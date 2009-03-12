Pistachio Salad
This recipe is delicious and easy to prepare. Enjoy! Pecans are a terrific substitute if walnuts are not on hand.
Mine turned out perfectly. Apparently people can't read a recipe. No where in this recipe does it say to make the pudding first. It says to fold the pudding mix, which would be the mix right out of the pudding package, into the whipped topping.Read More
I am laughing while I read all these reviews. You all figured it out. You need to use the pudding mix; not prepared, skip the bananas & drain the pineapple. My mother has made this for every Thanksgiving dinner I can remember. My aunt made the mistake of offering to make it about 6 years ago but when my mother gave her the recipe, she didn't tell her to skip the juice & just use the mix, don't make the pudding. To this day, my mother denies sabbotaging my aunt those years ago when she showed up with a green soupy mess. Thanks for the laugh.Read More
Mine turned out perfectly. Apparently people can't read a recipe. No where in this recipe does it say to make the pudding first. It says to fold the pudding mix, which would be the mix right out of the pudding package, into the whipped topping.
I must have done something wrong when I tried this recipe for Memorial Day. It came out like soup. I was expecting something light and fluffy.
This recipe was AWESOME! The flavors and textures worked well. What I did was drained the pineapple juice from the fruit and only used 1 cup of the juice. I blended the pudding with the juice until thick ( almost right away) and then added just a wee bit more juice to the pudding and blended until thick but smooth. I also added 1/4 teaspoon Almond Extract to the pudding. Then adding the pineapple into the pudding I folded in the whipped topping. I completed this with the bananas and I used roasted diced up pistachios instead of walnuts. I will make this all year round!
I followed the recipe exactly. i wanted to make it for thanksgiving. It turned out like soup! it was so runny even after i refridgerated it overnite! Ive checked other recipes and they all use dry pudding mix and drain the pineapple. this was the only recipe i found that has you prepare the pudding first. needless to say i didnt serve it and wasted time and money!
I think the recipe needs a few adjustments: Make sure you stir the pudding in with the pineapples and their juice and let it thicken a little. Next, I used 2c mini marshmellows and omitted the banana. It came out the with a good frothy texture after letting it chill for several hours and was enjoyed by MOST members of my family.
DO NOT mix the pistachio pudding per the box directions. This will produce the soup like consistency described in some of the other reviews. Mix in the dry pudding mix only!
This recipe should read: DO NOT make according to pkg directions. You just mix the pudding with the cool whip! I've made this for years and it never comes out soupy if you do it that way.
I love this recipe, it is quick and easy. There is no cooking involved so even kids can do it.
I'm having a hard time wrapping my brain around WHY people made the pudding according to the package directions when the recipe never said that! I have been making this recipe for most of my adult life and it's always a hit. I will say that I've never seen a version with bananas in it and I omitted them. Also, do NOT add the juice! The pinapple contains just enough juice to make the salad creamy and allows it to hold it's shape and not become soupy. I not only drain the pineapple, I press out any remaining juice and discard it. The recipe is great with those changes. I would have given it five stars if it were not for the addition the bananas and the juice. Bananas just don't work well in this recipe. Also, the addition of the juice will ruin it. Make it with those changes, use about a 1/2 package of mini marshmallows and use finely chopped walnuts or pecans and it's great.
This turned out like soup. I tried adding more marshmallows but that didn't help. I think this recipe should read DO NOT prepare pudding according to directions, it should use only the pudding powder, not adding the 2 cups of milk like the pudding directions state. Very dissapointing, especially when making it for a house full of company. Embarassing to have it come out like soup.
Do not make pudding mix according to directions. Mix one large pkg of pudding mix with the pineapple and juice. Eliminate the banana but you can use a small jar of candied cherries. I use pecans.
Classic and delicious
I tried this recipe for my Daycare kids, and they loved it. Very easy to make in a matter of minutes, which is great for a daycare provider. We used the pineapple juice and did not put the banana in the salad. The kids loved it so much, they wanted more for their after nap snack.
This looks alot like my grandma's Watergate salad recipe. Instead of making the pudding according to the box, try folding it into the whipped topping. Then fold in the other ingredients.
UGH. Soupy isn't the word for it. It was terrible!! IF, you use dry pudding mix, and apples instead of the pineapple, or at LEAST take the syrup off the pineapple, it will be better. I tried it again, doing that, and it was eatable, but I'll never try it again.
I took the advice of another reviewer and mixed the pudding with the pineapple juice. I did not use bananas at all. I did add 1/3 cup of coconuts. Good! I will only make this recipe with large holiday dinners.
My family loves this almond flavored, fluffy dessert.
Yummy! Just like Grandma used to make. I omitted the bananas as I wanted to be able to eat leftovers without having brown, mushy bananas. If I knew I wouldn't have leftovers, I would have put them in. I didn't put the nuts in because my family are not nuts over nuts. I did, however, add a medium can of mandarin oranges. It added a little color and gave the flavor a boost. I drained them first as not to add too much liquid to the mix.
My family always called this "green death," not bc we hated it, but some family friends used to say that to fluster their mother. We always drain the pineapple, skip the nuts and bananas and use about 3/4 a bag of mini marshmallows. It's way better if you let it sit for a couple hours or so so that the marshmallows soak up moisture and get soft (instead of chewy if you eat it right away). Definitely don't make the pudding...I've accidentally done that as a kid. Try using different pudding mixes, too. My sis made a white choc. raspberry death once (delicious), and this year was pumpkin death (not that great).
great to have something different!
Recipe is flawed!! You MUST drain the pineapple and DO NOT prepare the pudding mix. Cut bananas turn brown overnight in the fridge, omit or add just before serving.
If you READ the directions, it turns out perfectly!!! I left out the bananas and walnuts because the kids aren't thrilled with them, but make these changes: Mix the pudding MIX (POWDER) with the crushed pineapple (UNDRAINED), then fold in the whipped topping and finish with marshmallows. Voila. Easy peasy. Made it this way for years and have never had a failure.
I made it just like the recipe said, was fabulous.(no where does it say prepare it like on the box.)
This recipe should not be followed as indicated. Do not prepare the pudding. Dry mix only. Do not add the syrup, it will be too sweet and soupy.
I added some yogurt and next time I would drain the pineapple instead of putting the juice in. Other than that it was awesome!
DITTO to what is said below. READ the directions people. DO NOT make the pudding beforehand. Mix DRY pudding with the pineapple. Sheesh. Delish AS WRITTEN!
Holiday favorite
I love this salad my fav!!!
I skipped honey, and nuts.
I loved it, but I also added coconut to it.
This is the nastiest salad I have ever eaten Don't try it made my whole family sick. We all had food poisoning and my mother in law thought it was so gross she went into cardiac arrest.so yummy thanks for the recipe!
This is always a special request for holiday get togethers. The only thing I do different is eliminate the bananas.
Loved it. But will not use bananas next time
I made this (Watergate Salad) for my other half as a special treat. It's very easy to make and we both loved it. It easily gets 'five stars'!
