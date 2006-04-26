Elegant Turkey Stuffing

The distinctiveness of this fancy turkey dressing comes from the orange-flavored liqueur, spicy Italian sausage, apples, and pecans. It's also very easy to prepare. This recipe makes enough to stuff one 18- to 20-pound bird. If you prefer, this dressing can be made with thyme instead of sage.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
14 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place raisins in a small saucepan and cover with 1 cup of liqueur. Bring to a boil; remove from heat and set aside.

  • In a large skillet, melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat. Sauté celery and onion in butter for 10 minutes; transfer to a large mixing bowl.

  • In the same skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat until crumbled and evenly brown. Drain.

  • Combine sausage and stuffing mix with celery and onion mixture. Stir in raisins and liqueur, pecans, and apples. Mix in melted butter, chicken broth, 1/2 cup orange liqueur until stuffing is completely moistened. Season with sage, salt, and pepper.

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 29.9mg; sodium 437mg. Full Nutrition
