This is an Austrian classic. 'Knodel' (you pronounce the "k") means 'dumpling' in German. My mother used to make this a lot when I was small because it's a good way to use up stale bread. It remains one of my fondest childhood taste memories. The quantities are approximate, because this is one of those recipes that isn't written down, so I had to follow her around the kitchen the last time she made it. Be sure the bread is stale. If it isn't, dry it in the oven after cutting it into cubes.
I mixed all of the ingredients together as per recipe adding one extra egg. But then I formed them into firms balls the size of a small hardball and placed them into slightly salted boiling water. When they rose to the surface, I turned the heat down to a soft boil and covered the pot. Ten minutes later they're done and awsome! Everyone loves them. A great recipe. My whole family raves every time I make this and requests it often. A great way to soak up gravy or sauce. If there are any leftovers (and there usually aren!t) I cut them up the next morning and put them in the frypan with a couple of eggs and sometimes ham, red pepper, etc... and they are gone! A real soul food.
I mixed all of the ingredients together as per recipe adding one extra egg. But then I formed them into firms balls the size of a small hardball and placed them into slightly salted boiling water. When they rose to the surface, I turned the heat down to a soft boil and covered the pot. Ten minutes later they're done and awsome! Everyone loves them. A great recipe. My whole family raves every time I make this and requests it often. A great way to soak up gravy or sauce. If there are any leftovers (and there usually aren!t) I cut them up the next morning and put them in the frypan with a couple of eggs and sometimes ham, red pepper, etc... and they are gone! A real soul food.
I'm from Vienna, Austria, but I have never seen Knoedel made in a pan like this. It is quite common, though to form them into balls (like someone else suggested). Another way is to make "Serviettenknoedel" (napkin dumplings), by forming a long roll, wrapping it in a cloth napkin or kitchen towel (NOT terry), and hanging this on a wooden cooking spoon into boiling water (10 minutes should do it). The finished dumpling roll is then sliced and served with stews or gravy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2005
My Father came from Austria and knodel was one of his most favorite dishes. My Mother made a variation cutting a ring of Hillshire Farm Polska Kielbasa into small pieces and incorporating it into the batter before rolling into dumplings. Delicious.
I was invited to a German potluck and made this side dish. I used fresh french bread and toasted it in the oven for 20 min. at 350. I also used red onions. I placed it in a 9x11 glass dish and then put in my Big(turkey roasting) pan with water at 350 for 45 min. It was good, but very plain. Everyone ate it and liked it. It was a nice side dish with all the German food. Many people had this before in Germany...so it worked!
When I went to Vienna, the knodel was served this way and not in the shape of balls like other reviewers described. When I ordered knodel, it was served fried up with eggs as a main dish with salad on the side. I loved it! I didn't know what it was at the time and actually thought they were well-boiled potatoes or something. Now I know! Mine didn't turn out exactly like I had in Austria, but it was good. I didn't have a pan larger than 9 x 11, so I turned the oven on to 275 degrees and had a big pan full of water heat up for an hour to steam. Then I put the pan of knodel in the oven with the foil wrapped tightly on it. The bread was still pretty firm. The taste was good, but the texture was slightly off. I'm sure it was my cooking technique.
My father's great grandfather came from Austria and his family taught my mother how they made them. My families recipe(not wrote down but like Margaret, you had to follow Mom around the kitchen) has a lot of onions and a lot of very small diced Velvetta Cheese brick in them. They are boiled in water(I add some chicken broth to the water for a little added flavor)for an hour. Some stay together and some don't. Doesn't matter, good anyway you can get them. I understand another way to make them is with liver. My mother was kind enough not to go there. :)
I, too, made them into baseball sized dumplings and boiled, but did it in stock. When I was little, I was anemic. My Grandma Schultz used to grind up liver and add it to the mix and boil in beef stock. You can also use ground chicken or turkey, or whatever, boil in stock and serve as a soup. If you want, mince up onions, garlic, green peppers, whatever suits your fancy and experiment boiling in water, stock, or, after boiling, dump them into a pot of gravy.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.