Armenian Shish Kabob

Rating: 4 stars EXCELLENT Recipe! I'm half Armenian and this is good stuff! The only thing to add is just a pinch of white vinegar, it helps to take away the strong taste of the lamb. Other than that, this recipe is perfect Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars This was ok, I was hoping for somthing great. My hubby is half armenian & I made this to surprise him. The lamb was pretty good, but we were both hoping for it to be a little more saucey. It didn't have a whole lot of flavor. Not sure if I will make it again, but if I do...I will definatley have to spice it up a bit. Too plain for our taste. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Great dish!! Very easy to make and delicious!! The meat comes out tasting wonderful and very tender - even after my husband cooked it just a tad too long! Will definitely make again! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I was using beef so we liked this recipe very much. Normally when we cook lamb we use greek marinades which have a heavy flavor of lemon and seasonings. This was lighter and did not overpower the beef. I did not follow the instructions on how to cook the kabobs though - did it my usual way. Thanks submitter. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars As a fellow "Armo" it was wonderful to see this recipe here!:) I made a few adjustments use red wine instead of white and lots of fresh parsley instead of the dried herbs and marinade this all with onions overnight! THE BEST! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars These were so good. I plan on making them for my family when I go home to visit. Thanks!!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is really good! Made exactly as stated except used beef. It turned out totally tender! It was just a round steak chunk too. Thanks for sharing! Served with armenian pilaf and placed skewer on two warm tortilla shells to pull off of skewer and wrap. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Very good recipe tried and true to the cooks word. Helpful (4)