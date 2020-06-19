Irish Cream Crème Brûlée

Rating: 4.78 stars
209 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 172
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great twist on an excellent dessert! We first had this at the English restaurant at Epcot, and this is the recipe I came up with the recreate it.

By Grace Gutberlet

Credit: Allrecipes
prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 creme brulees
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Place 6 ramekins on a towel set in a roasting pan at least 3 inches deep.

  • Stir together cream and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, and cook until very hot, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Whisk together egg yolks, vanilla, and Irish cream until combined. Slowly add 1/3 of the hot cream, whisking it in 2 tablespoons at a time until incorporated. Once you have incorporated 1/3 of the cream, you can stir in the remaining hot cream without fear of the mixture curdling.

  • Pour custard into the ramekins, then fill roasting pan with boiling hot water to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake in preheated oven until set, 50 to 60 minutes.

  • Once the custard has set, place ramekins on a wire rack, and allow to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cover, and refrigerate until cold, about 4 hours. Custards may remain refrigerated until ready to serve.

  • Unwrap the custards, and sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of superfine sugar onto each. Gently shake the custards so the sugar coats the entire top surface, then tip the custards to a 45-degree angle and shake off excess sugar.

  • Using a small hand torch, melt the sugar by making short passes over top of the custards with the flame not quite touching. Continue melting the sugar until it turns deep brown. Once the sugar has melted and turned to caramel, the cold custard underneath will harden the sugar into a crispy crust. Serve immediately. Alternatively, the sugar-dusted custards may be browned underneath the broiler in the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 313.5mg; sodium 38.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (218)

Most helpful positive review

ABCDEFG679
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
Great recipe (and I VERY rarely give 5 stars)! Followed it exactly. I have a couple of tips: 1) After whisking, wait for the froth on top of the mixture to dissipate before pouring into the ramekins. I poured the hot water and put the dishes in the oven before the froth went down, and the froth baked... making my tops bubbly and brown and ugly. I had to scrape them clean before I could add sugar to the tops. 2)PLEASE use a quality cream. I used a cheap cream because the good quality one at the store was close to its expiration date. The creme brulee was still wonderful, but we could definitely taste the poor quality cream. Read More
Helpful
(203)

Most helpful critical review

hannah
Rating: 2 stars
06/02/2011
good moist and strong flavor. First bite is a tad bit disappointing but it gets better as you eat it Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
