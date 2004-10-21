Company Cauliflower

The recipe is good as is, but you can definitely make it into a 5 star recipe by altering it to your own tastes. I don't measure anything out, and just do everything by the look and the taste of it. To spruce mine up a bit, I add in bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. I also omit the butter because I don't think it's necessary. This recipe is great, and no matter what you add into or substitute out (I've used Swiss cheese instead of cheddar b/c that's what I had on hand etc.) it always turns out deliciously. It's even great the next day cold or warmed up in the microwave. I've never made this recipe and had anyone tell me they didn't like it.