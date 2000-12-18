Sweet Potato Pie with Pecans
This is the perfect Thanksgiving pie. Sweet potatoes and pecans make such a wonderful combination. And everyone know it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie.
This is the perfect Thanksgiving pie. Sweet potatoes and pecans make such a wonderful combination. And everyone know it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie.
Really tasty and rich. Makes for a good and easy holiday pie. However, I would recommend using a deep dish crust. We had too much filling to put into a regular crust.Read More
It was good, but not outstanding. I made this pie and a regular pecan pie at Thanksgiving and everyone preferred the traditional pecan. I had no trouble with the recipe being too much filling for my pie plate, but it was a full sized plate and not a disposable aluminum one.Read More
Really tasty and rich. Makes for a good and easy holiday pie. However, I would recommend using a deep dish crust. We had too much filling to put into a regular crust.
So yummy! Definitely a comfort food delicacy in my book. I tried it two ways. Once with the seasoning the listed and another with 2 teaspoons of "McCormik's Pumpkin Pie Spice" (which includes: Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, and Allspice...if you like a lot of cinnamon then you have room to add more here. But they both came out fantastic. I served it up with Dulce de Leche ice cream and had everyone melting in their seats with each bite. My pie experts said it was a definite must have.
EXCELLENT!!! THE RECEIPE RESULTS IN SLIGHTLY MORE FILLING THAN NEEDED FOR NINE INCH PREPACKAGED PIE CRUST.
I used Splenda brown sugar and egg substitute. All I had on hand was fat free l/2 & l/2 rather than evaporated milk. Since there is no sugar free Karo that I know of, I used Karo syrup. Didn't use the topping of whipped cream and the pie was still simply scrumptious. So this is a great recipe for a diabetic diet or just simply watching cholesterol and fat count...that is if you make it as I did. The pecans really added a nice touch.
O my gosh, YUM!! The reason for 4 stars, and not 5, is the dark corn syrup in this recipe, which I don't care for. As an alternative, I took the 1/2 cup measure and filled it 2/3 full of honey, and topped it off with molasses. This way, the liquid measurements are the same as the original recipe, without the corn syrup. Off the bat, I used a deep dish 9" pie shell. It's what I had on hand in my freezer, and the filling fit perfectly. O my word, my husband said if we were not already married, this pie would cause him to propose!! I didn't make the whipped cream. The pie by itself is divine!! Thanks for sharing!!!
I love sweet potato pecan pie. I break my pecan halves into four pieces. It makes cutting the pie much easier!
Amazing pie! This was actually the first (of many) pies that I ever made, and I found it very easy to follow. It it also my favorite (so far). I did find that it was too much filling, causing it to overflow in my oven and create a "pie-saster," but it was salvaged and came out great.
This recipe was attempted on Thanksgiving Day to take to a freindly pot luck get together 3 pies were made and turned out to be wonderful, thank you to Sandra for the recipe.
I have been making this pie for years, at least five. My dad asked for it on Thanksgiving after eating a version of it in New Orleans. This is now the go-to pie for Thanksgiving, everyone's favorite for years, and is always gone quickly. My dad always asks for it on his birthday, too. My sister can't eat dairy, and keeps begging me to find a way to make it without dairy because it's her favorite and she cant eat it anymore. It's fantastic. I make this pie without the whipped cream.
I am going to rate this a 4 star due to the recipe should state a 9 inch deep dish because of the amount of filling once everything is mixed. I ended up with two pies...I am NOT unhappy..it is good...I just wish it was in a deep dish instead.
Great holiday pie - I never liked the filling in tradition pecan pies, so this was a nice change. I did two things differently: 1.5 cups of cream instead of 2; and real maple syrup instead of corn syrup
Excellent pie recipe! Needed sweet pecan topping which I made with a martha stewart recipe. The pie filling was absolutely wonderful!
I fixed this for my parents and grandparents to see if I could fix Thanksgivings dessert!!! Sure enough it passed!! :)
Perfect amount of spices in this pie, and the sweet potatoes work well with the pecans. We didn't go out of our way to buy the hazelnut liqueur and it was still fantastic with just the whipped topping. I'll probably surprise my boyfriend with another one of these once Christmas arrives.
I made for last holiday and its went quick... I need to make 3 of them ...
I doubled this recipe and had enough filling for two pies and eight little "pie-ettes" which I made with a store bought crust cut into circles and lined in muffin tins. I got 8 little ones. Cute and good, too.
Delicious pie and super easy to make! I estimated the ingredients to 1.5 times to fill 2 regular 9" pie shells and it worked out well. Other than that, I kept everything the same. Everyone on my project team loved it! Will be making this one again.
Need a Milk Substitute?: Try using Hemp milk, it has a wonderful nutty flavor that's a nice compliment to this pie :)
Too many pecans the second time I did it I just put the pecans on top whole it was much better.
Very delicious. Tasted a bit like pumpkin pie with pecans mixed in. Everyone loved this pie. I added allspice and it made it a little too "spiced" for my taste. Next time I'll leave the recipe to its original form.
It was good, but not outstanding. I made this pie and a regular pecan pie at Thanksgiving and everyone preferred the traditional pecan. I had no trouble with the recipe being too much filling for my pie plate, but it was a full sized plate and not a disposable aluminum one.
Wonderful!!!! Added pumpkin pie filling for ease otherwise kept recipe exact. Guests loved it. This is a keeper. Thanks so much for sharing!
This was my first attempt at a sweet potato pie. It was very good, though I think pumpkin is still my first choice for the holidays. Thanks for sharing this recipe and expanding my repertoire of delicious pies.
Perfect combo of two holiday classics! Definitely a winner, there wasn't a crumb left!
This tastes better than pumpkin pie. It is creamier and less runny. Perfect balance of flavor.
i made this recipe exactly but minus the icing/topping. i was really worried when making it as it was very soupy but it turned out fine. to me it taste just like a pumpkin pie. but i love pumpkin pie so it's ok. i will definately make this again.
This pie is wonderful! I rarely give a five star rating but this recipe has got it! It's easy, beautiful, and delicious...what more can you ask for? I don't change a thing about the pie, however, I have never had the opportunity to do the whipped cream with the hazelnut liquor. I'm too cheap to buy the whole bottle of hazelnut for the small amount required in this recipe. It's a shame because I'm sure it's wonderful, but the pie is five star without it!
This is a great holiday pie.
This is my first sweet potatoe pie, I will never go back to pumpkin pie. It was delish! My work crew. whom I really made it for just loved it. I made the whipped topping just before serving the pie. Awesome!!!!!!!!!!
I read a lot of the reviews and many seemed to say that the filling was more than the crust would hold. I'm guessing that for the people who had this issue, they didn't pay attention to the directions. If you follow the directions and use the correct amount of each ingredient, it's fine! My husband was raised in the south and pecan pie was a holiday standard. He's now diabetic and all that "sugar" just isn't good for him. This is a GREAT replacement for his traditional pie. And he LOVED it!.
Really good. Tasted exactly like it sounds... half sweet potato half pecan pie. Kind of odd, but good!
Definitely a very creative pie that combines two thanksgiving classics however I would cut the chopped pecans in the future and use a deeper dish. Make sure the sweet potatoes are completely pureed.
This is a great recipe. We increased the sweet potatoes to 1 1/2 and omitted the nutmeg (we don't care of the taste). This is a Thanksgiving must at our house. This will be the 3rd year to make! Thank you for sharing!
Just tried it today because my husband and I have never tasted a sweet potato pie of any sort and it sounded interesting. I'd have to give it 5 stars! Great flavor, lighter in texture than pumpkin pie, good crunch from the pecans, and best of all, each wedge of pie came out "whole", not a bit drippy. That makes for a pretty presentation with the whipped cream. I was out of evaporated milk, so used heavy cream instead. No problem!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections