Soft Pumpkin Cookies

This is a recipe my aunt made every year. I so enjoyed the soft and tasty treat! Enjoy

Recipe by Monica Jimenez

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream together sugar and butter. Add egg, vanilla, pumpkin and walnuts.

  • Stir in flour, baking powder and salt; mix well.

  • Drop by the tablespoon on cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 150.9mg. Full Nutrition
