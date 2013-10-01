Pumpkin Crumb Cake

I'm rating based on some adjustment advice I took from other reviews. I cut the butter substantially - used only one stick for the whole recipe and it was more than sufficient. I added about 2/3 of the stick to the base cake and the rest to the topping. Although it seems there's not enough dough for the base, there is plenty - just get your clean hands into it, and spread! I added lots more spice to the filling, including pumpkin pie spice, and nutmeg, and cut the sugar slightly. I used about 1/2 of the sugar in the recipe for the topping and I stirred the chopped nuts into the topping before I crumbled it on the pumpkin, might as well make that one step instead of two. I saw where several people said this was more of a bar.. mine rose just fine & was a perfect CAKE, as written. This was a huge hit at work tonight, with whipped cream and good coffee. I'll definitely make it again, with the changes as noted.. and I might add some nuts to the crust level too - I like it crunchy!