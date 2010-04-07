Buttermilk Pie

This old-fashioned pie is wonderful to freeze and to have on hand for unexpected guests!

By Tracy Mulder

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs until frothy; add butter, sugar and flour. Beat until smooth.

  • Stir in buttermilk, vanilla, lemon juice and nutmeg; pour into pie shell.

  • Bake for 40 to 60 minutes, or until center is firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 257.1mg. Full Nutrition
