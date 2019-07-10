Roasted Garlic Tyrokavteri

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars This recipe immediately caught my eye because of the roasted garlic and the roasted red peppers; two of my favorite things to cook with. I followed the recipe to a tee the first time and while it was good the amount of lemon juice overpowers everything else in the recipe! I think the lemon juice amount may be a typo. Anyway I made it again and cut the lemon juice to a 1/4 cup increased the roasted garlic to a 1/3 cup and left out the half & half (it didn't really need it to me) and it was to die for. Five stars and highly recommended just go easy on the lemon juice. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I had this with pita chips and I love it!! I added fresh dill and left out the cream- I really don't think that would've added anything. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Lovely!! I roasted my own bell peppers since I was roasting garlic. I didn't use the half and half. I also used closer to 1/3 c. of lemon juice. So very close to the actual recipe. It tasted very good but we felt it would be great as a warm/hot dip. So we popped it in the oven at 350 for maybe 20-25 minutes. We ate it with parmesan garlic pita chips. So great!!! Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars yum-eee!! so delicious! i made with a jarred roasted red peppers and 2 heaping tablespoons regular minced garlic from a jar (too lazy to do the roasting myself) about 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon and the remaining ingredients as written. well except for the olive oil and/or half & half. totally delish just the right amount of garlic and lemon and red pepper flavors. can't wait to serve to my guest tomorrow after the flavors have married. yummers!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This isn't good...this is Oh my GAWD good! We're having Greek Night tonight and if there is any of this left i'll be surprised. Oh yeah...i didn't have any lemon so i used lime instead...and well...you see the results. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars WOW this was amazing! I took it to a party and everyone loved it. I did not use the half & half and only about 2 Tbls. of the olive oil. Also took others' advice and reduced the lemon juice to 1/4 cup. Was PERFECT will definitely be making this again (many many times!) Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Delicious! I made a major change by using about 3.5 oz of sundried tomatoes instead of the roasted red peppers. I reduced the lemon juice a bit and roasted a whole bulb of garlic which ended up being abobut 1/3 cup. This was the first dish at our party to disappear! Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars I followed the recipe exactly and for once didn't read the other reviews. When I was done the dip was wayyyyyyyyy too lemony. I mean totally inedible and I love lemon. So I tried to fix it by doubling feta cream cheese peppers.... didn't work. Don't even think I am going to serve it and I'm kind of annoyed since it's not really the cheapest dip to make with all the cheese and peppers! Oh well live and learn! Helpful (2)