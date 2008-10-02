Quick Yeast Rolls
This easy yeast roll recipe was given to me by my Great, Great Grandmother. I used it a couple of years ago in our state fair and received first place.
I hate it when people give less than 5 stars when they didn't FOLLOW THE RECIPE!!! Mine just came out of the oven and they were perfect!! They are airy, spongy, light, and a little sweet! There is no need to add more flour, so don't read other reviews and automatically add tons more flour. I added a little to the spoon as I was putting them into the muffin tins but that's it! If you add a cup or more of flour, of course you're going to have more dense rolls!! Stick to the recipe and you'll get good results!Read More
I can't imagine why the raves; the proportions were so off on this recipe that I might as well have rewritten them; the dough was too sticky to work with in even shaping balls to go into the muffin tin; I probably added 3/4 cup flour, which in turn made 12 rolls. I made these rolls again with my own changes and they were much better. I substituted 3 tablespoons honey for the sugar, reduced the water to 2/3 cup; made it with 1-3/4 cups whole wheat flour and 3/4 cups white flour (as per the suggestion of another reviewer); this made the outcome perfect. I would suggest reducing the water to 2/3 cup to make the dough less sticky and easy to work.Read More
I hate it when people give less than 5 stars when they didn't FOLLOW THE RECIPE!!! Mine just came out of the oven and they were perfect!! They are airy, spongy, light, and a little sweet! There is no need to add more flour, so don't read other reviews and automatically add tons more flour. I added a little to the spoon as I was putting them into the muffin tins but that's it! If you add a cup or more of flour, of course you're going to have more dense rolls!! Stick to the recipe and you'll get good results!
I am a professional pastry chef. I don't specialize in bread but rather sweets so when it came to dinner tonight and our standard loaf of bread in the kitchen had gone moldy I was scrambling to find a quick yeast bread to put on the plate next to my stuffed pork loin. I found this and boy am I glad I did!!! What an easy recipe and SO tasty for the tiny effort they took. The other reviews that state that the dough was " too sticky" simply did not know that this kind of quick yeast dough is supposed to be a gloppy mess before they bake. When you mix this stuff up in the bowl it will look like very sticky cake batter....that's fine, don't freak out. Just let it rise as stated and when you SCOOP it into the muffin tin after the first rise use a large scoop. yes, will still be very gloppy but still continue on. Let them rise a second time and then bake as stated. Mine were a golden brown on top and so buttery on the inside. Stick with the recipe JUST AS WRITTEN and don't worry that you can't kneed this dough...it's not that kind of dough. You will be richly rewarded if you try this one.
Oh my goodness!!! These are the best rolls I've ever made! I've never been able to make rolls, until now. My husband and I ate every one BEFORE they made it to the dinner table. I did have to make some adjustments, but they came out wonderful! I had to add a little more flour because the dough was too wet and I used margarine instead of shortening because I was out of shortening. They still came out great! I let them rise about an hour, then rolled them in 2 inch balls in a 9x13 pan instead of a muffin tin. They came out kind of square shaped and I just pulled them apart very easily. I am making them again today, and doubling the recipe!! Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe that I will make over and over again!
I have been using this recipe weekly to make hamburger/sandwich buns. The dough stays sticky and wet throughout the process- I don't even worry about the usual process of shaping into a ball and greasing with oil before it rises- I just knead it with the dough hook on the Kitchenaid and then just leave it all sticky in the bowl to rise. It works out fine every time. When I have added extra flour to thicken the dough up a bit, it tends to produce a heavier/more dense roll. I substitute butter for the shortening, maple syrup for the sugar (when I remember to do so, I try to cut back on the water a little bit to accommodate the extra liquid) and I use home-milled whole wheat flour for all of the white flour called for. We eat them all the time and I have even begun giving them out to neighbors and friends each week as they are requested.
I loved this recipe. Still, I made a few adjustments. Along with the 2 T. of shortening I added 2 T. butter. I also increased the sugar to 1/2 c. and the flour to 2 1/2 c. Absolutely wonderful! I ate three as soon as they came out.
I can't imagine why the raves; the proportions were so off on this recipe that I might as well have rewritten them; the dough was too sticky to work with in even shaping balls to go into the muffin tin; I probably added 3/4 cup flour, which in turn made 12 rolls. I made these rolls again with my own changes and they were much better. I substituted 3 tablespoons honey for the sugar, reduced the water to 2/3 cup; made it with 1-3/4 cups whole wheat flour and 3/4 cups white flour (as per the suggestion of another reviewer); this made the outcome perfect. I would suggest reducing the water to 2/3 cup to make the dough less sticky and easy to work.
A really great recipe...I ended up spooning them out on a small, round cake pan (all smushed together with sides touching) and they still came out great! They tasted like the pull-apart yeast rolls that you can find in your grocer's freezer section.
We LOVE these rolls! This is the second batch we've made and after changing a few of the ingredients, they are much tastier! Instead of shortening, use 2 tsp butter. Add 1/4 cup extra flour, knead 4 minutes (with electric mixer) then allow to rise 45 minutes. Punch the dough down, then using greased ice cream scoop, scoop out large balls of dough and place into greased, glass casserole dish. Allow to rise until doubled in size (about 30 minutes). Melt 1 tsp butter with 1 tsp honey and brush over the tops of the rolls. Bake at 425 for 10 - 12 minutes. Enjoy!
This was the first time for me to try the daunting task of cooking with yeast and I couldn't have tried a better recipe! These came out AMAZING! It was even more amazing considering my oven was on the fritz and I had to bake them in the toaster oven. I also put them in a pan and they became awesome tear apart buns. My husband loved these! He ate most of them and then while I was relaxing two days later he says " I think you should make more of those buns". I will definitely add more flour next time (dough was a little too sticky)and I guess I too will have to double the recipe! Thanks!
I've made a whole lot more complicated roll recipes that didn't taste as good as these easy rolls do. They do need more flour than the recipe calls for but that is easily remedies. They definitely do better in the muffin tin. I had one clean so I made hald a double batch in and the other half in a regular pan. The ones in the pan don't brown evenly, rather like biscuits, but that could be fixed too by brushing them with water to start with. I have honestly never seen rolls rise this fast and not be poor textured. Great recipe.
Very pleased with these quick yeast rolls. This batter is to be dipped into the muffin cups as it is very sticky. By using 2 1/2 inch muffin cups and about 2 Tablespoons of batter per muffin cup, I had a yield of 12 rolls. Upon removing from 425 degree oven, I brushed the top of each roll with melted BUTTER. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It is truly a QUICK yeast roll and a keeper for me. Mine looked just like the Allrecipes picture.
This recipe was so easy that I thought I'd done something wrong!! The rolls are light and quite delicious!!
Very easy and tasty...I wish the directions had more to go on such as how long to wait until the yeast is dissolved (10 minutes) and how many minutes to let the dough rise (30 - 40 minutes each time). I added three drops of vanilla for flavoring. I did not knead the dough but when I emptied it out onto a floured surface, I used a floured plastic spatula to cut it into pieces small enough for the muffin cups. The dough was sticky as mentioned and filled 12 silicone muffin holders (not 8 as the recipe says). Big, fluffy, tasty rolls, but had to do a lot of guessing.
These are a wonderful quick yeast roll, made even quicker if you use your microwave to raise the dough. Put a cup of hot water in the back of the microwave along with the dough (covered with plastic wrap). Microwave on the lowest setting (mine is 10%) for 2 minutes. Let rest for 3 minutes. Repeat once and your dough should have doubled in size. Put dough in the muffin tins and let rise again while the oven heats. It cuts down the time considerably! I can make these with Rapid Rise yeast in less than an hour! Fabulous light and airy!
I followed the recipe exactly and they are PERFECT! I love making bread and have made some very complex recipes, but this simple recipe trumps them all!!!! FYI the dough is very sticky to put into muffin pans, but if you use a pair of rubber gloves it doesn't stick a bit!
What a pleasant surprize! I followed the recipe exact only subtracting two tablespoons of flour and adding in two tablespoons of dry buttermilk powder. These turned out spongy, light and just.......WONDERFUL. Everyone loved these and these were just so galdarn easy. I bet these would be really good as a "breakfast puff", taken right out of the oven, dipped in butter and then rolled in cinnamon/sugar. Yum yum! Easy and delicious--I'm VERY happy! NOTE: For those of you wondering where to get dry buttermilk powder, you can find it in down your baking aisle right along with the dry nonfat milk powder.
I was very worried after following the directions and making the dough. While considering adding extra flour, I decided to read some reviews first. So glad I did. This is a wet dough, but it still rose perfectly and baked into pillowy-soft, slightly sweet rolls. These went perfectly with our chicken chowder tonight and my kids are taking their sandwiches on these rolls to school tomorrow. They are so easy - I will definitely make these often.
AMAZING. quick, easy and oh so tasty. i followed another's suggestion and just plopped everything into my food processor and gave it a buzz and let it rise in there, then transfered into muffin tins. my whole family loves them! the dough is very sticky, but trust me, it's supposed to be that way.
I LOVE this recipe!! I must admit that it made me a little nervous the first time I made them to follow the recipe as is, but I am SO glad I did!! They are the easiest darn things to make and still have that worked in kitchen all day flavor. It's perfect for a quick throw together roll to complement a fall stew or roast. They don't create a bunch of dishes and that alone deserves five stars in my book! Really-Just ignore all the comments about adding flour and use this recipe as it's written. It is a roll in a class all it's own. I now call them MY Easy No Knead Rolls and I make them all the time. Hope you guys trust this recipe and find out that slaving over a complicated process should be saved for some other roll recipe. This one doesn't 'knead' it! Enjoy!!
Take my advice and don't change this recipe at all. The dough is VERY sticky to start, but keep stirring or kneading until it is quite stretchy. After the first rise is complete it will no longer be so sticky, but will be a very soft, perfect dough to make into rolls. The softness of the dough means the rolls will be much softer and lighter than rolls made with a stiff dough. Enjoy!
I made these for the first time yesterday for a dinner party...I must say they turned out great. Every one was asking where I bought them. I will make these more often, my family loves them. This is definitely a 5 star recipe. I followed the recipe just as it was. It was a wet dough but I just put a little flour on my hands made a little balls and put them in a round cake pan instead of a muffin pan..yum yum great with butter.Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I was interested in making yeast rolls but wanted something easy. I was very happy to find this recipe because these were VERY easy and they taste wonderful. I read the reviews so I was not too concerned about the "sticky mess". I was surprised over the texture - sort of like cake or muffins- but the flavor is just what I was looking for. I baked the rolls in a muffin tin and they came out perfectly browned. I appreciate the fact that someone was generous enough to share this recipe with all of us. I will make these again - they are quick, easy and great tasting. If you have doubts, just try it one time.
Outstanding! Too many people are focusing on the "rolls" portion of the recipe name. These are QUICK rolls, and therefore have a wet, sticky dough like a quick bread. There is absolutely no need to increase the flour at all - despite any misgivings you might have when you first see the dough (I had them, too) they come out light and fluffy and absolutely perfect every time. I've made four batches of these in the past week for different holiday dinners and they've worked perfectly every single time. This is the most responsive dough - I use SAF yeast and if you watch the dough not the clock these can be completely done from start to finish in an hour and ten minutes. Use wet hands to smooth the dough in the muffin cups for a smoother appearance, and for an extra yummy bonus brush them with herbed butter after they come out of the oven. Excellent recipe, thanks for sharing!
Wet doughs make for light, moist breads -- this is a quote from my cooking science book. If you add flour like some suggest, you have ruined the recipe. These are delicious and addicting if you follow the directions!
Just took the first batch of these out of the oven. Yum! They are light and airy and, although they have the appearance of a muffin, they definitely taste like a roll, NOT a muffin. I don't agree with other reviewers who said the measurements were off. I doubled the recipe and only had to add about 1/2 cup extra flour. As with any bread recipe, more or less flour may be necessary depending upon the humidity level. Do not over work the dough, stir it only until it comes together. It should be very sticky but not wet. Remember, you do not have to knead this dough. Adding too much flour and overworking the dough will cause the rolls to be dense. I used a greased serving spoon to drop the dough into the muffin cups. One tip, make sure you grease the muffin cups very well, even if using a non-stick pan.
These came out fluffy and delicious!!! I followed the recipe EXACTLY and had no problem so I'm not sure what other reviewers were dealing with. The recipe as it is works beautifully.
I have made a lot of rolls in my 54 years and this one tops the list for speed and flavor. Most of my roll recipes require rising for a much longer period of time, but I let these rise, covered in the bowl for 20 min and for another 20 after scooping the dough into the muffin tins. So we had delicious rolls for breakfast within an hour. Yes, it is a very wet dough, but they turned out beautifully. I added some ground flax to the mix for added fiber.
Delicious! I'm so happy to find something easier than the recipe I've been making. These are much faster & I used Quick Rise yeast so the dough rose much faster. I also put the bread in a loaf pan instead of muffins tins. After letting the loaf cool completely I sliced with my sharp serrated bread knife & we made sandwiches with it. They taste better on fresh bread. It's a great thing knowing that I know what I'm putting in my kids mouth. No preservatives is the best way to go. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Good, soft rolls! I put mine in an 8X11 inch pan and they expanded nicely. I had to cook them a tad longer than the recipe indicated. As others wrote, follow the recipe and you'll get great results!
I made these twice, first time I followed the recipe. They came out very nice.However I wanted to make it healthier so Second time I substited Lard for the unhealthy shortening, they came out much lighter. Lard has now been proven to be better for your heart and arteries then shortening.
We tried 15 yeast roll recipies, and this BY FAR was the BEST! Moist, tender, perfect!!! A great addition to your meal!
Awesome recipe. I had to give just 4 stars though because I didn't have any shortening on hand, so I used butter instead. The rolls came out just fine and my family loved them! I had a hard time keeping them away from the rolls while I finished making the rest of our dinner!
SUCCESS Finally!!! Yeast recipes and I don't get along, after I saw what my "blooming" yeast was doing, I knew I was on the right track this time. I gave myself an online lesson about yeast and this is what I did. Water was at approx 117°, I added the sugar and fresh active yeast (not rapid rise). Leave alone for 10 mins. Put 2 T softened butter in stand mixer bowl. Added the yeast mixture when it was done, added egg and incorporated it into mixture. Gradually added flour and salt, which I had wisked together in bowl. Mixed on medium speed for 3-4 mins. My house stays at 65°, so I preheated oven to 200°, then turned off, left oven light on. Covered bowl (same one I mixed in) with damp towel, and put in oven. After 1 hour of rising, I dropped dough into the well greased muffin cups, then lighty covered with greased plastic wrap, put on top of stove while it preheated to 425°and waited 30 more minutes. Baked in 425°oven for 12 mins. I had also added 1 T of honey before adding flour. (Saw it in another review and it sounded good.) I apologize if this review (my first) gets anyone's panties in a bunch, but for those of us who need to start somewhere with a successful yeast recipe I am hoping these detailed instructions help!
I normally never give a recipe a poor rating, but there was no other options for me! The instructions could have been written better. DROP BY SPOONFULS into your muffin tins. Yes, I followed the recipe exactly as written and didn't change a thing. The rolls were dense, very sweet and doughy. It just goes to show you that there is no shortcut for great yeast rolls. These really weren't that much of a timesaver ultimately and they were a huge flop. I'd have been better off using Rhodes frozen dough roll.. I've baked breads for over 30 years.. these just weren't all that great.
Amazing!! I couldnt have been happier, they came out light and fluffy and just what a biscuit should be1
I followed the recipe to a T. The texture of these is rather odd...kind of a "muffin bread"??? Just not what I expected with a yeast bread/dough. will not be making these again.
I have to agree with others on here about the complaints, I have made this recipe nearly 20 times. It is an old basic recipe that my 91 yr old Grandma still makes. She taught me how. These are light airy and tender. I believe some folks try to profect something that is already perfect! These are not store bought,these are good down to earth yeast rolls. Please don't play with it and give it another try. Its well worth trying again and NOT trying tofix something that is not broke. Best during Easter split open and put a slice of ham in it, AWESOME! thanks for a wonder old recipe!
Yum, these were so good, especially when the ease of them is considered. This may be the second easiest roll I have ever made. I followed everything as is just subbing and equal amount of melted butter for the shortening. The directions are just a tad vague in they don't give a time to expect for doubling of the dough or roll. Mine was about 32-35 minutes each. I used my new glass bowl for my Kitchen-Aid mixer and being able to see the dough made this super easy. I mixed the yeast and dough with the dough hook and covered the top with plastic wrap and let it rise right in it. Normal dough rises at about 115 deg. I found that 100 deg. was sufficient with these, possibly because the amount of sugar. I did let the yeast proof for about 15-20 minutes stirring a few times. I made 9 rolls, but next time will try to up it to 10 as they were huge! I used a mashed potato scoop to ladle the dough, as it is more like a sticky batter. I sprayed the Reynolds foil liners with a Bakers Joy and that worked great for no sticking or clean-up to the muffin pan. They took 12 minutes. These are going into the recipe box. They were great with soup. TY!
It was so simple to make that I still cannot believe it. Yeah, the dough was a little sticky but I could still work with it. I put it all in a baking pan and used a knife to make cuts to get individual rolls. I even received kudos from my wife, who is not a fan of bread.
These rolls turned out very light and fluffy and tasted AMAZING! The dough is very sticky, which made me think I did not add enough flour. However, I decided to let it rise and see what happened and they turned out perfect. I am glad I did not add more flour because that would have made the rolls a lot more dense rather than the fluffy dinner rolls that they are supposed to be. This is my new roll recipe, goodbye biscuits in a can.
Personally, I don't understand why anyone wouldn't like these rolls. They are delicious. They have a great yeast flavor and are very simple to make. You don't have to knead them and that takes out all of the work that goes into making rolls. The batter is gooey and that's how it's supposed to be. Try them as according to the recipe before you try to modify them! I'll never modify them. Oh, another thing. Now the recipe did say that this makes 8 rolls. We made 9 and they were pretty tall. I think we could even go with the whole 12 in the muffin tin next time and still have a big enough roll.
These were a big hit at our house over the holidays!!! Usually the rolls last a day or two, there were none left by the time everyone was done! Excellent recipe!! Definitely a keeper!
As a high school FCS teacher I am always looking for recipes that don't take a long time to complete. During my search for a cool rise yeast bread recipe, I came across this one to use at home. I tried it last night EXACTLY as written and the rolls came out perfectly and were delicious! I read through people's comments in their reviews and became increasingly frustrated by people who do not know how to read and/or follow a recipe! This is a yeast bread BATTER - not intended to be handled at ALL by one's hands! I used a large scoop to fill my muffin pan and it worked beautifully - I spread the batter between all 12 cups because I didn't know how much rising to expect. Next time I'll stick to the 8 cups and see how much more volume I get for each roll. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe!
I tried these rolls last night 10/08 and the recipe is easy, but for some reason mine came out sort of tight. I followed the recipe to the T. I'll still give it 5 stars. What did I do Wrong?
This is exactly the recipe I've been using for rolls for many, many years. Easy and fabulous! I usually form them into little balls & put three in each muffin cup (I'm sure there's a name for this that I can't think of right now!) The trick is to keep your hands floured so that the dough does not stick to your fingers as you form it.
Great bread recipe! I made this into a loaf and cut thick slices and smothered in butter mmm!
I was really worried when I started these but then realized that these didn't have to be kneaded and were meant to be spooned into the cups. They were really great...Thanks for sharing...
LOVE these rolls. I followed the recipe amounts exactly but I did make one change in steps. I bloom my yeast in the warm water (120-130 degrees) first then add it to the sugar / shortening mix. I really got such better rise doing it this way. The rolls themselves are DELICIOUS, thanks so much for sharing it, my family and friends also say thanks!
These came out so light and fluffy and tasty. I am glad another reviewer mentioned that the dough is supposed to be very sticky, because I followed the recipe exactly and they worked out great. For newbie chefs, you stir this very sticky type dough with a fork to mix, and you obviously have to flour your hands really well to handle the dough and separate into roll portions. They will have a light flour coating on the outside. I let mine rise in a lightly warm oven (about 100 degrees) to speed up the rising process. I baked on a cookie sheet instead of a muffin pan. Then I cut in half and made garlic bread with them. I chose this recipe because it was quick, I needed bread on short notice and I enjoy making things from scratch. I printed this off on a 4" by 6" and into my recipe box it went!
This was my first time making dinner rolls, and they were awesome!!! Everyone loved them. I stretched the recipe to 12 rolls, and they were pretty large that way.
I have made this recipe about a dozen times now. I've exchanged the sugar for honey, used a cake pan instead of muffin tins, used muffins tins, added .25 cups of cheddar cheese and doubled the recipe. Came out wonderfully all but the very first time when I put too much of the dough (which is much more like an extremely sticky batter) into the muffin tins. If you are using standard-sized tins, I recommend using about 2-3 heaping tablespoons of batter for about 10-15 muffins. I normally let the dough rise 30 minutes in the bowl and then an additional 10 in the tins or pan before baking. Use a floured wooden spoon to scoop into tins. If using a pan, put large dollops of dough to make individual rolls. A hit every time, but beware of eating too many to those who have yeast issues. These rolls are seriously addictive and are great with fresh apple butter right out of the oven for breakfast, or with a home-made chicken soup. Love them!
These ARE quick. I wouldn't worry about the stickiness, just use a spoon to 'spoon' the batter into the muffin tin. The rolls came out better when I filled all 12 muffin cups. These rolls don't have as much flavor as a more traditional bread recipe requiring kneading and a little bit longer rising...but a dab of butter after baking helps!! The texture is more like some kind of bread muffin hybrid than an actual bread roll. I would not have tried rolling this dough into balls, it really is more like a batter. So, over all, I give it a 4 for ease and a 3 for taste - that rounds up, doesn't it???? Also, they are still good when substituting half of the flour with whole wheat. This recipe is a little bit on the dry side - I personally wouldn't follow the other reviews suggesting a higher percentage of whole wheat flour than 50.
This is the best way to make yeast rolls I have ever used. They are light and fluffy and yummy.
Did not rise and yes I used a brand new package of yeast.
I made these rolls a few days ago & my kids loved them! I thought they were good but felt like they were missing something....I will definitely make them again & maybe add more sugar & possibly butter. Very easy recipe though!
Very easy and soooo good!! This is my second time to make this recipe. I ran out of white flour so I used whole wheat flour for part of it. Turned out great!! This is a staple in our house now, thanks for sharing this recipe!!
I needed a quick and easy roll recipe for Sunday dinner and this worked out great! The dough is really sticky, but it was easy enough to put a little flour on my hands to roll the dough into balls for the muffin tins. Thanks for a great recipe!
I followed the ingredient list exactly. My dough was nice and soft and only slightly sticky. I deviated from the recipe by transferring the doug to an oiled bowl to rise. Something came up so I punched it down and allowed it to rise again. Then I shaped the dough into 9 balls and baked them in my 9" sq pan for 11 minutes. They were amazing while they were hot and still quite good at room temperature. As with most yeast dough, the longer you let the yeast work the better the result. Thanks for sharing your family recipe.
I would give this 10 stars if I could! This simply could not be easier or more delicious. I didn't have shortening so I replaced with an equal amount of veg oil and it worked perfectly. I also added some dried thyme, rosemary, sage and garlic powder to make them herb rolls. The texture on these were incredible. Will absolutely add these to the permanent files!
These were easy and oh, so good! I added the yeast to the sugar & warm water to let it bloom before adding it to the other ingredients, then I used my KitchenAid mixer with the dough hook and set it on medium for 5 minutes. I just left it in the bowl & covered it for 30 min to rise. It was very sticky, as others said, but I just spooned it into the muffin tin & let it rise another 15 min. I will definitely be making these again and again!
OMG!! I've made various attempts at baking bread but this has been the easiest ever. I thought I did something wrong because of the stickyness but wow, just keep going. All I did was flour my hands and a spoon to cut them into the pieces then rise again. By far the best recipe ever. Thank you for making bread making easy!!!
I made these Sunday for lunch. I followed the recipe as it was except after the first part rose, I added everything else all at once and they still turned out wonderful. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This recipe couldn't be easier. Hardly any mixing and no kneading. They turned out yummy. I would have liked a bit sweeter, but a little honey on the top does the trick. This recipe makes 8 HUGE rolls. Next time I'll make the whole dozen in the muffin tins for smaller rolls.
Very good!
Great dinner rolls and timing is perfect. I doubled the recipe with no problem. Instructions say to let rise until doubled and after dividing dough into muffin tins let rise again. Both rises took 30 mins each and then 10 mins to bake. I brushed melted butter on the tops before baking. Perfect with Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast from Chef John's recipe here on All Recipes. Thanks for sharing!
I made these yesterday with a batch of chili. And these are the best buns ever. So easy! My husband and I went for a walk while they were rising in the muffin tin. Came back put them in the oven, and 10 minutes they were done. I give these a five star.....
I followed this recipe exactly as written and I ended up with 8 beautiful muffin shaped rolls! I didnt have shortening so I used butter. I put everything in my kitchenaid mixer and mixed it with the dough hook. It was incredibly easy and so very tasty! Thank you for sharing this! :)
Just made these and they were awesome! Only thing missing was some honey butter! I followed the recipe exactly and had no issues. Yes the dough is very sticky, but they still turned out amazing!
These were a great and a special Monday night treat for DH and me. They were very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly. The dough is extremely sticky, but that can be remedied by spooning the dough into the greased muffin tin instead of rolling into a balls. Again, really great, tasty, quick yeast rolls!
Wonderfully easy and fantastic tasting. These are the rolls I remember from my childhood - fluffy and yeasty. I did substitute butter for the shortening with no problems. We immediately started a second batch. No problems with the dough being too sticky to handle- just dip the utensil or measuring cup as I used into flour to coat and the dough comes out. Thank you I am so happy with these!!!
Three words: DOUBLE THE RECIPE. It's that good.
If you follow the recipe EXACTLY as it is written it is a great basic yeast roll recipe. If you did not follow the directions and added a bunch of flour like you do when making pizza dough you’re an idiot.
WOW! I used butter in place of the shortening, and 1 cup whole wheat flour instead of all white flour, then baked as 9 pull apart rolls in an 8"x8" pan. I must say I am truly amazed at how light & fluffy these are, as well as the delightfully crispy exterior. I will most definitely be making these again. And again. And again. LOL
I made these with the addition of 2Tbsp butter and upped it to 1/2 c sugar like the previous review reccomended and i poured melted butter over the top just before they were done. They were awesome!!!! I made mine in a circle pan all grouped together and they made a really nice rustic look. Definitely five stars!
Excellent and easy. The whole family loved it
I have been baking bread for over 30 years. I win ribbons at county fairs, get requests for gifts and for church suppers. I knead my dough with vigor, smack it, and slap it around. I roll it, braid it, slash it, mound it, mold it, free form it. . And then I found this recipe while looking for a quick roll for supper tonight. I watched the video that goes with it, thank goodness, or would not have believed it possible to get rolls out of such wet batter. After the first rising, I poured the batter onto a flour dusted counter, dusted my fingers and patted the dough into a rectangle, cut it into 12 strips, which I laid into the channels of a pre warmed, greased, cast iron bread stick pan. The second rising took 15 minutes in the 200 degree pre warmed oven, and the bead sticks rose to double their height while baking. They were beautiful, and good thing they came out of the oven and went straight to the table. If they had waited to cool on the counter, the family would have eaten them before supper! Because I rarely use sugar in my bread, I cut the sugar to 1 tablespoon. Because of health concerns, I use canola oil instead of butter or shortening in all recipes I try. I don't consider these two changes as altering a recipe, because they are my standards. This is a wonderful recipe. Thank you for introducing me to the puzzling, new procedure of making bread without kneading and with wet batter.
very easy and tasty but I wouldn't say they are bread, but somewhere where biscuits and muffins
Follow the recipe...do not add more flour. Follow the recipe! The description says "batter"...not dough. Fabulous results!!!
These were fast (as rolls go), easy, and delicious. My kids' only complaint was that there weren't enough! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly, which makes for a very wet dough, but works perfectly. I mixed in the kitchen aid for about 3-4 minutes once I added the flour, and then let rise about 45 minutes. Then I used a greased ice cream scoop to scoop dough into greased cupcake pan. (This recipe made 12 rolls for me.) I let rise about 30 more minutes, and then baked at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Perfect:) Will definitely make again!
One word-YUM!
These are awful!! I followed the recipe to a tee. I knew they were too easy to be true. They tasted like water if you can imagine that. No flavor whatsoever. Will never make this recipe again.
This is a great recipe. It's very easy and delicious. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS! It looks really sticky at first and you may think it won't work out, but if you follow the directions it will come out fine. I like to use a little egg wash on it before I cook it so it won't come out white.
These rolls are so EASY if you follow the directions exactly! I didn't need to add anything extra... the dough is a little runny (more like a batter), but it's going in a muffin pan so it totally makes sense. They turned out great and we'll definitely make them again. The only "issue" I had is that because they bake in a muffin pan, they look like muffins, but taste like rolls, so it plays with your mind for a second. :o) I may try them in a loaf pan or something else, but for the extreme ease of this recipe, a little mind game is totally worth it.
These were such a treat. I followed the recipe exactly and served them for Christmas dinner. People inhaled them and there were definitely none left for leftovers.
Couldn't be happier. This is a simple, easy recipe especially for a holiday where you're too busy with other dishes to be bothered with rolls.
i just got these babies out of the oven, OMG!!! they are the best we have ever tasted and i didn't change a thing! thank you sooo much, this just made me the hot roll Goddess of the family!!!!!
Easy and delicious! I needed a quick recipe to serve with soup and salad and this worked really well. I did double the recipe, and when the dough was risen, I dipped my hands in flour (because of the stickiness) and made balls. I placed them in loaf pans, and increased the baking time a few minutes. They turned out great and were enjoyed by all.
READ THE RECIPE. Nowhere in the recipe does it say to roll the dough into balls before placing in muffin tin. So don't complain that the dough is too sticky because you're not supposed to be handling it! Just cut up the dough in 8 pieces and throw them in the pan - they rise uniformly. Best rolls ever!
I like a very chewy thick french-bread type bread. But I'm no bread-baker, so this is a good quick recipe and goes especially well when dipped in soup or stew because it has a very open, absorbent crumb. The yeast should ideally be between 105 and 115 degrees, too hot and it kills the yeast, too cold and it won't activate. Also, I heat my oven to 200 degrees, then turn it off, and put the bowl in the turned-off oven, covered with a damp tea towel, for the first rise. This takes about 45 minutes. The second rise takes about a half hour, and sometimes I warm up the oven again, but be sure to turn it back off for the rise. Last batch I added 1/2 + C shredded asiago cheese to give a little flavor and they went GREAT with my potato soup.
Excellent! Followed exactly and they turned out great. Don't let the "wet" dough fool you into adding more flour, just use a bit of flour on your spoon as you spoon them out into the pan and they won't be too sticky to handle. I also add 1 heaping tablespoon of Honey to make them a bit sweeter and chewier ... either way they are great!
These are the best yeast rolls and are so easy to make. Don't change anything on the recipe..it's perfect just the way it is.. Everyone in my family loves them.
HARRAHharrahHARRAH!!! For the first time ever (and I've tried often) my hot rolls were a success! It's difficult to make yeast rolls in high altitude (I'm in Denver CO), but this recipe WORKED:-) They are light, rise and don't fall-like other recipes. I made them into rolls, not in muffin cups and I used 1/2 whole wheat + 1/2 bread flour. YUMMY rolls, highly recommended, esp to those live at high altitude (over 5,000 ft).
I loved how these rolls came out. I followed the directions and did not change a thing and they were awesome. I got several compliments on how fluffy and good they were. Next time I will fill all twelve muffin cups in my muffin pan however, I tried to only make 8 like the recipe called for and they were HUGE. Awesome recipe, if I can do it anyone can. :)
Absolutely perfect! Easy to make too. Next time I'll make 12 from the recipe so they won't be so large.
I do not understand why people have given this recipe any less than 5 stars! I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out wonderful! The dough is sticky, but once it is baked the rolls turn out to be the most soft and delicious that I have ever found! TIP: Follow the recipe exactly and they'll turn out great!
Just made this recipe, but made a loaf instead of rolls. Amazing!
I expected a ball of dough, but realized this recipe calls for a muffin tin for a reason! I simply spooned the dough into the tin and waited for it to rise the second time. My family was thrilled with the results!! These rolls have an amazing texture and the flavor is unbeatable! I am getting ready to make them again now! Thanks for a great recipe.
Wow...I just took these out of the oven. They are outstanding. The only change I made was I used half Whole Wheat Flour. I got 9 real good size rolls from this. Next time I may try & brush w/an egg wash. Years ago I had a wonderful bread machine but it is no longer & my husband & I were trying to decide if we want to get another. Especially because of the cost of bread now. Guess what??? I just saved us $200. These are soo very easy. They will taste great with our Sausage soup this evening. Also for our Thanksgiving meal.Thank you Allrecipe you are great. Wonderful recipes & review are such a help. Keep up the good work. Happy Holidays to all you cooks & Allrecipes. Happy Cooking! Nana
Delicious and so easy! Thanks DCASH for an amazing roll recipe, just what I was looking for! Dough is extremely sticky and gooey. I just spooned it into my muffin pan. I know everyone always hates on people for rating when you change the recipe. I made these by the recipe and they were great, made them again with honey instead of sugar and they were great too! I'm always tweaking my own recipes and rarely make something the same way twice. Isn't that what cooking is about? As long as you have a good base recipe, I say go for it, have fun cooking and tweak it to fit your tastes and mood! Thanks again for a wonderful roll recipe!!
