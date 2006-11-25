Vegetarian Gravy

I have been looking for a good vegan gravy recipe, and I'm thrilled to have found this! I made a few changes based on my preferences and what I had on hand. First, I did not want chunky gravy, so I substituted 1 tsp onion powder and 1/4 tsp garlic powder for the fresh onion and garlic. Instead of using prepared vegetable broth, I diluted 2 rounded tsp of "Better Than Bouillon" vegetable base in 2 cups water. I discovered I was out of sage, so substituted savory. I also used half the amount of salt called for. The gravy quickly became too thick during cooking (I started with less oil than called for because I was not going to saute onion and garlic), so I added an additional cup of the water and veg base mixture and that worked out just fine. The gravy was rather salty when I tasted it by itself, but it was fine once we put it on our food. Next time I will further reduce the salt. With the ease of preparation, use of items I typically have on hand, and the authentic gravy taste, this vegan gravy was a very pleasant surprise! I am a BIG fan of gravy, so I will definitely be making this many times in the future. Thank you for posting a real winner of a recipe!