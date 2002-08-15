Easy English Trifle
This recipe is a given in our home for most holidays, especially Christmas and Thanksgiving. It is easy to prepare and very tasty. It can be made a day or two ahead.
Great Recipe!! I used fresh fruit instead of canned, but the basics were EXACTLY what I was looking for. Thanks so much!!
i tried this for a quick way to make a dessert, wouldnt call this an english triffle since we use fresh friuts and no pre made cream lol, i would call it the american lazy way of making a trifle , tastes good but isnt really a trifle:) my kids loved it :)
This recipe is awesome. Yes, it is the lazy American version...hence, easy and quick to make with lots of flavour. Who wants to spend all day in the kitchen anyway? I couldn't stop with just one serving. In addition, the mold holds up well, while at the same time melting in your mouth. I found using canned fruit cocktail made it easier to eat, as the pieces of fruit were not too large for eating. It was a hit with the crowd as well. A nice sweet dessert but not so rich, like cheesecake.
This was super simple and pretty tasty.
