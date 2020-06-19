Sidecar
I always think of the sidecar as a brandy margarita, except that it is made with fresh lemon juice.
I absolutely love Sidecars - they are best when served with a sugar-rim!
Wonderful recipe! If you like a sweeter drink, then add a packet of Splenda before shaking.
I use lime juice for the lemon juice and make that 1-1/2 oz of brandy. Otherwise this is a classic without the simple syrup. A plus for low cal
oh!.... these are top notch!.... very tasty I didn't change a thing in the recipe
very tangy - goes great with spicy foods
Absolutely my favorite cocktail of all time! Dip the rim of your glass in sugar for a nice finishing touch.
Love this cocktail. Jimmy's Harborside, Boston makes the BEST.
Delicious!
delicious and dangerous! We had to have a second one, because the first was soo good!
WoW!!!
Delicious! I never had one before and I loved it.
This was delicious! We are having a Gatsby themed party and wanted period cocktails & food. This is a winner!
Very good recipe. Sugar the rim would make it 5 stars!
Super refreshing
Very refreshing
dangerously delicious! I served this at a party and my girlfriends and I loved it! Boy, do these ever go down smoothly! I didn't think to tell them that there was quite a bit of brandy in the drinks and although they were very happy at the party, they told me they were not feeling so happy the next morning.
Yummy. Hubby made this tonight. Very good!
I love it! Nice change from whiskey coke :) when I'm not feeling so lazy I will try the sugar rim.
