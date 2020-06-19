Irish Cream Crème Brûlée

1 of 218

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe (and I VERY rarely give 5 stars)! Followed it exactly. I have a couple of tips: 1) After whisking, wait for the froth on top of the mixture to dissipate before pouring into the ramekins. I poured the hot water and put the dishes in the oven before the froth went down, and the froth baked... making my tops bubbly and brown and ugly. I had to scrape them clean before I could add sugar to the tops. 2)PLEASE use a quality cream. I used a cheap cream because the good quality one at the store was close to its expiration date. The creme brulee was still wonderful, but we could definitely taste the poor quality cream. Helpful (203)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe. I substituted the Irish Cream with Amaretto, and the results were fantastic. I would definently make it again! Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. First time I have ever made Creme Brule, and I stuck right to the recipe. It was excellent. I decided to try a recipe from another web site to just compare and it couldn't touch this one. I will stick with this for good. Thanks Grace Helpful (83)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out excellent! I used a butane torch to broil the sugar and served it with fresh whipped cream (that I added Irish Cream to) and a chocolate clover leaf. Suggestions: Be very careful not to let the liquid get too hot. To test when it is ready, coat the back of a spoon and run a line with your finger down the center. If the line stays, your liquid is hot enough. If it curdles, blend it with a small amount of milk and pour it through a strainer. Also, cook the custard to between 165 & 175 degrees. Any higher and it will separate. Helpful (72)

Rating: 4 stars Very good but with only a subtle hint of Irish Cream flavor. Would have liked to see it more pronounced so I'd suggest adding more. Rather than superfine sugar I used the coarser demerara sugar. My ramekins were shallow rather than the 6 oz. custard type ramekins and needed just 25 minutes of baking time so the specified baking time is only approximate! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe exactly and although time consuming it was very easy to make. I didn't have Irish Cream on hand so I made it without and it was wonderful. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Followed this recipe exactly as written and YUMMM! Do be careful when incorporating the hot cream / sugar mixture into the egg yolks--I strained the mixture through a sieve and found a few teeny bits of scrambled egg. The custard sets up beautifully--great recipe! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful. I put them umder the broiler but it is definately worth investing in a torch. The upper half of the creme brulee was warm instead of the whole thing being cold. Wonderful texture also. I may try different flavors next time. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! This was very easy to make. I didn't have Irish Cream so instead I used Frangelico (hazelnut liquer). I have a kitchen blowtorch which worked perfectly so the custard stayed chilled. Helpful (26)