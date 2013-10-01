Apple Butter Spice Cake

I made this with everything the same except I used wheat bran, because I couldn't find wheat germ in the store. I cooked it for about 35 minutes and it turned out well. Still cakey, but also moist. I had a hard time layering and it seemed like it was even when I did it, but it came out that the middle topping layer was pretty low in the cake. It didn't really make a difference to me, but it was difficult to layer without feeling like I was moving all the topping layer around. I also only used about 3/4 of the topping because it felt like a lot, but probably would have been fine to have it a little more "crumby" in the middle. Ate this warm with vanilla ice cream and oh my goodness...