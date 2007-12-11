Sara's Awesome Pumpkin Bread
This simple recipe is perfect to prepare on a busy Thanksgiving day and it adds just the right touch to a wonderful Thanksgiving feast.
Pretty great. My first-time-through modifications (based on everyone else's reviews) are also my recommendations: - go a little light on the flour (either sift it or fluff the flour as you scoop out your cupfuls) - go a little heavy on the pureed pumpkin - DOUBLE the pumpkin pie spice - add 1 tsp. cinnamon - before putting in oven, sprinkle top of loaves with chopped pecans (or other nuts) and a blend of cinnamon & sugar I used four mini-loaf pans and baked them for 50 minutes at the recommended temp - they came out perfect. A lovely color, texture and flavor - pecans perfectly roasted. Recipe seems like it would accommodate even more moisture. For a denser bread, perhaps add another egg, more pumpkin, or a little applesauce next time? xoxRead More
It wasn't very moist, although the flavor was fine. But, I don't think I'll make this recipe again.Read More
Very good. I added 1-1/2 cups of raisins that had been plumped in boiling water, cloves, nutmeg and a touch of ginger along with a lots of cinnamon Yummy, definitely a 5 star recipe from the whole gang, I mixed this by hand with a wire whisk and a spatula so easy too, always a bonus
When I made this bread my family and friends inhailed the bread. A change of pace you could add nuts to the bread to make it more interesting. (use 1 cup of chopped nuts in the mixture, place it in last) ENJOY
If I would have reviewed this recipe the day I made it, I would only have given it three stars. It didn't immediately have the strong spice and pumpkin flavor I was looking for. However, the next day I tried it again and I changed my mind. This is a moist bread that keeps well and improves in flavor. Next time I think I will top with a cinnamon-sugar mixture as mentioned in a previous review (just to see if it makes a difference on that first day).
Really great bread! So good, I gave it as gifts. I did a bit more cinnamon along with the pumpkin pie spice. I also added raisens and walnuts. It was really yummy!
I won't make it again. The last word I would use for this recipe is "awesome." It was dry, salty, and below average. I made it 3 times. The first time, it was dry and salty. The second time, I added raisins and walnuts. It tasted dry and salty but with raisins and walnuts. The third time, I added extra sugar, extra oil and one additional egg (along with the raisins and walnuts; this third time, it was a completely different recipe and tasted pretty good...but still not "awesome." Bottom line, don't bother.
This bread was very moist.I followed the recipe,butI checked for doneness at 50 mins. It took 55 mins. to cook. I would add raisens,pecans and maybe a little more pumpkin pie spice next time,but still pretty tasty.
This Recipe is AWESOME!!! I made it with 3 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. The bread came out moist and delicious!
It truly was awesome. Thank you! I added rum soaked raisins and pecans to the recipe the second go around not sure it made it any better.
I used applesauce instead of oil and put pumkin seeds on top of one loaf. Very moist bread. Very easy to make, will definately make again. Next time I might put a little more pumpkin pie spice in.
This turned out really delicious. I made one loaf and put the rest of the batter in muffin tins. I baked the muffins about 30 minutes and the bread as directed. My housemates gobbled it up in no time!
Very good, very moist, I added chocolate chips to the batter and cinnamon sugar to the top.
This recipe was so easy and tasted great. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I substituted with cinnamon, it still tasted great.
I made this exactly as written and it turned out perfect! BIG hit with the whole family, and I'm getting ready to make more (2nd batch of the day). It is so simple to make and a big payoff! I used one regular loaf pan and two small ones. Baking time was 50 minutes
This was delicious! I doubled the receipe and made 8 mini loaves to hand out to friends, everyone raved about it. Very Moist!
Really good... I make it every year in the Fall
Delicious! Soft, moist and yummy. One of my friends who ate it doesn't even like pumpkin and she enjoyed this bread.
bread did not rise and was gooey in center. not worth my time or ingredients.
This is a wonderful bread. I live in Mexico so i can't buy pumpkin pie spice so I mix my own and keep it in a plastic bag. I also keep ground cloves in a plastic bag and one night mistakenly used 2 teaspoons of cloves instead of pumpkin pie spice. Everone raved about the taste!
I like a bread that's a little more dense, so I didn't beat the eggs. Other than that, followed the recipe and it was great!
mmmmm.... good! Thanks! I also added cinnamon sugar on top and added a bit of cinnamon into the batter and a little splash of apple cider because the batter seemed thick.
This recipe was really delicious. I made it for Thanksgiving morning and everyone loved it. Very moist and just spicy enough.
Outstanding; moist bread with just the right amount of spice, and very easy to prepare! My kids love it! :)
Absolutely amazing. I did double the pie spice and add a few dashes of cinnamon. I also used freshly pureed pumpkin - and WOW. Just wow. Moist. Delicious. Exactly what we were hoping for.
try wrapping your bread in plastic wrap and storing in a room temp overnight and eat it the next day big difference !
I make this all the time. It is delicious. It tastes like it came from a bakery.
We loved it! Added chocolate chips to it and made it into muffins!
I came upon this recipe when looking for a replacement to another I had. I made it right away and this is the easiest and best tasting basic pumkin bread I have ever had. My family loves it and I even made some for the neighbors who loved it as well. Thank you Sara!!!!!!
This is some of the best bread I have eaten or made.
This was amazing, and very easy. I added chopped pecans on top of one loaf and it gave it a nice touch. I will definately make again. Thanks!!
Everyone loved this bread. It was great as leftovers the next day too!
I have made this at least 10 times! Truly is awsome! Very moist. My boyfriend works away from home and will take it with him! He loves it!
Wonderful recipe!! I've made this several times in the past month for my 3 year old and also for the entire class at her school. Thanks!
It is great but I added a lot more cinnamon and cut the sugar by 1/4 cup.
This is AMAZING and so easy, our kids even want it in their lunch box for school!
added a little extra sugar, either way it's a great recipe
This came out great. I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the top and it really added a lot. Very moist--everyone loved it! Will make again for sure!
I cut back on the Baking Powder as suggested by other reviews. The kids loved it and said it was the best Pumpkin Bread tey ever had! We will be using this one again. thanks
This was moist, delicious and flavorful. I did make a couple of substitions: subbed in 1 cup of whole wheat flour plus added an extra 1/3 cup of pumpkin puree. Also, as some other reviewers had done, I sprinkled a cinnamon-sugar mixture prior to baking. While it's good fresh out of the oven, it really does taste better the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
Great flavor..will make again
Excellent recipe! Make it a couple of days ahead though as this bread definitely improves with age! I added honey roasted sunflower seeds to the batter and also sprinkled more seeds on the top of the loaf before baking. The crunch of the sweetened seeds was excellent!
This is an AWESOME recipe! I made it for a Thankgiving morning treat and it was moist and delicious. Definite will make again and again! It's a keeper.
fantastic! perfect taste and texture!
This was absolutely delicious!! I did add to it though just because I like what I added. I added another egg, 2 tsp. cinnamon and half a bag of semi sweet chocolate chips. My family LOVED it! We thought it was better then Great Harvest, a local bakery. YUMMY!! Thanks for sharing!
This bread is VERY moist and was a BIG hit with my husband's co-workers that I am now making loaves for him to just take to work! Yum-O!
I halved the recipe to make 1 loaf, and made the following modifications: added 1 tsp cinnamon (needed spices), Used 1 egg (less than half of 3 eggs), 1/3 cup oil (less than half of 2/3 cup) and a whole can of pumpkin (more than 1 cup pumpkin). VERY moist and delicious!!! A keeper.
the name says it all...this is awesome!
This is a great recipe that withstood our substitutions and additions: +Mashed fresh baked pumpkin (not pureed) +Frozen cherries -Used only 1/2 cup sugar plus: +Jar (10 oz) of rasberry preserves +Undsalted cashews and almonds
great recipes hit with all ages makes amazing muffins as well
This is a decent pumpkin bread, I like that it was simple to make. To make it even easier I used the sweetened and spiced pumpkin, halved the sugar. I added 1/2 cup of pecans and replaced 1/2 the regular flour with whole wheat and it still turned out fine.
Perfect for any Fall holiday party. So moist and delicious!
I made this bread with my husband a few days ago and it was delicious and very moist! I did the recipe just like it stated, except I used one can of canned pumpkin because I figured it was the same as pumpkin puree but I could be wrong? And I also added a bit more of the pumpkin spice and then sprinkled cinnamon on top before putting it in the oven. I will probably just add the cinnamon to the mix next time. I baked mine for 50 minutes and it was perfect and moist. Will definitely be making again!
I just made it. I have never baked anything like this, and I love it! On one of my loaves I stirred in some walnuts.
This came out AMAZING!! I used rice flour instead of wheat flour because my son has a gluten allergy, and you would NEVER know the difference. I did use 1 full tsp of baking powder, I substituted 1/4 c. brown sugar for regular sugar, I added 1 tsp of cinnamon (per other suggestions), and I did 1/3 c. applesauce and 1/3 c. oil. The consistency was PERFECT. Very moist and held together well. My whole family gobbled it up!! This one is going down in the family cookbook...
An absolute A+! I add some flax and wheat germ to the mix, sprinkle teh top withe cinnamon and sugar or raw sugar and it is a winner! Gave to my kids' teachers for christmas and it was a hit! We make it year-round.
I have been making this bread for awhile. I make it in individual loaf pans and bake for about 30-35 minutes. I took it to a bake sale at work. I couldn't even set the bread on the table before it was sold. Everyone I know loves this bread and beg for the recipe.
amazing. i reduced the sugar a tiny bit and added raisins and used apple sauce instead of oil.
I liked this recipe a lot! I added a little vanilla and a 1/2 cup of raisins. Simple ingredients. My neighbors loved it. I'm making it again today. Yummy!
This is really good. I made 1/2 of it as muffins and the other 1/2 as a loaf. Nuts would be fabulous in this recipe!
Loved this bread! Was very soft and moist and easy to make.
This was a great recipe. I had been looking for a good bread recipe for my 3 boys who are always eating! I made 2 loaves and they were gone in the same evening i made it! thanks for this i tried it with butternut squash and it was wonderful also. This works great with canned pumpkin as well and it's just as yummy!
Easy, moist and flavorful. Added 2 cups chocolate chips for a little extra yummy!
Wanted to add a fix for those who mentioned this bread was a little dry. Just make as directed but add a box of dry vanilla pudding mix! It will be super moist and yummy. I did have to cook this bread for quite a bit longer than mentioned and had to cover it for the last 1/2 hr or it would have burned. I think I'll cook it at 325 for about 75 min. next time. THANKS!
This bread is so delicious! I have used this recipe numerous times over the last few weeks and it has been a great hit with my family and friends! Thumbs Up for Sara's Awesome Pumpkin Bread!
I make this from fresh pumpkin puree and it is so delicious! Everyone requests it year round!
I have been using this recipe for a couple of years now and I love it! It's great as-is, but you can try adding nuts, cinnamon-sugar on top, or even substituting half cup brown sugar plus one cup white, for the two cups white sugar to reduce the total amount without losing any sweetness. Thanks for a go-to never- fail recipe!
Just okay, I will continue looking for a better recipe.
I substituted 1/2 cup of wheat flour for the 1/2 cup all purpose flour and added soaked, dried cranberries and 1/4 cup of flax seed flour and my family loved it! This recipe also makes great muffins so it would be great at a fall potluck. Great recipe!
This bread was delicious! I halved the recipe and added walnuts and cinnamon/sugar topping, it was soooo good and super moist!!! Everyone loved it! I will definitly be making this as gifts for family and friends on Thanksgiving!
the family just loved it - sweet, moist - perfect, JMR
It is wonderful with an added 1/2 cup of applesause, 1/4 cup of pumpkin puree, and chopped walnuts mixed with brown sugar and cinnamon sprinkled on top.
This recipe was ok. My main complaint is that by the time the inside finished cooking, the outside was burned. I added a 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder, so it did rise decently. In the end, the inside is pretty good, but since the outside was pretty dark brown, it's just so-so.
Let me tell you, this was my first bread making experience and it turned out awesome! I used allspice instead of pumpkin spice, added nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, ground cloves. I also topped it with cinnamon sugar as suggested above. Also, I used four mini loaf tins and had extra so I used it to fill four cupcake cups. I will see how the moisture retains within the bread tomorrow. Thanks Sara!
I was looking for an easy pumpkin bread since I have never tried making it before. This really fit the bill. It's really easy to follow and seems to be very tolerant of changes by what you have on hand. For example, I changed pumpkin spice to 2tsp cinnamon, 2tsp nutmeg, 1tsp ground clove. I also modified the sugar from 3 cups white to 2 1/2 cups white sugar and 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, since I ran out of white sugar. I also used baking powder instead of soda because I miss read the recipe and it still turned out great! Tastes great either alone or with honey nut cheese if you like the nut flavor without having nuts in the bread as I do. Great recipe and very easy to follow if your new to making breads.
This was FANTASTIC! Followed the recipe exactly; it was extremely moist. Defintely will be made again!
true love THANKS!!!!!!!!!
this was good.
It is absolutely great. I did add a box of coconut instant pudding and one more egg. I also simmered some raisins in water with cinnamon, and cloves and nutmeg. I added the raisins as well as a little of the raisin water. I didn't have to bake it as long either. We really like it as do my friends.
I changed a couple of things, 1/2 cup of plumped raisins and used 12x9 pyrex pan as I was short 1 bread pan - added 1 lg tbspn of sour cream and 1/4 cup more pumpkin, baked for 45 minutes and covered with foil promptly after removing from oven - this is a great recipe as it forgave the changes I made -The kids love it and lots of fiber too.
This recipe is AWESOME! I've been using this recipe for the past 4 years and my family loves it! It's moist and yummy! It's one of my no-fail recipe that I also use for gift-giving (on the rare occasions that I'm able to get a loaf wrapped before my family tears into it ).
I make it every fall. Just came back to get the recipe to make it for the first time fall 2018. My family loves this recipe. The only change I make is with all purpose gluten free flour. This recipe is great with fresh pumpkin.
I like it
I thought it was okay but I did add more spice and cinnamon I also used 1 cup brown sugar for 1 white sugar I find using too much white sugar in pumpkin bread tends to overwhelm it being too sweet
I used fresh puréed pumpkin for my bead. I followed the advice of another reviewer and used half brown half white sugar and also added a pinch more spice mix. I used the Pumpkin Pie Spice I from this website. The bread is great! It's a bit drier than I imagined it would be, but it is a great recipe.
Great! I cut the recipe in half (two eggs) mixed both white and brown sugar. Used coconut oil to grease the bread pan. My boyfriend loved it!
I tried this recipe but I added some more spices, such as cinnamon, cloves, more pumpkin spice, it is very good.- marit
