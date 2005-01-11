Pumpkin Toffee Cream Pie
This no-bake pie is rich, creamy, and sets up in about 1 hour. This makes quite a bit of filling, so you can make it in a 10-inch pie crust, or spoon the leftover in individual serving cups.
I made a few changes...regular rather than sugar free pudding...instead of the pumpkin pie spice, I used 1-1/2t. cinnamon, 1 t. nutmeg, 1 t. ginger, 1/4 c. light brown sugar. (There had been a review that it wasn't spicy enough, but this helped). I also followed another reviewer's advice and used cashews in place of the pecans. It was a huge hit!Read More
This is really about a 3 1/2 star. The only thing I would do different is add spice to the pumpkin filling. It's lacking! I like the traditional pumpkin pie that is much more flavorful. Now it's time to experiment until the pumpkin has some kick!Read More
This was pretty good, especially for a lower sugar recipe. It had a little bit of a bitter taste, but I'm not convinced it was because of the recipe. (Maybe due to a bad package of pudding?) I chose this recipe because I was craving pumpkin and had all the ingredients on hand. I might make it again for a quick, reduced-sugar dessert. I agree with the first review - about 3 1/2 stars. So I'm making mine 4 stars to balance us out! (And no, I do not even know that person! How funny our names are so similiar!)
I made a few changes to the recipe but the basics were still there. I used: Regular instant pudding instead of sugar-free, canned pumpkin for the pureed, cashews for the pecans and extra cool whip. This dessert is a hit!!!!
Looked really pretty with the toppings as instructed, and pretty easy to throw together. I did the modifications suggested to pump up the spice flavor, but it was still lacking something "special". The pumpkin flavor really dominated; I didn't taste the butterscotch.
I will definitely make it again, the toffee chips & pecans add a nice crunch to the pie. I did make some changes, I used 2/3 cup of 1% milk instead of the milk powder and water. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I did 1/2 teasp. of cloves & 1/2 teasp. cinnamon. Forgot to take a picture but this is a delicious pie!
I make this pie but with a few modifications. I make a baked gingersnap crust...8 oz gingersnaps, 1/4 c brown sugar and 1/4 c butter. Combine in food processor. Bake for 10 min at 350 F. I use Instant butterscotch pudding mix but not the sugar free. I top it with equal amounts of toffee bits and Maple brown sugar glazed pecan pieces. My friends think it's a winner and have asked for the recipe for Thanksgiving dessert. When I first read the recipe I didn't think I would like pumpkin and butterscotch, but it's really a great combination. The gingersnap crust makes it really special.
