Pistachio Salad

I'm having a hard time wrapping my brain around WHY people made the pudding according to the package directions when the recipe never said that! I have been making this recipe for most of my adult life and it's always a hit. I will say that I've never seen a version with bananas in it and I omitted them. Also, do NOT add the juice! The pinapple contains just enough juice to make the salad creamy and allows it to hold it's shape and not become soupy. I not only drain the pineapple, I press out any remaining juice and discard it. The recipe is great with those changes. I would have given it five stars if it were not for the addition the bananas and the juice. Bananas just don't work well in this recipe. Also, the addition of the juice will ruin it. Make it with those changes, use about a 1/2 package of mini marshmallows and use finely chopped walnuts or pecans and it's great.