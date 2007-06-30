Glazed Apple Cream Pie
A friend who NEVER bakes gave me this recipe recently. I think she's made this pie once a week for the past 6 weeks now! This one is great!
Don't be pushed away from this one by those who say that this is not an apple pie for apple pie lovers. It is. The custard makes it less traditional, but it's still fantastic. I made 2 of them for a small dinner party- enough for everyone to have some and some left over, which was greatly appreciated. It got rave reviews. I, like others, also used three apples in each one, plus some apple pie spice with the apples (and more cinnamon) and I also added a little cinnamon to the glaze which added just the right extra touch in my opinion. Try this- you'll love it. Oh- and warm each slices in the microwave about 25-30 seconds. It's so much better that way!Read More
The fillings are good, as is the glaze, hence 3 stars, but they just DO NOT go well together. I'm with some of the other reviewers. Use a different filling, I think then it would make a wonderful pie, especially with peaches. My hubbys favorite is Apple Pie, thats why I gave this recipe a shot. He said this pie was "O.K. but don't make it again." I agree with him. I think it all boiled down to this...... If you are a die hard Apple Pie lover, try another recipe. If you aren't so much into Apple Pies, then give this one a shot, maybe you will like it.Read More
All I have to say about this pie is YUM! The custardy filling and the spiced apples combine to make something so wonderfully delicious, and the plain old pie crust could be a dessert by itself when you add that delicious sugary glaze on top. I highly, highly recommend this recipe. A couple of suggestions: 1) The recipe suggests serving the pie cold, but try it at room temperature, or slightly warm (30 seconds in the microwave should do it) 2) One more apple will add a little thickness, and 3)The thinner your apple slices, the better! Thanks for this recipe!
WONDERFUL! I'm not a baker but have made this pie many times and it never fails to get rave reviews. People fight over seconds. - slice the apples very thin or precook them if you like thick chunks of apple. Try it with pear and/or peach. Adding walnut pieces is a nice variation. Use aluminum foil at the end of baking to keep the crust from getting too brown. A little extra cinnamon or lemon zest in the glaze is good. (I use an extra deep dish, make a lattice top and extra custard and glaze.) Make 2 and hide 1 if you want leftovers. Delicious!
This was FAB! I also added 4 large apples and doubled the flour, cinnamom,and added a touch a nutmeg, and clove. Great Great recipe! Thanxs 4 sharing!
I made this for a few friends I had over for dinner one night. As I was still serving, one of the guys that just couldn't wait exclaimed "Wow!" Everyone loved it. I had a deep dish pie pan, so I doubled the cream sauce and added an extra apple. I also increased the amount of cinnamon I used--probably about 1 tsp. Needless to say, wonderful.
Thank you so very much for this recipe! I did make a couple of major changes, but this recipe was the inspiration for exactly what I was looking for. First, I made only one crust using whole wheat flour and butter flavor crisco. I made a crumb topping and did not use any glaze. I followed the instructions exactly for the cream . . . sooooo good. I used 3 apples and chopped and sautéed them before spreading them on top of the cream. This pie is the best!! Rat Rod Jess, Lactose intolerant may have to add a little more cornstarch with the milk substitute. I've made pudding (not this one though) with soy milk before and it turned out great.
I liked this pie. Not the best apple pie I've ever had but it was good. That said, I read other reviews and took some advice I wish I hadn't. I doubled the glaze and it was too much. The advice I liked was that I used 4 apples, a tad bit more cinnamon and it was good!
A unique pie with a great taste. Everyone loved it. Chilling the pie is an important step, don't skip it. I would love to make this pie again using cherries instead of apples. mmm...
This is very good. I served it after it had only been in the refrigerator the suggested 1-1/2 hours so it was still warm and I thought it was almost too sweet. After a complete chilling it didn't seem as overpoweringly sweet though. My husband, who doesn't like his apple pie fooled around with said "this is really good," and asked me to make it again. High marks from him means it must be good!
Another 5 stars for this incredible recipe! I was a little apprehensive about making it, since we're apple pie purists in this house. But I really wanted to try it after reading the reviews, and I'm so glad I did; everyone loved it. Refrigeration is the key to keeping the creamy layer separate from the apples. The presentation is just lovely when cut and the taste is a knock-out! My son especially loved the glazed crust and said I should do that with every pie I make from now on. I used 3 very large Granny Smith apples and it baked up impressively high, although I wanted more in the apple layer and will add another apple (for a total of 4) the next time I make it.
This is an awesome recipe, especially paired with the French Pastry Crust recipe. I do skip the glaze step, mostly just because I'm lazy. Another thing I sometimes do is add caramel bits to the cream sauce. I do this before I add the cornstarch mixture. I use those new unwrapped little bb sized caramel bits, about a half a bag, and stir them in until they melt (takes a minute or so), then add the cornstarch. It. Tastes. Heavenly. Every time I make this, I'm asked for the recipe, it is universally loved.
Holy . This was the best pie. I just had 2 pieces. I don't know why I decided to try this. I don't really like cooked apples, or custard. But the apples were about to go and I hate wasting food more! Very slight changes, it's hard to find heavy cream in Canada, so I just used coffee cream, I figured with the cornstarch it would be fine-and it was. Added an apple, due to so many reviews. And, you seriously need more than the cinnamon called for-if you want it to resemble apple pie anyway. I added about 5 tsps cinnamon, some allspice, nutmeg, and a family trick-a tiny tiny tiny amount of clove. Served cold, if I had any room, I'd waddle back downstairs to get some.
Great recipe! Although, second time through I made a few changes to make it a five star. Although the recipe is great all by itself, I enjoy these changes: Up the cinnamon and add more spices to the filling. I replaced all milk with more cream. Add cinnamon to glaze.
Awesome! Melts in your mouth! I will double the apples next time for my husband's sake.
This is the best apple pie you will ever make. And it is so easy. I made it and entered it into a pie contest and won 2nd place-$50.00. I made 4 of them this last week. You will not be disappointed.
I found this recipe last year for thanksgiving and it was easy and delicious...I can't even remember how many times I've made it since then, with different combinations of fruit. Awesome and easy recipe, Thanks!
The best apple pie! Although it is not "traditional," it is great!! For those who aren't much of a sweet tooth I wouldn't recommend this recipe. The things that I have changed and will continue to do are: Using 3 or 4 apples compared to 2 and adding at least a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, about a 1/4 cup of brown sugar and about a 1/3 cup of oats to the apple mixture.
Really good, what I liked is it wasn't too sweet!
This is a favorite in our home. My son thinks it's the best apple pie ever! And that's something coming from the kid (he's now 12) that uses "pie" in some fashion for his e-mail or sign-ons. My husband is a huge fan as well.
Everyone loved this pie! It’s a great twist on a classic dish. I used 4 granny smith apples which were just right for the filling. I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon on the apples and 1tsp. of cinnamon in the glaze. I made a lattice topping and the glaze seeped into the apples…..yummy! I’m going to try it with a mixed berry topping next!
This is a fabulous recipe - only change I made was to double the cinnamon. Beware - this pie disappears fast!
I don't really care for apple pie, however this pie was terrific. The only change I made was to add a pinch of brown sugar to the apples, but made the recipe EXACTLY as written, was skeptical ( about the fridge, but did it and it does make the differance), it came out GREAT WITH RAVE REVIEWS FROM GUESTS AND ME. WILL MAKE AGAIN AND AGAIN.
i made this and it was soooooooo good. i'd like it to be a little bit creamier though; maybe next time i'll add a bit more cream to the recipe
I made one as a thank you gift. My friends raved about it. I then made one for my family and every one liked it . I thought it was just good.
As a breakfast apple pastry, this is good. As an apple pie, not so much. Used 4 granny smiths instead of 2, thank goodness, or we would not have known there were apples in there.
AWESOME!
Very good, and amazingly easy!! My father's favorite pie!
Good, but not great. I'd recommend taking a piece, smashing it up, and putting it in the microwave. Maybe I wasn't paying attention, but in the fridge?? Didn't make sense to us.
This dish is AMAZING! I tried it on some picky apple pie eaters and they loved this! It's a great new spin on the traditional apple pie for thanksgiving or any holiday treat!
I loooooooove this recipe. The only thing I might possibly change is to add a little more apple. This is easy to make and very, very tasty. [Edit: I made this recipe for a baking contest at work, and it won first place! Rave reviews, and most thought it was enticingly different.]
Would be better with berries than apples.
Delicious! I'll never make regular apple pie again and the custard base can be used for so many different things!
I made this recipe exactly as is, and it was fabulous! Next time the only thing I will change is adding a bit more cinnamon. I used two large apples that had a tart edge to them. The suggestion of warming it up a bit is a good one. It has better flavor at room temperature. I'm making this for a pie contest at work next month. I think it will win!!!
Does anyone think I can make this without heavy cream? I found out recently that I'm lactose intolerant, and they sell Lactaid milk, so i can have that, but I can't have half and half or any other types of cream. I want to make this, but i'm not sure about leaving out the heavy cream.
Don't get me wrong, I thought this pie turned out looking like a million bucks, and I love apple pie, but this tasted like, well, cold apple pie. Nothing really too special about it. I think I will stick to my standard apple pie and keep serving them hot with vanilla ice cream.
Love it! It's an awesome twist on a classic recipe. No ice cream needed with this pie, unless you want it :P
Great flavor and texture--someone said it tasted like those little pies you buy at the supermarket with Snoopy on them. I think that's mainly due to the glaze. Yummy!
I love this pie. I don't like apple pie but this one is awesome!
Tasted really good - did not do the intricate lattice top for the pie, but the cream filling was superb. I also added some fresh peach that I had on hand to make it a little more interesting!
This is a pretty good pie.. I used half brown sugar and 3 apples and I used a single pie crust and put the glaze over the apples. The creamy filling is tasty and unusual. But next time I will make more cream filling.
Amazing! So good! Try substuting with Sweet & Low. Can't even tell the difference!
I'm not a big apple pie fan, but my husband is, and we both LOVED this pie. He took it to work, and a coworker even commented that it "looked professional" HA! The custard went really well with the apples. I tried this both cold and warm and both were great, though warm is better. And because the custard added extra richness, it didn't need ice cream! The only thing I would change is to decrease the sugar in the custard some, but otherwise great. I'll definitely make this again.
Great pie! I had to use 4 apples (Granny Smith) to get the filling to a decent height, because they weren't very big, and added a dash each of nutmeg and cloves. I also made my own from-scratch pastry. I served this after Christmas dinner and it was a hit. Just the right degree of sweetness. A bit time-consuming, but well worth it.
This is an amazing recipe. I use more then the apples they call for. I'm even going to try this with peaches, hmmm peaches and cream pie. Yum! Also I put a cinnamon crunchy top to my pie. But with the peaches I think I'll do a white crunchy top.
I made this for a family get together and everyone raved about this recipe. I didn't give it 5 stars because while everyone else thought it was wonderful, I thought it was just ok. I'm not sure what I need to do to make it better, and I will make this recipe again, so I may be back to edit this review...
I have celiac disease and this pie was very friendly. I used a pastry crust recipe out of a book that I have, and when the pie calls for flour to dust the apples with, I used Jules Gluten Free Flour Mix. It seemed that I had to bake it for longer with a gluten free crust, about 45-55 minutes. However, I do think that the extra time made the apples softer, the way I like them. I absolutely loved this pie, and everyone that tried it was begging for a second piece.
This recipe was soooo good! I added 1-1/2 tsp of cinnamon, instead of just 1/4 tsp. This is a pie I'm adding to my holidays!
Best apple pie ever! Easy recipe, looks great, tastes even better, and like earlier reviewers said, it disappears fast.
This was WAY good and everyone loved it! Just snuck a bite 12 hours later and even better! I used 3 apples and would use at least 5 next time. They do cook down and the pie didn't look full. Easy and beautiful, definitely going on the Christmas menu!
WAYYYY too yummy for words! I absolutely love this recipe. It was so simple to make...my 8-year-old made the custard part of the filling. Hubby loved it so much he requested it for Christmas dinner, and he NEVER asks for anything in particular. I think, in terms of variation, that you could do this pie either with or without the glaze. I can imagine using other fruits, too, though I find nothing wrong at all with the combination of apples and filling. Thank you so much for what will now be a staple in my household! :)
It's always a huge hit. It's amazing, the best apple pie.
I LOVED this recipe! Like many, I made a few changes: more custard (a bit thinner and poured OVER the apples), added a little nutmeg to the flour and cinnamon (before I dusted the apples) and I used a regular pie crust for the top (verses a lattice). Took one pie to work and everyone who had one piece wanted another. Am baking another one as I type.
I tried to make it once and the result was great! my family loved it. Now my brother wants me to make it again. The creamy apple filling was really amazing.
This was very good, I don't care for traditional apple pie and this was a nice spin on it. I used a packaged pie crust for the bottom and latticed puff pastry on the top, it was wonderful and I will definitely be making this again.
Awesome and easy!! I add a few more apples.
I made this for a dinner party last night - I added an additional apple, used a full teaspoon of cinnamon and added about 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg. I served it chilled, but I did take it out of the refrigerator about 10 minutes before serving to let it warm up just a bit. My guests absolutely loved it - even my partner thought it was very good and she's not an apple pie fan. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you, Kathy!
This was a very good pie, and relatively quick and easy. I think it would be a nice summer alternative to "hot apple pie." I enjoyed it, and will definitely make it again!
Pie had an excellent flavor although I did not do the glaze on top.
I make it every year for Thanksgiving and there are never any leftovers!. I always use 3 apples though, to make it more appley. Great recipe!
Excellent pie! It was really easy to make and taste was amazing. Everyone loved it! I didn't change a thing!
My husband and I both enjoyed this pie very much! I upped the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon and added a 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. I also added extra apples. Maybe 3 or so? Otherwise I followed the directions. Delicious!
Wonderful!!! I made by the recipe the first time, the pie looked slightly concave. But tasted delish. Made it a second time and doubled the custard and added enough apples to make the pie look all full and luscious. Too much cream. So next time i will make the cream as per the recipe and just load it up with the apples.
This was very good. The glaze and custard filling added a unique spin to the average apple pie. I used 3 apples instead of 2 and it turned out great.
It's amazing! Yes, add more cinnamon and serve warm though.
this is the best apple pie i have ever had, and believe me i have had some good apple pie
Very good! The only thing we thought could improve it would be to use a fruit more associated with creams...peaches, strawberries, or blueberries for example. The apples were excellent...just not quite what you'd expect with that great cream. We also thought the glaze was very good but not necessary. Thanks!
Wanted to try something different than the usual Apple pie. This was easy to make and delicious. Will definitely make it again!
Yummy! I used 2 large Granny Smith and 2 small gala apples for this pie. It came out really good. We all really enjoyed this pie. I served it cold but I think it would be better warm. Thanks for the recipe!
OHHHH MY! Everyone asked for this recipe! Wouldn't change one calorie of it, and I can't wait to try it with peaches too! It does take a bit longer to make then claimed, but it was well worth it! Chill it at least 3 hrs! DELICIOUS!!
It was a hit last night amongst a crowd of thirty-something city-dwelling foodies. I made it with three Granny Smiths, but probably ate half an apple's worth. My fiancé also ate a lot of the thinly sliced apples, he admitted as we left the party. For tonight's party I will add a fourth apple. I also added nutmeg and a dash of clove. One astute friend with a well developed palate (who secretly had three servings, I noticed) asked if he tasted a bit of nutmeg. I said yep and he gave thumbs-up with a nod of approval. Other adjustments were half white and half brown sugar. I added spices to the glaze, as well. It's my decided recipe for the 2014 Holiday Season. Easy as pie.
It was good but I kinda messed up but I plan to redo it.
Love making this pie. This is a great apple pie that taste delicious cold. Making the cream requires patience and stirring on low temps. That way you don't get clumps. I find the more apples the better, so I usually ad an extra apple or two since they shrink during baking.
I am a die-hard apple pie fan and I have to agree with most of the others who have rate this pie, it is wonderful. I recently made this pie for Thanksgiving and it was a complete hit. I would recommend it to anyone who likes apple pie!
Made this tonight, paired with vanilla ice cream, it was perfect :). I did have to add more milk to the sugar glaze though, just to make it a little runny. Also did an egg glaze to the pie crust before it baked it :)
This pie was sooo good! I normally don't like fruit pies but the creamy layer makes it special. I'm going to try making it with cherries or peaches instead of apples. Yum!
I wanted to try something different for Thanksgiving, since several people were bringing apple pies. Mine went first! Everyone raved about it and begged me to use this recipe forevermore. It was easy to make, too. Delicious!
I thought it was great. I used 3 granny smith apples and a bit more cinnamon. I chilled it, but we definitely enjoyed it more when it was heated up a bit in the microwave.
I gave this 4 stars because it was really good but I made a few changes. I added 3 extra apples, more cinnamon and added apple pie spice, added apple pie spice to the glaze and doubled the glaze. The first time I would love to try this with other fruit, like blackberries or raspberries.
When I started making this, I never imagined it would taste so good. I absolutely loved it and won't make traditional apple pie again, when I can make this instead. I followed the recipe exactly, except I used 3 apples. I think you can even get away with 4 apples to make it a little healthier. Highly recommended.
Oh my goodness!!! This is the BEST, I served this to my friends and we all agreed, this is just to die for!!! I would not change a thing, I followed this recipe to the tee, and it turned out perfect, I will keep this and serve over and over. I have already sent a copy of this to one of my friends, Wow!!!
The pie was amazing. Everyone loved it. I used 3-4 cortland apples and the custard was delish. Thanks for the recipe. I will be making this again.
This pie was awesome! My sister, who normally hates pie, ate practically the whole thing.
This makes for a very elegant apple pie. I followed the recipe exactly, except for addding an extra apple (like others have said make sure to slice the apple VERY THIN). I loved it and so did my family. The glaze was just wonderful. This is by far my favorite apple pie and I can't wait to try it again.
This was delicious. My daughter loved it and so did my husband. I used brown sugar instead of white sugar. Once the mixture got thick I gave it a taste and I was in heaven. It reminded me of creamy pudding. Which gave me many new ideas thank you. Tonight I will be using this recipe again but the only thing I will do differently is I will mix cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg and allspice in the mixture. Then once it cools slightly I'm going to fold the apples in the mixture and pour it onto the pie crust, and use egg yolk and cream(egg wash) as a glaze. Thank you again for this creamy filling.
I have never made a pie before and this pie was sooo easy to make and it turned out delicious! Everyone in my family loved it and wanted the recipe. Thanks so much! This is a keeper!
This pie is delicious
This pie came out great, and the family ate this up for Thanksgiving dessert. I used 3 apples but followed the rest of the recipe exactly and it was really easy to make! I didn't really like the glaze on top, it made it too sweet for me, but everyone else really liked it so I think that came down to personal preference.
Yumm, this was sooo good. I made it for my sister's birthday, and she looved it too! I thought it was a really delicious pie, and the custard is soo good! I used 2 large fugi apples, and used evaporated milk instead of cream because that's what I had on hand. Turned out perfect and beautiful! Thanks so much!
Excellent!! This recipe will be my regular apple pie recipe. This was my first time trying a cream type apple pie and I now prefer it over the traditional version. I used 2 granny smith and 2 honecrisp apples. Otherwise all other ingredients remained the same.
I always make apple pies, and this was a great twist to it! I've already had people asking me for the recipe. Like others, I added more appes, but other than that, followed the recipe exactly.
I absolutely love this recipe!! I think the tartness of the apples combines wonderfully with the creamy sweetness of the cream and the glaze is not only delicious, but it makes a beautiful pie! The only thing I ever change is the number of apples that go in - I usually use 3-4 but I like my pie appley. If you have a favorite apple pie recipe, this is going to be different - so be warned that is not your average pie. However, I have never really been a huge fan of the standard apple pie and I will make this one every chance I get (and end up eating most of it myself).
Have made 4 of these now and the family likes it better than any apple pie we've ever made. I've added 6 bits of butter on top of the apples prior to putting on the top crust and it is yummee.
Delicious! I used 4 small Cortland apples and it was perfect. Got very good reviews at our Thanksgiving dinner. Thanks.
Made this for Thanksgiving this year and it was a HUGE hit. Followed the directions exactly. As another reviewer stated, slicing the apples thinly made a difference; they had the texture I was looking for vs. the thicker sliced apples my husband had cut which were crispier than I would have liked. This is now a "must have" for Thanksgiving every year. Thank you, Kathy!
My husband wanted to help me out for Thanksgiving by making a pie. I found this recipe, and would have passed it by as not traditional enough if not for the reviews. He made it with two of our granddaughters, and everyone raved. 5 Stars!
This was real good but I agree with the idea that this would be better with a fruit more associated with cream like cherries or berries. I also think it taste better warm.:)
This pie was interesting...it seemed that the cream portion of the pie was absorbed by the apples...I was expecting more creaminess I guess. I added some extra apples too. To me, plain old apple pie tastes better and is less effort.
Excellent!!! Made it for some friends and everyone devoured it and asked me for the recipe. Very easy too for such a fancy presentation.
