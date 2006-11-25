Vegetarian Gravy
This is a delicious vegetarian gravy!
This was a big hit on Thanksgiving. It went perfectly with a Tofurky. I was in a rush and did not read the reviews, so mine came out way too thick. I just added more spices and water until the consistency seemed right to me. Next time I’ll cut back on the oil and flour. The trick to a perfect gravy is to always have equal amounts of fat (oil or butter) and flour so be sure to cut both equally. I also allowed the flour to brown a little before adding the vegetable stock. I think that really adds to the flavor. I would say that the nutritional yeast is not necessary, but it helps a lot. For those who don't know, for some reason nutritional yeast + soy sauce = total goodness. You see that combination in a lot of vegetarian recipes. This will definitely be in my recipe box permanently with some doctoring. I think this recipe would adapt well, like using mushroom broth instead of vegetable. I’ll definitely try it again. Thanks.Read More
Sorry, but I really didn't care for this. I did not have the nutritional yeast, so I don't know if that would have made it better. Since many other reviewers mentioned that this gravy was thick I cut the oil and flour in half. That made the amounts in line with other gravy recipes. Definitely cut these two ingredients or you will have a very, very thick gravy. I think it was the soy sauce that I did not care for. Next time I try this I am going to eliminate the soy sauce and try some other spices, like poultry seasoning. I think it can be worked into something I like, but not as is. Sorry.Read More
I'm not a vegetarian, but it had gotten down to the end of the month, and we didn't have any sausages for my standard sausage gravy. As a matter-of-fact, we didn't have a lot of things, so I had to make quite a few substitutions. Olive oil for the generic vegetable oil, no nutritional yeast, ordinary soy sauce, portabello mushroom broth for vegetable broth, no salt, and parsley, rather than sage. The result was extremely good, and I was pleasantly surprised. This is the sort of thing you can pull off without much effort, and I'll definitely make it again.
i can't believe how good this gravy is. last year i bought vegetarian mushroom gravy for thanksgiving and it was awful so this year i looked for a good recipe but this exceeded all of my expectations. i used half the oil because of other user comments and omitted the salt and added about 3/4 cup water because it was thick but it's the best.
I made this gravy for Thanksgiving because I wanted a recipe that didn't require turkey drippings. It had a very good flavor, but after it sat on the table for about 10 minutes, that 1/2 cup of oil all started to pool up at the surface. I wanted to go stir the gravy every five minutes to make sure no one noticed. I think this is a good, sound gravy recipe and is probably an outstanding alternative if you're a vegetarian, but if you're not, take my advice: substitute the 1/2 cup of oil with the same amount of butter, and if you prefer, use chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. It will taste - and look - a lot better.
This is a delicious and tangy vegetarian gravy. My mom and I have searched for years for a gravy that could stand up to the fat & meat based fare at Thanksgiving and this recipe definitely does it. Even the meat eaters at the table were impressed and asked for seconds! I added about 2/3 c. mushrooms, which I cooked with onions and garlic (this means that it needed to cook for several extra minutes to cook off some of the water released from the mushrooms). Wonderful gravy--most definitely a part of my permanent file.
It's hard to find vegetarian recipes that impress my non-veggie friends, but this is one that did! I did cut the oil down to 1 tbsp, without effecting the great flavour. Yum!
This gravy is absolutely amazing. I plan on serving it for Christmas instead of the traditional turkey gravy. It was a little thick so I added some water. I probably should have added more vegetable broth which is what I will be doing next time. It has such a hearty taste...simply wonderful! You will not be disappointed. I can't wait to see my mother in law's reaction because she's the type that can't believe you can make traditional gravy without having to use the fat drippings, etc...!!!!!
This recipe was delicious! I used a half of an onion instead of a 1/3 cup, and added rosemary in place of the sage. I also omitted the salt and pepper because it tasted perfectly salty after combining everything else. I used Shari's organic vegetable broth, too. Can't wait to taste it again!
WoW! I was looking for a good gravy for my tofurky because i hate the gravy it comes with and WOW, this is amazingly great! I actually had something today that i havent had since becoming a vegan........biscuits and gravy! And they were DeLiCioUs!!!!! Thank you for the GREAT recipe.
Made this for vegetarien friend for thanksgiving. Looked like gravy and tasted like gravy. I was very pleased with how it turned out!
Very, very nice and easy. I wanted to have a veggie gravy for the sole vegetarian at Thanksgiving. Alterations: definitely change the oil to olive oil and reduce to NO more than 1/4 cup - match the flour amount to the oil amount you use; added 1 cup of finely chopped musrooms to the onions & garlic; reduced the soy to 2 tablespoons (that was enough to get the salty taste without it becoming too soy-y); definintely increase the broth to your desired thickness - I doubled it; eliminated the added salt; substituted poultry seasoning for the sage. I didn't find Nutritional Yeast at my local health food store - they didn't know what it was and suggested brewer's yeast, but research says these are not the same. I was able to locate the right stuff at Fred Meyer (Northwest area store) in the bulk food section.
I was attempting to make gravy tonight.... well needless to say it was bland bec all I did was put butter, flour and broth together.. I looked at this recipe and I added in some garlic powder, onion powder and the soy sauce and it was awesome!!! This saved me!!!! Yum!!!!!!!
With a few variations, this is indeed a five star recipe. I have made it three years in a row for my vegetarian sis-in-law. The first year, I followed the recipe as written and found it WAY too garlicky. Since then, I've reduced the garlic to two nice-sized cloves and it's just perfect. When this recipe was originally published, it called for 1/4 cup of light soy, not four teaspoons. I still make it with that amount and find that no additional salt is needed. In addition, this recipe is for a very, very thick gravy, so I usually add about another cup of vegetable broth to get the consistency I like. I'm a meat eater and I absolutely adore this recipe – I'd recommend it to anyone!
This is easily the best gravy I have ever had. The flavor and consistancy are perfect, however I did add maybe 1/4 cup water to thin it a bit. No more "brown gravy" packs for us. I made it for Thanksgiving and will make it again for my carnivorous family for Christmas. They all love our "veggie" food once they try it. Yes there is life after meat...
The first time I made this I had to add 3 more cups of broth because it was too thick. The second time I made this I cut the vegetable oil in half and made up for it with butter. Again I had to add 3 more cups of broth but both times it came out very tasty. I made this for my vegetarian wife but the whole family enjoyed it. I would imagine it will be our "go-to" gravy recipe from now on. Oh, and make sure you add the nutritional yeast. It really makes the flavor perfect. It was hard to find in my area but they carry it in bulk at Whole Foods.
Wonderful! I added fresh chopped sage and used it as a vegetable pot pie filling. Thanks!
This gravy was delicious! I was so surprised at the use of soy sauce but it really worked. I improvised a bit by using mushroom broth instead of vegetable, and ended up adding about a cup of white wine to thin, and the results were wonderful.
This gravy is very good and easy to make. I decided to half the amount of salt added because soy sauce is salty in itself. Next time I probably won't use any salt. It was very good with Tofu Turkey and I also enjoyed it on mashed potatoes.
Delicious! I don't like gravy, but my boyfriend asked if I could try making a vegan gravy for a treat...and he loved it! We served it up in what we call a "Diner Stack:" a vegan sourdough biscuit on top of hash browned potatoes, all smothered with the gravy with vegan sausage stirred in. He LOVED it!!! A few changes I made though: I didn't have sage so I used thyme and I reduced the oil to a little less than 1/4 c. replacing the remaining volume with water or unsweetened soymilk. I will definitely be making this again. VERY simple....
It tastes like real chicken stock, my boyfriend didn't even know until he saw me eating it, I'm a vegetarian, then he realized.
I read all of the reviews and followed much of the advice instead of following the original recipe which I believe would have been quite thick and salty. Hence - the 3 star rating. I used 1/4 butter & 1/4 cup flour; minced the onion and 2 cloves of garlic and sauteed them with 2 minced button mushrooms; Found the ~4 tsp of nutrional yeast at a natural food store in bulk for 20 cents; Used only 2 T of soy sauce; omitted the salt - used fresh sage, lemon pepper and cayenne to taste; used 2 1/2 cups of veggie broth; It was fantastic! My carnivore husband really liked it too!
Found this recipe forever ago and have been making it for years. I use butter instead of oil and as I make this to go with mashed potatoes I use the potato water in place of broth. I used to make without yeast, but bought it once, and now buy it regularly to add to my veg recipes. Amazing taste. Maybe it's b/c I hadn't eaten gravy in years before I found this, but I swear it's better than any gravy I've had.
Oh, my. So good. I used fresh sage (a couple of tablespoons) and added fresh parsley (3-4 tablespoons) and chopped my onions really fine. I used Better Than Bullion to make the veg broth. I also made this gluten-free by using sweet rice flour. I guess that has more thickening power than flour because I ended up having to add another cup or cup and a half of water to thin it back to the right consistency. I did not have the problem some people had with the oil separating, though. My non-veg, gluten-eating sister preferred this to her turkey gravy at Thanksgiving. I will definitely be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
I agree with the other reviews that it is a bit salty, but so was my mom's meat gravy (from what I remember from when I was eating meat). I was very excited to find something I can use on mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, rice, etc. variations: I don't have any nutritional yeast, so I left it out. It worked fine and was very tasty without it.
Wonderful! I make just enough for one. it comes out perfectly. (1/4 of the recipe)
Great gravy! I had to add a little more vegetable broth than the recipe stated because it was a little thick but I think the thickness is more of a personal thing than anything. Very Very good!!!!!
This gravy is so, so, so good. The only things I do differently to the recipe are; more broth (can be a little lumpy without extra broth), more salt (because of more broth) and no yeast. This gravy is mouthwatering... I often just have it with french bread!
Just used this for Thanksgiving. It was good but needed a lot of extra seasoning - I added poultry seasoning extra sage and rosemary. I used light soy sauce and it wasn't too salty for us. It just needed to be balanced with other flavors.
What a surprise! The gravy is good! But the recipe calls for much too much flour as it thickens the gravy into a heavy mush. Also, I had no nutritional yeast and it didn't seem to make any difference. I'd do this again using less than 1/4 cup of flour.
This is so yum! I made this to go with Christmas dinner and it turned out amazing! The non-vegetarians at the table didn't think it was a veg gravy and I even got asked for the recipe! I did sub butter instead of the oil and did not add the yeast. This will certainly curb my gravy cravings! Could almost pass as a beef gravy! I think next time I might try to add some sautéed mushrooms to it - I think it would be a nice addition. Or maybe use it as a base for a vegetarian stew. This will be a staple around here now :)
This gravy is incredible!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!! My meat-loving dad liked it as much as his own famous gravy- a pretty good indication of how amazing this is! :)
This is the BEST gravy ever!! I highly recomend that you try this!
OMG!!! I cannot believe how good this gravy is!!! Next time I will reduce the soy sauce by 1 TBL and omit the salt...This is phenomenal!!! Thank you for submitting!!
This gravy was fantastic, I made it with Tofurkey for Thanksgiving, and it was a hit with everyone including the meat lovers!
I have been looking for a good vegan gravy recipe, and I'm thrilled to have found this! I made a few changes based on my preferences and what I had on hand. First, I did not want chunky gravy, so I substituted 1 tsp onion powder and 1/4 tsp garlic powder for the fresh onion and garlic. Instead of using prepared vegetable broth, I diluted 2 rounded tsp of "Better Than Bouillon" vegetable base in 2 cups water. I discovered I was out of sage, so substituted savory. I also used half the amount of salt called for. The gravy quickly became too thick during cooking (I started with less oil than called for because I was not going to saute onion and garlic), so I added an additional cup of the water and veg base mixture and that worked out just fine. The gravy was rather salty when I tasted it by itself, but it was fine once we put it on our food. Next time I will further reduce the salt. With the ease of preparation, use of items I typically have on hand, and the authentic gravy taste, this vegan gravy was a very pleasant surprise! I am a BIG fan of gravy, so I will definitely be making this many times in the future. Thank you for posting a real winner of a recipe!
The BEST gravy I have ever had, vegan or otherwise.
This is the first veg gravy I've had that actually tastes good! Even my meat-eater husband liked it!
What a GREAT recipe! It's tastier than any gravy I ever tried before. Sage gives it nice meaty flavor and gravy turns out nice golden color. It will be my gravy recipe from now on. The only thing I'm going to change is the amount of oil, I'll cut it by half (it was a bit too rich for my taste). Delicious gravy!
A very, very good vegan gravy: rich and full-bodied.
I made this to go with veggie-meatloaf (seitan) and mashed potatoes. I substituted fake chicken broth (made from Whole Foods fake chicken bouillon cubes). I didn't have sage, so I just put in some all purpose seasoning. Tasted great! Note: this turned out much thicker than other gravy recipes I've used in the past -- this is not necessarily a bad thing but may be useful to know.
My family insists on this gravy every Thanksgiving ---and we aren't even vegetarians!
I found this to be way too salty, do not add salt because of the saltyness of the other ingredients. I also substituted vegetable oil with olive oil. Very yummy!
This is a delicious gravy that we used as a sauce over egg noodles, addictive!! I did use one giant garlic instead of the 4 regular and 4 leaves of fresh sage instead of the dried. This is definitely one of my favorites!
Very flavorful and rich. I made it for thanksgiving and it was completely consumed despite the fact that I was the only vegetarian and there was meat based gravy available.
This gravy had a very weird taste. The soy sauce was overpowering. I will not make this again.
This gravy is RIDICULOUSLY good. I've been a vegetarian for years, and always felt a little jealous on Thanksgiving as everyone slopped gravy on their mashed potatoes. No more deprivation-- this gravy is fantastic!
Wonderful! This has become my staple gravy. I just leave out the nutritional yeast because my husband does not care for the cheesy taste.
I love this gravy recipe! The only changes I made were to use 1/4 cup cornstarch instead of the flour to make it celiac friendly, and didn't add as much salt as asked for. Next time, I'll cook the onions a little bit before adding the garlic, since I ended up burning the garlic this time. Thanks for the great recipe!
Absolutely fantastic! I followed the recipe to the letter, except I cut back on the garlic just a bit & I used vegan chik'n bouillon + water for the vegetable broth. It was so easy & quick to make, and the results were just amazingly delicious. Vegans & meat-eaters alike LOVE this recipe! It doubles nicely, too.
This was really good. Probably the best gravy I've ever made. However, I left out the salt--with the soy sauce it was salty enough! Also, didn't use nutritional yeast (didn't have any), and used beef broth instead of vegetable broth (not a vegetarian). Will make again next year!
Excellent gravy. Like others had said it would have been too thick as is. I used less oil and then forgot to use less flour. I ended up adding about 1/2 cup of water. If I hadn't it would have been too salty. End result is delicious. If I need gravy this is my go-to recipe.
Really fantastic. Better than any turkey gravy I ever made back in my meat-eating days!
my favorite recipe for veg gravy that I've ever found... my non-vegetarian family loves this recipe more than the meat version my grandma makes!
I made this for my vegetarian brother at Thamksgiving and it was a hit with everyone. This gravy was more popular than our traditional gravy with all the family. This will be on our table every year from now on.
A great alternative for the vegetarians in my family. I'd cut back on the salt though.
this was the best gravy! I didn't have nutritional yeast, and I didn't have vegetable broth so I used chicken broth, but it was delicious, and no lumps! I made it for my dad, who is sick with chemo, and he thought it was wonderful! Next time I will make it vegetarian.
This gravy was awesome. Tastes even better then greasy meat gravy! It was thick so I added extra veggie broth. I had never heard of nutritional yeast before, but I easily found it at the bulk food store for pennies (literally). I think that is the secret ingredient that makes this gravy so good.
I had tried to make vegetarian gravy twice before this - once from scratch (a lot of effort for an ok gravy) and then another time from a packet (it never thickened). I decided that this recipe would be my final attempt at veggie gravy, before giving up. Wow! This is absolutely fantastic! Sooooo quick and easy to make! We had it with Quorn mince and it was just perfect. My boyfriend is not vegetarian and he really enjoyed it too. I left out the nutritional yeast (not really sure if this is any different to 'normal' yeast?) and the sage, as I didn't have any. I'd agree that it needs more of the broth, but other than that, this is absolutely spot-on. I'm so glad I gave veggie gravy a final try with this recipe!
Four stars as is, but five after some tweaks. Other reviewers said to use half the oil, and that's a good idea. I used vegetable bouillon instead of stock, and it's quite salty so I omitted the extra salt. I also chopped up what turned out to be a cup and a half (or so) of brown mushrooms, and used low sodium tamari instead of soy sauce. Tasty tasty!
This is a great alternative to turkey gravy. My son even loved it! Very tasty.
Excellent and easy.
Delicious! I didn't have the nutritional yeast but the soy sauce and veggie broth make a yummy flavor very similar to meat gravy. Even the meat eaters loved it
This is a great recipe of ingredients, but the proportions are way off. For starters, the combination of nutritional yeast and soy sauce (I actually prefer Tamari) is the vegetarian equivalent of meaty. So if you aren't going to use these two ingredients - don't bother with this recipe. Nutritional yeast is an expensive ingredient, so I can see why people will want to omit. Tip - check out Whole Food's bulk bin section. Here are some adjustments I made: 1) don't add any salt until the end. See if it even needs it at the end. 2) use fresh sage 3) cut the oil in half and add more if necessary 4) add flour slowly until you get the consistency you want, may not require full amount. 5) I added ALOT of nutritional yeast until I got a flavor I liked. Maybe 1/2 - 1 cup. 6) Use some butter instead of oil Again IMO, this recipe has great ingredients but terrible proportions. That being said, no one touched the meat gravy when I made this.
Good recipe, but not for me, I am a carnivore and I made it for my wife and her family who are vegetarians. I thought it was pretty good at first, aside from it being too thick, I forgot to reduce the oil and flour which I too would suggest. But the next day my brother-in-law decided that a can of Cream of Mushroom soup was a better choice and after trying that as well I would have to agree, that is great for me though! Next time its CofM soup for the Vegsters and I'll be making some real gravy for myself.
So amazingly good. Everyone who tasted it raved about it, and the meat eaters didn't realize it was vegetarian until I ate it, and even then, they were skeptical. Turned me on to nutritional yeast, which has become a staple in my pantry.
YUMMY!!! I cooked this gravy for an alternative to the normal turkey gravy on Thanksgiving. It was a hugh hit. Thanks!
It's gravy, baby. This gravy is off-the-charts good. Packed with so much flavor, Flava Flav would be jelly. This beats the socks off anyyy non-veg gravy.
Delicious! We have a meat eater, two vegetarians and a vegan in our household and everyone liked this gravy.I didn't add any salt and doubled amount of broth. I used the gravy for my vegan salisbury steak recipe I found on line Here's the link. It is super good. Just a note, I increased the amount of onion and garlic powder and just fried the patties in an oiled pan until it was browned. Then topped with the yummy gravy. http://www.veganmeat.com/rec/steak.html
I read a lot of the reviews before making this, and so when I give it 5 stars, it's more that I loved the modified version I came up with. I can guess if I followed it exactly, it would have come out like a gooey paste-like texture. Here are my mods: 2 tbsp Sunflower Oil, 1/3 cup flour, 2 1/2 cups of vegetarian stock, fresh Sage, chopped (kept stems for seasoning the stock), and a pinch of Oregano, Thyme, Marjoram, and Rosemary. I did not add the salt because the stock as well as soy sauce seemed like more than enough salt for me. I first brought the stock to a boil in a separate pan, and put the seasoning and sage stems in, then turned off the heat. I removed the sage stems before using the stock. Once I mixed everything and had a gentle boil and it was thickening, I used a hand blender to make it a smooth gravy (my preference). It turned out great! I have been leaning towards becoming vegan, and this was the closest thing I've had that reminded me of the sage sausage gravy my Mom would make for biscuits. Definitely going to be a staple in our home for holiday dishes.
I am a recent vegetarian and am a gourmet for meat gravies. This Thanksgiving I tried this recipe. It was the best gravy I've ever had, and I didn't even miss having turkey. This recipe is a great find and will become a staple in my menus!
What can I say except,"YUCK"!! Maybe I just didn't prepare it right. I cut down on the oil as suggested, and had to add more broth. What I came out with was a disaster. I looked like chuncky peanut butter and tasted awful.Plus the consistency was never quite right. I'm glad so many people enjoyed this recipe. Maybe I can try it again and hope to come out with a better result, as I am really desperate for a good vegan gravy.
With Thanksgiving being only days away I had to find a good vegetarian gravy to go with my "turkey". I came across this recipe and decided to test it out today. I didn't have any nutritional yeast or sage so I made it without them. I also substituted olive oil for the vegetable oil, left out the salt and added a little more vegetable broth to thin it out some. The outcome was pretty darn good. It is a very rich gravy with an almost mushroomy flavor. My husband agreed and said it is the best vegetarian gravy he has ever had. The only issue I had with it is that it turns into a thick, sticky glob when refrigerated and you will definitely need to add more vegetable broth when you reheat the leftovers.
Nutritional yeast is key to this recipe. If you don't have that, don't bother. I've made this recipe for the last 5 years and no one can believe it's a vegetarian gravy. Always a hit. I do like to blend it up before serving to make a smooth gravy though, and I only use about half the flour.
EXCELLENT recipe! After purchasing vegetarian gravy from Whole Foods every Thanksgiving, I decided to give it a try and make it myself. This recipe is both delicious and easy. I omitted the yeast and used two tablespoons of soy sauce. I also sauteed mushrooms. YUM!
We have been vegetarians for over 2 years now and this is my first time trying out a gravy--- this is by FAR the best gravy I have ever tasted--meat or otherwise--AMAZING. I suggest adding at least 1 more cup of water, though! I added 1/2 cup and it was still too thick, but delicious! I also added one pinch of rosemary. Other than that followed it to the tee. SO delicious. My husband and 3 year old also devoured it.
This is my go-to vegetarian gravy recipe... Changes that I’d make: use 3 Tbsp of soy sauce, 1/4 cup of flour, and no additional salt or the yeast, otherwise it’s super thick and salty. I also don’t add all of the flour at once. Instead, I sift the flour and add the broth as needed to avoid clumps.
This was easy to make. Even the meat-eaters raved that it tasted like "real" gravy;) I've already been instructed to bring it to Christmas dinner.
Wow! This gravy was amazing! No matter if you're a vegetarian or not this gravy is delicious!
Yummy! This turned out perfect, it was just fabulous. This is the gravy that I'll make again and again.
I made this recipe for my Permaculture class and everyone LOVED IT. I love it too. My friends who are too picky to try anything new took a little taste, and fell in love. I am not vegetarian, nor are most of the students who ate it (with biscuits) yet compliments abounded. It is an EASY gravy recipe to follow!! This is the first time I have made gravy and even I coudn't mess it up. I did follow other's advice and cut the vegetable oil and flour in half. There was no pooling of oil. I substituted "nutritional yeast" with a tb of cornstarch and added chopped onions. YUMMMMMYYY. A hearty, tasty gravy. Thank you for posting this recipe it wowed my students and peers.
I made this gravy for Thanksgiving. I doubled it, but used only 2 tablespoons of oil for sauteing the onions and garlic. It came out perfect and was so easy to make. Delicious.
I've never had much success with gravy until this recipe! It's a bit tricky, whisking out the lumps, but that's gravy. The flavour is superb, however! I've no idea what nutritional yeast is, so I left it out. I was uncertain about the soy sauce too, but it really does work. I have also tried this recipe adding the juice from my Thanksgiving turkey and it was wonderful.
you should bill this as the "drippings-free homemade gravy" too! it's wonderful for vegetarians, but it's staying in my recipe box cuz this is so hard to screw up, and you can make it without any roast turkey sitting around! I love this.
The best gravy I have ever had (vegan or meat-based)! We have been buying packages of vegetarian "chicken" or "beef" gravy...which i am always unsatisfied with. But this gravy is delicious and savory and full of flavor! We just had grilled portabello steaks with steamed vegetables and homemade mashed potatoes with this awesome gravy! Thanks so much, we will use it everytime we want gravy :) **sophie**
This recipe is awesome!!! I didn't use 1/2 cup of oil because I am the only one eating this, so I decreased the oil, flour and the veggie broth and added chopped fresh sage, only because I love it, and I used everything else and it was fantastic. Put in a bag of meatless meatballs and this is what I will be taking to Christmas dinner for me - the others can eat their turkey. Love, love, love it. Thank you for a very fantabulous recipe.
This gravy is incredible! You can find the Nutritional Yeast at Whole Foods and It really makes this gravy divine! I recommend you do use it. I made this gravy with my vegetarian Thanksgiving meal and everyone loved it and they are all meat eaters. I made a double recipe and we ate it all, we made another batch the next day! I added a couple cloves more of garlic and if i recommend a garlic press you want the garlic to almost melt into the gravy. The Key is to constantly stir! Keep extra broth on hand if you over cook it will get very thick but you can add more broth to get it the consistency you want it. it does start to separate when it sits too long so serve immediately!
I take this to an annual Thanksgiving party and people love it. I followed the receipe exactly and have always had great luck for the past 6 years.
Based on reviews, I only used 1/4 cup each of olive oil & flour and I reduced the soy sauce to 2 Tablespoons. I also added 1/2 cup of white wine just before adding in the broth, as well as some thyme. If the gravy is too thick, just thin it out with additional broth... I added an extra cup. The result was delicious! Best gravy I've ever made!
I added crumbled tofu (frozen, then thawed/pressed and crumbled up) to make a faux meaty gravy. Came out very well!
This recipe was a huge hit at the holiday dinner potluck I brought it to! Vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eaters alike were looking for things to dip into it and pour it onto by the end just to scoop more of it up. I added mushrooms (which I food processed), Italian herbs instead of sage, and Bragg's liquid aminos, a delicious healthy alternative to soy sauce, and no yeast. It was wonderful. I've promised my partner to make it again for our holiday dinner.
Delicious recipe! It was a huge hit with both my vegan and meat eating family members. I deviated from the recipe slightly and used potato water and bullion to make the broth with great results. I recommend using a little less soy sauce than the recipe suggests, but then I was using full soy, not light. Otherwise it was fabulous.
This is a mighty fine basic recipe for vegetarian gravy. I didn't have nutritional yeast on hand, so I left it out. The flavor was great anyway. I replaced half the oil with butter and did not have the oil pooling problem some of the other reviewers mention. Also, I will use half the amount of flour called for next time. Using the amount called for in the recipe left me with a gravy jello once the gravy cooled. I had to reheat it and whisk in an additional can of broth to thin it out enough to serve.
Does NOT taste like regular gravy! There is a definite note of the soy sauce. Ended up whipping up a quick veg. stock gravy.
I used rice flour and tamari instead of soy to make it gluten free. Delicious.
4 tbsp soy sauce is WAY too much, in my opinion. I used only 3 tbsp and it was still overpowering. overall, it's a great starting place for vegetarian gravy. next time I'll try 1-2 tbsp of soy sauce.
OOOooooooh, exactly what I wanted, tasted awesome! I didn't have the nutritional yeast so omitted that, plan on getting some though because it sounds good. Used thyme instead of sage.
My husband and I are both vegetarians and love this recipe. I serve it with tofurkey or over breaded tofu. This recipe keeps well in the freezer, as long as you divide it into several small containers.
