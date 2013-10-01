Pumpkin Crumb Cake

This recipe was given to me by a friend. It's been a hit with my children and family.

By Debbie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray or grease one 9x13 inch pan.

  • Reserve 1 cup cake mix. In a large bowl, combine the remaining dry cake mix with 1 egg and 1/2 cup melted butter. Mix well, and then pat into prepared pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, 3 eggs, 1/2 cup white sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Pour over crust.

  • In a small bowl, combine reserved 1 cup cake mix, 1/2 cup sugar, and 3 tablespoons softened butter. Crumble over pumpkin filling. Sprinkle nuts evenly over the top, if desired.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 312.2mg. Full Nutrition
