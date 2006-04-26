Elegant Turkey Stuffing

The distinctiveness of this fancy turkey dressing comes from the orange-flavored liqueur, spicy Italian sausage, apples, and pecans. It's also very easy to prepare. This recipe makes enough to stuff one 18- to 20-pound bird. If you prefer, this dressing can be made with thyme instead of sage.
My brother, who hates stuffing in general, asks for more every year! This year I even made it in the crock pot! **Also, I use orange juice instead of liqueur. That may allay some of the complaints on the strong taste of alcohol and orange. Excellent results (and cheaper).**
This recipe has been a staple for our Thanksgiving meal every year since before I was born. I now make it for my family. My mother never used any alcohol or orange and it is wonderful. I boil the raisins in amaretto but I drain out any extra liquid so that the flavor is not overwhelming. I also bake seperate from the turkey. I fill a 9x13 pan, cover with foil and bake it at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 mins. Sometimes I stir half way through but not always. Covering is the key to keeping it moist. Turkey day would not be the same without this recipe.
I have made this recipe for so many years now I can't recall how many. Everyone always raves about it. I'm so spoiled with this recipe that even when I go to family for Thanksgiving I always make this stuffing to bring because I can't eat turkey without it lol
I have never been big on stuffing, until now, I'm not to sure who submitted this recipe, but cudos to whoever did, I made a delicious turkey for easter this year and came across this recipe for the stuffing, I read alot of the reviews, and took the advice of 10 of the posters and used orange juice as well, and I was hesitant about using hot sausage, but the way the sausage complimented all the other ingredients was outstanding, everyone was complimenting and a couple people even asked for the recipe, and as the days passed, the leftover stuffing tasted better and better.
Cooking my first Thanksgiving dinner, I chose this recipe based on its ingredients -- and the great reviews it rec'd. I wasn't disappointed! This is the best stuffing I've ever eaten; everyone raved about it. Used Triple Sec orange liquer (first time using liquer in anything); had to substitute walnuts for the pecans cos I forgot to buy them but they were just as tasty. Only thing missing from the recipe is instructions on how long to cook if you're not putting it inside the bird (it says 15mins cook time at the top of the recipe, but the bird is in the oven for hours... us newbies need a little more clarity!). Otherwise, it's a keeper!
If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would! I've been using this recipe for a couple of years now, starting with my very first "Grown up" Thanksgiving that I hosted for friends while living a few provinces away from any family. LOVED it. It was a huge hit, and I continue to make it for every holiday. Even my mother in law, who is intensely picky, loves it!
this recipe was a TOTAL success! The orange liqueur flavoring really made it special. Some reviewers recommended reducing the amount of liqueur--I followed it to the letter and would encourage everybody else to do the same.
I have made this for the past 2 years. The entire family loved it. Leave in the orange liquor. The good Italian sausage makes it even better.
Great stuffing! Followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect!
Of all the Turkey Stuffing Recepies, I chose this one to make for my family Christmas dinner. This was one of the best decisions I've made. The Turkey was so successful that my family were surprised at my cooking skills. Most impressed was my Grandma!!! whom usually is the Queen of cooking in our house. The orange liqueur made the difference. It was devine. I advise every one to try out this Turkey Stuffing recipe for their next family dinner. The time and effort was well worth the smiles on my family members faces (And Stomach, of course !!!)
I prepared this receipe 4 100 guest, everyone loved it so much I ran out. I would omit the orange liquor at the end. Keep it in the raisins.
I have been making this recipe for the last 5 years. I love it!!! My only changes are that I use regular ground sausage (I don't like italian), I use 1/2 cornbread stuffing mix and 1/2 sourdough, and I substitute 1/2 cup of the chicken broth with apple juice.
Best stuffing ever. If you do it properly, you shouldn't taste the alcohol, as it boils off. I substitute dried cranberries instead of the raisins. Sometimes I throw in some fried mushrooms. Everytime I make this, everyone wants the recipe.
one of the best stuffing recipes we've ever had. we used all our pecans for pie, so we chopped up some hazelnuts and added some sunflower nuts for the stuffing, and it still came out great. An excellent stuffing for the orange glazed turkey we had this year.
Everyone said that this was the best dish of the day and the next day it was even better! It was a nice mix of flavors and textures. I followed the recipe except I used a sage/onion herbed stuffing mix, and used 3/4 cup Triple Sec and 3/4 cup orange juice, it really was a perfect mix, not overpowering but added a nice flavor. It was fantastic and made a TON of dressing; I stuffed a 12 lb bird and had enough left to cook in a crockpot on high for 4 hours. Will make again for sure!
I made this recipe for a wedding of 200 people. I got nothing but praise for this dish. It was outstanding. For people who didn't even care for stuffing, they loved this one. It is the ONLY stuffing I'll EVER make from now on. I even had to make copies to pass out because it was SOOOO good.
This stuffing is AMAZING! Cooked my first Thanksgiving dinner and picked this recipe because of the great reviews. I changed a couple things solely based on preference, leeks instead of celery and dried cranberries instead of raisins but otherwise followed exactly. Best stuffing I have ever had... the whole family loved it and this will now be the only stuffing I make!
This stuffing sounded very tempting from the ingredient list. I have cooked it for my first Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone liked it very much. I would suggest less sausage - sausage overwhelms everything else, and it needs to be in balance with other flavours. Othewise, I am very pleased.
Everyone that had it said they liked it, I am not sure if they were telling the truth or not. I think for the most part it was good. I used orange juice instead of orange liquer and craisens instead of raisens. I think the orange flavor was overwhelming. I think I will use a different flavor next time. Also just a recommendation.. this recipe makes ALOT I had enough to stick in my 21 lb turkey, and then alot of left overs.. probably enough for another turkey. On that note.. make sure you have a huge bowl to stir everything in.
I modified The recipe. I used dried cranberries instead of raisans and used chicken broth instead of the orange liquor. Increased the recipe by 1 1/2 times, and I used soft potato cubes and toasted them, and added about 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme and rosemary. I cooked the apples and and pecans a large pan with all the other ingredients. Then I baked it in the oven for 30 minutes prior to serving. It was a family favorite. Enjoy
beware........this recipe may sound tempting but with my experience using the portion calculator (I divided the recipe in half) and following the recipe word for word............this recipe is for people who like fruitcake (both of them!)or for those who like to drink the liquer while they cook..........I used grand marnier and the results were disappointing to say the very least. There was too much orange and alcohol flavouring in the dressing. A total waste of expensive ingredients. This recipe makes me wary of trying another recipe from this website..........I think I will stick to www.epicurious.com
I tweaked this recipe a lot. A. I used apple cider instead of orange liquer because I don't drink alcohol and really don't like the taste of it at all in cooking. (Unless it's beer bread or sauted in wine ect.). B. I used dried cranberries instead of rasins because I don't like rasins, and used orange slices while boiling the cranberries to add a little citris flavor. (Lemon would work nicely too. Just be sure to remove them before suffing/bakeing.) C. I cut down on the butter while cooking the celery and such,it was just too much. D.I added my own little bit of spices to the whole thing. It turned out really well, but I agree with much of the other reviews here. 1.Too expensive. 2.Needs to cut down on the orange a lot. 3.Needs instructions to baking and/or stuffing. The overall flavors of this recipe are either like-able or not so great. It's just too many flavors at once. It should probably be used in a dessert, not so much a stuffing. It is indeed very elegant, but just too much for myself. But thank you very much for sharing! It's nice to see different recipes like this! -Miss Blurton
I used two loaves of fresh italian bread (left out overnite once chopped up to dry them out) and added extra spices, especially thyme and sage, instead of the packaged stuffing. Had tons of stuffing-filled a 20 lb bird and had a whole extra cassarole dish left over. I accidentally left out the extra 1/2 cup of butter-I forgot to add it at the end. It really didn't need it anyway, it was very moist and yummy without. I also substituted dried cranberries for the raisins because that's what I had. I would add a little more Grand Marnier, maybe because I made so much more stuffing I didn't really notice the taste of it. This is my new stuffing recipe!
Great stuffing recipe. Loved the taste. My boyfriend thought it was a bit too moist, but all in all the in-laws loved it. I used mild sausage and that was enough spice for me and i do enjoy spicy food. The 2nd half a cup of butter is probably not needed.
Great!! I sub the raisins for dried cranberries. I must say that's if you taste any alcohol you aren't boiling the raisins or cranberries long enough as this process should evaporate all the alcohol. The other half a cup would evaporate during baking. I used the full amount called for with great success. I don't stuff the bird, so I cover the stuffing tightly with foil and bake for 45 mins on 350. Comes out perfect!
Excellent stuffing that is also very colorful. I used 1/2 raisins and 1/2 craisins which was perfect and my husband loved it. I was nervous to try something different from a normal sage/herb stuffing so was pleasantly surprised at how good this was and that it still had a traditional stuffing flavor with an additional twist. I will definitely make it next Thanksgiving.
This is the BEST stuffing recipe. I have never cared for stuffing in the past until I tried this. I substituted unthawed orange juice concentrate for the orange liquer and used pine nuts instead of pecans due to a nut allergy. It was fantastic.
Used this recipe to stuff our Thanksgiving turkey. It was delicious!! Everyone loved it. I substituted orange juice for the liqueuer. Will definitely make again.
The smell of this stuffing as it cooked was just wonderful -- probably due to the Grand Marnier! It tasted as great as it smelled too -- will certainly make this recipe again and again.
Love this recipe! Only sub I did was added dehydrated cranberry's instead of raisins which added a tartness that it needed.This is the absolute best stuffing and I have made many stuffing recipes in 35 years of cooking. after boiling the cranberrys in the liqueur, I soaked them overnight before adding to the stuffing the next day.
This stuffing stole the show at Thanksgiving! I made it a day ahead and substituted 1 cup triple sec and half a cup orange juice. Baked it in a casserole dish, covered with foil for about 45 minutes at 350. Next time I will chop the apple into pieces that are about twice the size of a raisin. Delicious!
I changed a few things: 1) I didn't add the sausage because of too much grease would not be good. 2) I used plain store brand dry bread stuffing so the herb seasoned type would not overdo the herby taste. 3) I added tarragon instead of sage. The orange liquor made t yummy!
Enjoyed this a lot. Only used about 1/3 of the orange liqueur but now wish I'd used some more. Also cut done on the amount of sausage due to the guests I was serving. Happily had leftovers to reheat the next day.
By far the best stuffing you'll ever have! I've made this for the past 10 years for Thanksgiving and it is legendary with my extended family of 30. If you want great results and less of an orange flavor, change the liquor to Grande Maniere......make no other changes! Bon appeite!
What a huge hit this recipe was! I made it last minute because I forgot to divvy stuffing to a family member. :) I ran to the store picked up all the ingredients and whipped it out in no time. I personally am not a fan of stuffing, but this one has changed my mind! I got rave reviews from all the family and I have passed this on to a few family members to adopt. :) P.S. I did mine with Grand Marnier. YUM!
I have used my grandmother's delicius stuffing recipe every year until this year. This sounded so good ... and it was delicious. I will be making this one again and again! Wonderful blend of flavors ... very elegant. Commenting on what others said ... my two girls (10 and 11) helped me prepare it so, lucky for me, it was fun, not work! And my Granny Smith apples were not so tart that they stood out. Well worth trying!
I used orange juice in place of triple sec and I gotta tell ya - this stuffing is the best ever! If your able to make the day before do so. The stuffing was so much better the second day. I baked at 350 for 40 minutes. Stuffing was incredibly moist (even on the next day). I will never make another stuffing other than this! Thank you so much for posting, Joan.
Love this recipe! The 1.5 cups orange liquor is way too strong in my opinion. I have reduced to a a little more than 1/2 a cup and it is fantastic and not as strong. I have made with spicey and sweet italian sausage and both are fanstastic.
Have made this consistently for large family holiday gatherings ever since we tried it 3 years ago. By far and away the best stuffing receipe ever - can also be made gluten free and still be awesome (did that last Christmas!). Even non-fans of stuffing rave about this ;-)
This was excellent! I used another reviewer's idea and used Amaretto (drained the extra liquid and added no more) and omitted the nuts. Everyone loved it! I might not add quite so much sausage next time as my family is not crazy about spicy, but it definitely needs spicy Italian sausage. I made this last night, par baked, and baked again today after stirring again. SO GOOD! I'm going to make again for Christmas. This time though, I don't think I will use the added butter, just the broth. It really does not need the extra calories, just a bit more broth perhaps. I will let you know :)
Out of 7 people at my Thanksgiving day table only one cared for this. The granny smith apples were extreamly tart and large and gave the whole thing a funny twang. I like sweet dressing but will not be making this one again.
I completely didn't follow the exact amounts above, as I was rushing to get my bird in the oven yesterday...but used this recipe as a basis for my stuffing and it turned out really yummy! (And I don't even like stuffing!) The flavors here meld so well, that even if you adjust things slightly (I did swap 1/2 cup oj for the liqueur) it will still turn out great. I didn't use raisins due to a guest's preference, but next time I think I might try dried cranberries? Thanks for the recipe!
Really delicious! I was concerned about why so many reviewers commented that they didn’t use or cut back on the orange liqueur so I cut it in half. I can’t say I could really taste it. I’ll use the full amount next time! This recipe is a definite keeper!
Family loved it! I enjoyed all the different flavors.
I modified this recipe and used currants instead of raisen and eleminated the apples and nuts. It came out great, when I try it again, I will do it with the apples. I wasn't sure if too much fruit would make it too sweet.
I thought this recipe included to much liquid. However, I followed the recipe to the letter and everyone including the grandchildren said that this was the best stuffing they ever had. My wife told me that this is now a family traditional stuffing. The stuffing was fantastic, however next time I will need to double the recipe to keep up with demand.
I made the recipe as it was called for. I used Gran Marnier for the orange liqueur. I worried from some reviewers whether I should tone it down or do part orange juice. I'm glad I did not and stuck with the recipe. The orange juice would not be the same and would have changed the flavor. I think the trick is that the other people who had a bad experience didn't cook the alcohol out of the orange liqueur. That would make it strong. I boiled the alcohol with the raisins in it for 60 seconds. It's good to go after 60 seconds of boiling. Subtle but lovely taste of the liqueur and not over powered. I also taste tested between using raisins or dried cranberries and tried both in the Gran Marnier. Stick with the raisins. The dried cranberries give off a bitter taste with the liqueur that isn't complimentary to the dish. Because we deep fried the turkey, I did our dressing in a casserole dish. Therefore I added about 3-4 T total more liquid (a mixture of chicken broth and 100% apple juice) so it wouldn't be too dry. I will definitely make this again. Good luck!
Used cranberries instead of raisins because that's what I had in the pantry, and I left the walnuts out because of a food allergy. Aside from those two adjustments, I followed the recipe exactly and holy cow! It was good!
added cranberries instead of raisens. Omitted orange liqueur and pecans. 2 large onions. doubled recipe for 8 people. Used Turkey broth instead of chicken. 1 apple (should use two next time). added fresh thyme and rosemary.
This stuffing was exceptional. I followed the recipe exactly - and it was the hit of our Thanksgiving meal! Everyone loved it. I would not change the orange liquor as some posters suggest. It's the key to making this truly standout. I didn't stuff my turkey, but baked this in a buttered casserole dish. Totally delicious!
Made this 4 days ago for pre-thanksgiving. It was a big hit! Only change was I used orange juice and did not use juice after boiling raisons. Making it again today for real Thanksgiving. Thanks for the great recipe.
I used homemade Italian bred cut in 1- inch cubes, substituted the orange liqueur for squeezed satsuma juice., used extra minced fresh Rosemary. Omitted pecans but may use them next time. Best stuffing I have ever tasted and everyone else said the same!
I am not a cook and this came out awesome. My wife wont blow sunshine my way if my dish is lacking, she thought the stuffing was amazing. This recipe comes out awesome, i didn't tweak a thing. thanks for making me look like an Iron Chef!
Excellent! Everyone loved it. My only changes were to use 1/2 cranberries and 1/2 raisins because I only had 1/2 cup of raisins, and to use 1/2 cup of orange juice at the end instead of more orange liqueur because I couldn't bear to use any more of my Grand Marnier! I will be making this every Thanksgiving! Thank you so much for posting.
