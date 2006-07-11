Soft Pumpkin Cookies
This is a recipe my aunt made every year. I so enjoyed the soft and tasty treat! Enjoy
I made these cookies (minus the walnuts) and my roommates all thought they were simply the best.
I thought that these cookies were kind of bland even after I added cinnamon and nutmeg. I also put chocolate sprinkles on the tops. The cookies were kind of chewy, not a good chewy but a tough chewy. I won't make these again. It would be a better use of my pumpkin to make bread or pie.
I made these cookies (minus the walnuts) and my roommates all thought they were simply the best.
These cookies are soft and cake-like. I added raisins instead of walnuts but if you added both it might add more flavor to the cookie. They were on the milder side instead of a spicy pumpkin cookie.
way too much flour, very gummy, was hoping for little pumpkin pie tasting cookies, but these are awful.
this recipe is good for a healthy treat but the texture is more cake/muffin like than like a cookie. If you are looking for a "real" cookie you will be dissapointed with this recipe. I am sort of a health nut so I like them but I am not sure many other people would. They are very low in saturated fat though and the taste is pretty good so I will probably make them again-I just wouldn't take them to any parties or anything.
Not tasty at all. Very disappointing. My daughter & I had more fun gathering the ingredients & mixing than the outcome. Doughy-yet chewy. Bland-yet combined correctly. We will look for other recipes to try.
These cookies don't seem to spread out much at all. They stayed in the same shape that the batter was when it went into the oven. And the taste is bland without adding cinnamon or nutmeg on your own. I was disappointed.
not very impressive, too soft and muffin- like. Would've been better if they were a little thinner.
Yuck! Added 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, so the flavor of the dough was all right. However, these were gross. Once baked, these "cookies" develop a rubbery outside and doughy, unpleasant inside.
I loved the consistency of these cookies!! They stayed soft for a week and were absolutely delicious! I added dark chocolate chips and spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice) to give it some pumpkin pie flavor otherwise the pumpkin was a bit overpowering. All in all, very tasty!
I just tried this receipe today and thought something was really missing. Next timee I will try some pumpkin pie spice. Cookies stuck to pan so make sure you spray cookie sheet
YES folks these cookies ARE "cake-like"! Whenever you see the would "SOFT" in the title of a cookie recipe that's exactly what youre going to get... a cake-like cookie. These were just what I expected and turned out perfectly. I ramped up the spices and added chopped pecans and softened cranberries (cranberries soaked in boiling water for 15 min and then drained) and they were PERFECT.
I made these last night because I happened to have all the ingredients (minus the walnuts) and wanted to use the rest of an opened can of pumpkin puree. After reading the reviews saying they were cake-like, I just poured the whole batter into a cake pan. The bars were a little boring by themselves so I made a buttercream frosting and dusted them with cinnamon. They were pretty tasty for a quick dessert. My fiance said I should make them again, but they weren't my favorite.
these were great with a few adjustments! Here's what i did: add 1 1/2 tsp. pumkin pie spice, use 1/2 a cup brown sugar and 1/2 white, i used homemade pumkin puree which was really watery so i added more flour also. they were really good!
Loved it after I fixed it!
i just made these. i like that they are soft..kind of cake like. i agree with others that that recipe is a little on the bland side..but i added some cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice and a little cream cheese frosting on top which helped make them pretty good.
I tried this recipe on the fly because I had about a cup of pumpkin puree left over and had the other ingredients immediately on hand (except walnuts). As I was mixing the ingredients together, I noticed that a very stiff dough forms. Instead of making cookies, I made muffins. I added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice which really brought the pumpkin flavor through; without the spice, I don't think the pumpkin flavor would be as prominent. The muffins were more like biscuits. My family seems to enjoy them so I think this would make for a delicious breakfast treat. As muffins/biscuits, they taste great microwaved for 15 seconds with a little butter added.
I like the muffin-like consistency. I did add cinnamon and nutmeg along with some white chocolate chips. I noticed a few people stated that their batch was boring...have fun with the recipe and they'll be fine :)
I live pumpkin cookies, but these are WAY too sweet and flavorless.
I think I undercooked my batch a bit as they were a bit doughy, so I wasn't impressed at first. However, I decided to warm them up a bit in my toaster oven which made them nice and crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. I also didn't puree my pumkin very well, so I had a few strings, but the pumpkin strings added a nice touch when I toasted the cookies.
This recipe is terrible if you want moist flavorful cookies. I am a little upset I wasted time and money on this recipe.
These Cookies Were Easy To Make And Were Delicious.I really Liked Them. Fuzzymama
I really enjoy these cookies. They are fast and easy and so tasty! I leave out the walnuts, add just slightly more sugar and lots of pumpkin pie spice. They are very "cake like"- but thats what I love about them!
cookies were ok, soft and chewy. I added nutmeg, clove and cinnamon to mine along with some chocolate chips instead of nuts.
I just LOVE making these for our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner :) they're a hit. Instead of walnuts I used chocolate chips :)
Instead of the puree, I used pumpkin pie filling and it worked wonders. It wasn't bland and though it was chewy, it wasn't bad at all (:
Original recipe was little plane. I added butterscotch chips and a little apple sauce to the mix to change things up.
Very pumpkin flavor all you taste is pumpkin and nothing else
I was looking for a soft pumpkin cookie recipe and this turned out pretty much at the texture/consistency I was looking for. Definitely more muffin-like/chewy than regular cookies as others have mentioned, but that's what I wanted. I doubled the recipe because I wanted to use a full 2-cups of pumpkin (I made my own purée and allotted it in 2-cup increments). I also made several adjustments: I doubled (again) the butter content (for a total of 4 Tbsp), used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar (so 1.5 total for the doubled recipe), cut the vanilla to 1 tsp., and added 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I eliminated the walnuts. The flavor was good, but very mild. If I make this again, I'll add more pumpkin pie spice and possibly more pumpkin to kick up the flavor. And as others have mentioned, definitely grease the cookie sheet.
These didn't spread out at all while baking, and as a result they were very unattractive. They were also bland, despite the fact that I had added some nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger. The texture wasn't very cookie-like. I almost gave it 2 stars because they didn't call for much butter, but I feel like this was a waste of ingredients. After the first sheet came out of the oven, I tossed the rest of the batter.
These were bland and tasted to much like flour. We added a vanilla glaze that helped them out. We also added cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice to our next batch, which I highly recommend.
These cookies didn't turn out moist, but after adding cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried cranberries to the recipes I thought they were really good!
I love anything to do with pumpkin.
I didn't like these cookies very much. They are kind of bland and you can barely taste the pumpkin. I think the blandness would be balanced with some frosting which I'm going to try.
Instead of walnuts, I used milk chocolate chips. I love the low fat recipe but I also reduced the sugar just a bit. Just as yummy. I also added a home made pumpkin spice. (1tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/8 tsp ground cloves)
Super easy. I added pumpkin pie spices
this is the easiest recipe to make when it comes to making pumpkin cookies. kids and adults both love them. I know my family and I do. they are the best
I made a few changes to these cookies I added a little more Ginger and pumpkin spice. I thought they had come out just great. ( Church bible study thought so, they will let you know if they don't like something)
Super Bland cookie, cannot taste the pumpkin. Needs a lot of help. Tossed into the garbage. I'm surprised they tasted terrible despite the reviews :(
Very disappointing recipe. Too too much flour, leaving the cookies very dry and bland. In agreement with other reviewers, more muffin like and didn't spread out on the cookie sheet at all.
My family just loved them
BUTTER!!!! 1 table spoon is not enough! this recipe has great potential-but is unacceptable as it!!!
These aren't bad, though I wouldn't call them cookies. I added 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice and a dash of cinnamon, I imagine without those spices they would be rather bland. While mixing them up I thought the dough looked more like bread dough and that was also how they turned out once they were baked, more bread like than cookie like. Still tasty but lacking as far as cookies go.
These turned out amazing! I added cinnamon nutmeg and ground cloves for added flavor. Cant wait to serve them up for dessert
I make these without the glaze and they are delish!!! Love them and are one of my favorites!!
I loved these cookies! I used chocolate chips instead of walnuts, and they were very soft and tasty!
I have a gluten and rice allergy so I substituted almond flour for the all purpose. I also added cinnamon, cloves and used maple extract instead of vanilla. Recommend flattening a bit as they hold their shape during baking. Tasted awesome
