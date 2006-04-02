Maryellen's Baked Onions

This is a great onion bake for holidays or summer parties. This recipe is best prepared if the onions are roasted in a clay cooker, however a casserole dish can be used.

By Maryellen Kline-Lapati

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Peel onions and make two cross cuts on the top of the onion. Place in a clay cooker or casserole dish.

  • Mix together the Balsamic vinegar, honey and tarragon. Pour over onions and marinate for 1 hour.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until onions are tender.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Note

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
