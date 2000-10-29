Dinner in a Pumpkin II
The beef, rice and vegetables will be a dinner surprise when this pumpkin dish is placed on your table!
I made this recipe for a potluck at work and everyone loved it!Read More
The recipe calls for uncooked rice. . . cook it!Read More
This took a long time to make, and why would you use that much ground beef only to freeze over half of it? The measurements need to be adjusted, and the taste was odd. Not really bad, but not that good either. On a positive note, my kids thought it was hilarious!
I used to make this for the assisted living center residents where I worked. It was a very colorful, yummy autumn dinner. Granted depending on the size of the pumpkin the timing to get it done can be tricky. I love this simpler version. (it does say 'cooked' white) rice. I prefer brown for the higher nutrition and more flavor. Thanks for posting the recipe. I had lost mine.
