ingredients. She loved pressing the mix into the apples. The house smelled wonderful as it baked. Next time I will substitute some applesauce for half the oil because it seemed a bit greasy. It tastes similiar to apple crisp but not as sweet.
I made this using zucchini instead of apples. Make sure you peel and cut the seeds out. Then slice as you would apples. I have so many in the garden and these cobbler/ dumpling recipes are great for them. I also mixed the cinnamon with some brown sugar and a pinch of salt into the zucchini then spread in the pan. It is a great dessert so fast and easy. We loved the dumpling crust! Thanks Amy!
This was delicious, and so easy. I cut the recipe in half and in half again, since I was cooking for 2, and cooked it in a 1.5 qt casserole dish-- cooking time was about 30 minutes for me. I used 1 large apple, which I put in a baggie with sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon to coat, as suggested by previous reviewers. I substituted half the oil with applesauce. I did a layer of apples in the bottom of the dish, poured a little batter in, then did the rest. It came out terrific! Definitely will be making this again.
Cut recipe in half. My boyfriend and I aren't big eaters. Tossed apples with cinnamon and sugar as suggested by others. Topped with a little more sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkled some brown sugar and butter slivers on top before baking. Very good! Will make again. Good warm!
My grandma used to make this cake and I have tried for years to duplicate it. We ate it upside down with milk on it. Thank you so much.
This turned out really well. The topping has a nice crunch, it's very apple-y (I used Cortland apples), and I added a bit more cinnamon than called for. I also did not peel the apples, just washed really well and cut the apples by hand into relatively thick slices. I cut the slices with apple skin into quarters, so there wouldn't be long strands of apple skin--and that worked very well. I do hate throwing out the skins of fruits/vegetables when it can be avoided--especially when there's quite a bit of nutrition to be had there. It was moist, tasty, crunchy on top, very easy to make and did not require much cleanup. Who could ask for more?
This does not pour at all. I added some cinnamon to the batter and subbed applesauce for half the oil after reading the reviews. The cake part of this is very thick and had to be flattened into the apples. It tasted like flour anyway. I was disappointed after reading some of the reviews of how good it was. Thanks anyway.
This is so delicious! I made a small pan the first time. So, 2 days later I made it again and just doubled it. I just used a variety of apples to mix it up a bit, and sprinkled cinnamon sugar on the apples before I poured on the batter, and even topped the batter with more cinnamon sugar before putting it in the oven. This is so good, it is a keeper for sure!
I made this recipe 3 times within a month over the holidays last year, and finally found this again on this site (I had forgotten what it was called!) This is an incredible dessert, and vanilla ice cream just makes it better. The pastry has so many textures within itself. A total delight.
all i gotta say is i love this dish so much it just completes me, my family always fought and now we love eachother because of this lovely dish. this dish inspired us to open our own bakery.
This is indeed a wonderful recipe. I made it according to the instructions mostly, except I used butter for most of the oil. I reduced the fat by 1/4 cup with no ill effects. I also sprinkled the apples with sugar and cinnamon as suggested by a previous reviewer. When I make this recipe again, I probably will NOT use extra sugar. I think I would enjoy the contrast between tart apples and the sweet topping. I recommend this!
Easy and delicious! I made it as I had everything on hand and needed a quick recipe. I used 1/2 cup of applesauce and reduced the oil by 1/2 cup. All the ladies loved it at the party!!
This was delicious! I used Granny Smith apples so sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on them before I put the batter on top. I took it to our church potluck....small church....and came home with 2 servings! It was a hit!
The recipe was easy to make. The taste was not as I expected. We did not think it tasted like apple dumplings and there was only 2 pieces missing from the cake pan, had to throw the rest out.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it couldn't be easier. I was nervous about a cup of oil but I guess it works. I will try this again as we had so much food no one got around to eating it that day. My husband ended up with it the rest of the week and said it was very good.
It was good! It was just more cakey than what I thought it would be. Next time maybe I'll use more apples.
I made this twice in the same weekend because it got eaten up right away and both times it was quick to prepare and came out marvelously. It almost tastes like a sugar cookie mixed with apple and I like how there is no butter or Margarine. Thank you for posting this!
This is a very easy, yet delicious recipe. I cut the recipe in half & baked it in a 9" baking dish. The next time I make it, I won't cut it in half. It's also very good served warm with milk.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was such a HUGE hit that I made it for Christmas- Another HUGE hit! Very easy and Yummy!
Awesome....made as recipe.....no changes needed....:)
Delicious and easy to make! I made a few changes ... sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on the apples after placing them in the pan. Use 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup apple sauce instead of the oil, and chop up some apple to add to the batter. This makes it very light and almost fluffy, with a lovely apple flavour...
Wow....I was surprised how wonderful this was! I used fresh apples off the tree, so I have no clue what variety they were, but they worked perfectly. Apples were soft and the topping was superb....would go great with ice cream. Thanks!
this was so easy to make even my young daughter has made it and i used a variety of fall apples and left the peels on...i urge anyone to try this especially if you arent handy in the kitchen
This was really good. I didn't know what to expect but was happy with it. My husband doesn't like apple crisp, so I thought I would try it. Well he loved it!! It was really easy and I used 1/2 oil and 1/2 butter and added a little vanilla to the batter. I also put cinnamon and sugar on the apples. I mistakenly also added cinnamon to the batter instead of on top. It was still good though. Next time I will use macintosh as the apples I had were kind of bland.
This recipe is a keeper, no question. I modified the recipe a bit. I placed on elayer of apple slices in the dish, topped with a mixture of brown and white sugar, then pats of butter. Another layer of apples, more sugar, butter, and so on, then the dough. TOO MUCH BUTTER! That's my own fault though, and I factored that in when rating the recipe. Next time I will make it to the letter, and mess with changes from then on. One more thing. I used both washington and mcintosh apples. The washington apples really took away from the recipe. They are bland. mcintosh are much better. More fruity tasting. Still, all 4 people that ate this recipe loved it, so it's a winner, and will go to my favorites box.
This was really good Amy. Does not have an overly sweet taste. I used motts apples. I would use Granny Smith or Red Delicious next time. (we did not care for the motts apples too soft and we needed to use them up). A good firm apple is best for this recipe. Was very good and definitely a keeper. Thanks Amy for the quick and easy recipe. Oh MY I am keeping my previous post in here but I had to say that Amy I had cut too many apples and had to mix up a 2nd batch. Everyone really loved the first one. But my youngest devoured the second one. He started picking at it bit by bit till nothing was left. This was in a 9/13 pan and he had it gone in a day.
I love apple dumplings and this recipe takes all the work out of making that but with the very same result. I left the peels on the Fuji apples and sprinkles some cinnamon on the apples prior to topping. It just added to the flavor.
This was a very good type of cake/cobbler... I didn't have cinnamon, but still wanted the top crust to have a little something extra! So, I topped it with Brown Sugar! It made a wonderful sweet crust to the top! Tasted GREAT served with Vanilla Ice Cream!!!!! Perfect for fall!
Yummy. Easy to make. Very versatile. This is excellent with breakfast too. I only used 1 cup of sugar. Still plenty sweet. I also substituted apple sauce for the oil. Still very tasty.
This does not pour at all. I added some cinnamon to the batter and subbed applesauce for half the oil after reading the reviews. The cake part of this is very thick and had to be flattened into the apples. It tasted like flour anyway. I was disappointed after reading some of the reviews of how good it was. Thanks anyway.
This cake is simple and very tasty in an old-fashioned way. I made it with my two girls, ages 2 and 4. They were able to help with all of it after peeling and slicing the apples. The only thing I changed the second time around was not sprinkling the cinnamon on top before baking. It burned! Instead, I mixed it into the apple slices.
Mine turned out like an apple crisp but none-the-less it was delicious. I did include other reviewer's suggestions (mixed the apple slices in cinnamon & brown sugar; cut in butter to the flour mixture). Thank you for the very tastey recipe. **** just made this again & this time I added a can of cherry pie filling over the fresh apple slices. It was a hit *again*
Definite keeper! We didn't change a thing other than for using freshly ground whole wheat flour. We may decrease the sugar next time and try using butter instead of the oil, but didn't find any sort of oily taste as others had mentioned. My family felt it tasted like snickerdoodles over apples. YUM!
Great cake that is super moist and not overly sweet. Made this a few times. Use any type of apples except the bitter ones. No granny smith or such. Fuji apples are my preference but any others will do. Easy and delicious. The top will look bumpy but I serve with a dollop of cinnamon whipped cream.
I was looking for something quick,I had a bunch of apples in the house and needed to do something with them and i came across this recipe.I followed everything to the recipe,The only thing that i did different was toss the apples in brown sugar,vanilla and cinammon and let them sit for about ten minutes before adding it to my baking pan...It make a difference.This was a family favorite and the have beena sking me to make it all the time now. The one negative about this recipe that i'm going to change when i make this again is the cup of oil was too much and it made the top a little too crunchy.
I used Empire, Mutsu, and Gala apples. For the flour I used 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and 1 cup all-purpose flour. 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup vegetable oil. Also sprinkled a little nutmeg into the flour mixture. Quick, easy, & good.
Yum! Used half brown sugar half white sugar, 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. I tossed the apples in sugar and cinnamon before placing in the pan. Next time I'll try try adding butter shavings to the apples to soften them up more. I used apples from our tree and they didn't get as soft as I'd like. Hubby said it was like a pie and cake put together!
Super easy and good. I am always looking for ways to use up apples. It seems like my boys constantly buy them at the grocery store and forget that we have them after a day or two. Then, it is up to me to find creative ways to use up 8 - 10 apples in a day. This cake was easy to make and delicious to eat. Perfect!
Love this recipe. Instead of the oil, I used 1/2 cup of butter and it worked great. I also put cinnamon and brown sugar on the apples before i put the cake topping on.
WONDERFUL!!! I gave 4 stars because I did adapt it a bit due to reviews. I mixed together a bit of sugar, a bit of flour, and a generous sprinkle of cinnamon then stirred up the apples in it, used a bit less sugar in the cake mix, and mixed a little sugar with the cinnamon for the topping. It reminds me a bit of snickerdoodles on top of apples, hubby says it's sort of like an apple coffee cake. I used apples I got at the farmers market, can't remember what type they are but they're definitely tart & firm.
I made this recipe for a family dinner. They have not stopped raving about it. They keep asking when I'm making it again. I put some cinnamon and sugar on the apples and used half applesauce and water so it wouldn't be to greasy. It was great. My family would rather have the apple dumpling cake instead of applte pie.
Wonderful!!!
Very delicious! I used half whole wheat pastry flour and would probably use all whole wheat pastry flour next time. I substituted rapadura for the sugar and for the vegetable oil used half coconut oil and half applesauce. Mixed the apples with a little cinnamon and dotted with butter. I mixed cinnamon and nutmeg right into the mix. Next time I make this, I would like to layer apples, mix, apples mix since it seemed the cake part on top was a little too thick. Will definitely be making this one again!
This is the easiest and tastiest recipe. Will make again soon!!
My family loved this!! I added 1/2 cup butter (we don't like the oily taste at all) and a splash of milk. Sprinkled the apples with sugar and cinnamon before pouring the batter as others said. I was a BIT worried while baking this, some of the apples didn't remain at the bottom of the dish and had to bake it a lot longer. Then i thought it would turn out mushy.... well, it was worth all my suffering!!! it's very moist and tasty. I chose golden apples, but just try to use ripe fruit!!!!!
delicious simple home goodness. loved the crusty topping
very good I used splenda not sugar
This is a great recipe. I added apple pie spice to the apples and extra cinnamon to the batter. Then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar before baking. Everyone says it is a keeper. I also used all unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil. I may consider splenda in place of the sugar next time.
Will definitely fix again! My parents LOVED this when they came over one night. Not much time, so I whipped this up and poured a little carmel sauce over it!!! YUM! Cant beat the taste for the time involved, especially! Thanks for the recipe!!
Absolutely delish! Next time I will only cook for 30-35 minutes so the topping will not be as crunchy!
Kids had a delayed opening at school today, so i had 1.5hrs. I looked at my red delicious apples and logged into allrecipes. Found this recipe, made it, and drove to work (15 minutes away). Everyone loved it. Now I'm making one for dessert tonight. Thank you for an awesome treat!
Made this last night. The topping is amazing! It tastes like snickerdoodle cookies. I tossed the apple slices with brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract before putting them in the dish. Next time I think I'll add a little lemon juice too. Great recipe! :)
This recipe is great! I did follow the advice of some of the other reviews by using only 1/2 the cup of oil and applesauce for the other half cup and sprinkling sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and bits of butter on top of the apples before pouring the batter over top. I also decided to add a couple teaspoons of vanilla to the batter before pouring over the apples. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
This was really easy, and very tasty! It went wonderful with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! This is another recipe from this site that everyone wants the recipe for!
I have made this 3 times and everytime multiple people ask for the recipe! I love it.
I have apple trees and am always looking for new recipes to help me use the apples. This recipe is easy and delicious. The topping reminds me of snickerdoodle cookies.
I thought this was very good and from all the different reviews, you can tell it is very forgiving. I have a suggestion: Maybe all the variances have to do with the type apple and how thickly they are sliced. My favorite apples are Pink Lady and Honey Crisp, but I used one called Tango which was just okay, thinly sliced and layered. i did the thing with 1/2 apple sauce and 1/2 oil and mine was not the least bit greasy. In fact, I made a carmel sauce to squiggle across the top to make it sweeter and gooyer, but it would be good without it, in fact, it would be great for breakfast or brunch, so dont count it out if it doesnt fit your bill for a desert. I will be making it again, Im sure.
This was really good, granted I did make a few changes. I used half whole wheat flour/half white flour, 1/2 cup of raw sugar (instead of 1 1/2 cups), 1/2 cup margarine and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce (in place of the oil), and spinkled about 1 tablespoon of raw sugar and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon over the apples before covering them with the batter, also. It's not very sweet (considering I used 1/3 of the sugar suggested), but that's just how we like it! I used organic Braeburn apples.
This was ok, not very pretty. I did follow the advicce of other reviewers as I usually do try to cut unneeded fats. I used half oil, half applesauce. I probably wont make again, I like apple crisp better and they take about the same amount of work.
I have made this several times, my family loves it. I have found that sprinkling a little sugar and cinnamon on the apples improves their taste a lot. I then cut about 1/4 c. sugar from the topping.
This was delicious! My brother who hates sweets loved this and even had a second helping!! I did swith half the oil for unsweetened apple sauce as other reviewers suggested. I may add a little more cinnamon next time on top of the apples, but other than that this dish was fantastic!
Never tasting Apple Dumplings I was a bit nervous. Most of my friends are vegetarian, so I used Vanilla flavored yogurt instead of the eggs, (3 tbs to each egg). I served this at a couples Baby Shower in the Fall. I baked it for 45 minutes and covered it in aluminum foil and let it sit for 4 hours....it was warm and delicious! They all loved it!
everyone loved it. its like apple pie without the fuss of making one. excellent!
Simple, and tasty. Made exactly as described. Didn't look pretty, but was eaten up in an hour. Yum.
This was a really easy recipe. I had a strong desire to add something to the apples before I cooked it but I decided to follow the instructions and it turn out great. Its not overly sweet and tastes great with whip cream. This is a dessert for a Pot Luck dinner.
I was always afraid to bake with apples. I don't know why. This was very easy and very delicious! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. I won't be afraid to bake with apples again, and will be making this for company.
This is delicious! Made this last night as dessert for "Build-Your-Own'Sub" night, 5 kids (2 were kids' friends); 2 adults. I followed the previous reviewer MaMaDC and sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the apple before the batter. The house smelled heavenly; everyone kept asking what it was. I used 3 lbs of Macintosh apples. I think next time I'll use tablespoons to dollop the batter, as I made it first and it was thick. Didn't affect the taste, still wonderful. We didn't have ice cream or whipped topping, so we topped it with milk. Can't wait to try it with french vanilla ice cream! It's going into my recipe file for a regular in this house's menu rotation.
I love the simplicity of this dessert; served warm with whipped cream, it was a hit. I did decrease the oil to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup applesauce instead. I used 4 large Braeburn apples and tossed the slices with flour, sugar and cinnamon. Adding a little cinnamon to the dry ingredients helped too.
this was wonderful! i dident change anything apart from sprinkling cin and brown sugar on top of apples. yum yum!
This was easy and tasty. I added some vanilla to the dough, and sprinkled the top with cinnamon and raw sugar. Next time I will add cinnamon to the apples, and put a little bit of dough in between the layers of apples.
It wasn't bad, I just was not crazy about the texture. I served it with ice cream when it was still warm and that seemed to help.
My husband, who hates apple desserts has just declared this the best apple dessert he's ever had. And that's saying something! Following some other reviewers, I used half butter, half oil, and half brown sugar, half white. I also chopped the apples and tossed them with a little sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg before putting them in the pan. Will definitely make this again.
Loved it! After reading other reviews, I sprinkled the (granny smith)apples with apple pie spice (no brown sugar added and glad I didn't as it was sweet enough)and where it calls for 1 cup of oil I replaced 1/2 cup of oil with applesauce. I think the cake topping would be amazing with other fruits as well (cherries, peaches, yummm). It turned out perfect!
This is a great recipe, extremely easy to prepare. I did add some ground nutmeg and ground cloves to the apples prior to pressing the batter into the apples. Very good when served with a dollop of whipped cream on top served warm.
Everyone at work praised this cake! Excellent!
Absolutely delicious! I sprinkled a mixture of cinnamon & sugar on top & used Fugi apples. Thanks for a great new recipe!
Excellent ---had a good crunch topping. I put a little apple pie spice with the apples. We ate it in a hurry. Good hot/warm and cold too.
Very Good. I substituted oil for 1/2 c. applesauce & 1/2 c. butter. Also used 1 c. sugar & 1/2 c. splenda.
Using 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of applesauce to replace the cup of oil,was the only change I made.I made this cake for my book club , it was such a hit! I passed out many copies of the recipe.Thank you for this wonderful cake
This recipe is great! I did follow the advice of some of the other reviews by using only 1/2 the cup of oil and applesauce for the other half cup and sprinkling sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and bits of butter on top of the apples before pouring the batter over top. I also decided to add a couple teaspoons of vanilla to the batter before pouring over the apples. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I made this as one of our Thanksgiving desserts today. It had a wonderful aroma while cooking and really lived up to its smell! I served it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream - yummy! I did substitute one half cup of oil with applesauce and also sprinkled cinnamon and sugar over the apples before covering with batter. Such a warm, delicious dessert!
This recipe is WONDERFUL!!!! It was a huge hit at three Thanksgiving dinners, and my neighbor's house. Very Easy. I cheated and used dried apples that I simply rehydrated. I'm doing this one again for Christmas, FOR SURE!!!!
Used 1/2 applesauce, 1/2 oil. Added cinnamon and sugar to apples before putting on topping.
We loved it. the only thing I did different was put brown sugar and cinnamon on the apples before putting the topping on
I was so excited to make this cake after all the great reviews, but it just didnt live up to my expectations. The cake part was good but the apples needed some cinammon and sugar on them. I think I'm a bigger fan of the traditional cake where you put the apples in the batter. I cut the oil to 3/4c. This recipe didnt taste bad, it just wasnt anything great.
I use this recipe if I have apples that need to be used up. I add chopped pecans to add a little more flavor & crunch.
This was really good however I really thought it was missing something. Maybe brown sugar? Next time I will make Apple Crisp in the crock pot as I think I like it better.
I loved it. Added two tsp vanilla to batter. Next time will grease pan. Yes, it stuck a bit. A dollop of plain yogurt balanced the sweetness, too. Enjoy.
I was skeptical but this dessert is tops! All the flavors and textures blend together perfectly. A new favorite in my family. Thanks for sharing!
This is a very easy and tasty apple recipe. In order to make it low fat, I substituted egg whites for the whole eggs and 1 C apple sauce for the oil. It is still very good. I'll definitely be making this one again. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections