Spiced Pineapple Pumpkin Delight

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful and light alternative to pumpkin pie -- very refreshing!

By Jill M.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the gelatin and apple juice. Place bowl in a larger bowl with hot water and stir until gelatin is dissolved.

    Advertisement

  • Blend together the pumpkin, spice, sugar, honey and gelatin mixture.

  • Spread 1/4 of the mixture in the bottom of custard cups. Top with 1/4 cup pineapple; repeat layers. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 0.6g; sodium 7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022