Apple Butter Spice Cake

4.7
177 Ratings
  • 5 138
  • 4 30
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a very good and moist cake recipe I received from my grandmother years ago. It makes a nice addition to any dinner table.

Recipe by shirley

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:
Cake:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Prepare the topping by mixing together the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chopped pecans.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy; add eggs one at a time, thoroughly beating each egg into the butter mixture before adding the next. Add apple butter, vanilla, and wheat germ or bran cereal. Add sifted dry ingredients alternately with sour cream; mix well after each addition.

  • Pour half the batter into the prepared pan; sprinkle with half of the topping. Pour remaining batter into pan and top with the rest of the topping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 335.8mg. Full Nutrition
