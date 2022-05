Classic Whiskey Sour

This is not a good recipe at all. First, the proportions are off. There is too much whiskey. The drink is far too potent. At the same time, there is too much lemon. And not enough sugar. The result is that the drink tastes like you are drinking whiskey sour concentrate. I made enough for 20 drinks and had to add more sugar, and water and a can of lemon soda (I used Pelligrino limonata), then it was fine, but who likes to stand there mixing like a chemist when a dozen people are clamoring for booze. The interesting thing is that the recipe sites using these ingredients (whiskey, lemon juice and simple sugar) all use different proportions. Whatever the correct proportions are, it ain't this one!