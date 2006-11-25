Vegetarian Gravy

454 Ratings
  • 5 338
  • 4 79
  • 3 13
  • 2 12
  • 1 12

This is a delicious vegetarian gravy!

By Tali

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour, nutritional yeast, and soy sauce to form a smooth paste. Gradually whisk in the broth. Season with sage, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until thickened.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 11.2g; sodium 381.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022