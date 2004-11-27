Grandma Ruth's Stuffing

This is a very basic and simple stuffing recipe that my Grandma Ruth was famous for. You can easily replace the eggs with an egg substitute with no noticeable taste difference. My family does not, but you can easily add cooked bulk sausage to this stuffing. For a moist stuffing made outside of the bird, add additional chicken stock and cover with foil while baking. Remove foil for the last 20 minutes to crisp up the top.

Recipe by Ilene F

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the mushrooms, celery, and onions until softened.

  • Dampen the fresh bread cubes (not the stuffing mix), then squeeze out any excess water.

  • In a large bowl, combine the mushroom mixture, bread cubes, stuffing mix, eggs, and 1 can chicken broth. Season with sage, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and mix well. The stuffing should have a rather paste-like consistency. Mix in additional chicken broth as necessary.

  • Loosely pack stuffing inside turkey cavity before roasting.

The stuffing should taste somewhat over-seasoned as some flavor is lost during the cooking process.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 1005.8mg. Full Nutrition
