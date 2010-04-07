I have been thinking about buttermilk pie for years and before I had a computer, I didn't have the recipe. My aunt, who has since passed away, used to make this pie every year at Christmas and it was so special. She was from Alabama and the lady could cook! Some people would never even taste the pie if you told them it had buttermilk in it. I followed the recipe almost to the "T", but I omitted the lemon juice and added an extra little bit more of vanilla. I also added 1/2 teaspoon salt and about a teaspoon of nutmeg. Before I poured the mixture into my store bought deep dish pie crust I dusted the crust with a tablespoon of flour and sprinkled the top with a tablespoon, also mixed with about 1/4 teasspoon nutmeg. I read that somewhere and don't ask me what it does.:-) Now when my niece and nephews eat it Christmas I want to see their faces when I tell them they just had buttermilk. Delicious pie, girl. Thanks for sharing.