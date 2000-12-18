Sweet Potato Pie with Pecans

This is the perfect Thanksgiving pie. Sweet potatoes and pecans make such a wonderful combination. And everyone know it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie.

Recipe by Sandra

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Prepare dough for one 9 inch pie. Refrigerate until ready to bake.

  • Blend together the butter, sweet potatoes, eggs, brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, salt, corn syrup and evaporated milk. Pour filling into crust and sprinkle with chopped pecans.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until inserted knife comes out clean. Set aside to cool.

  • Beat together whipping cream, sugar and liqueur until soft peaks form. Top pie with whipped cream and pecan halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
772 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 53.3g; cholesterol 144.8mg; sodium 383.3mg. Full Nutrition
