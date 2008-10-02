Quick Yeast Rolls

This easy yeast roll recipe was given to me by my Great, Great Grandmother. I used it a couple of years ago in our state fair and received first place.

By DCASH30526

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the shortening, sugar, and hot water. Allow to cool until lukewarm, and mix in the yeast until dissolved. Mix in the egg, salt, and flour. Allow the dough to rise until doubled in size.

  • Grease 8 muffin cups. Divide the dough into the prepared muffin cups, and allow to rise again until doubled in size.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 301.5mg. Full Nutrition
