Dinner in a Pumpkin II

3
5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

The beef, rice and vegetables will be a dinner surprise when this pumpkin dish is placed on your table!

Recipe by Joan

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 Degrees C). Cut off top of pumpkin, scrape out seeds and pith.

  • In a large deep skillet, saute vegetables in 1/4 cup shortening until soft. Add beef; cook and crumble until evenly brown. Add the pepper, ketchup, garlic, salt, Worcestershire sauce and tomato sauce. Simmer 15-20 minutes.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 cups of the beef mixture, soy sauce, mushrooms, brown sugar, soup and rice. Mix well, pour into pumpkin and replace lid. Cover and freeze remaining beef mixture.

  • Place filled pumpkin on a baking sheet and bake for one hour or until pumpkin is tender. As you serve dinner, be sure to scoop out a little of the cooked pumpkin too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1382 calories; protein 75.1g; carbohydrates 67.5g; fat 90g; cholesterol 289.3mg; sodium 5167.6mg. Full Nutrition
