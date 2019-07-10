Classic Whiskey Sour
If it's not made from scratch, it ain't a Whiskey Sour. For a cleaner, classier looking drink, strain the lemon juice to remove seeds and pulp.
pretty stiff drink. not for the faint of heart. Used Makers for whiskey. Needs to be sweetened for true drinkability, so include the cherries and consider a larger ratio of lemon juice to whiskey.Read More
Explosion of taste. I made it with Makers Mark and the lemon juice trumped the whiskey. If you like lemon juice you'll probably like this drink.Read More
pretty stiff drink. not for the faint of heart. Used Makers for whiskey. Needs to be sweetened for true drinkability, so include the cherries and consider a larger ratio of lemon juice to whiskey.
Dude, that is a whiskey drinkers whiskey sour. For those hardcore whiskey drinkers who are thinking along the lines of "a real whiskey drinker wouldn't add the mix, ice, etc". Fair enough. I like mine neat also but let's be honest: the ice and lemon tang really does go well on a hot afternoon! I gave this recipe a go with my rye whiskey fave, Forty Creek. The 5 oz did seem high for a recipe. It's more than double of any others I surfed up. But you know what? It's superb. I think you'd want to cut 'er down to two or three for those that don't like the booze to take center stage. I'm gonna hang with this one on hot summer days. Cheers.
I used some lime simple syrup I had leftover from another recipe. My husband, who's a big whiskey drinker, loved it.
Been drinking sours for betterthan30 years...Great receipe
Nice taste, but very strong. Cut it with some Sprite and it was perfect!
Yeow! These are strong. Mama likes.
A nice strong drink. One of the better sours I've had. I decided to use Bushmills given the volume of alcohol vs. the mixers. It's great tasting and very smooth. PS. Ix-nay on the Martini Glass-ay. Go for the tumbler w/ ice.
Sprite? Makers? Bushmills? Get real! A PROPER whiskey sour should be made real American bourbon. Maker's Mark is not a real bourbon because it is made with corn/wheat instead of the corn/barley/rye of a proper bourbon mash bill. Thus it lacks the rye "bite" that makes bourbon worth drinking. I call it whiskey with training wheels for those who have not learned to drink real whiskey. Bushmills and Gentleman Jack are not bourbons at all. Yes a whiskey sour is a strong drink, and those who are not up to it should drink something else rather than dilute it with (yech!) Sprite. I use Wild Turkey 101 or Wild Turkey Rye, and find this recipe perfect.
Great recipe! This is my favorite drink. I like to use Gentleman Jack, and like mine strong. This recipe, as is, was a little strong for my guests so I added another ounce of juice and a 1/2 ounce more of simple syrup & they loved it.
this is a drink i love and this is a great recipe. i do like to make a little tweak to it however, by adding a dash of blood orange bitters and substituting a wedge of orange for the cherries. i also use rye whiskey for it's mellowness
I modified it 1:2:4 and it was PERFECT!
OK, ya'll..........this recipe will kick your booty! My changes were as follows: substituted the simple syrup for Rose's Sweetented Lime Juice and had to add 3 pkgs. of Splenda to make it palatable. Otherwise I used the recipe as written. Woohoo, good stuff Mainard!!! Will definitely do this one again.
Did not change a thing. Delicious.
I've been using a similar recipe for years - but I do equal parts syrup and I add the cherries and a slice of orange to the mix while blending.
Just made my first whiskey sour i am done with bars almost perfect little to sweet.
This is great. We tried it with lime juice too (ran out of lemons) and that was very good too. Personally, I liked it with a little more syrup than called for. I am so happy I don't have to rely on those sour mixes (yuck!) anymore!
This is my offical tailgate beverage of the 2009 GT Yellowjacket season. I make a few pitchers with Makers and people love them.
Hadn't had a Whiskey Sour in YEARS! But found this recipe and really liked it. No mixes, just straight sweet/sour and whiskey! It's the real deal!
This is the classic whiskey sour recipe, and it's good. If you like this one, try decreasing the simple syrup and adding cointreau to taste. Nummmy (and not for the faint at heart). Even better with a sugared rim.
Note, this recipe is for THREE drinks. For one use 3 oz whiskey, 1 oz lemon juice, .5 oz syrup (or more to taste. I usually put a little of the cherry juice in as well. A true classic cocktail and easy to make. I prefer the Manhattan to the sour, but to each his or her own. Cheers!
This is not a good recipe at all. First, the proportions are off. There is too much whiskey. The drink is far too potent. At the same time, there is too much lemon. And not enough sugar. The result is that the drink tastes like you are drinking whiskey sour concentrate. I made enough for 20 drinks and had to add more sugar, and water and a can of lemon soda (I used Pelligrino limonata), then it was fine, but who likes to stand there mixing like a chemist when a dozen people are clamoring for booze. The interesting thing is that the recipe sites using these ingredients (whiskey, lemon juice and simple sugar) all use different proportions. Whatever the correct proportions are, it ain't this one!
Go big or go home! Great recipe; not a bourbon drinker, so I make these with Canadian Club. Perfect. Too strong and/or too sour? Add 1/2 to 1 ounce of orange juice. And you don't get all the chemicals in those sour mixes. My favorite winter drink.
Use old grand-dad 100 proff for a kicker of a drink. But this is a oringal and great recipe.
Great Recipe - I had some extra lemons I needed to use up and my husband loves whiskey sours so I made them for cocktail time on Easter. Perfect recipe as is. Thanks ;-)
I made this with Jack Daniel's and lemons fresh off my brother in law's tree... it was fantastic. This was supposed to be three servings? Oops... I served it as two. I think I'm going to go make another round right now.
I made it with ReaLemon juice rather than juicing fresh lemons. Easy and excellent! It was the perfect feature cocktail for our 'sweet and sour' dinner party. Sip it, don't swig it- it's a stiff drink!
So I followed this recipe to a t and it came out a bit too sour for my taste but I slightly modified it. I went 2 oz of syrup and lemon juice with 4 oz of Jim Beam with 1 tsp of maraschino cherry juice and that was a winner for my party the other night. Great recipe for me to build off of. Try it !
love it. celebrating my dads passing 10 years. his favorite
Very good and a pleasure to drink.
I've been struggling to make a "from scratch" whiskey sour for a couple years, and have never been successful. FINALLY a whiskey sour that's good! It definitely is strong so beware. My husband doesn't like them so I made myself one as follows: 0.5oz simple syrup/1oz lemon juice/2oz whiskey and put it in a tumbler with ice. Yum.
Made for the first time and Husband loved it. I cut down the whiskey to 4 ounces and skipped cherries.
Loved it! Made one minor change, added another half ounce of simple syrup.
It was wonderful. Will definitely make again.
I've made this drink three times now. It's wonderful each and every time. I do add a little water over the drink. Love it?? Also good for a sore throat;)
Whiskey Sours are one of my favorite drinks. (Of course, I've met few drinks that aren't my favorites.) Finding myself with only a bottle of Seagrams 7 and no palatable mixers and too lazy to go to the liquor store for the vodka and/or wine I really wanted, I tried this recipe. I found it way too sour and added A LOT more simple syrup, some cherry juice along with the cherries and a little splash of orange juice since I didn't have any fresh oranges. I like a slice of orange in my whiskey sours. Then it tasted real gooooooood. Poured it in a big ol' wine goblet along with the ice and drank it all myself. Lucky me! hiccup. . . Granted it would probably be better (or stronger) with a real whiskey, but I thought the whiskey amount was just about right for my three-drink maximum goblet. Next time, less lemon juice, more sugar syrup, orange and lots of cherries. Drink up and go home.
This is really a nice Whiskey Sour. Pleasant to drink, and very easy to make. I did find for my taste preference, I wanted more 'sour' to this, so I'd probably add another ounce of lemon juice next time. Overall a great drink though! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This is a perfect recipe for whiskey sours. It matches the recipe given to me by the ONLY bartender in my city I allow to make them for me (this was after having very terrible versions of what people called whiskey sours). The bartender uses W.L. Weller as the choice of whiskey. A very delicious drink... when made right.
I have made it with both lemon and lime (probably called something else!) and it was wonderful.
