Armenian Shish Kabob

Mouth watering BBQ/grilled lamb or beef with veggies and spices. Serve with rice pilaf and pita bread.

By chefmarkmarcarian

prep:
1 hr
cook:
18 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Stir together olive oil, lemon juice, wine, and garlic; season with salt, pepper, oregano, rosemary, and bay leaf. Toss lamb with marinade until evenly combined, then pour into a resealable plastic bag, and marinate in refrigerator at least 24 hours.

  • Position oven rack to its top setting and set oven to broil.

  • Remove lamb from marinade and thread onto metal skewers; reserve marinade. Thread onion wedges, green peppers, and mushrooms onto separate metal skewers. Brush vegetables with reserved marinade.

  • Broil the skewers on a broiler pan, turning frequently. Cook onions for 12 minutes, lamb for 10 minutes, green pepper for 7 minutes, and the mushrooms for 3 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool until cool enough to handle.

  • Remove skewers from ingredients and set aside. Reassemble skewers, alternating lamb, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Place onto broiler pan and brush again with marinade. Discard remaining marinade.

  • Broil skewers again to finish cooking, turning frequently until the lamb is medium-rare and the vegetables begin to blacken in spots, 5 to 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 101.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
GotCandy29
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2008
EXCELLENT Recipe! I'm half Armenian and this is good stuff! The only thing to add is just a pinch of white vinegar, it helps to take away the strong taste of the lamb. Other than that, this recipe is perfect Read More
Helpful
(36)
nrsejessica
Rating: 3 stars
12/10/2008
This was ok, I was hoping for somthing great. My hubby is half armenian & I made this to surprise him. The lamb was pretty good, but we were both hoping for it to be a little more saucey. It didn't have a whole lot of flavor. Not sure if I will make it again, but if I do...I will definatley have to spice it up a bit. Too plain for our taste. Read More
Helpful
(14)
aubriek
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2008
Great dish!! Very easy to make and delicious!! The meat comes out tasting wonderful and very tender - even after my husband cooked it just a tad too long! Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Aspiring Chef Rita
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2007
I was using beef so we liked this recipe very much. Normally when we cook lamb we use greek marinades which have a heavy flavor of lemon and seasonings. This was lighter and did not overpower the beef. I did not follow the instructions on how to cook the kabobs though - did it my usual way. Thanks submitter. Read More
Helpful
(6)
katfoodie
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2012
As a fellow "Armo" it was wonderful to see this recipe here!:) I made a few adjustments use red wine instead of white and lots of fresh parsley instead of the dried herbs and marinade this all with onions overnight! THE BEST! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Litia
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2007
These were so good. I plan on making them for my family when I go home to visit. Thanks!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
arnandlor
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2011
This is really good! Made exactly as stated except used beef. It turned out totally tender! It was just a round steak chunk too. Thanks for sharing! Served with armenian pilaf and placed skewer on two warm tortilla shells to pull off of skewer and wrap. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Yoseif A. Leevy
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2007
Very good recipe tried and true to the cooks word. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Pauline Rusinich
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2020
Amazing I used my BlueStar oven... Which seared the meat perfectly. No need to BBQ! This meat rivals THe Shish Kabob places that are no longer in Manhattan. The one down the block from Katz. This meat was amazing I found (finally) Cubed Lamb without bones for stew. All I need now is to tweak my Tahini sauce. DO make this you won't be disappointed. (I just did lamb and onions.) Read More
Helpful
(1)
