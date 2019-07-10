Roasted Garlic Tyrokavteri

Rating: 4.52 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great spread to serve with crusty breads, toasted pita, or raw vegetables. I add roasted garlic and oregano to mine to complete the flavors!

By Granola Gary

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, hot pepper sauce, lemon juice, oregano, and white pepper into a blender; puree until smooth. Add feta and cream cheese, and puree until smooth.

  • With blender running, slowly pour in olive oil until incorporated and thickened. Stir in half-and-half if needed to achieve a dip consistency. Cover and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 151.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

Most helpful positive review

P.Smith
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2008
This recipe immediately caught my eye because of the roasted garlic and the roasted red peppers; two of my favorite things to cook with. I followed the recipe to a tee the first time and while it was good the amount of lemon juice overpowers everything else in the recipe! I think the lemon juice amount may be a typo. Anyway I made it again and cut the lemon juice to a 1/4 cup increased the roasted garlic to a 1/3 cup and left out the half & half (it didn't really need it to me) and it was to die for. Five stars and highly recommended just go easy on the lemon juice. Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Kurtz
Rating: 2 stars
06/18/2011
I followed the recipe exactly and for once didn't read the other reviews. When I was done the dip was wayyyyyyyyy too lemony. I mean totally inedible and I love lemon. So I tried to fix it by doubling feta cream cheese peppers.... didn't work. Don't even think I am going to serve it and I'm kind of annoyed since it's not really the cheapest dip to make with all the cheese and peppers! Oh well live and learn! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sham
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2010
This was so easy to make and was a big hit! I brought the left overs to work and my co-worker is in love! Read More
Helpful
(2)
