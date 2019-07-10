Classic Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sours are one of my favorite drinks. (Of course, I've met few drinks that aren't my favorites.) Finding myself with only a bottle of Seagrams 7 and no palatable mixers and too lazy to go to the liquor store for the vodka and/or wine I really wanted, I tried this recipe. I found it way too sour and added A LOT more simple syrup, some cherry juice along with the cherries and a little splash of orange juice since I didn't have any fresh oranges. I like a slice of orange in my whiskey sours. Then it tasted real gooooooood. Poured it in a big ol' wine goblet along with the ice and drank it all myself. Lucky me! hiccup. . . Granted it would probably be better (or stronger) with a real whiskey, but I thought the whiskey amount was just about right for my three-drink maximum goblet. Next time, less lemon juice, more sugar syrup, orange and lots of cherries. Drink up and go home.