Watergate Salad

Added 20 oz crushed pineapple and the whole 8 oz whipped topping container as many sugested. I took this to a baby shower and as soon as i put it on the table i saw someone else had brought one also. I was a little dissapointed about that BUT as i saw more and more people going to my bowl over and over and saying "whatever this is, it's good!" i knew the bowl was going to be empty soon. When we cleaned up at the end of the shower , my bowl was in fact empty and the other lady's was almost full. I felt a little bad about that, but hey, if it's better what can you do? LOVE the nuts in it!

