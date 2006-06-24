Squash Casserole II

65 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 24
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is an easy grandma hand-me-down recipe that everyone loves...even non vegetables lovers.

By Michelle

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add squash; cook until tender but still firm. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add the butter, mayonnaise, eggs and sugar; mix together.

  • Sprinkle 1/2 bread crumbs on bottom of six quart casserole dish. Pour squash mixture on top and sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs and cheese.

  • Bake for 20 minutes, top with onion rings and bake for additional 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1161 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 96.6g; cholesterol 211.1mg; sodium 1283.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022