Company Cauliflower
This is a simple but delicious way to serve cauliflower. American cheese can easily be substituted for Cheddar if you would rather eat American cheese.
This is now one of my favourite side dishes. I made a few alterations as a few others had suggested s it needed more flavour. I sauteed some onion and garlic and mixed it in with the cauliflower/sour cream mixture. I added a couple tablespoons of ranch dressing, I think it may have made a difference... I would suggest making a bit more of the bread crumb topping, it was my favourite by far. This is definately a treat, and tastes just as good, eaten as leftovers.Read More
This recipe definitely needs something more. It's very bland. Cauliflower blanched with butter and salt tastes better than this recipe did to me. Next time I would omit the sour cream, add butter and salt and pepper.Read More
Very good recipe! My husband and I ate this as a main course for two nights with some fruit or salad as a side dish. I added a little more sour cream and cheese to the recipe. What also worked well for me is the following: In a large bowl, add the sour cream, cheese, some worcestershire sauce, some ground mustard, pepper, and powdered onion. Mix it together and then add the cooked cauliflower...fold gently until it's well coated and place in the greased pan. Then place some sliced tomatoes over the top. Sprinkle buttered breadcrumbs over that and dust lightly with paprika...then bake. It's like a good mac and cheese, but healthier! I really liked the taste and texture!
As noted before, this caulifower recipe is tasty but a bit bland. I made a few changes - I cut the amount of sour cream to 1 - 1 1/4 cup, used a cheddar/jack cheese combination, and added lots of minced garlic (6 cloves) sauteed in a small amount of olive oil. Terrific!
This is a yummy recipe. After reading the comments of some cooks who found it a little bland I perked it up a bit with the addition of some Dijon mustard; that worked.
Delicious, I added some parm to the sour cream mixture and also to the bread crumb mixture and instead of bread crumbs I used panko. Hubby loved it and will make it again and again. DELICIOUS
This is such a tasty way to make cauliflower! My mom and grams used to make cauliflower with onions, oil and breadcrumbs, then fried it all together, then baked it for about half hour to blend and toast breadcrumbs. But I must say, I much prefer cauliflower this way now!!! Thanks so much for this delicious recipe. Very easy to make too. I used light sour cream and I didn't think the taste was compromised. This tasted even BETTER the next day as the sauce thickened up. I think this would be nice also if you wanted to add a couple of more veggies to it. All in all, this is definitely a keeper! Thanks for this great recipe, Naomi! Mmm-mm!!!
This is a very simple yet tasty recipe! My family enjoyed it a lot. I did find, however, that the ratio of cauliflower to sour cream/cheese was a bit off...there was a bit too much cauliflower. I guess it's healthier that way, but not quite as tasty. It also needed a dash of salt, as the casserole came out just a bit bland. Other than that, this is a great recipe that I'd make again, as even the picky eaters enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing!
We really enjoyed it but I recommend one head of cauliflower for the amount of sour cream and cheese suggested. I would double the sour cream and cheese if doing two heads. Otherwise, I think that it wouldn't be as creamy and would come out a bit dry.
Quick, simple and tasty. Made this for a group of people & they all loved it...something different. The only thing I did after reading the reviews was to add some onion soup mix to the sour cream. Thanks for a simple, excellent keeper.
The recipe is good as is, but you can definitely make it into a 5 star recipe by altering it to your own tastes. I don't measure anything out, and just do everything by the look and the taste of it. To spruce mine up a bit, I add in bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. I also omit the butter because I don't think it's necessary. This recipe is great, and no matter what you add into or substitute out (I've used Swiss cheese instead of cheddar b/c that's what I had on hand etc.) it always turns out deliciously. It's even great the next day cold or warmed up in the microwave. I've never made this recipe and had anyone tell me they didn't like it.
This is excellent as is (although I may have added more cheddar cheese as I did not measure it). And as far as it being bland, I think people in general have lost the ability to appreciate subtle flavors and how they all work together. The cauliflower is the star and remains so if you stick to this recipe without embellishment. Absolutely yummy!
We have this as our side dish all the time now. It's so good and easy to "whip" up. It is a little bland...I added salt to the cauliflower when steaming. Other than that, the recipe is delicious!
Excellent! The husband went back for thirds! And getting him to eat just one serving of veggies is difficult. Make sure to add salt and pepper.
Tastier than steamed caul. w/mayo! Easy cleanup too! I had 1 head of cauliflower for 2 people, so made half a recipe. Greased an 8 x8 Pyrex glass pan with olive oil. Put florets in large skillet with 1 inch water and no cover, let simmer til I had sauce items ready. (Next time I will cover it, for caul. came out crunchier than I like it.) For sauce, followed LAMPLIGHT's idea to use bowl, so mixed 3/4 cup each cheddar & sour cream with 1 TSP each Dijon mustard, Worchestershire sauce, & rice vinegar. Added dash of salt & pepper. Added florets & mixed til well coated. Toasted a slice of sourdough, buttered both sides, cubed it, and scattered over the florets. Baked at 350F for 30 mins, then upped to 400F for another 5 minutes. The top was then nicely golden brown. My husband said it was good and I shouldn't change anything. Thanks for sharing!
I just love this recipe. The sour cream makes a wonderful taste. Really a good side-dish with the Oven Baked Ribs.
Very simple and tasty side dish. I used low fat sour cream and cheese and still felt it was very good. As easy as this is I will not be saving just for company. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great! I used 1 cauliflower head, sprinkled the cauliflower with salt, pepper, onion power and garlic powder after steaming. I mixed the cauliflower in a bowl with the butter/Italian breadcrumb mixture. I put the mix in the pan and topped it with 8 ounces of Velvetta. Baked it for 25 minutes.
Made this for Easter luncheon today and the kids were begging for more! I did crumble roasted veggie Ritz, rather than breadcrumbs. It was wonderful. Definitely a keeper.
Like others, I used onion and garlic to make this a little less bland. Salt and pepper are also important- I didn't add any before I baked it, but it needs it. Overall quite tasty, I will definitely make it again with a few modifications.
Excellent. I love cauliflower on it's own but have to dress it up for fussy kids. A dish the entire family will love.
Oh so good! Next time, I'm gonna add bacon bits!
An excellent recipe for caulifower, although I think something was needed to give it more "pizazz." Very easy to make (you can microwave instead of steam the florets) Had a nice almost creamy texture.
I used the idea of equal parts cheese/sour cream to make the sauce for fresh steamed caulifower. After reading other reviews, I subbed ranch dip for the sour cream. My grandson who is 3 and I both enjoyed this. I did not think it needed any other spices. This will be a recipe I will use again.
I don't like cauliflower. The texture, the flavor... there's very little about it that recommends itself to me. This recipe had me going back for seconds, and I even bought a cauliflower the next time I went to the supermarket just so I could make it again.
Simple and really delicious. I found it one night in a desperate attempt to use an aging head of cauliflower. I even used fat free sour cream, and it was still scrumptious.
We really liked this! I didn't have 2 heads of cauliflower on hand so instead I mixed a head of broccoli with a head of cauliflower. It was delicious! I also recommend adding salt and pepper to taste. Next time I'll try adding red pepper flakes to zing it up a bit. This a keeper!!!
Fast, easy, good enough for company but my husband and I loved it as a main course with a salad.
I sauteed some white onion and garlic and added it to the cauliflower. This turned out great. It was rich, creamy and oh sooo good! I will definitely be making this again and again!
This was pretty good. My dad REALLY enjoyed it. I used dry italian bread crumbs and it was a little overpowering, was I suppossed to use real actual bread crumbs? I added garlic salt and pepper to the cauliflower, which gave it good flavor. If I make this again I would use less bread crumbs and serve it as a main dish with a side salad; it was very rich, my brother even thought it was potatoes..
Absolutely delicious! I only had 1 head of cauliflower, so I cut the recipe in half. I cooked a little chopped onion along with the cauliflower. I used a mixture of sour cream & ranch dressing; added a few slices of american cheese along with the cheddar & increased the butter a bit. We couldn't stop eating it! Even my picky 3 year old loved it! Thanks!
I am not a huge fan of califlower and the hubby hates it. But I had a head that needed to be used, so I tried this. I LOVED IT!! It reminded my of Funeral Potatoes. So yummy! The only modification I made was I cut it in half. Thanks for sharing!!
This is about as good as cauliflower gets.
very good!! adjusted the recipe as follows: 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp corriander 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder to sour cream and cheese, used garlic bread crumbs and added sliced toasted almonds to it.. whole family loved it!!
This recipe was a great way to use up a large amount of cauliflower with one shot. It tasted delicious- almost like macaroni & cheese. Next time, we will try using an extra half cup of cheese for extra flavor.
I should have read all the reviews before preparing this dish. It was bland--no flavor at all! I'll keep searching for a cauliflower recipe that has some flavor.
was good..but will add a little more flavor next time..(garlic maybe) Great was to use up the head of cauliflower I had in the fridge!
This was good. The first time, we added garlic salt at the table, 'cuz it needed a little something extra. The second time we made it with 1 cup sour cream and 3/4 cup ranch dressing, 3/4 tsp garlic salt, and that was good too!
AMAZING, WONDERFUL. What a great recipe, my husband loved it and it is definately company worthy. The only thing different was I used Panko seasoned bread crumbs, they came out nice and crunchy.... This is a winner!!!!
This is a very satisfying dish. Not only is it very easy to make, but it also tastes great! I used light sour cream and 2% cheese and it turned out great! I also added some onion ans garlic powder along with some dijon mustard and it turned out perfectly. I did not use the entire cup of bread crumbs and ended up wasting some. Next time I will cut down on those but otherwise fantastic!
We liked this-creamy but not too heavy tasting.I used light sour cream and a little bit more old cheddar and it turned out great!
great! my mom use to make this for me all the time, glad to have found it!!
Very Good! Very Simple!
This was delicious. After looking at several other recipes I decided I would add red peppers. Baked up perfect and paired great with pork loin.
Very good
Not bad. As is, this recipe is pretty bland. Could definitely use some "spicing up". Next time I will try this adding a little salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder and extra cheese. Hmmm....maybe add a little montery jack with the cheddar!
I made it exactly according to the directions, and I am back here to give it 5 stars. The whole family liked this, even some who are not particularly fond of cauliflower. Great recipe, will definitely make this again.
kind of bland but i can see it is an open for substitutions will use again but spicy it up--thanks
Yum! Quick and painless. I added some cayenne and garlic powder as well, to give it a bit of a kick. I'll definitely be making this again.
We top this with corn flakes just to give it a nice crunch. So good and an excellent way to use a whole head of cauliflower. I do steam the cauliflower for a few minutes before tossing it.
Very good recipe for cauliflower. Makes alot. Family enjoy emensely.
I loved this recipe. I omitted the bread crumbs to make it low carb and I used shredded colby jack and velvetta. So cheesy and yummy. Even my husband who hates cauliflower loved this recipe!
I had 1/4 of a head of cauliflower as leftovers and needed a quick lunch for two. I steam the cauliflower for only a few minutes as we love our vegetables on the crunchy side. I used 2/3 C. each sour cream and cheddar cheese. I added chopped green onions, cilantro (a tad), black pepper, salt, some garlic powder [all out of the fresh version, darn!] and mixed in. I omitted the butter but topped the 8" sq. baking dish with plain home-made bread crumbs from 12 grain bread. I baked for 20 minutes = perfect. I would add a little Dijon mustard next time. Thanks.
Don't even think about it this is great!
This recipe was quick to make and quite tasty. I added some dry ranch dressing mix to the sour cream. I thought the plain sour cream could use a kick.
I liked this recipe. I agree with another reviewer, the sauce is just ment to complement the cauliflower and not overpower it. It's nice to have a new way to make veggies other than steam them.
This was delicious, but not enough cheese! But I put extra cheddar cheese on top of our leftovers and then it was perfect! I would definitely make this again. -Caroline
I had great hopes for this recipe but it didn't work out for us. The overwhelming taste of the sour cream negated any other flavors. I had nothing in my arsenal to counteract the sour cream taste. It was also underspiced. I recommend kosher salt and cracked black pepper, parsley and some garlic powder.
I had a small head of cauliflower and so scaled back everything. I also followed one reviewed suggestion to add Dijon mustard. For my husband and me, we're sticking with steamed and buttered.
This was edible but nothing amazing. I added garlic and used flavorful cheese, so it wasn't as bland as the original recipe and according to many of the reviews. It's a nice way to prepare this veggie and I might make it again.
Very good, keeper
I think I was expecting a cheese sauce and this basically just coated the cauliflower. It was ok but I won't make it again.
very good, And I thought I didn't like cauliflower...
Pretty good but what I did was used leftover cooked cauliflower so I had about a half a head and then I adjusted the sour cream and cheddar cheese down to a half cup each and I nuked it in the microwave on medium for 5 - 6 minutes. I also put salt and pepper on it. Leave a space in the middle so you won't get cold spots.
This was tasty but a little bland. The sour cream was a bit too tangy without anything to balance the flavour, needs a little something extra.
I tried this recipe just as it was stated and my family and mother and sister-in-law loved. I agree with the other comments that it was on the bland side so next time I will be kicking it up a notch.
I really liked this recipe. I added salt & pepper, and halved the recipe and it still made a ton! Next time I will use more sour cream & more cheese than called for, but this is definitely going on my repeat list!
Excellent recipe! I did as other reviewers suggested and added salt, pepper and garlic. I also left the breadcrumbs off to make the recipe low carb.
awesome
It was pretty good, but bland. We used seasoned bread crumbs as well.. I suggest salt!
We've made this many many times! I will usually add garlic & onion powder, and a dash each of mustard and Worchester. Totally optional, but this really perks the dish up. Can be a side dish or main meal. I only use one large head of cauliflower, it seems like plenty. Sometimes will add bullion powder to the water before steaming as well for added flavor.
My family has a favorite Cauliflower recipe (steamed whole head, mix mayo and mustard and frost it on then cover with shredded cheddar, bake til melted) that they love. I was tired of making it though, and decided to try something different. This is somewhat similar, but its a little bland. If I made it again I think I would ad some franks hot sauce to it or something to liven up the taste.
Good recipe as written, but needed some seasonings to make it even better!
I didn't have the ingredients used in this recipe, but I used them as an idea for the dish. Instead of bread crumbs I used whole wheat Ritz crackers, no sour cream so I used 2 table spoons of cream cheeze, omited the cheddar and used a glob of Ranch dressing. I added garlic and followed the cooking instructions to a T. It was yummy!
This is just a great side dish. The men in my family are not vegetable eaters and they love this. I make the recipe just as described, but do add salt and pepper for flavor and top with french fried onions rather then breadcrumbs. C'est magnifique!!
This was just too bland for us. It is a good idea to build on thought. I will try this again adding garlic and cayenne pepper to the sour cream, use less sour cream, sharp cheddar, and add some havarti cheese to the breadcrumbs and maybe a little onion powder also.
It was great!!!! New staple!
Didn't turn out...very bland.
Easy to make. My husband really liked it
I really liked this recipe. The sour cream adds a nice flavor and I used lite sour cream. It's a great side dish and easy to make.
I was hoping this would be better. I was expecting a creamier sauce. This was only as flavorful as the cheese I used. I'd change the name to "Company that we don't want cauliflower".
Normally i slave over reviews obsessively analyzing how to prepare a recipe how I would enjoy it. For once I did not do that, being in a major hurry, and voila - this was perfect! Of course you can add garlic, pepper, etc. during any step to suit your tastes if you prefer, but this is a great simple, tasty and quick sidedish.
We really liked this. I used both cheddar and swiss cheese. I also added dried minced onions when I steamed the cauliflower, and added seasoning salt and garlic for more flavor.
Was a little sick of cauli cheese so this was a fantastic alternative. Took some others advice and added a little granulated onion and garlic, but other than that I left the recipe the same. It went down a treat - even Mother-In-Law offered up some praise so it must be a good thing haha
we loved it but found it wasn't cheesy enough, so I added some cheese whiz to the cheese sauce. yum. next time I might use a cream of cheddar cheese soup.
We all really liked this recipie, even my very picky 6 year old. This is a definite keeper. :)
I really enjoyed this recipe, but did jazz it up. I microwaved the cauliflower as some suggested. I mixed the sour cream and cheese and a large spoonful of horseradish for zing. I then added the breadcrumbs. Tasted great!
I am dissapointed in this recipe and in the high star rating that it had. I like sour cream, but it was a bit to much in this recipe, and much to bland, as others have noted. If you try this recipe, BE SURE to add something to it, unless you really want bland food. I wish I would have tried another poster's suggestion of Lipton soup mix - I used ranch dressing mix to appease non-onion tolerant family members.
I thought I had sour cream but I didn't. So I substituted large curd cottage cheese. It was wonderful.
I would make this again. Next time I will steam the cauliflower longer. I thought it would be over cooked by the time it came out of the oven but it was a bit crunchy but still tasted great. Oh, and for a do ahead option I assembled the cassarole and then refrigerated it over night and baked it that evening.
Even though I didn't use breadcrumbs, this was delicious! I will definitely make it again!
It was good, but it wasn't too exciting. I cut everything in half since we didn't need 8 servings. We're saving the leftovers to eat later in the week, but I'm not sure I'll make it again, as I wasn't that impressed.
Less sour cream and cheese needed and got more flavor from adding some Penzey's ranch dip and dressing mix. Used panko breadcrumbs.
Very simple to make. I thought it might be a bit bland, so I added a dash of nutmeg and a little white pepper. My husband said, (and I quote) "This isn't bad. Don't make it every night, but I'd eat it again. And I normally don't eat cauliflower." There you have it.
Made tonight for dinner. It was easy and delicious. Will make again soon.
I absolutely loved this recipe! I used frozen cauliflower and it worked great! I do recommend using a little salt and pepper mixed in with the cauliflower, and a little more cheese. Yum!
We hadn't had cauliflower in forever because I didn't know any fun ways to make it- this was definitely delicious! I only made 1/2 the recipe because the whole thing was WAY too much for 4 of us. I did make a few changes, and added sauteed garlic to the sour cream and cheese mixture, and I kept the amount of cheese that was in the full recipe the same. I also added more bread crumbs to the top. It was delicious- my 8 year old LOVED this and it was quick and easy to make. I will definitely make again to keep cauliflower in the veggie rotation!
