Armenian Shish Kabob

EXCELLENT Recipe! I'm half Armenian and this is good stuff! The only thing to add is just a pinch of white vinegar, it helps to take away the strong taste of the lamb. Other than that, this recipe is perfect
This was ok, I was hoping for somthing great. My hubby is half armenian & I made this to surprise him. The lamb was pretty good, but we were both hoping for it to be a little more saucey. It didn't have a whole lot of flavor. Not sure if I will make it again, but if I do...I will definatley have to spice it up a bit. Too plain for our taste.
Great dish!! Very easy to make and delicious!! The meat comes out tasting wonderful and very tender - even after my husband cooked it just a tad too long! Will definitely make again!
I was using beef so we liked this recipe very much. Normally when we cook lamb we use greek marinades which have a heavy flavor of lemon and seasonings. This was lighter and did not overpower the beef. I did not follow the instructions on how to cook the kabobs though - did it my usual way. Thanks submitter.
As a fellow "Armo" it was wonderful to see this recipe here!:) I made a few adjustments use red wine instead of white and lots of fresh parsley instead of the dried herbs and marinade this all with onions overnight! THE BEST!
These were so good. I plan on making them for my family when I go home to visit. Thanks!!!
This is really good! Made exactly as stated except used beef. It turned out totally tender! It was just a round steak chunk too. Thanks for sharing! Served with armenian pilaf and placed skewer on two warm tortilla shells to pull off of skewer and wrap.
Very good recipe tried and true to the cooks word.
Amazing I used my BlueStar oven... Which seared the meat perfectly. No need to BBQ! This meat rivals THe Shish Kabob places that are no longer in Manhattan. The one down the block from Katz. This meat was amazing I found (finally) Cubed Lamb without bones for stew. All I need now is to tweak my Tahini sauce. DO make this you won't be disappointed. (I just did lamb and onions.)