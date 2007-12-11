Sara's Awesome Pumpkin Bread

This simple recipe is perfect to prepare on a busy Thanksgiving day and it adds just the right touch to a wonderful Thanksgiving feast.

By Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • Mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, pie spice, salt and baking powder. Add pumpkin, oil and eggs; mix well.

  • Pour into loaf pans and bake for 1 hour or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

  • Allow to cool for 15 minutes before removing from pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 221.3mg. Full Nutrition
