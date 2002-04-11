Deep-Fried Turkey

As the submitter of this recipe, we have noticed a few alterations and editing made to the original recipe over the past 12 years or so. Over the past 35 years our family has deep fried our holiday turkeys. Why we use a fresh whole (uncut) peeled *yellow* onion in the drain basket with each bird? Especially when frying multiple birds as we do, the onion will turn black and somehow the oil lasts longer and does not scorch as quickly. But please, don't cut the onion in half and stuff it inside the cavity as shown in the video. Clogging the cavity will only block the flow of oil that is crucial to cooking the bird evenly and efficiently. Why we don't use injections? Some swear by them and there are so many flavors out there to choose from. We actaully tried the injection once (since everyone insisted it was the BOMB) and found it did not help in making a more moist bird. The results were a much saltier flavor and less juicy breast meat. Why poke holes all over the turkey only for all its good juices to run out during the cooking process, and to deal with dangerous grease popping and spattering as those running juices come in contact with hot grease? We are just way more generous on the creole seasoning dry rub. 1/4 cup is not enough y'all! Our original recipe was submitted using Tony Chachere's creole seasoning. If you cannot find Tony's in your area you can search many fabulous creole rub recipes found on the web. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and Holidays everyone!