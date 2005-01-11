Pumpkin Toffee Cream Pie

4.2
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This no-bake pie is rich, creamy, and sets up in about 1 hour. This makes quite a bit of filling, so you can make it in a 10-inch pie crust, or spoon the leftover in individual serving cups.

Recipe by C Tallent

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, dry pudding mix, dry milk powder and water. Blend in 1/4 cup whipped topping and pumpkin pie spice.

    Advertisement

  • Pour filling into pie crust, top with remaining whipped topping, sprinkle with pecans and toffee chips. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 391.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022