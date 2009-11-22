Grilled Whole Turkey

91 Ratings
  • 5 80
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is an easy way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey and free up your oven for other dishes.

By Rtarver

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 12 pound turkey
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare an outdoor grill for indirect medium heat, and lightly oil grate. Rinse turkey, and pat dry.

    Advertisement

  • Place turkey breast side down on the prepared grill. Sear turkey on both sides until skin is golden to dark brown.

  • In a large roasting pan, mix together the water, bouillon powder, garlic powder, onion powder, poultry seasoning, parsley, and paprika.

  • Place turkey breast side down in the roasting pan. Scoop the pan mixture over the turkey. Cover tightly with foil and place on grill.

  • Grill 3 to 4 hours, until the internal temperature of the thigh reaches 180 degrees F (85 degrees C). Remove turkey from grill and let stand 15 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 61.7g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 179.3mg; sodium 508.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022