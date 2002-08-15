Easy English Trifle

This recipe is a given in our home for most holidays, especially Christmas and Thanksgiving. It is easy to prepare and very tasty. It can be made a day or two ahead.

Recipe by Sheila Wadden

Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a large glass bowl, combine the gelatin and 2 cups boiling water. Mix until dissolved.

  • Mix together the wine, reserved fruit cocktail syrup and enough cold water to equal 1 3/4 cups. Add to gelatin and mix well.

  • Add cubed cake and fruit to mixture; stir and refrigerate 4 to 5 hours.

  • Prepare custard according to packaging to equal 2 cups. Pour over gelatin mixture and refrigerate. Top with whipped topping before serving.

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 5.6g; sodium 504.5mg. Full Nutrition
