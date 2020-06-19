Sidecar

I always think of the sidecar as a brandy margarita, except that it is made with fresh lemon juice.

By squawk93

5 mins
5 mins
1
1 sidecar
Ingredients

Directions

  Fill a cocktail shaker 3/4 full with ice cubes. Pour in lemon juice, Cointreau, and brandy. Cover and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until the outside of the shaker becomes cold and frosty. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a wedge of lemon.

135 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1.3mg.
