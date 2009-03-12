Pistachio Salad

40 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 9

This recipe is delicious and easy to prepare. Enjoy! Pecans are a terrific substitute if walnuts are not on hand.

By Maureen

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, fold together the pudding mix and whipped topping.

  • Add the marshmallows, pineapple with syrup, nuts and bananas. Mix well and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 27.5g; sodium 257.8mg. Full Nutrition
