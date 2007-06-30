Glazed Apple Cream Pie

Don't be pushed away from this one by those who say that this is not an apple pie for apple pie lovers. It is. The custard makes it less traditional, but it's still fantastic. I made 2 of them for a small dinner party- enough for everyone to have some and some left over, which was greatly appreciated. It got rave reviews. I, like others, also used three apples in each one, plus some apple pie spice with the apples (and more cinnamon) and I also added a little cinnamon to the glaze which added just the right extra touch in my opinion. Try this- you'll love it. Oh- and warm each slices in the microwave about 25-30 seconds. It's so much better that way!

