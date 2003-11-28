Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
It is the sweetness of the roasted garlic that makes these mashed potatoes so delicious.
These were really good. To save a little time I use minced garlic in a jar and put it in a bowl with the olive oil then put it in the microwave for 45 sec. instead of the oven. I have done this on another recipe and it turns out great. I made these for Thanksgiving and everybody loved them. They taste just like some you get at a restaurant.Read More
I know this is supposed to be an easy recipe but I am a little confused by the garlic part. I wonder if it was meant to have a little burnt taste/smell. Mine turned out a little dark brown half way through the cooking time. We dont like the taste of burnt garlic so i squeezed out as much of the soft stuff. When I roast garlic I usually use the whole bulb of garlic, leaving the first layer of skin on and cut 1/4 at the end, place in remiken, drizzle olive oil then cover with foil. Maybe next time I will use this method for the individual gloves leaving the skins on. When cooled, squeeze out the soft garlic. Now, let's get with the whole result...it was bland and had to add more butter, a little more shakes of salt, and used more heavy cream. With little tweaks, you got a winner.Read More
Ok, after making this side dish many times I have perfected it. 6 Cloves tossed in olive oil just to coat. Into the broiler for a few mins., well just till they brown. Meanwhile I peeled and cubed 6 medium potatoes. Into boiling water for aprox. 15 - 20 mins OR until you stick a fork into the largest potatoe and it breaks only once. I then drain and into a bowl. I add approx. 2/3 cup of milk. I then add pressed roasted garlic. Don't worry about the left over larger pieces that are in the press. The hand held mixer will beat it up. Added a few minches of salt. Then I added 3 tablespoons of marjorine. Blend it well. Last but not least I added a tablespoon of garlic spread marjorine. OMG it was to die for!!! WOW all around!!
First let me tell you what I didn't like about this recipe. It tells you to cook the potatoes until "tender, but firm." What does that mean??? It's not like I can reach my hand in a pot of simmer water and feel the potatoes! So I guestimated 20 minutes. It came out a little mushier than I like it, so I think a time range would have helped. Also, there's not enough garlic cloves. Not much garlic flavor to this garlic mashed potatoes. I recommend doubling the garlic...probaly a whole head. Also, 45 minutes cooking in olive oil is too much. Cooked all the flavor away! I think about 25 minutes would have sufficed. And that's why I'm only giving it 4 out of 5 stars. Now onto the good stuff. I added 4 oz of cream cheese to the mix too to give it an extra creamy flavor and texture and cut back a little on the milk. I also added some garlic salt (about a tablespoon) to compensate for the nonexistent garlic flavor. I also spooned it into a baking dish, topped it with cheddar cheese and paprika and baked it for about 15 minutes on 350 degrees. It came out pretty well after I compensated for the overdone potatoes and the nonexistent garlic flavor.
Different flavor for mash potatoes, but definitley good! Did have to add additional butter and milk as the potatoes were quite dry as written.... For a unique twist add the small purple flower from the society garlic plant which is edible, gives color and a stronger garlic flavor!
Really great potatoes, but as stated, might be bland. I used 4 large russets, to start. Instead of roasting the garlic the way the recipe states, I used an entire head of garlic, chopped off the top so that some of the cloves were showing, placed it on foil, and drizzled it with olive oil. I then roasted the garlic for a half an hour at 350. I used twice the amount of butter and twice the Parmesean. I squeezed the entire head of garlic into the mash, and viola! Deliciousness.
I roasted a whole head of garlic (unpeeled, and then squeezed them out after they cooled) and used a mix of Yukon Golds and Reds....I prefer them over baking potatoes any day. I also used whole milk (which I never do) and these potatoes were smashing! Lol! My only complaint is that I couldn't really taste the parm. cheese, so I may just leave that out next time. Very tasty, light and fluffy taters.
Yum! I roasted my garlic for 20 minutes in 1/2 the olive oil required (I thought that it was a bit much). I also added nearly a cup of milk, (because we like them creamy). Make sure you buy the larger garlic bulbs if you are looking for more garlic flavor, and maybe leave the skins on 1/2 of the potatoes as the previous reviewer suggested. I put these in my crockpot to keep them warm and they were the perfect consistancy. I got rave reviews on these! Thanks Barrett!
Yeah, this recipe is a definite keeper. It takes a little time--peeling potatoes and roasting the garlic, but the result is fabulous! I almost got carried away with my "finger sampling" as I was mixing the potatoes. I nearly added a few ingredients, one of which was going to be cream cheese; I had some leftover in the fridge. But, I'm glad I didn't. The recipe was just right, "as is." If you are a garlic fanatic, you may want to add another clove, two or three. I don't like *too much* garlic flavor, so it was just right for me--just enough for a pleasant garlic flavor.
This is one of those basic recipes that you can personalize to fit the way you like your potatoes. My family likes a little more garlic although we eat garlic with just about everything. An easy dish for a beginning cook. I agree with others on cutting way down on the roasting time for the garlic; 20 minutes should do it. Thanks, Barrett.
These were really good. The only problem I had was this...I roasted the garlic for only 30 minutes, and it burned to a crisp...I would really recommend cutting down the roasting time. Since I didn't have any more fresh garlic, and it would have taken too long to roast some more anyway, I just used some minced garlic from a jar, and they turned out really yummy anyway. Next time I'll roast the garlic for about 15-20 minutes and see what happens.
This is a great recipe...I read a lot of reviews(as I always do) and some people complained of the garlic burning and not tasting the Parm.... Well, just use a whole head, cut the tip side of the head off exposing all of the tops of the garlic cloves. Make sure oven is preheated to 350. Put head into a piece of tin foil and put olive oil on top of the garlic. Just enough to cover the garlic and get on each clove. Put some salt and pepper on the head and wrap the garlic nice and tight with the foil. Throw that in the oven for 35-45 minutes and you are good. I like 35 minutes because it still leaves the garlic a little mashed. I followed the recipes almost exactly except for adding probably at least 3/4 of a cup of Parm....Using the whole head gave me garlic in every bite and it wasn't overpowering with butter or anything else to give it flavor. You could really make this almost healthy if you used skim milk and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!(Which I did both). The cheese is the only killer and that's not terrible. I like lumpy potatoes so I mashed them with a hand masher leaving the skin on 3 of the 7 potatoes. All in all, I think I will make my mashed potatoes like this from now on!
I love this recipe. The roasted garlic takes that strong flavor and really mellows it. You do have to change the garlic, milk, and butter to suit your own tastes. Thanks.
This gets 5 stars even though I don't roast the garlic. In a small frying pan I add appx 2 tsp of bacon fat and over a medium low fire I add 8 to 10 whole peeled garlic cloves, stirring frequently til they have a medium brown color and are soft. To the water for the potatoes I always add 2 too 3 bay leaves, plenty of coarse ground black pepper and of course salt. I use russet potatoes only and scrub them well before cutting into boiling size pieces, never do I peel them. While the potatoes are boiling the garlic is browning and softening. When the potatoes are done and drained, bay leaves removed, they go back on a very low fire to remove excess moisture. To the pot with the potatoes I add salt, pepper, butter to taste (lots), sour cream instead of milk, Parmesan or cheeses of choice, and the browned garlic. I then mash them by hand using a curved heavy wire potato masher. They come out chunky with extra potato flavor and also have the flavor of the skin. A little milk can be added if they seem they need to be thinned a bit but more sour cream will have the same effect. I have been asked for this recipe so many times that I finally made several copies to keep on hand to give out when asked for it.
I appreciated that the garlic flavor was subtle and Hubs felt the same about the Parmesan. Both could be increased without a problem if you wanted to oomph the flavor of either or both.
These potatoes were so delicious! I roasted a whole head in the skins and was then able to squeeze the garlic out. I didn't have quite enough milk in the house, so I used sour cream to make up the difference. We all loved this recipe Barrett and we thank you for sharing with us!
This was a very yummy recipe. It reminded me of the garlic potatoes at Bennigan's. They were very garlicy, which both my husband and I loved. They were a little dry though; we had to double or triple the milk. I only left the garlic in for 25min and it was still to long. I would hate to see what it looked like after 45min. But I was pleased with the overall result. Thanks.
This is a good recipe. The one thing I will say is that the cooking time on the garlic is off. The recipe says to bake the garlic cloves for 45 minutes - even if you were baking an entire bulb of garlic it would not take that long. The garlic will be browning after ten or fifteen minutes. I recommend adding the milk and cheese as you see fit - the consistency of mashed potatoes is a matter of personal preference.
Yummy and easy to make.
Overall quite good, I stuck to the recipe, but it could use MORE GARLIC. Next time I will probably double the garlic and add some cream cheese for extra warmth.
I dont understand the reviews knocking this recipe it was amazing! Funny thing is I changed NOTHING. All I did was scale it down to four servings and it was delicious. I Will be making this again and again.
Wow! These were REALLY GOOD. A new holiday dinner staple. Like others, I used whipping cream instead of the milk (and maybe a bit more than it called for to make them extra creamy). Yummmmm! The real roasted garlic I think definitely added that extra yummy touch. Will make this again for special occasions!
This was a big hit with family and friends but make sure you dont over roast the garlic. If the garlic gets too brown, it's hard to mix in the potatoes and it has a burnt flavor. Take the garlic out of the oven when there's a slight touch of brown.
I made these for me and my friend for thanksgiving dinner last night with a few alternations. 1. I didnt have a whole garlic, just minced garlic in a jar. I put the equivalent amount (believe 1/2 tsp per clove) into a pan and drizzled extra virgin olive oil over, and let it cook until slightly golden. 2. I used red potatoes, I peeled 2/3's of the potatoes, and left the other 1/3 with skin on. 3. While potatoes were boiling, I cooked the milk, butter, a 1/4 tsp garlic powder (love garlic) and the golden minced garlic in a small sauce pan. Just let it warm up, and compensated an extra tbsp of milk for the milk that evaporated. When the potatoes were cooked and drained, poured milk mixture over potatoes and mashed. Had to use a mixer to fluff them up a bit. Looked great with the red potato peel!
Great recipe, I also made a few small changes. I used heavy cream and heated it up, it does make a difference. I used about 10 cloves of garlic and roasted for about 30 min. After I mashed the potatoes, I then mashed the garlic and added that along with the rest except for the parm. cheese. I transfered the potatoes to a oven proof dish and then sprinkled the parm cheese over the potatoes and baked for 15 min. It was Scrumptious!!!
Sooooooooo good. There's a nice garlic flavor here without over powering the potatoes. The cheese blends in nicely. I used my mom's traditional mashed potato method (mayo, butter, and milk), but added the seasoning suggested here. It really adds great flavor to potatoes.
This is a very tasty potato dish. The idea of cooking the garlic in the oven is an excellent idea since it add tons of flavor to the mashed potatoes. I followed the recipe as indicated with the exception that I didn't add salt or pepper and it turned out very good. The idea of adding Parmesan cheese to the mashed potatoes is a very good one! I will definitely make this dish again.
This recipe for mashed potatoes is excellent. I agree with the other reviewers, you only need to roast your garlic for 15-20 minutes. I used a tad more garlic and it gave my mashed potatoes a nice hint of garlic. Using the electric mixer was not powerful enough to whip the potatoes. I suggest maybe buying a potatoe masher.
Great recipe. Quick and easy and a great way to spice up your mashed potatoes. Thanks!
I really liked this recipe. I am a garlic freak, so I always use more and it still didn't seam garlic enough. So next time I will use even more. Also, I left a little of the peel on the red potatos, my guests really liked that, they felt like they were getting the fancy kind. Also, next time I will put some green onions or chives in there as well to give them more taste. One thing I would recommend is to not whip them to much, I left mine with just a little bit chunk to them and they were great!
My husband thought these were too bland at first, then too garlic-y once I added the garlic in, but I thought they were wonderful. Perhaps he got a chunk of garlic - it was a bit challenging to really mash the garlic into the potatoes.
I also roasted the garlic in 1/2 the olive oil and for only 20 minutes. After the poatoes were blended, I put them in a stoneware dish, topped them with a handful of shredded chesse (three-cheese blend) and broiled for about 5 minutes (just enough to brown the top).
Very good, used yukons, more parm cheese and fat free half and half. Everyone loved them.
Tasty recipe. I did add more milk because we prefer creamier potatoes than I was getting. Maybe I used larger potatoes than the person who submitted this recipe. I also use a ricer rather than an electric mixer. I feel a ricer gives you much fluffier potatoes. I heated the milk and butter and added the roasted garlic to that mixture. After I riced the potatoes, I added the milk mixture and stirred. I made them about 2 hours before dinner and put them in a crock pot to stay warm. Worked great!!!
My husband went BONKERS over these. He's been bragging to everyone about how fantastic they are; making me look like a real expert cook! LOL. They really are delicious. I won't bother making anything but these in the future. BTW...only put the garlic in the oven for 20 minutes. Mine burned the first time around when I put it in for the 45 minutes. They were hard as a rock!
Loved Them! The roasted garlic makes the potatoes flavorfull and rich.
Wonderful recipe- 1st time I was able to make mashed potatoes that didn't turn into glue. Substitued heavy whipping cream for milk and doubled the roasted garlic. Placed garlic in tin foil and lots of olive oil and cooked at 400 for 30 minutes (baked in muffin pan).
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was wonderful! I didn't follow the recipe exactly--I used all of the ingredients and went by how it tasted. I roasted two heads of garlic and used one and a half of them (more than what the recipe calls for).
SOOOO yummy. I would add more garlic to the recipe. Perhaps 12 or 15 cloves but I do love garlic!
YUMMMMMMMMM!I leave the skins on because I like them that way.
Yum! I like to keep the skins on, I like the taste and it makes the prep so much easier. The garlic flavor was really mild so the next time I make them I'll throw in even more cloves. We didn't have real parmesan so I just used the powdered stuff and I think that's fine for this recipe. Oh also add some dried parsley flakes, it looks nice!
Yummy, no gravy necessary. I recommend more garlic than 6 cloves, personal preference. Also, it only takes about 20 minutes to roast large cloves of garlic this way. Put them in a small casserole, drizzle with olive oil, and cover with aluminum foil. Remove from over after 20 minutes and let them sit covered with foil until they have cooled. They will be nice and soft without being overcooked.
a great switch off from reg. mashed potatoes. i love roasted garlic and make mine by cutting off just the top of bulb. place on square of foil, drizzle w/ EVOO and sprinkle w/ some sea salt. wrap up and place in 325 oven for an hour. Squeeze into bowl. boil potatoes. drain, leaving a few TBSP of water and put in bowl w/ garlic. I warmed the milk, omitted the cheese, added some snipped chives and whipped these were yummy!! a drizzle of butter is all you need!
This is a wonderful base recipe! I doubled the garlic because...well, we love garlic and put it in the over for 25 minutes. I used a 5 pound bag of yukon gold potatoes (minus two that I dropped down the sink...oops!), and the taste and texture was just perfect. I mixed all of the ingredients besides potatoes ahead of time then added it slowly while I was mashing. I cooked the potatoes for about 20 minutes (this will vary, of course). I used a hand masher for a more Southern texture. I made these for Thanksgiving and got compliments from everyone, including my husband who doesn't like potatoes and my brother in law, who said these were very flavorful. These are a bit more time consuming than the old butter-and-milk standby, but definitely worth the extra effort. Thank you!
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I love mashed potatoes and your recipe is very nice. However, I would reduce the cooking time just a tad. It's going to take the new cook time to figure out when her/his potatoes are cooked to the degree of tenderness they are striving to obtain. I suggest people experiment with timing. I like to stop my potatoes before the water gets cloudy or the potatoes fall apart when poked with a fork. I never was one for timing things. LOL
Use the microwave method as previously mentioned to save time with the garlic. I doubled the garlic, added a little garlic powder, and used a small container of onion and chive cream cheese spread. Family LOVED IT!!
These are simply excellent :)
Great side dish, but the garlic should only be roasted for half that time or at a lower temperature. Turn them half way too so all the sides get the same treatment. I added some sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese.
I highly recommend using yukon gold (yellow) potoates. They give a much creamier result than regular baking potatoes. I always use lowfat evaporated milk instead of regular milk. If you do use regular milk, make sure it's not super cold from the fridge when you add it to the potatoes. These are great!
Thanks for the great recipe. I added some additional spices (parsley, rosemary, thyme) to add more flavor.
pretty good taste... love the roasted garlic. i heated the milk before adding it into the potatoes
After reading all the positive reviews, I wonder if I did something wrong--the potatoes were grainy and dry, and I had to add twice the butter and milk the recipe calls for. Perhaps it's a matter of personal preference? But the amount of garlic and parmesan was perfect, and I appreciate this as a good basic recipe which I will modify in the future, particularly remembering to add 1 cup of milk and four tablespoons butter.
This was really good, I love garlic and potatoes, let me say as a garlic lover that 6 to 7 cloves is plenty. I used all ingredients and I really did'nt measure anything, just ajusted to the amount of potatoes I had. When all was mixed I tasted and they needed something, I had parsley flakes and oregano so I opted for the oregano, the potatoes really came alive and burst with flavor. Just a pinch so as not to overpower. REALLY GOOD!!!. I think next time to save on time, I will use the roasted garlic butter with herbs by (Land of Lakes) just to see if it is close to this end result. Oh well, I served with grilled ribeyes and fried cabbage, Thanks for this great recipe.
Too stiff for me.
So easy and my family loves these taters! My Grand Niece says this is the perfect food.
I just couldn't justify turning the oven on to roast a couple of cloves of garlic. I had to scale down the recipe because it is just my hubby and I, so I boiled the cloves in with the pots. It doesn't work. I will try these again when I am putting something in the oven for dinner so I can roast the garlic. Oh, I also tried to nuke them and that doesn't work either. I hope this helped to let everyone know what not to do. I'll be back with a true rating later.
It was delious!
Good, but nothing remarkable.
Absolutely the best! I used a whole head of roasted garlic, and instead of milk, I used heavy whipping cream and some reserved water that the potatoes were boiled in. I also doubled the amount of butter. I found I had to use a lot more liquid than was called for to make the potatoes creamy. Used shredded parmesan instead of grated, and it came out wonderful! This is my new favorite mashed potatoes recipe!
This recipe is a classic recipe, I think. If you are a true garlic lover though, I really recommend doubling the garlic. Next time, I think I'll double the parmesian and butter, too! (However, the amount shown is probably healthier for everyday use!)
This mashed potatoes are excellent with a little bit of tweaking. Really, it is only worth about 4 stars as is. The main problem is that it doesn't call for nearly enough garlic. I would at least double the amount of garlic. I see that a lot of reviewers haven't taken the time to roast the cloves but I think that's an important part of the recipe. It really adds a nice, mellow flavor to these potatoes that is unique. We also like to add a teaspoon of crushed rosemary to give it a more complex flavor. We think these mashed potatoes are excellent and make them all the time.
Very good. I adjusted the quantities to work with the amount of potatoes I had. I roasted whole garlic for the first time and it turned out great. I added some cream cheese for richness.
Great potatoes. I used minced garlic in a jar, a couple spoons full, and just sprinkled the parm cheese in (didn't measure). Turned out great.
Simply Delicious!
EXCELLENT!! I used leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving. I added a little bit of fresh chives for a little onion flavoring. My guys went C.R.A.Z.Y. over them!! Thanks for such a great recipe!
Outstanding. I made this about 5 hours ahead of time for xmas and reheated in microwave and they did not taste starchy at all. I used a touch more garlic and buttermilk instead of regular milk. Everyone gobbled them down. This will become a standby to go with our xmas prime rib.
I make potatoes just like this and I notice people saying that the garlic would not mash up as well as they would like. It is very beneficial to use a garlic press that way you don't have the sticky outside and it will run through the potatoes better than whole cloves.
I made these mashed potatoes but instead of milk I used heavy whipping cream, makes them more creamy. I agree with the others that says it needed more flavor, so roasting a whole head of garlic with olive oil for 25-30 min. @ 350, doubling the butter and the parmesan definitely makes a world of difference. I also added fresh basil or you can add fresh parsley for an added burst of flavor and color.
Was not that impressed. Too bland for my tastes.
We use as stuffing for chicken or turkey. Really good!
I didn't use as much roasted garlic with this recipe because it tends to stick with me for too long, but it was still REALLY delicious! I used heavy cream instead of milk, a little more parmesan, and these potatoes turned out wonderfully. They were creamy and they went well with grilled salmon.
My personal variation on this recipe is to use at least 6 cloves of garlic and cook them quickly in the broiler. I also would steam the potatoes for about 20 minutes for better flavour and to preserve the vitamins. I also like to use redskin potatoes with most of the skin left on. I like my mashed potatoes lumpy.
Excellent! I made this awhile back and love the roasted garlic flavor. I've never been a fan of garlic mashed potatoes due to the overpowering garlic, but this is just right. My only complaint? There are no leftovers!
A good solid recipe. I tend to use twice as much garlic as is called for (but I'm a big fan of garlic). Next time though, I will probably use less olive oil on the garlic when roasting it as it came out a bit too "crispy".
I really wanted these potatoes to be good, but they are definitely bland. I nearly doubled the garlic and still couldn't taste it. I think the 45 minutes is way too long to cook it. I also probably tripled the cheese, and doubled the butter, salt, and pepper. I just kept adding cheese and salt and pepper until they were good. I only used a couple tablespoons of milk and wouldn't add any more. I like the idea of garlic and parm together, but I could have done it better myself by trial and error.
Love these mashed potatoes. I added more garlic (never can have enough), butter and milk to give a very creamy texture. Will make again.
Mmm, these were soooo good! I doubled the amount of garlic, because we love it and I used freshly grated Parmesan cheese. They ended up a bit dry, so I added some extra milk until they were creamy. Perfect for when you don't want to make gravy...it doesn't need it. Will definitely make this again!
I have been making garlic mashed potatoes, and always use yukon gold potatoes and they come out very good.
Excellent flavor but my family didn't like the fact that the garlic cloves didn't mash into the potatoes. Next time I'd throw the garlic cloves in the boiling water to make them softer and easier to mash.
These potatoes were fantastic! I used an entire head of garlic as we are garlic lovers and also because the baking potatoes I had were quite large. I added both milk and a little cream. The potatoes were so fluffy and they were delicious! I have a dinner party coming up in a couple of weeks. I will definitely makes this dish again then!
Excellent.
OH MY GOSH! These are awesome, the only change I made was I used whipping cream instead of milk. They were a great side dish to the prime rib I made for Easter.
Fairly tasty and pretty good
These were awesome. So tasty. I love garlic anything and this was good.
Fantastic garlic mash recipe. We had with our christmas dinner and with gravy these were a huge hit!
I love this recipe! I tripled the garlic and added 1/4 more milk..I used fat free lactaid milk and 1 tbsp of flour to make a "heavy" cream..although you can use coconut milk as well, but I didn't have any. I would make it again! Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Best mashed potatoes EVER!
I made the recipes exactly as stated but left out the parmesan and added some garlic powder and some butter. My husband, who is a garlic lover, said I could have left out some garlic but I thought it was just the right amount. We had plenty of leftovers but the next day the potatoes tasted extremely bland.
I used a whole head of garlic and that wasn't too strong, I also added some cream cheese to the mix. wonderful!
This racipe was good!!! I will make it again and again. Thanks!!!
ok My husband like them but they weren't my favorite. May have been me though since I'd never made them before??
This recipe was great! You may need to change the milk, butter, and garlic amounts to suit your taste. Personally I added quite a bit more garlic, but I am addicted to it!
Mmmmmm! So good, just add a bit more milk for a creamier mashed potatoes aswell as more garlic.
Good recipe as a starting point. I got so carried away I added sour cream and a little cream cheese. Turned out really well, I love creamy potatoes! Didn't have any fresh garlic so, I took 2 heaping tablespoons of already chopped garlic, put it in some foil with the oil drizzled on top at 350 for 15 minutes and into the mix it went.
just a little less garlic next time, but definitly Awesome! im a rookie inthe league of house cooking (new wife ) and i couldnt believe i was eating such delicious potatoes!
These were so easy! I skipped step 1 & 2 and just added the minced garlic from a can that I had on hand. I prepped the potatoes the night before and just left them in a pot in the fridge and made sure they were covered with water (very important or they turn brown). The next day I just changed the water and left them sitting on the stove until I was ready to put them on to boil. So easy and so tasty!!! We even left the skin on!
These are very good. Made these to go along with the Awesome Slow-Cooker Pot Roast. Kids loved them. Thanks for the post!
These mashed potatoes were amazing! I made them with dinner on Christmas Eve and everyone loved them. I loved the rich gralic flavor. Delicious!
Excellent. The family loved them!! Will definitely make them again. I did add more milk though.
