When I went to Vienna, the knodel was served this way and not in the shape of balls like other reviewers described. When I ordered knodel, it was served fried up with eggs as a main dish with salad on the side. I loved it! I didn't know what it was at the time and actually thought they were well-boiled potatoes or something. Now I know! Mine didn't turn out exactly like I had in Austria, but it was good. I didn't have a pan larger than 9 x 11, so I turned the oven on to 275 degrees and had a big pan full of water heat up for an hour to steam. Then I put the pan of knodel in the oven with the foil wrapped tightly on it. The bread was still pretty firm. The taste was good, but the texture was slightly off. I'm sure it was my cooking technique.