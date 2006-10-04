Watergate Salad

382 Ratings
  • 5 294
  • 4 72
  • 3 10
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

This chilly delight is an American classic.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together pudding mix, pineapple with juice, marshmallows, and nuts. Fold in whipped topping. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 7.4g; sodium 179.6mg. Full Nutrition
