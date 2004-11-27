Grandma Ruth's Stuffing

I have made this stuffing for two thanksgivings now. It is moist and delicious when I cook it in the bird, but I am still working on making it as good when I make it separately. I omit the mushrooms and I add a sausage roll (the sage Jimmy Dean roll is really good if you can find it), which I cook on the stove first and break up into pieces. I skip the step about wetting the bread because it seems tedious. I just use bread that is a few days old and I toast it before I cut it up. When I made this for thanksgiving this year, I used a 34oz box of chicken broth, and it still didnt seem moist enough, so I added a cup of water and an additional egg. I pressed it into two pans and baked at 350 for about 45 minutes, the first 30 minutes with aluminum foil over the top. The flavor was great, but it didnt seem moist enough to me and it didnt really stick together as well as I thought it should. I will add more broth next time I make this and see if it makes a difference.