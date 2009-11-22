Grilled Whole Turkey
This is an easy way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey and free up your oven for other dishes.
I've been grilling our holiday turkey for years, this is the BEST! Grilling advise, if your grill is 22 1/2" in diameter (Weber) you need 25 briquets on each side for first hour and need to add 8 to each side every hour during cooking. For a 26 3/4" grill you need 30 briquets the first hour and add 9 to each side every hour.Read More
I have made dozens of turkeys in my life. I have never made a bad turkey. This time I wanted to try to grill a turkey, since I absolutely hate to heat the oven in the summer. This was absolutely the best turkey that I ever made. I made it just like the recipe calls for and it was just PERFECT!!! I can honestly say that I have never made a better turkey! NEVER! I did need to add more water periodically, but that is the ony change. THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE!
This was awesome! If there were 6 stars, I'd give it--we stood around the bird and munched it like barbarians. I love turkey but hate heating up the oven in the Summer. This will be our new turkey recipe. We would suggest a low sodium boullion...the broth was really too salty to make into gravy (but was great for dipping). Also, it only took 2 hours for our 12 lber, so wathch that it doesn't get overdone.
I have grilled our Thanksgiving turkey for the last three years and our bird will never go in the oven again. This recipe is great to get you started; I suggest stuffing the cavity with celery & onion and using salt and pepper to flavor the bird in addition to the other seasonings. I also loosely covered the breast for the first two hours of cooking to keep it moist and took the foil off for the last hour. I cooked a 15 pounder and it took about 3 1/2 hours on the grill. Let the bird sit for 30 minutes before you carve it and you will have meat that will knock your socks off! **Note that the layer of meat below the skin will be pink, some people think the meat is not done but it's what happens when you use the grill!
I tried this recipe last year and it was wonderful!!! i was so happy to this web site, because we will do our turkey this way again for this year!!!
The most moist, tender turkey we've ever eaten. It receives rave reviews each time we make it! We have adjusted the recipe with various spices (orange juice, five-spice powder, etc), and it still comes out great!
This is a nice mixture of spices for turkey no matter how you cook it. We usually just season the bird inside and out (no bouillon powder, of course), toss some cut garlic, onion, and celery into the cavity, and charcoal grill directly on the charcoal grill with no roasting pan, and not covered (but do use the indirect heat method). You'll get a bit more of the 'grilled' flavor that way.
Greatest way to cook a turkey...grill it. This one is easy and tastes great.
This turkey was the best turkey we've ever had for Thanksgiving!!! It's so good that we're having it for Christmas! I suggest to inject it's own juices at the end while you're letting it cool!
I used the seasonings in this recipe for the pan juices and basting. We smoked our turkey, and it was the best ever.
This is the first time I've ever done a turkey for Thanksgiving. It came out perfect. I tried it again the year after, once again, it never failed me. Will do it again for the holidays from now on
I have never grilled a turkey before and was realy worried it wouldnt work. But I wanted to keep my house cool so I tried it. It was amazing! I took the spices and rubbed them all over the turkey before I seared it - then I added an extra two cups of water to the pan when I put it in. The drippings mixed with the spices and turkey juice made the most decadant gravy!! My turkey was about 13 pounds but it finished in about 3 hours. The temp guage on my grill read a steady 400 the whole time. When I lifted the lid to check the turkey it had gently stewed in its own juices and spices! It fell apart - not a pretty turkey - but so moist and tender and flavorful - my ex-husband even commented on how wonderful it was and he is a man of few compliments! The kids raved about it - and the next day turkey sandwhiches too! I can't wait to try it again with a few chickens and play with the spices a bit too! We will be grilling our turkeys from now on!
I tried this on New Years Day! This is the easiest way to cook a turkey ever. It was easy, fast and delicious!
I would have given this recipe more stars if possible. My family loved this recipe. Hubby was so excited that it was using the grill. Only change we made was to stuff cavity of turkey with a rough chopped apple and sweet onion, and to put a spice rub on the outside of the turkey. We had a 13 lb. turkey it cooked in 1 hr. 45 min. was so delicious. The best turkey we ever had. Will definetly use this recipe again. we also used smoker chips inside the grill. Great taste Great recipe.
This was super yummy. I used 1 can of stock, 1 cup of white wine and also added 1/4 cup of butter to the broth. This was a very moist bird.
This recipe receives 5 stars from me because it is delicious and ridiculosly easy! I did not use the bouillon/spices noted in the recipe, I just put it in a pan and grilled it for Christmas dinner (oven space is at a premium on Christmas day!). I did brine the turkey first (which is why i did not use the bouillon/spices) and the end result was a bird that cooked in just over 2 hours (11.5 lb turkey) and was very delicious - I received rave reviews from all!
I have made this twice for thanks giving dinner and turned out great both times. My was so juicy it fell off the bones, I didn't even have to carve the turkey.
I brined it the night before with some of the same seasonings - I wanted to make sure my turkey had a lot of flavor and was not dry (like every other turkey I've made). The turkey was super moist, even though it caught on fire while my husband was browning it because he wasn't paying attention! Still turned out great.
This turned out exeptionally well. I will defenitely do this again, and again. The time was only two hours and it was done. Awesome recipe
Is there a 10 star button on this? I will NEVER cook another turkey in the oven!
Made this for New Years Eve Party 2005 - It was easy to do even for a first time turkey griller, meat practically fell off the bone it was so juicy, everyone loved it!
woke up fell out of bed tomy wife saying to me oven has failed us on the day of thanksgiving. Rolled down the stairs, tumbled outside lit up the grill and came back in and says never fear, turkey man is here!!!! Started this with about 30 coals on each side of bbq. added about 20 on the half hour, after 2 1/2 to 3 hours the bird was so tender and moist that it came off the grill, and the meat fell off the bone,,,excellent recipe!!!thanks for sharing
Best Turkey ever! From now on, this is how I will make a whole Turkey. It came out moist and tender and delicious. Used a gas weber grill. Put a little oil on the turkey instead of on the grill and turned it up to 450 F for about an hour until the turkey was nice and brown. Took the turkey and put it in an aluminum roasting pot. Poured the mixture just as it called for in the recipe over the turkey. Took aluminum foil and covered the whole bird up. Put the turkey in the middle of the gas grill on indirect heat at 325F for 1 1/2 hrs. When I checked the int. temp it was at 180F. The 14 lbs turkey took a total of only 2 1/2 hrs. Glad I checked when I did. Took it off the grill and let it sit for about an hour. It was the most delicious Turkey I ever had. Can't go wrong with this recipe and in June it didn't heat up my whole house :)
Best turkey I've done on the grill.
this was my first whole turkey ever,so i was a little leary, but it turned out amazing! the meat was so moist and flavorful. the only thing i didn't have was poultry seasoning, so i added a little montreal chicken seasoning. excellent recipe, i don't think i will ever cook a turkey in my oven!
Help! I want to try this but I can't seem to find any information about how much charcoal to use and how often I would need to add more. I have a Weber Grill, and I already bought a turkey, I think it's about 13 lbs. Any help would be greatly appreciated, Thanks!
I did a 14 pound and once I put in the roasting pan cooking time left was 2 1/2 hours. Came out perfect.
At 63 years old, I've made quite a few turkeys! I agree that grilling is the best method I've ever used. The only thing I'd like to add is that a rotisserie makes it even better. My Weber has the rotisserie attachment, and believe me, spinning that bird over the charcoal fire makes the very best turkey you will ever taste!
I brined the turkey for 24 hrs prior, because of this I omitted the bouillion but used 1 cup water, 1 cup white wine and all other spices listed. The 12 lb bird was done in 3 1/2 hrs, very moist and flavorful. I also used an disposable aluminum pan so no clean up!
I had two turkeys one year, and only one oven, so I fired up my hood BBQ and put the foil wrapped stuffed turkey on it. Did not make the bullion basting fluid, just wrapped in foil. We have never tasted a better turkey!!! Will do again as soon as I have the chance (enough eaters).
The reviews are perfect! We grilled a bird and the meat just fell off the bones. I have no idea why anyone would need to add liquid during the cooking process. We followed the recipe exactly and it was perfection. This was a trial run before Thanksgiving and we'll be doing it again on turkey day!
When I told my family that I was going to grill the turkey this year they thought I was crazy. I was up at 6 AM in 22 degree weather preheating the grill. I set the turkey on to sear it and couple minutes went back out to check it. As soon as I opened the lid the propane ran out. Standing the cold I wondered if I had made the wrong choice. After hooking up the full propane tank, I went back to searing the bird. I am so glad that I went through this adventure! The bird came out PERFECT with lots of flavor and very moist. They only thing that I miss was the crunchy skin that you get with a oven baked bird but the skin is bad for you right? Thanks for the great recipe, this will be a family tradition.
This was super! It freed up my oven so I could bake side dishes for Thanksgiving! Only thing I did not realise is the direct grilling part took over an hour. Plus the 3-4 hours in the pan on the grill. So I would figure it taking longer than the recipe says. Best turkey we ever made! We used a charcoal grill...tip we used is don't open the grill, just trust that its going well...every time you open a grill you loose 50 degrees!--which can add 15 min to cooking time.
This was amazing. The meat literally fell off the bones! I used boxed chicken stock, chopped onions and garlic instead of powder, and added some fresh herbs I had on hand. Amazing! This was my first time cooking a whole turkey but I know it won't be my last. Thanks for the great recipe.
we did this last yr except i forgot to thaw it. Did it anyhow but skipped the part about browning it on the outside. Took longer and didn't need to add extra water because it made water as it cooked. Was perfect.
Excellont I'm very picky love it thanks
My gas grill, at 350 degrees, was too warm for the "marinade" and burn it up in the first 35 minutes. I had squeezed some over the top prior, so still had some of the flavor. It seemed ~2 hours at 300 degrees for my 3lb breast roast would have been about right.
Turkey turned out pretty good. It definately helps to brine it the day before. The only thing is that the drumstick and wings can get a little dry. Also, I found that the drippings ended up burning up a bit. Otherwise the turkey was good and it did help free up space!
This was the best turkey I have ever made! It cooked in only 3 hours and was a 15lb turkey, or a bit less, and though I added extra broth after reading the past reviews, it still burned up (still was moist and delicious!) maybe cooking over a lower heat for a longer time? Anyone tried this?
My husband conquered this one, and it turned out incredible! all of our dinner guests were nervous of a non-traditional turkey at first, but afterwards they couldn't believe how well it turned out. Will definitely do again!
I really liked this recipe. Our turkey was 12.8lbs. I stuffed the cavity with 3 huge branches of rosemary, an orange cut in half, and half of an onion. I doubled the seasoning and mixed it with a bottle of white wine. Then poured it all over the bird in an aluminum foil pan. Plugged my instant read thermometer into one thigh with the breast side down. We added additional charcoal after an hour and meant to do it again an hour later but forgot. And then it was done. Took about 2.5 hours. The thermometer read 220 so checked another spot too. It rested on the counter for 20-30 min. before we could start carving. Best way to have more oven space. It is a 2 person job adding charcoal and lifting bird in pan off the grill. I hope to use this recipe again.
Wow, I can't wait for another (any) excuse to prepare another turkey this way. Best turkey I ever grilled. I used Monteral Chicken seasoning instead of poultry seasoning. Grilled covered for two hours (breast down) then removed the foil and turned the bird over which really finished it off nicely. Also I basted with the mixture about every 30 minutes.
This is one of the best turkeys I have ever had...Making it again this year. I have a question though, can you stuff the bird?
made this last year for turkey day and it was delish. will definteley make this year
This was great, since there were only three of us for Thanksgiving I bought a 6 lb. roasting hen, cut everything in half and it was fab. We basted it with some olive oil to get a real good browning of the skin, then cooked like directed, removed from the pan and seared the outside about three min again. Fell off the bone with tenderness and moistness. Husband and son want to do it again. We are on an RV traveling so cooking on the grill was necessary due to oven space.
The key to this perfect and simple recipe is to give the turkey an even sear. I was amazed at how moinst and tender it came out. When I tightly covered the turkey in foil I made one pass of foil completely around the roaster which made clean up a snap!
I personnally would only give this three stars, but everyone loved it. It smelled great and was very easy to prepare, but I didn't think it had much flavor. However, what little leftovers there were, they were better the next day.
It was wonderful having the oven free for other cooking. I'll be grilling my turkey from now on!
This is a fantastic recipe. I don't even like turkey much and i ate so much during carving that i was full. I followed the recipe, except i did season the inside of the turkey with salt and pepper and stuffed some onions and celery in there. Next time i will double the sauce because it is fantastic and i wanted more to drizzle over the carved meat. It only took 2 hrs over indirect heat on my gas grill at 350. I took the foil off the last 15 mins to crisp up the skin a bit more, with mixed success. Thank you for this recipe!! My kitchen stayed cool and i got to sit and read while i 'monitored' the grill
Very easy. Was a little worried about the cooking time because we had a 25-pound turkey. It took a little over 4 hours based on the suggested internal temp of 180, I used double the liquid but used chicken broth instead of water and bypassed the initial searing. Be sure to keep the foil seal tight, breast-side down. Baste the last hour. Allow about 30-mins to sit (loosely covered with foil) before carving.
I wouldn't change a thing!!! It was amazing. I tried posting a picture but it didn't go up. I was able to see it to fit it in right but I don't see it on the recipe page. Thanks for this recipe, I also used this with a whole chicken too. Next I am going to use turkey legs since my family loves the dark meat the most
As this was our first year in our first house, my wife wanted to do Thanksgiving here. So as our first time hosting Thanksgiving I wanted to do something great for the turkey since, and since I'm the grill master of the family when I saw this recipe I knew it was the one!! And I'm glad I did because all 12 people (the oldest of which is 89 years young) said it was the best turkey they had ever had! We will never put the turkey in the oven again in this family!!
Made this today and I have to say it turned out fantastic. The turkey was cooked so well that when I went to flip it to carve it, it completely fell apart!! Then I just picked out the bones and had nothing left but meat. Will definitely do this again.
Amazing!! The flavour of the turkey meat was incredible!
Considering I have been using this recipe for my Thanksgiving turkey for about four years now, I should probably go ahead and write a review. This recipe produces the juiciest most flavorful turkey I have ever had in my life. Grilling your turkey is optimal, because it leaves your oven open for sides. But this really is the best tasting bird. I get rave reviews from my guests and they talk about it all year long. I brine my turkey for three days ahead of time. And follow the above recipe to a T. Never fails, always great results.
Had a last minute turkey fiasco, so was looking for an easy recipe for a 7lb turkey breast. I had never considered grilling the bird, but man oh man, will never cook a turkey any other way again!! For a breast, it only took 1 1/2 hours. WOW!! Juicy, tender and that smokey flavor was amazing! We melted butter in the pan to use along with the basting fluid. Loved having the oven freed up for the rest of the meal prep.
This recipe is awesome! We used a turkey breast instead of a whole turkey. Cooking time was only 2 hours and it turned out great.
Simple and delicious. Decided to try this based on other reviews, primarily because it was simple and I already had everything. Our BBQ's turkey was delicious, moist, flavorful and perfect. We used a 16 pound Butterball turkey and the night before we cleaned the turkey, patted it dry and then rubbed the inside and outside of the turkey with 1.5 Tblsp. of Kosher salt (got that tip from a magazine ). We had two turkeys, one cooked in the oven made by someone else and one on the BBQ in which we used this recipe, everyone agreed the BBQ one was the best.
Very tasty. I had a 20 lb. turkey and barbequed it on my weber for about 6 hrs. I had to keep adding water to the pan and the breast did get dry. If I use another turkey this large, I will brine it first. I'm sure a smaller turkey would stay nice and moist.
The best turkey I've ever had! I will never make it in the oven again. I followed the recipe to the letter and it was so worth it!
This is by far the only way to cook turkey, It is as moist as any bird We've ever had. I always stuff my bird.
did it with a chicken and cut the time, just cooked until it the temp was right and when we ate it, it got inhaled and then it was gone!!!
Great recipe! I wanted to do something different and this turned out to be a great alternative to the traditional oven-baked turkey.
I brined my turkey the night before. The brine was a mix of salt, brown sugar, orange peel, whole/crushed garlic cloves, peppercorn, poultry seasoning, and ground clove. I rinsed the bird, stuffed it, and followed the directions below with the exception of breast side down. Make sure you wrap the foil really tight. My biggest issue was regulating the temp of our grill, but that was a exercise in human error. Roasted the 20lb bird at 340° for 5 hours. It was better than perfect. The skin was nice and crisp and a beautiful color of brown. (I was worried it would not!). The bird was moist, tender and delicious. It basically fell off the bone, so cleanup was a breeze!
Stuffed with quartered limes, oranges and lemons, my Thanksgiving Turkey was delicious, tender and so, so juicy. Love this recipe.
It turned out to be flavorful and moist.
This is the greatest Grilled Turkey recipes I have ever made. Turkey was moist and had a wonderful flavor. My family loved it.
I followed the recipe and everyone loved it. I will make this every year. Best turkey ever.
One of the best I ever made!!!
Love this and so does all my company!
This made the best turkey ever!! I made it for my parents, and they raved about it. Both of them agreed they had never tasted a better turkey. For me, a 14 pound turkey took 2.5 hours. DEFINITELY Save the pan juices to make the most amazing gravy ever… EVER!
Delicious! We did this for Thanksgiving and it turned out wonderful. We added bacon under the skin for extra flavor. The 20lb turkey cooked quicker than we thought it would in the cold outside temperature. We will definitely make this again.
It was so tasty!!!
Super easy and super good ! I’ve now made this three years in a row
