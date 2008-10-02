Quick Yeast Rolls

I have been baking bread for over 30 years. I win ribbons at county fairs, get requests for gifts and for church suppers. I knead my dough with vigor, smack it, and slap it around. I roll it, braid it, slash it, mound it, mold it, free form it. . And then I found this recipe while looking for a quick roll for supper tonight. I watched the video that goes with it, thank goodness, or would not have believed it possible to get rolls out of such wet batter. After the first rising, I poured the batter onto a flour dusted counter, dusted my fingers and patted the dough into a rectangle, cut it into 12 strips, which I laid into the channels of a pre warmed, greased, cast iron bread stick pan. The second rising took 15 minutes in the 200 degree pre warmed oven, and the bead sticks rose to double their height while baking. They were beautiful, and good thing they came out of the oven and went straight to the table. If they had waited to cool on the counter, the family would have eaten them before supper! Because I rarely use sugar in my bread, I cut the sugar to 1 tablespoon. Because of health concerns, I use canola oil instead of butter or shortening in all recipes I try. I don't consider these two changes as altering a recipe, because they are my standards. This is a wonderful recipe. Thank you for introducing me to the puzzling, new procedure of making bread without kneading and with wet batter.