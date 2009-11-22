Grilled Whole Turkey

I have never grilled a turkey before and was realy worried it wouldnt work. But I wanted to keep my house cool so I tried it. It was amazing! I took the spices and rubbed them all over the turkey before I seared it - then I added an extra two cups of water to the pan when I put it in. The drippings mixed with the spices and turkey juice made the most decadant gravy!! My turkey was about 13 pounds but it finished in about 3 hours. The temp guage on my grill read a steady 400 the whole time. When I lifted the lid to check the turkey it had gently stewed in its own juices and spices! It fell apart - not a pretty turkey - but so moist and tender and flavorful - my ex-husband even commented on how wonderful it was and he is a man of few compliments! The kids raved about it - and the next day turkey sandwhiches too! I can't wait to try it again with a few chickens and play with the spices a bit too! We will be grilling our turkeys from now on!