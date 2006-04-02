Maryellen's Baked Onions

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
140 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
Yummy. I only used three onions but kept the sauce amount the same. I also didn't have any fresh tarragon so I used a little dried thyme. I had to cook it a little bit longer but I wasn't using a clay cooker. Will definitely make these again.
Good recipe and original. Great for those looking for inexpensive dishes. I chose to bake all day thought and they carmelized well. Used them on Matza as an appetizer and then on the baked potatoes for our meal. Flavor was wonderful.
Very simple and tasty, this is a nice accompaniment to the main dish. If you don’t have a clay cooker, which I don’t, I would increase the baking time. Also, I didn’t have any fresh tarragon so I used some dried herbs de provence. It worked out great.
This was just okay, tasty but not 'wow'. I didn't have the fresh tarragon so I put dry Italian spices instead...I don't know if that was what made it less great. Next time I think I will add some oil, garlic salt, and cook it for 60 min instead, and see if that makes a difference.
Absolute hit. Cut onions in half to bake so each person got a half on their plate. Scored inside rings, left outside to hold onion together. Baked it 1.5 hours and basted occasionally. The extra glaze was awesome on our sausage, and our watermelon!
I generally love onions, sauteed, souped, or caramelized. This baked onion recipe is not anything I'd make a second time. But everyone has different tastes, so you might love it. My sense is that the recipe needs to specify the size of onion one should use, 2" diameter, 3", because even sweet onions come in a variety of sizes. Had I used smaller onions, they may have tasted better to me.
My baked onions, each halved and scored, looked like onions soaking in vinegar +honey. Know this: I had made Caponata this weekend and had cups of it left. Near the end of the onion bake time I spooned a helping caponata on half an onion and sprinkled some goat cheese crumbles on top. Before continuing to bake, I scooped some marinade from the bottom of the pan and doused the caponata. YUM (sorry not photo)
Loved these onions! The only change I made was added garlic salt and a little olive oil to the vinegar mixture as someone else had suggested. Cooked in a cast iron pot, which I removed from the oven after 30 minutes, but left covered on top of the stove for @30 minutes. They came out fantastic. Thank you for sharing this recipe - it is a definite keeper!
