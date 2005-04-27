Knodel

This is an Austrian classic. 'Knodel' (you pronounce the "k") means 'dumpling' in German. My mother used to make this a lot when I was small because it's a good way to use up stale bread. It remains one of my fondest childhood taste memories. The quantities are approximate, because this is one of those recipes that isn't written down, so I had to follow her around the kitchen the last time she made it. Be sure the bread is stale. If it isn't, dry it in the oven after cutting it into cubes.

By Margaret

Directions

  • Butter one 9x11 inch baking dish.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, combine the onion, parsley and butter. Cook until onions begin to brown. Pour over bread cubes and toss well.

  • Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour over the bread and onion mixture; mix well and allow to stand for 1 hour.

  • Firmly press mixture into baking dish; tightly cover with aluminum foil.

  • Place baking dish on a rack in a larger pot with 3 inches of water. Cover pot and steam for 1 hour. Remove from pot and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Drizzle with melted butter before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 82.6mg; sodium 370.4mg. Full Nutrition
