Buttermilk Pie
This old-fashioned pie is wonderful to freeze and to have on hand for unexpected guests!
This old-fashioned pie is wonderful to freeze and to have on hand for unexpected guests!
This recipe will do but I have one that's been used in my family for generations that notes some differences: 3 eggs (beaten), 1 1/2 C. sugar, 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter (melted, cooled to lukewarm), 1/2 C. Buttermilk (make your own by adding a tabls. of vinegar to milk and let sit 1/2 hour - same chemical reaction), 2 Tabls. flour,rounded - not heaping, 1 teas. pure vanilla. Mix/sift together (sifting originated decades ago when flour almost always had mealy bugs in it!!) sugar and flour, add buttermilk, butter, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Pour into pie shell (hard for the best cook to beat Pillsbury's frig crust - but use a Deep Dish if using frozen). Bake at 400 for 15 minutes. Reduce to 325 for apx. 30-40 minutes. Note: Pie should rise up in the middle - it will fall to level upon cooking. Additional test; shake - should not wiggle in the middle. This pie melts in your mouth and couldn't be easier. Variations: Add some fresh sliced peaches in a round across the top when in season. Or - Toss over some mini chocolate chips after that first 15 minutes. Enjoy whatever version!!Read More
First attempt at this and it was good but a little too sweet for my tastes. Being diabetic I used splenda instead of sugar, possibly that was it.Read More
This recipe will do but I have one that's been used in my family for generations that notes some differences: 3 eggs (beaten), 1 1/2 C. sugar, 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter (melted, cooled to lukewarm), 1/2 C. Buttermilk (make your own by adding a tabls. of vinegar to milk and let sit 1/2 hour - same chemical reaction), 2 Tabls. flour,rounded - not heaping, 1 teas. pure vanilla. Mix/sift together (sifting originated decades ago when flour almost always had mealy bugs in it!!) sugar and flour, add buttermilk, butter, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Pour into pie shell (hard for the best cook to beat Pillsbury's frig crust - but use a Deep Dish if using frozen). Bake at 400 for 15 minutes. Reduce to 325 for apx. 30-40 minutes. Note: Pie should rise up in the middle - it will fall to level upon cooking. Additional test; shake - should not wiggle in the middle. This pie melts in your mouth and couldn't be easier. Variations: Add some fresh sliced peaches in a round across the top when in season. Or - Toss over some mini chocolate chips after that first 15 minutes. Enjoy whatever version!!
I made this pie today and it really turned out great. I did a little bit of substitution--instead of eggs I used egg beaters, Splenda instead of sugar and Reduced Fat Buttermilk. Not sure how many calories I saved but it was still great and it was also more diabetic friendly.
LOVE LOVE LOVE! We generally purchase a buttermilk pie each week from an amazing restaurant ($28 per pie) that we truly love...until we decided to try THIS recipe :o) I have already made two pies and they literally disappeared. The flavor and texture are right on. I do not add the entire tbs of lemon juice (but almost)...and I increase the vanilla by just a smidge...besides that - NO changes and you end up with total perfection! THANKS SO MUCH for the recipe :o)
I've been searcing for the recipe my grandmother used to make and this is very close. Tasted great and was easy to make. Boyfriend loved it!
OH MY! Yummy pie! I used 2 of the shallow pie shells & baked about 25 minutes. What a perfect recipe. Everyone should try this- don't change a thing! Thanks so much for sharing!
I made this for the first time (yesterday) for an office party, which everyone raved over. Very simple and easy. One suggestion: for a more intense lemon flavor; I used fresh lemon juice from a whole lemon (a smidge over 2 Tbsp) and zested some of the rind into the batter. Also, bake on the lowest rack in the oven. I did this, which allowed it to baked completely through the center, yet to a golden brown perfection. - Then, dust it lightly with powdered sugar.
I lost my own buttermilk pie recipe and thought this was the closest to the one I made for years. The pie was tasty and I got lots of compliments. Like every other buttermilk pie recipe there is always a little of the custard that will not fit into the pie shell. I made three pies and had enough left over from each to make a small pie to leave at home. I followed someone's previous suggestion and tried two with cinnamon instead of nutmeg. I liked both versions. I think it just depends whether you like the flavor of nutmeg or cinnamon better. Great recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!!!
I read some of the reviews and did these changes. Microwaved the filling for 4 min to get it going, also baked the crust for about 4 min as well, to avoid pie being runny. Also instead of 3 Tbsp of flour I used 2 and added 1 Tbsp of corn starch, thinking it will help the pie set and it did! Took 50 min in the owen and top didn't burn and yet, pie was nice and firm, it settled even more after it cooled off. However I found it bit too sweet, so next time I will cut down the sugar just a tad. Overall will make it again with these changes, otherwise it would have bee all 5 stars!
This pie is delish!! I am not a lemon lover, so left that out and used approx. 2 t. vanilla instead. Also, left out the nutmeg. My husband wants me to add coconut to it the next time. This is definately a keeper.
I have been trying for four years to get my Grandmother-In-Law's custard pie just right and haven't done it yet. (I think it's more a matter of my Husband's nostalgia than any actual pie). But I made this recipe tonight and it was declared the new favorite, don't tell Grandma =)
Very good pie! I Loved it and my family ate the whole pie. My husband ate like a starving hog, he loved it so much! Thankyou so much Tracy! sincerely, Kay
I made this oh-so-remarkable pie today using the adjustments recommended by others (sugar reduced from 1.5 cups to 1 cup and butter reduced from 8 tablespoons to 5) and it was utter perfection. I chose this recipe WITH the above amendments after researching new and old family recipes around the internet. I wanted to get this Buttermilk Pie right the very first time, because I was making it for someone special. So glad to have found this recipe!
I was going to rate this with 4 stars because I thought it was just a tad too sweet but my husband said it was the best buttermilk pie he's had so I gave it 5 stars. I also used a homemade pie crust from allrecipes.com Basic Flaky Pie Crust. What is nice about this crust is that I have not made one bad crust and when I make extra I can freeze it and it still comes out nice and flaky! I took a bit of advise from another reviewer and used cinnamon as well as the nutmeg. This really is an easy pie recipe and I wil probably make another one tomorrow for a gathering of our friends. I am really pleased with this pie and cannot believe that I've been buying slices for the price it takes to make one! This is about the most fool-proof recipe one can ask for!
This is a great recipe! I left out the lemon juice and used cinamon instead of nutmeg. Also, I used 2 tablespoons of vanilla and 1 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Came out perfectly!!
A good old-fashioned pie. It took 70 minutes to bake, and I covered the crust partway through cookiing so it wouldn't get burnt. I liked the browning on top and felt that it added to the flavor. The only thing I'll do differently next time is reduce the sugar. Both my RM and I felt that the pie is too sweet as-is. And the key to this pie's success is a nice balance between sweet and tart.
Awesome creamy custard like pie base for many flavors. I added extra lime juice instead of lemon and coconut shavings/flakes. It was so good! I didn't even use a crust. I just dusted the buttered pan with flour and poured it in.
Fabulous! The best chess pie I've ever had. After baking for 30 minutes I reduced the oven temperature by 25 degrees and laid a piece of foil over the pie to prevent the top from over browning. This increased the baking time to about seventy minutes, but the extra time was worth it. A beautiful pie worthy of a state fair ribbon.
First attempt at this and it was good but a little too sweet for my tastes. Being diabetic I used splenda instead of sugar, possibly that was it.
Slight changes to the recipe (all suggested by other reviewers). I cooked my pie shell for 4 minutes, I subbed one tbsp of flour for cornstarch and used slightly less sugar than called for. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. The batter CURDLED. I freaked out and thought it was ruined, but cooked it anyway with small hope. Then I read online somewhere else that this might happen and not to panic. I still had my doubts, especially when the top looked very brown. BUT!!!! It tastes great! The top is brown, but not burnt and as another reviewer stated, it gives it a good flavor. It's very lemony with just 1 tbsp of lemon, but I might consider adding the zest next time. I have no idea why it curdled though....
Very good pie. The only change I made was I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg, as other reviewers suggested. Next time I might cut the sugar back to 1 cup, as it is kind of sweet. Thanks for the recipe.
Yummmooo! We are not sweet eaters....but his was def an exception!
Took this to a 4th of july BBQ and everyone loved it. This was the first buttermilk pie I've ever made and I will definitely be making it again.
It was really good! I took advice of others and: Started pie off at 400 degrees for 15 minutes then lowered to 325 for an additional 40 minutes. 55 mn total cooking time. Very easy to make and it really hit the sweet spot ;-) Definitely use a DEEP DISH pie crust and pan.
Very, very good buttermilk pie. Next time I will reduce sugar by 1/2-2/3 cup.
So very rich and delicious. The only thing I'd change is the amount of sugar. (Since I've reduced my sugar intake, I can't take things that are too sweet.)
This was really easy to make. I only use a 1c. of sugar and it was just right. This was my first time making a buttermilk pie and tasting a buttermilk pie. I give it a 5 stars!! Very yummy!!
This recipe is pretty good. My grandmother used to make these and they were wonderful so I thought I would give it a try. I followed the recipe exactly without making any changes. The only thing that I will change in the future is either eliminating the lemon juice or reducing it. I find the lemon taste very prominent in this pie which I wasn't expecting but it still tasted good. Also this pie is best eaten when it's completely cooled or the next day after baking.
This was really good! The second pie I have ever made in my life and it turned out great! I did put my eggs out so they would be at room temp when I mixed everything.
I recommend: If you get frozen 9-inch pie crusts you MUST pre-cook it. Marie Callendar's pie crusts instruct people to pre-cook it about 10 mins at 400 degrees after pricking the sides and bottom thoroughly. First thaw them at room temp for 15 mins. This is very important. I think if people skip this step then any pies, specifically custard or pudding type pies will not set in the center. Secondly, I would use a Meyer lemon, these lemons are not so "sour" and they are great for cooking with a nice lemon but not sour flavor. A bit of lemon zest, as someone recommended, sure, why not? I cut the sugar down to only 1 C. Some people love super sweet pies and others do not. So it's personal taste. Just recall that true Southern pies tend to be very very sugary, so keep this in mind. Bon Appetit!
This is the best buttermilk pie in the world. I did make one substitution, I used 1% buttermilk & it didn't changed the flavor or consistancy of the pie. This is by far the best, thank you so much for sharing your recipe.
It really is a delicious pie, I made it exactly - lemon, vanilla & sprinkled with nutmeg before baking, the three flavorings together just make it so yum. I made homemade lard pie crust which puts it over the top decadent.
Yum!! I used a few dashes of cinnamon instead of nutmeg. I will make this again! Thank You!
I used refrigerated, pre-rolled pie crusts, and made 2 pies (out of one recipe... it would be great for a single deep-dish pie, but there's too much for a regular pie plate). Because one of the reviewers mentioned that she almost burned the crust the first time she made it, I covered the edges of my crust with aluminum foil, which kept them from scorching. When I tested the pies for doneness at 40 minutes, they still needed a few minutes, so I took off the aluminum foil and when the pies were done the crusts were a lovely golden brown. Apart from splitting the filling between two shells, I made no other substitutions, and believe me, this recipe doesn't need any! Wonderful pie... a new favorite. I'm glad I made 2, so I can freeze one for later.
I love this pie, it always comes out so perfectly! The only thing I do differently is add Splenda instead of sugar, since there are two diabetics in the family. It's a delicious, sugar-free pie we all love.
My great grandmother used to make these pies. My mom had the recipe and somehow I never got a copy. This pie is exactly like hers. It was delicious. It is sweet and rich so go easy on the size of the slices. I left out the nutmeg just because I don't like it but other than that I cooked it about 10 minutes longer. Thank you for sharing.
What an EASY pie! And talk about delicious! I made one out of curiosity ... next thing I knew, I had requests to make three more. This NEVER survives in my kitchen for more than 2 days. Used Marie Callendar's deep dish frozen crust. Didn't use cinnamon or nutmeg but it was WONDERFUL anyway! This is a KEEPER! Thank you!
It is good but be sure to cook the crust first. Our whole family loves it.
One thing not included in the directions which would have helped me was that you need to cool, then refrigerate this pie once it cooks. I cut into it when it was still a bit warm and it was more like pudding/custard with the sugary bits separated towards the top. Mine did not look like the picture. Also, it calls for 1/8 of a TABLESPOON (not teaspoon); crazy measurement. I had to google what the equivalent was but ended up using 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. My only future change to this is I will use less sugar.
One of the best buttermilk pies i have ever had!!! i did not have any nutmeg on hand so i used cinnamon instead thank you sooo much for sharing!!
Very good. Cooked nicely and the family loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
This was way to sweet for us. If I make it again. I will take the advice from another person and use spenda instead of sugar.
Turns out pretty darn nice! I can't see any alterations that I'd make to it. Yum =)
SO, SO delicious!! My changes/thoughts.....not the biggest nutmeg fan BUT love cinnamon, so as you can guess, I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. No more changes just a suggestion that you use a deep dish pie plate. This makes too little for 2 pies and too much for 1 pie!! Having said all of that....great, easy pie! Very classic taste!
Easy to follow directions (even my hubby made one for his squadron Thanksgiving dinner). So far, I've made a total of 6 pies...you can say I have this recipe almost implanted in my memory =-) During my 4th pie I ran out of vanilla, and it did taste like it was missing something, though it was still very good. Try not to omit the vanilla...it makes a difference!
I have been thinking about buttermilk pie for years and before I had a computer, I didn't have the recipe. My aunt, who has since passed away, used to make this pie every year at Christmas and it was so special. She was from Alabama and the lady could cook! Some people would never even taste the pie if you told them it had buttermilk in it. I followed the recipe almost to the "T", but I omitted the lemon juice and added an extra little bit more of vanilla. I also added 1/2 teaspoon salt and about a teaspoon of nutmeg. Before I poured the mixture into my store bought deep dish pie crust I dusted the crust with a tablespoon of flour and sprinkled the top with a tablespoon, also mixed with about 1/4 teasspoon nutmeg. I read that somewhere and don't ask me what it does.:-) Now when my niece and nephews eat it Christmas I want to see their faces when I tell them they just had buttermilk. Delicious pie, girl. Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely fabulous. Perfect blend of ingredients.
Love it. I made this 3 time's already. The last time I added cinnamon, nutmeg, and a tap of almond extract.
this sounded disgusting but it was actually pretty good! i was plesantly surprised. everyone else loved it. supposedly it tasted even better the next day.
LOVED THIS!! I followed the recipe as stated, but think next time I might microwave it for just a few minutes as one of the other reviewer stated.
Excellent pie- Everyone that has tried it agrees! Thank you for sharing the recipe.
The flavor of this pie is exceptional, but I couldn't get it to firm up for the life of me! I don't know if the temperature gauge is off in my oven or what, but I left this in waaaaay longer than it needed to be. Maybe if I make it again I'll use some cornmeal to help it thicken as someone else suggested.
Filling made 2 small pies. For one of the pies, I added pumpkin pie spice as suggested; the other I did not. The pie with the spice was the better of the two.
This was a really great recipe. It was kind of like custard pie meets a cheesecake. I had no trouble with burning before it was set. Perhaps try letting your eggs come to room temp before baking, that's what I always do when baking.
This recipe is the hands down fav. At our house now that summer is over and blackberries aren't in season for BlackBerry cobbler. This was SO GOOD! I only put half the amount of butter when I make a double recipe, since I did this once when I didn't have enough. So delicious and still AWESOME. We also use our homemade buttermilk from our raw cows milk....mmm. I'm only 15, but hey...it's still easy to make for non cookers as well. I do suggest putting less sugar...and more lemon.
Made this for the first time last night, with alterations based on reviews from others on here and in other buttermilk pie recipes. Unfortunately I shouldn't have added extra flour, and because my eggs were so small, I used 4. Bad call since it's much thicker, not the custard I was expecting. But the flavor is nice, and it all fit in one 9" pie crust (organic wheat crust, which goes well with this). Next time I'll follow directions more closely. But I did reduce the sugar down to 1.25 cups and would probably go down to 1 cup next time. Very sweet. Trying this recipe again today to use up the last of the buttermilk. Added a few chocolate chips and reduced the sugar to one cup. Was better.
Yumm!It's not too sweet!
Everyone loved it! So quick and easy to put together and the texture and flavor is great. It's going into my standard "must have" for Thanksgiving. My nephew told me it had better be at the Christmas dinner. :) Thanks for the great recipe!
I wish that I knew what buttermilk pie should taste like or what the texture was supposed to be like. Not sure mine cooked the whole way through. I think I should have left in a little longer. (left in 50 min.) The top set but the filling closer to the bottom is a little more custardy (I know that's not a word) than I think it is supposed to be. Used a regular sized 9 inch pie crust and the filling spilled over. (glad I put foil on bottom rack to catch the spillage!) If I tried this pie again I would make in a deep dish and cook longer and on the bottom rack as someone suggested. Also would cover the crust with foil 1/2 way through to prevent burning.
This is fantastic. Follow the recipe exactly - baking time of 50 minutes. I did rub a little cinnamon into the edge of my pie crust before baking and served with a little squeeze of fresh lemon and a dusting of powdered sugar. Keep it chilled and serve COLD!
My son and husband loved this. Simple and delicious. I used a deep dish ceramic pie plate but wished I would have used a regular 9" pie plate.
MY HUSBAND LOVED IT !
This is the best & easiest pie recipe ever! I am not a hardcore baker but you would never know it because this recipe made my buttermilk pies a hit over the holidays! Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipe. The first 3 pies I made using this recipe, I substitued with Crisco butter flavored sticks. The last pie I made, I used regular butter. The only difference is that with regular butter the pie will bubble more and release a lot of air but it makes for a prettier pie.Thanks again!
I made this for the second time and used a deep dish piecrust. I had to bake it much longer, but once again, it was delicious. I took it to a church potluck and had none left over :(
A nice chane from usual pies. Not too sweet. Will make again!
This is excellent! Only changes I made was used 1 cup sugar and no crust.
This pie is delicious made following the recipe exactly. It is similar to a custard pie, but creamier and less eggy. Cook it until the middle no longer jiggles.
I made this after a last minute menu change for Thanksgiving since I had an extra pie crust and everything on hand. I would have given it all 5 stars except that I did make some very slight changes: I followed the recommendation to start the filling in the microwave as I was worried about getting the crust/top too dark (photo honestly didn't build confidence either). I basically warmed the filling with one minute increments, whisking before adding time since I didn't want to scramble the eggs. Once is was fairly hot I poured it into the shell and followed the baking instructions. I also switched out the nutmeg for cinnamon for personal preference and after tasting it we all agreed that that was the right choice...very little was and my left and my mother-in-law enjoyed having a pie her mom use to make. :)
Light and gentle in flavor. I never had buttermilk pie before and was quite impressed with the taste. Definitely a good dessert for someone who doesn't like a rich dessert. The only thing I'd change is cooking it in a pie tin...next time I'll use a tart pan.
This recipe is so easy to make and so YUMMY to eat. I make it for every PTO meeting or church pot luck that I attend. It is terrific!
we have tried this recipe twice and we love it , its got an old time cozy flavor, this pie and a good cup of hot coco mmmmmmmmm :)
I can't say enough about this DELICIOUS pie. OMG - This is soooooo good and very easy.... I did cut back on the sugar to 1 cup. Pie is perfect.
Turned out perfect! I used fresh squeezed lemon juice -- not sure if that made a difference but it is sooo good!
I would make this again but I would cut back a bit on the sugar...maybe use only 1 cup or 1 1/4 cups. I backed it in small custard cups and put whipped cream on top! Everyone enjoyed it
I made this one exactly as directed. It was fast, simple and DELICIOUS! I'm making it again tonight because my husband (the pie connoisseur!) LOVED it!
this was a really good pie. i was out of nutmeg so i just used pumpkin pie spice and it was actually really good. i think it would also be good cinnamon.
Loved this pie! A little sweet for me, but that's just my personal preference. I'm making it again with a little less sugar. I know this will become a family favorite. Thank you for the recipe!
Very tasty custard like pie. Easy to make and pulls a popular one with everyone.
My crust burned pretty bad! The filling is wonderful, but it's hard to get the filling to cook but keep the crust from burning. I'm going to try it again! Thanks!
I used four eggs because they were a little small. I up the sugar to two cups because we like things sweet. It was soooo good. Mom's 92 she said it was the best she has ever ate.
I made this recipe for my husband and he LOVED it. He does not normally like buttermilk, but he loved this pie. He wanted me to make one for the guys that he works with and now they keep requesting that I make another one. This recipe is a keeper!!!!
Very good pie, I did not change one thing about the recipe. The next time I will leave out the lemon juice as we like our pies on the sweet side. I am going to add this to my holiday menu. Baked for 50 min and it was cooked perfectly. Put rack on lowest position.
You can't go wrong with this. Just made it and my family devoured it! Will make again for Easter at family's request. YUM!!!
This pie had an excellent texture and taste. I think the secret is the lemon juice. I surprised my husband by making this in November and he was in heaven. It was my first attempt at making Buttermilk Pie and it turned out fantastic! Use FULL fat ingredients (otherwise, why bother). I used a frozen pie crust which turned out great in this pie.
I added a tablespoon of grated lemon rind. Nice mild lemon flavor with creamy texture. Microwave filling for 2 minutes for faster cooking (40min) and less burning of crust.
I think less buttermilk and no nutmeg would be better. Following another suggestion, I microwaved the filling for several minutes before putting in the crust and baking. Had I not done so, it definitely would have burned the crust in the oven to get it to set. However, the texture was lumpy and not smooth as a result. Not a do-over.
I love the custard quality of it and the flavor is the best.
great pie! only way I could have made it better was if I used homemade crust!! I did reduce the sugar but the pie was on point!
We are always searching for recipes sweetened with honey, and I modified this one to use honey. I replaced sugar with 1 cup honey and reduced buttermilk to 3/4 cup. I baked at 325 degrees for about 50 - 55 min. It was wonderful!
WAY WAY TOO SWEET.
Good recipe, thanks for sharing it with us. I needed to use up some buttermilk (why don't they sell it in pints?) and this did the trick. Even if the recipe was bad (which is wasn't) I would love it...who doesn't like Buttermilk Pie?
I never had buttermilk pie before. I made this just to use up leftover buttermilk. It was yummy! Will make again! So easy too. I did cut down sugar to only 1 cup. I didn't add nutmeg, but instead added a little lemon zest. (I love lemon). Next time I will make sure to use a deep dish crust. Since there was too much filling, I poured some into a ramekin. (That was fine, but resulted in the actual pie with crust to have less custard and it certainly could have used it)
I thought it was great!!!! I have used my Grammy Ruth's recipe for YEARS... and this was right there in the goodness and tastiness of it!!!!
Loved this. I had buttermilk that was given to me so I decided to search or something to use it with. I decided upon this pie. It was VERY good. I have never even had Buttermilk pie previously but loved it. I took the pie into work and everyone liked it! It was gone in a flash. I did add a teaspoon of cinnamon and cut the sugar to 1 1/4 cup, it was perfect. The only issue I had was the crust getting dark too fast. I will make this again
This was my first try making a buttermilk pie and I have not heard of one before either but since I had a whole lot of buttermilk left in the fridge, which I didn't want to throw out, I thought I give it a try! My husband loved it, for me it was too sweet. So between okay for me and "love it" from my husband it deserves 4 stars. As somebody else suggested, I precooked it in the microwave for a couple minutes and baked it for 60 minutes, yet it was not fully done. Thanks for the recipe, the lemon flavor came out nice and the nutmeg blended in well also.
I made 2 pies and it was wonderful my only problem was it was kinda sweet so I am making some today and Im going to try and dial back the sugar.
This was hard to rate because in some ways I liked it and in some ways I didn't. I think it's a good start but next time I would use much less sugar. Too sweet for my taste. I also think I am going to leave out the lemon and use cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Just my personal taste. Although I like lemon I think it made it too tart but maybe that was the buttermilk. I've never had buttermilk Pie before so that might be how it's supposed to taste.
OK, well this was interesting. I read a LOT of the reviews and although I did add less sugar, I pre-baked the crust for a few minutes and baked the pie at 400F for 15 min. and then 350F for about 40 minutes. The texture was not as creamy as I would have thought. I had never made a pie like this before or tasted one. I think the family was being kind but didn't really like it. It took a long time to finish eating it!
This pie was very easy to make and was very tasty. Just follow the recipe. Prep time was about 5 minutes. Tips: eggs should be room temp. The recipe made too much filling for a standard pie shell, next time I'll try a deep pie pan.
This Recipe is fabulous! Buttermilk pie is my dad's favorite but i didn't have a Recipe for it. I used this and made him a pie all to himself this Christmas:)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections