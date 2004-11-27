Grandma Ruth's Stuffing

This is a very basic and simple stuffing recipe that my Grandma Ruth was famous for. You can easily replace the eggs with an egg substitute with no noticeable taste difference. My family does not, but you can easily add cooked bulk sausage to this stuffing. For a moist stuffing made outside of the bird, add additional chicken stock and cover with foil while baking. Remove foil for the last 20 minutes to crisp up the top.
Made for Thanksgiving and everyone thought it was a wonderful. I don't stuff our bird and just used another can of broth to moisten more as another reviewer suggested. Put in a 9x13 dish. Made the night before and it cooked great in about 45 minutes. Definitely a keeper. Nothing fancy, but a classic to please everyone's taste.
This was my first time cooking a homemade stuffing as well as my first turkey. To make things simple I prepared the stuffing the night before Christmas. I cut the recipe in half and still used two cans of chicken broth. I like my stuffing moist. I also added some bulk sausage with sage. My friends and relatives loved it. Some said it was the best stuffing they have ever had. I think the sausage is a must.
I made this for Thanksgiving this year, it was wonderful! It was my first time making stuffing and this was a complete success. It makes a HUGE amount, probably enough to feed 15+ people. We only had 8 and it was still towering afterwards. I did omit the mushrooms and used fresh sage. I wasn't sure how long to cook it since we did it outside the bird, but I went for about 40 minutes, the first 20 with foil and the second 20 without. This worked well and the top was crispy but not burnt. Yum, yum, yum!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2001
My entire dinner party wanted the recipe-- it was easy to prepare using my Cusinart food processor. I would recommend a bit more sage and definately add the bulk sausage- Grandma Ruth knew what she was doing :)
This is an amazing recipe. I make it every year. Sometimes I double up on the liquids- and sometimes I'll add driend cranberries.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2001
This was a wonderful traditional stuffing recipe! I prepared it for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! I did use about 1/2 the garlic the recipe called for and still thought that was plenty, but to each their own. This recipe is a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2001
When I made this, I saw 2 tablespoons of garlic and knew it would be too much. I halved it and it was still too much. Go light on the garlic and it's a very good recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2002
Absolutely wonderful stuffing! I finaaly found a stuffing that I will eat. The flavor is delicious and the texture is great. Definately a family favorite! I wouldn't change a thing!
This was amazing and makes Alot! I added one more can of chicken broth and cooked in a 9 x 13 pan for forty minutes, 20 minutes with foil and 20 without. I do recommend mixing the stuffing early and letting the flavors blend together to make sure it's not bland so you can adjust it to taste. Try it, you won't be disappointed!!
This was the best stuffing I've ever had! My family raved about it too!! I added sauteed sliced onions, mushrooms and celery to the recipe--and used Mrs. Cubbison's boxed stuffing mix along with a loaf of bakery fresh Italian bread. Also added one finely diced apple. I baked this in a couple separate casserole dishes, rather than in the turkey. Added a half can of chicken broth to the top layer about 30 min. through the 45-50 min. baking process. PERFECT STUFFING!! I will use this recipe every year from now on!
I've tried one homemade stuffing recipe, this is it and I haven't looked back since! I actually don't stuff my turkey to retain moisture, so I halve the recipe and make it a dressing/casserole. I also add chopped carrots to the recipe, yum! I usually keep the same amount of stock, and dampen the bread in stock instead of water.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2001
It took sometime to prepare, but it was the best when it came time to eat it out of my turkey. The kids ate more of it than the adults at my christmas dinner.
This is a great stuffing recipe. I added sage sausage and rather than using a loaf of bread I just used a slightly large box of seasoned bread cubes than called for. I mixed everything together and then added the chicken broth to my desired texture. I think I used about 1.5 cans. This is the first year I baked the stuffing outside of the turkey and it came out just as moist and flavorful using this recipe. I think I will be doing this from now on.
The hubby liked it, and even asked me to save it for leftovers! (i had alot!) I felt it was a little mushy. I suggest not wetting the bread down like stated. Just use one can of chicken broth. I will not make this next year.
I have made this stuffing for two thanksgivings now. It is moist and delicious when I cook it in the bird, but I am still working on making it as good when I make it separately. I omit the mushrooms and I add a sausage roll (the sage Jimmy Dean roll is really good if you can find it), which I cook on the stove first and break up into pieces. I skip the step about wetting the bread because it seems tedious. I just use bread that is a few days old and I toast it before I cut it up. When I made this for thanksgiving this year, I used a 34oz box of chicken broth, and it still didnt seem moist enough, so I added a cup of water and an additional egg. I pressed it into two pans and baked at 350 for about 45 minutes, the first 30 minutes with aluminum foil over the top. The flavor was great, but it didnt seem moist enough to me and it didnt really stick together as well as I thought it should. I will add more broth next time I make this and see if it makes a difference.
Grandma Ruth is the best!! I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and everyone raved about how delicious it was. It's not fancy but it tastes great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/27/2003
Pretty good, so far as "traditional" stuffing goes - aka a bit boring and likely not the kind of stuffing that will spark interesting conversation among your guests. It's probably as good as buying pre-made stuffing from a decent diner.
Good stuff. I didn't have enough mushrooms....as the recipe calls for. So, I used what I had...about 1/2 a pound. My mother-in-law doesn't do white bread, so we used a wheat bread instead. I do think that I would have enjoyed this much more if I had used the italian or french bread....but gotta do what the in-laws like. Grandma also always put in raisins in her stuffing, so I added a few to this as well. It turned out pretty good. I do think that next time I will do this and follow the recipe exactly. Thanks for the post.
Very tasty with good flavour and texture. I found this recipe before I made my first huge Thanksgiving dinner, and I have never used anything else since. The stuffing mix I use is Mrs. Cubbison's brand. It always brings lots of compliments, even from people who say they usually hate stuffing.
Super easy and SO good! I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was so easy I couldnt believe it would taste this good! I cut the recipe in half because there were only 3 of us at dinner. But it really surprised me! I have an herb garden and used fresh thyme and fresh rosemary instead of dried, and used rubbed sage. I added a bit more sage like others suggested, and I am glad I did because it needed it. However, I couldnt believe how good this was. It makes a full 9x13 pan in a half recipe!! My favorite stuffing, I will make this every year.
This was very good! The only thing I did differently was to cut back on the amount of mushrooms (half of my family do not like them). I did not stuff the turkey, but will try it next time. It had lots of great flavor!
This is a fantastic recipe! I've used it for the past few years and one year even substituted cornbread and a cornbread stuffing mix for the white bread. It's excellent both ways. I echo what another reviewer wrote - this is what stuffing is supposed to taste like!
This was pretty dry and I poured quite a bit of liquid over it. I didn't have chicken broth so I just used chicken boullion cubes to make a stock...maybe I needed the real chicken broth. I'm just used to the wet bread and butter stuffing with onions and celery. I didn't care for the mushrooms and the eggs gave it an eggy smell for some reason, but then again I'm pregnant. It baked up nice and crunchy on top, but the flavor of it just didn't satisfy me. I used extra sage, salt, pepper, and a touch of garlic. I think I'll stick to my regular stuffing.
This is a terrific recipe. Just like my Grandma's, only better! My whole family loved it too, and I agree that the sausage is a great addition. I also cooked it outside the bird... much safer, sorry Grandma. Thanksgiving's coming up again soon - can't wait!
I made in a 2 1/2 casserole dish, it didn't get quite done in the middle. The taste was great however, and next time I will put in a 11x13 dish. I like the other reviews & will use the suggestions also.
This recipe is a great base recipe in which to add your favorite additions. I added cooked sage sausage, sweetened dried cranberries and chopped apple and baked it in individual muffin cups. My family and I loved it. I will use it again next year.
I don't have much to say about this recipe because it was so perfect. I prefer to not stuff the bird with stuffing and instead eat it as a side dish with the turkey. Let me just say that this is what stuffing is supposed to taste like!
I thought this stuffing was wonderful! I did add in cooked sausage, used 1/2 the garlic, and 2 cans of chicken broth. It was flavorful and moist. My Thanksgiving guests loved it. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2005
I've made this recipe for 5 years now...this year for close friends and everyone always loves it! I use about half to stuff the turkey and the other half I bake in the oven covered with foil then mix the two in a bowl to serve. Sometimes I mix regular dry stuffing and corn bread stuffing for a little variation but its the vegetables that people always mention. Easy to make and I usually prep the night before by cutting up the veggies and bread.
I added a pound of sage flavored bulk sasuage and it as delicious! I only added 8 oz of mushrooms (I thought I had picked up a large package and did not)...and I would put in the full pound next time. I will definately make this again
I've made this two years in a row, and it's very good. It has been popular with my family. I like Stove Top, but would like to avoid the chemicals and additives. I use one bag of Pepperidge Farms wheat/white stuffing mix, and one-half bag of cornbread stuffing mix. I don't use the mushrooms or garlic; personal preference. I bake the stuffing in a casserole.
I was a little bit dissapointed with this one. My family didnt eat this at all! Luckily, my mother in law made stuffing in her turkey. I gave this 4 stars because we didnt care for the taste but if you like these spices it is a great recipe.
This is my second time giving this a go. It is just too over seasoned. Even after cutting the garlic powder in half, reducing the amount of salt it is just a touch too strong/overpowering. The stuffing stayed mush in the bird. If you cooked this in a casserole dish you will have much better luck. I liked the flavors but just isn't "the one." Only thing I can account for is the "must" of adding pork which I have not done. If I try this again, I think I will half all the spices and cook in a casserole dish.
