Sara's Awesome Pumpkin Bread

I was looking for an easy pumpkin bread since I have never tried making it before. This really fit the bill. It's really easy to follow and seems to be very tolerant of changes by what you have on hand. For example, I changed pumpkin spice to 2tsp cinnamon, 2tsp nutmeg, 1tsp ground clove. I also modified the sugar from 3 cups white to 2 1/2 cups white sugar and 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, since I ran out of white sugar. I also used baking powder instead of soda because I miss read the recipe and it still turned out great! Tastes great either alone or with honey nut cheese if you like the nut flavor without having nuts in the bread as I do. Great recipe and very easy to follow if your new to making breads.