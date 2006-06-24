Squash Casserole II

Delicious and quick to put together! My two young ones actually ate all of it before touching their main dish. Pretty much kept to the recipe except for substituting the bread crumbs for the Club brand crackers. To be quite honest, I will just use the recipe ingredient as is next time. With the mayo, butter, cheddar and French fried onions, I think there is enough taste (and calories) in order to just stick to the bread crumbs. However, THIS MAKES A LOT OF FOOD. I should have read the recipe more closely when it said that I needed a six quart casserole dish. I halved it (or more precisely, made two batches) and had more than enough for our little family of four. Thanks for the recipe!