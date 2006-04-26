Elegant Turkey Stuffing

I tweaked this recipe a lot. A. I used apple cider instead of orange liquer because I don't drink alcohol and really don't like the taste of it at all in cooking. (Unless it's beer bread or sauted in wine ect.). B. I used dried cranberries instead of rasins because I don't like rasins, and used orange slices while boiling the cranberries to add a little citris flavor. (Lemon would work nicely too. Just be sure to remove them before suffing/bakeing.) C. I cut down on the butter while cooking the celery and such,it was just too much. D.I added my own little bit of spices to the whole thing. It turned out really well, but I agree with much of the other reviews here. 1.Too expensive. 2.Needs to cut down on the orange a lot. 3.Needs instructions to baking and/or stuffing. The overall flavors of this recipe are either like-able or not so great. It's just too many flavors at once. It should probably be used in a dessert, not so much a stuffing. It is indeed very elegant, but just too much for myself. But thank you very much for sharing! It's nice to see different recipes like this! -Miss Blurton