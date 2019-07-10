Classic Whiskey Sour

If it's not made from scratch, it ain't a Whiskey Sour. For a cleaner, classier looking drink, strain the lemon juice to remove seeds and pulp.

By JEESH999

5 mins
5 mins
3
3 servings
  • Combine the simple syrup, lemon juice and whiskey in a shaker. Fill with ice. Cover and shake for about 30 seconds, until the shaker is frosty. Strain into martini glasses and garnish with a maraschino cherry. This can also be served in tumblers full of ice.

145 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
