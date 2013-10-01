Pumpkin Crumb Cake
This recipe was given to me by a friend. It's been a hit with my children and family.
This cake deserves more than 5 stars. This cake is the "BOMB". I added spices to my cake, like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice just because I alway's doctor up anything I make with pumpkin. I took it to a christmas party and it was a hit, everyone wanted the recipe by the end of the night. I brought the new French Vanilla cool whip to my friend's house who had the party and they all loved that too. They both went great toghether. OH and one last thing, I strongly recommend doubling the filling amount or the cake will be thin especially in a 9X13 pan.
Easy recipe to make. I used butter pecan cake mix and it went very nicely with the pumpkin. But the bottom cake crust and top cake crumble went soggy/mushy by the next day for when I wanted to serve it.
I just returned from a Pumpkin Fest at church in which I entered this recipe into the recipe contest and won first place! I made it in a springform pan and added 10 extra minutes to the cook time. I also found adding the nuts to the crumb mixture made them set very well into the cake! I saved one piece for myself and now look forward to enjoying it with a cold glass of milk on this beautiful fall evening!
This is a great cake. It is more like a cake/pie....the perfect combination! The recipe does not quite fill a 9x13 pan so I used a round spring form pan. Had to cook it a bit longer because it was thicker. It looked really nice out of the pan because you could see the layers.
My mother gave me a similar recipe 25 years ago and I have been making it for Thanksgiving every year since then. Our filling recipe varies slightly in ingredients. Mine has 1 15 oz can pumpkin, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. ground ginger, 1/4 tsp. ground cloves, 2 eggs, 1 cup evaporated milk. This makes it more like true pumpkin pie in the middle. Also, when putting the first layer in the pan, pat the bottom slightly higher on the sides to help keep the pumpkin filling in place.
I have made this recipe many, many times already and it's only been a month since I saw it. My family and friends have asked me to bring it every time we get together and at least 2 people will ask me for the recipe every time I bring it some where. People who don't like pumpkin pie tell me that they love this recipe. I will tell you that I substitute the 1 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon for 1/4 tsp. each of ginger, allspice, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. I also cut down the butter and the white sugar. I only use 2/3 of a stick of butter for the bottom crust and use the rest for the top instead of using a whole stick for the bottom and almost a half of a stick for the top. I also cut the sugar down to a little under the 1/2 mark.
The longer they sat, the better they tasted. Will definitely make again. I did use an 8x8 pan because the recipe wasn't large enough to fill a 9x13. The layers looked great when they were cut into bars. Thanks!!
Yummy! Although the topping was a bit too sweet for me. I think that i will use half of the sugar in the topping.Oh, and definitely use the 9x13 pan. I used the 8x8 pan and had to bake for twice as long! I know it doesn't seem to be able to fill the pan, but it expands a lot as it cooks.
My family gave this a thumbs up! We are trying pumpkin desserts each weekend before Thanksgiving and this one was their favorite! Excellent!!
I made this for my husband and the guys in his office and it was a huge hit! I have made it several times and find that it tastes better chilled. Great recipe!
Very delicious. My son doesn't like pie crust so I'm always looking for ways to use pumpkin. FYI- If you're using a glass 9 x 13, make sure to keep a close eye on it. My crust started to burn. Next time will cook at 325. My fault not yours Debbie, great recipe!!!
I made dinner for about a dozen people and served this for dessert, and it was a huge hit! My roommate borrowed the recipe and made it again just a week later. I accidentally omitted the 1/4 cup of brown sugar and it turned out fine - it was sweet enough that I don't think I will put it in next time I make the dessert.
This is a HUGE hit with my family and at parties! My children ask me to make this often. My husband actually came downstairs from his office one day...pulled out the yellow cake mix and the can of pumpkin set them on the counter and walked back upstairs...that was his way of subtley asking for me to make pumpkin crumb cake!
I made this, as a copy of something I had at a restaurant, and it was even better. I used spice cake mix, as it is what I had on hand, and it was spicy and had a great pumpkin taste. I used pumpkin pie spice, instead of cinnamon, and it was perfect. Will make again for company, but it was too many servings for 2 people at home.
This is very delish! I made the mistake of following anothers idea of baking it in a springform pan(mine is 9")-it took almost DOUBLE the baking time for the middle to get done &, of course, the bottom & outside crust were burnt. Fortunately, I was just making this for us so we just cut the burnt part off. Proabably would've worked much better in a 10" springform. It's really very good! Next time I'll make it in the 13x9 pan, as instructed. Thanks!!
Oh wow! This is amazing! Made as is no changes except for the fact that I used an 8x 11 inch dish. I took a tiny bit longer than 45 minutes. This is pure heaven!!!!!!!
I must say- I like the Pumpkin Crunch Cake a lot better. But it's still really good. I lost my version of the Pumpkin Crunch Cake and found this while I was looking for it. I though I would try it for a change. It was good, but not as good as the Pumpkin Crunch Cake- in my oppion. But I LOVE pumpkin and pumpkin pie and one of the reasons I like the other is that you can taste more of a pumpkin flavor. This tastes more like sweet crust with a touch of pumpkin- like I said- not bad, just not what I was looking for. My kids loved it though! My be a bit too sugury-sweet for my taste.
eh-alright, this tastes just fine, but nothing I would venture to make again. Doesnt do anything for me, nor does it have any flavor that makes it stand out above any other pumpkin recipe. Just good.
Wowsa! Really good after I cut back the sugar by 1/2 cup and it was still pretty sweet! I added a dash of ground cloves and nutmeg; I had an odd sized pyrex that was 8.5 x 11.5 but it worked out great! The crust layer was a little hard to work with. It wasn't so much thick as it was sticky and hard to spread. This was great about an hour after it came out but wasn't as great the next day after it spent the night in the refridgerator (because of pumpkin filling). The moisture made it a bit too soft and was no longer crunchy/crumbly on top. I would make this again! :)
Made this last night exactly as written, and it was DEVOURED by my sons within an hour. I had a little bit, and it was delicious! So easy to put together too....I'll be making this again, for sure! :)
Someday, I'd like to personally thank God for this dessert. Outstanding!
This recipe was delicous!! My family loved it even my pickiest eater. The pumpkin filling was like a pumpkin pie sandwiched between a slightly salty/buttery crust. YUMMY! I left out the nuts but added a little drizzle of maple syrup on the top. Perfect recipe and so easy to make!!!!
This is a very tasty cake and my husband really enjoyed it. However, next time I will decrease the amount of sugar in the topping and decrease the butter in the crust (my own personal taste). I used the spring-form pan as suggested and it was picture perfect.
easy and delicious! My kids gave it an enthusiastic thumbs up....which is high praise indeed! The only thing I altered slightly was the addition of a 1/2 tsp each of cloves and ginger.
I'm rating based on some adjustment advice I took from other reviews. I cut the butter substantially - used only one stick for the whole recipe and it was more than sufficient. I added about 2/3 of the stick to the base cake and the rest to the topping. Although it seems there's not enough dough for the base, there is plenty - just get your clean hands into it, and spread! I added lots more spice to the filling, including pumpkin pie spice, and nutmeg, and cut the sugar slightly. I used about 1/2 of the sugar in the recipe for the topping and I stirred the chopped nuts into the topping before I crumbled it on the pumpkin, might as well make that one step instead of two. I saw where several people said this was more of a bar.. mine rose just fine & was a perfect CAKE, as written. This was a huge hit at work tonight, with whipped cream and good coffee. I'll definitely make it again, with the changes as noted.. and I might add some nuts to the crust level too - I like it crunchy!
A new holiday favorite! Delicious!
Made this for Thanksgiving...Hubby says he never wants Pumpkin Pie again. This is wonderful!!!! Thinking a scoop of ice cream might add a nice touch.
This was great!! I ate it warm, but it fell apart easily...as it cooled, it stayed togetehr better. And as other suggested, I used a 8x8 pan - perfect! Very yummy but be prepared - it's VERY VERY RICH!....great pumpkin taste, and all the other flavors came through nicely (you could taste the brown suger - loved that). I used chopped walnuts - which were a perfect compliment. ALthough nuts are "optional" - per the recipe - I would NOT leave them out of this recipe...it gives it some nice crunch. The topping on this too was super! I used a plain yellow cake mix..and it was perfect..didnt overshadow the other flavors in this dish.
Good flavor and house smelled GREAT! Baked in 10" springform pan...Added about 1tsp of pumpkin spice, I think it would have been bland without it...baked 30 mins at 350 then 20 more mins at 325. Looked so pretty when I pulled the sides off. Easy too...Thanks for sharing!
We made this and loved it, it was even better after refrigerating it overnight! The only thing is my topping didn't quite turn out. I will make sure the butter is very COLD and cut it in with a pastry blender next time. But even without the topping, this was a great treat!
This was excellent but it was more like a pumpkin bar than a cake. The one little change I did make was to mix in chopped pecans for the topping instead of just sprinkling them on top. When I first tried a small piece, the topping seemed to be very sugary, crunchy and was so hard it cracked and came off in chunks as I cut it. I thought I had messed up somewhere along the line. After it sat, refrigerated for several hours, the top had softened up and was no longer sugary! I made two for my son and my daughter to take to their work parties, the night before, and it was loved by all. Thanks so much!
This was a really good dessert. I refrigerated mine after cooling (for me pumpkin pie is always better cold). I can see why people substitute this for their pumpkin pie, very easy and quick to make and tastes much better than the regular pie. I forgot to get whipped topping at the store, but I will definitely serve this with it next time.
A firend made this for us last night. It was perfect in a 9x9 cake pan. Divine!
This is wonderful!!!!
Love this! I skipped the crumb topping due to reports of sogginess, so I added a cream cheese glaze instead. Pumpkin pie like but without the hassle of the crust
5 stars is an understatement!! The BOMB is an understatement! Even a pumpkin hater would love this! I doubled the recipe so that it would fit into a 10X13 pan. The outside edges were perfectly cooked (left it in for 5 mins longer). The inside was cooked but not as tender and cake like as the outside pieces. Inside had more of a pie type texture. Don't get me wrong it was ALL GOOD!!!. Taking it to church for an Octoberfest....very seasonally appropriate! THANKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPE....will make again and again!
This is a good recipe for pumpkin lovers and a nice change from pumpkin pie. I personally liked it best the first day, soon after it came out of the oven. I feel it was best either warm or at room temperature and not as good when refrigerated. This was fairly simple to make and my favorite parts were both the bottom crust and the topping.
EXCELLENT!!
I made this the day before thanksgiving and it held up great. Kept it in the fridge to keep its form. I read different reviews and decided to change some things up. I recommend a spring pan, place wax paper on the bottom for easy clean up. The spring pan adds great thickness for this dish. I used a 20 oz can of pumpkin and added more sugar for it. I also added a lot of cinnamon and all spice seasonings. For the crust I like to mix the pecans in the batter so it can mesh together. My family said it was a 5star professional baked dish. I tried to upload a picture of the final display but could not access the upload.
I made this for a work potluck, it was a hit!!
Great Recipe!! Everyone one loved it.
Perfect! The crust I did exactly as the recipe states, but for the filling I only had 30oz cans of the pumpkin pie filling (not the pure pumpkin). I added the three eggs to this and omitted the sugars and spices. This filled the 9x13 perfectly, it was nice and thick and set up perfectly. Absolutely no problems with it being too thin like other users noted. I was able to cut them into small bars for my daughter's class Thanksgiving treat and they were a huge hit. Thank you! Wonderful, easy fall dessert :)
I like this recipe for pumpkin cake the best. I like the cake mix pressed into the bottom and then part of it on top rather than others that they just put the cake mix on top. The only thing I do differently is I actually make pumpkin pie filling and use it rather than this pumpkin mixture. Love this, it's been a family favorite for years and years.
Found this recipe a delightful change from the "Pumpkin Pie". Tastes great with whipped cream on top. I definitely will make this one again. Everybody loved it at Thanksgiving.
This recipe is fantastic! My husband and I are not especially fond of pumpkin - at least not in the pie form, but I decided to try this recipe. I made it for our deer hunting crew last weekend. We all loved it. I didn't have a yellow cake mix so I substituted a butter pecan cake mix as I use them often and always have them on hand, and it was great - I would definately do it that way again. Thanks for sharing!
I brought this to a party and it was a huge hit. I personally thought the cake mix made it much too sweet and I will probably not make this again. I still gave it 5 starts because everyone had a least two servings and several people had three.
I followed the recipe exactly, and it is AMAZING! I love pumpkin anything, but this is definitely at the top of my list for favorites! Thank you!
I made this four years ago for high school graduation. I continue to make it to this day. IT is absolutely fantastic -- good cut into little squares.
This is absolutely delicious! Bye bye pumpkin pie, I will take this pumpkin crumb cake over pumpkin pie any day! And the layers look beautiful when cut and served! Thanks for a great recipe Debbie!
I made this for guests this weekend and everyone loved it. A couple changes - I added a 14 tsp of nutmeg and 14 tsp of ground cloves to give it more of a pumpkin pie flavor and halved the sugar in the topping - it still turned out very sweet. Has anyone tried this with a chocolate cake mix? My friend bakes chocolate pumpkin bread at Christmas time and the flavor is awesome.
Delicious. I baked it in a springform pan, giving it the extra 10-15 min. the others recommended, and chilled it. I served it at Christmas instead of pumpkin pie and everyone raved. I had several desserts but everyone talked about this one. Even though I love sweets, it was even a bit too sweet for me so I will probably cut back next time, but better too sweet than not sweet enough in my book!
This was a nice alternative to pumpkin pie. The crust was definitely thick enough, so I would recommend using a 9x13 pan as the recipe calls for. I think it would be good with the filling doubled, though it was fine as is. Definitely add some whipped cream to the top!
it came out prettier than usal crumb cakes, what with the bright orange stripe in the middle and all; and it's been appreciated, it's not overtly sweet and it's quite a good alternative to the usual pie; And with the cake mix, it was ready in minutes:-)
Very simple and tasty dessert.
Fabulous! Used Splenda instead of white sugar and followed directions exactly. Moist, flavorful & soooo gooooood. Thanks Debbie
I was looking for something quick, easy, and seasonal with Thanksgiving coming up. I tried it out on my Dad and his wife. They both loved it. It reminded us of apple crisp. I served it with vanilla icecream.
Wow this is excellent! I didn't change a thing!
Got rave reviews on this one. Baked bottom layer with 3T less butter, so I used 1/2c for whole recipe. Turned out great.
these are amazing a hit every time i make them! :)
I made this for our annual corporate Holiday Pot Luck. I received rave reviews by all who tried it. Thanks! This is definitely a keeper!
One word Awesome! Will make again 'tis the season for great pumpkin desserts and this is my favorite right now.
This was just ok. I followed the recipe as written, but made one exception. I reduced the sugar in the crumb topping like others suggested, but it was still a little too sweet. Also the crumb topping gets soggy after sitting for a while. I think a more traditional crumb topping may taste better.
Very good. I added some allspice as others suggested. I also kept it refridgerated it to firm up the middle layer. And I agree with another poster, it tastes better the next day...
I have been making a dessert similar to the "Upside Down Pumpkin Cake" for several years, and I figured that I would try a different version to compare. I was quite disappointed with this recipe. The bottom crust has little flavour and the pumpkin filling tastes very bland and "eggy"-- almost like a weird custard. The best part is the topping, in my opinion, and there isn't very much of it on this recipe. Other versions use the entire cake mix for the top, which I prefer. As for the filling, other recipes use evaporated milk and twice the pumpkin which improves the taste a lot. I won't make this version again.
I made this for a work luncheon and everyone loved it, even people who hate pumpkin pie! I handed out copies of the recipe when lunch was over.
Delicious!!! I did make some adjustments such as adding a thicker layer for the bottom and doubled the filling. It was amazing and I will definitely make it again!
Very good and very easy to make. Other than making in a slightly smaller cake pan than the called for 13x9, I made it as written. Everyone at work loved it and asked for the recipe (to make as a substitute to pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving.) This was extremely moist and had a very nice pumpkin flavor. The topping was perfect too. Thanks for sharing!
I used white cake mix and a 9*13 glass cake pan, it was done perfectly in about 40 minutes. My husband and kids both love this dessert and are already asking me to make it for Thanksgiving which is fine by me, it's easier than pumpkin pie =)
This was a little too sweet. If I try this recipe again, I will tweek it and use a little less sugar.
This cake was way to rich for my families tastes. Even a little slice made us kind of sick in the stomach. It had a good flavor other than that but I won't be making it again...
My family loved this! I also add more spices, and used two 8X8 pans (leaves one to serve, one to give away!) and that worked out perfect.
Very good! Can bring to family holidays as crumb cake. Use 8x8 pan instead. That is the only change I made.
Excellent! Made this over the holiday and everyone loved it.
I used this recipe and made the cake for a Christmas party yesterday and people couldn't stop asking me for the recipe! Delicious yet easy to make. Upon the suggestion of the other reviewers, I did double the pumpkin filling for a fuller, layer-ific cake.
I've had this before a couple of different ways and I LOVE it. I strongly recommend these modifications to this recipe: -use softened, not melted, butter plus 1 Tbsp of water for the base cake -add 1/2 tsp of nutmeg to pumpkin mixture -double the amount of pumpkin, and use fresh if you have it (equals 3 cups or so) -cut the white sugar back by 1/4 cup in the pumpkin mix, and down to 1/3 c. in the topping. -substitute turbinado (or demererra) sugar in the topping - it gives it a fabulous slight crunch But whatever you do - DO make this - it is awesome!
Delicious although very very sweet. Will cut back on sugar next time. Loved it though!
I made this tonight with many variations. I had a huuuge craving for pumpkin & hardly any ingredients for anything I wanted to make so I made adjustments & settled on this. First, I didn't have a yellow cake mix so I search for cake mixes from scratch on this site & found one for spice cake that I used and also varied by leavin gout the allspice for lack thereof and replacing it with apple pie spice. I left out the nuts, and also replaced the cinnamon with apple pie spice 7 a bit of ground cloves since I had run out of cinnamon while preparing the spice cake mix. Then, when it came time to make the crumb topping I added graham cracker crumbs and around 1/3 cup oats and a tablespoon or so more butter to keep it crumbly. I baked it in a bundt pan so of course, had to adjust the time, but I must say it was soooo worth it! the only thing that could make it better is perhaps a layer of cream cheese frosting or cool whip and a cup of coffee! delicious!
My kids loved this cake. They are great critics when it comes to pumpkin. I was laughing b/c some of my good friends always tell me that I like to make things that are in layers... well, maybe they are right but I can't wait to try this one on them. I did follow the recipe and the only changes I made was to add a little bit of nutmeg and a little ground cloves to the the pumpkin mix and chopped pecans for the crumb topping. Delicious!
It came out great but it was way too sweet. I would definetly cut the sugar in half.
UGGH way too sweet and even skimped on both the sugar and butter. Not a keeper for us........
I doubled the filling mixture for a 9 x 13 pan. Worked out great!
EVERYONE LOVED THIS!! Good dessert to bring when there is already pumpkin pie at the table. There were no leftovers of this. One modification; I used pumpkin spice instead of cinnamon. I used actual baking pumpkins for the filling and I also used a round spring form pan. Turned out beautiful and no leftovers. Thanks!
This cake was okay, not great. The crumbs got soggy and it was too sweet. My dessert calories will not go to this cake again!
I have used this recipe three times since I found it. It is easy, taste good and makes a nice presentation.
I made mine with a spice cake and it still tasted pretty blah... Needs A LOT more spice!
This was a super recipe however I did change a few things! I used a chocolate cake mix and added 1/2 tsp nutmeg to the pumpkin mixture. I also added chocolate chips to the topping! I was loved by all my family for Thanksgiving! Will definatly make again! I may even add coconut to the pimpkin mix next time!!! YUMMY
Very delicious!! I just ate a sample before taking it to the pot luck at work, I am positive this will be a big HIT! I didn't change a thing in the recipe.....didnt' need to as it's perfect the way it is!! Thanks for the recipe!!
this was a huge hit! i was a little offput by how it was made, but it turned out amazing, i added raisins instead of chopped nutts, which i think felt more fall flavord
Easy to make. I doubled the filling and added some pumpkin spice. Also sprinkled a little cinnamon in the crumb topping while I was mixing it. Baked for 60 minutes until toothpick came out clean. More flavor on day 2. Will make day before serving next time.
I only started baking 3 months ago and this was the first recipe I tried. Since then, I've made it 2 or 3 more times and it's been a great success each time--super easy and super delicious. Every time I make it, the crumb on top is lighter & crisper. The only alterations I've attempted are to add a 1/4 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice along with the cinnamon and then lightly sprinkle the crumbing with cinnamon sugar just before it goes to the oven. I think these two alterations will permanently be added to the recipe in our household. Oh, and I've decided pecan pieces or halves are much better than walnuts, but I'm a Texan so I may be unfairly partial to pecans.
This is my husbands favorite dessert!
Love this! Followed the recipe as written, except added a 1/2 tsp of ginger and 1/4 tsp of cloves to the pumpkin filling. Baked in a 9 inch springfrom pan. It definitely needed extra time to bake in that pan, about 15-20 minutes for me. Came out of the pan beautifully and makes for a not only a special, tasty dessert, but also a great presentation. Thank you!
This recipe was a complete hit with my family! I made it for my son's first birtday and he gobbled it up!! I will be making this again and again during the holiday season!!! I made this with a 8x8 pan since I didn't have a 9x13. Regardless, I thought it was a perfect pan to bake this in. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Pretty good dump recipe-SO loved it, but for me it was iffy.
Delish! We enjoyed this more than pumpkin pie! I followed the recipe as is with the exception of baking it in a 9 inch spring form pan. I think it fills the pan perfectly and makes for a thicker layer of the pumpkin filling. Baked as directed but cooked it an additional 15 minutes at 325 since I went with the springform pan. Presentation was good,taste was yummy and everyone from young to old loved it. I'll be making this next year rather than our traditional pumpkin pie. It does taste great with whipped topping!
My family loved it! I added a 1/2 tsp of clove and about 3/4 c of raisins to spice it up a bit more.
This was awesome! It was cheap and SO easy and made a large dessert! The only thing I would change is I would not add so much (or any) sugar in the topping. It was SUPER sweet ontop of an already sweet dessert. I added alot more nuts on top. Great recipe!
Delish! Very Sweet!
This cake was good, but not great. I made it and thought it wasn't bad but probably won't make it again, which is why I gave it three stars. I much prefer regular pumpkin pie or even pumpkin bread or pumpkin cookies over this half cake/half pie recipe. I baked this for a girls night and the consensus was that it "wasn't bad," but the other desserts I made received rave reviews - they were gone while there was a lot of pumpkin crumb cake left. I did make it in a springform pan (baked it 10-15 minutes longer) and am glad I did since otherwise the pumpkin layer would have been too thin. I followed the recipe exactly for everything else.
