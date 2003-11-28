Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

4.4
645 Ratings
  • 5 383
  • 4 179
  • 3 65
  • 2 15
  • 1 3

It is the sweetness of the roasted garlic that makes these mashed potatoes so delicious.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place garlic cloves in a small baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil, cover, and bake 45 minutes, or until golden brown.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add potatoes, and cook until tender but firm. Drain, and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

  • Place roasted garlic, milk, Parmesan cheese, and butter into the bowl with the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Beat to desired consistency with an electric mixer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 222mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022