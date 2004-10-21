Company Cauliflower

This is a simple but delicious way to serve cauliflower. American cheese can easily be substituted for Cheddar if you would rather eat American cheese.

Recipe by Naomi

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch casserole dish.

  • Break cauliflower into florets, place in large covered saucepan and steam until tender.

  • Place cauliflower in casserole dish; gently stir in sour cream and cheese.

  • In a saute pan over medium heat, melt butter; add bread crumbs and evenly coat.

  • Sprinkle bread crumbs over cauliflower mixture and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 306.6mg. Full Nutrition
