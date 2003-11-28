Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

This is a great recipe...I read a lot of reviews(as I always do) and some people complained of the garlic burning and not tasting the Parm.... Well, just use a whole head, cut the tip side of the head off exposing all of the tops of the garlic cloves. Make sure oven is preheated to 350. Put head into a piece of tin foil and put olive oil on top of the garlic. Just enough to cover the garlic and get on each clove. Put some salt and pepper on the head and wrap the garlic nice and tight with the foil. Throw that in the oven for 35-45 minutes and you are good. I like 35 minutes because it still leaves the garlic a little mashed. I followed the recipes almost exactly except for adding probably at least 3/4 of a cup of Parm....Using the whole head gave me garlic in every bite and it wasn't overpowering with butter or anything else to give it flavor. You could really make this almost healthy if you used skim milk and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!(Which I did both). The cheese is the only killer and that's not terrible. I like lumpy potatoes so I mashed them with a hand masher leaving the skin on 3 of the 7 potatoes. All in all, I think I will make my mashed potatoes like this from now on!