Squash Casserole II
This is an easy grandma hand-me-down recipe that everyone loves...even non vegetables lovers.
It's crazy to me that more people haven't found this recipe! I have fed this casserole to practically everyone I know, and not one person (NOT ONE!!) has failed to say that it is delicious, unbelieveable, amazing, etc. Every time I make it someone asks for the recipe. Here's what I do differently: instead of regular fried onions I use the cheddar kind. I use salted butter (don't substitute margarine, please!), and the most important change - use crushed Club brand crackers (white, rectangular, buttery crackers) instead of bread crumbs. Makes all the difference in the world. I also use less cheddar cheese because I can't make it all fit in my dish. This is wonderful. Try it.Read More
When I made this recipe I subbed light sour cream for mayo and skipped the butter and sugar and used a 1/4 cup of low cal maple syrup instead. Also didn't use the can of fried onions. I sauteed my own onions in a tbs of olive oil and added a little dry french onion soup mix. Also my breadcrumbs were wholewheatand I used 1 cup of reduced fat cheddar. It came out very rich and delicious so I can't even imagine how overkill the original of this recipe must be.Read More
Delicious and quick to put together! My two young ones actually ate all of it before touching their main dish. Pretty much kept to the recipe except for substituting the bread crumbs for the Club brand crackers. To be quite honest, I will just use the recipe ingredient as is next time. With the mayo, butter, cheddar and French fried onions, I think there is enough taste (and calories) in order to just stick to the bread crumbs. However, THIS MAKES A LOT OF FOOD. I should have read the recipe more closely when it said that I needed a six quart casserole dish. I halved it (or more precisely, made two batches) and had more than enough for our little family of four. Thanks for the recipe!
The ingredients are great, but I did things a little differently. I preferred sauteeing the squash in the butter and I added about a 1/4 cup of wine and seasoned well with salt and pepper. I beat the eggs in another bowl and added the mayo, sugar and cheese to it (I added some parm too... I just love parm flavor). And instead of breadcrumbs, I crushed some Ritz crackers and sprinkled them on the bottom and the top. It was a MAJOR household pleaser!! Thanks so much!
Tasty! Even my kids ate their squash! I substituted Miracle Whip for the mayo and crushed crackers for the bread crumbs, since I was out. I also sprinkled some cheese in with the mixture, as well as adding some to the top. Will definitely make again!
Why doesn't this have more reviews?! It is the best squash casserole I have ever eaten. I followed Meg's advice (most helpful review) for all the changes. I didn't know what to expect with so much mayo, but it was superb. My husband and daughter loved it. Thanks! And seriously, give this a try.
This was very easy and delicious. It really makes enough to serve 8-10, so I halved the recipe to serve just my family.
i just made this today and it was very good..i made it exactly as is. i will make this again thanks for sharing .
This taste just like my Grandmothers. I will use this recipe over and over.
This was good, but it came out too sweet. Next time I will omit the sugar.
This was so good, I wish I have more squash from the garden. I didn't have bread crumbs or fried onions on hand so I sauteed some onions in butter and added them in and I used corn flakes on top to give it a crunch. The whole family gave it a thumbs up.
This was easy and came together very well. I would have given it five starts if I just liked squash better. Otherwise I think it is a great recipe.
I love this recipe. I followed it exactly and it was delicious. Other recipes I tried were too soggy but not this one. The sugar did not make it sweet as others had mentioned. Thanks Michelle for this recipe.
I have used this recipe for the past six years for my Thanksgiving meals and everybody absolutely loves this recipe that they always request for me to make this at all holiday gatherings.
I just made this recipe & I have converted non-squash lovers to this dish!! I made a few changes: I did 1/2 cup mayo with 1/2 cup sour cream. I also used 1 teaspoon of sugar & 1/3 cup butter, melted. I decided to use panko breadcrumbs which turned out great. Please try this dish!
Nearly perfect and hands down better than the more popular recipe. I didn't have the onions and it was still great. Next time I'll add a little black pepper because that is how my Granny did it. Thank you for the recipe! (new readers please note that boiling/steaming and draining the squash is necessary or you will have a very runny casserole.)
superb
Delicious! Even the kiddos liked this one!
Spectacular and very easy!!
This is the best tasting squash casserole that I.... and everyone who tastes it has ever had. Creamy, easy, tasty. Not to take anything from the recipe....but just personal preference, I leave out the cracker or bread crumbs on bottom just because of the soggy factor when having leftovers. Just use club crackers on top. Also add a couple Tbs of heavy cream and a couple of sour cream for added goodness.
I love squash and enjoyed preparing and eating this recipe. The French Fried onion rings gave it that crunch I love. This is a keeper.
this is yummy, would be better w/ 3 lbs instead of 4... really good
Tasty recipe. I steamed my squash with chopped vidalia onions & black pepper first instead of boiling & used egg substitutes but I think I will add some garlic to the recipe next time - topping was great, best part when eaten with the squash. Mayo adds diff. flavor than using mushroom soup as before.
-oh my word. simply wonderful. followed the recipe of below reviewer (cheddar fried onions, club crackers, etc) everyone LOVED it!
Made this last night and it was AH-mazing! I altered the recipe for "2 servings" using the calculator on the site because I only had 1.5 pounds of squash and it ended up being what I would consider about 8-10 servings. I also added diced onions and then sprinkled parmesan cheese on the shredded cheese and breadcrumb topping before baking, then added some extra cheese along with the onions for the final 10 minutes. The boyfriend loved it and stuffed himself silly. This will definitely be my go-to squash casserole recipe from now on!
A friend made this for a pot-luck and gave me the recipe...I lost it, but after searching allrecipes I found one that seemed the closest. I make this often when squash is in season, and I make it both according to these exact directions as well as variations. My favorite variation is to caramelize some onions and add them in...pure delight!!! I never do onions on the top...usually a layer of cheese or a layer of buttery crackers. Both are scrumptious!
My family loved it at Thanksgiving.
This was AWSOME! Its not too sweet as one rater said, its perfect! Will make again and again.
Really good. I topped it with crushed up cheese crackers mixed with little butter. It was one of the first dishes gone at Thanksgiving.
AMazing recipe. I cut it back for smaller casserole dish. Added Fresh peppers & Garlic. Instead of just bread crumbs I mixed Panko with Bread crumbs. It smells amazing!
This was sooo good and much better than the soup recipes. I halved the recipe for just the 3 of us and baked it in my 2 1/2 qt baking dish. I added chopped onion and cooked with the squash because my son doesn't like the french fried onions. I never liked casseroles that included mayo but this one was just right. I also used only 1/2 the cheese since I used the smaller dish and it was perfect. Will definitely make it again!
This was a pretty good recipe. I would make it again.
It's a lot for two people, so I cut it by about half. I also subbed a sprinkle of cinnamon in place of the sugar. It was very good. Maybe a little on the salty side, but I used seasoned bread crumbs.
This is such a wondeful dish. I think I would like it better with only one egg. The sugar and mayo make this dish so old fashioned. I love the cheddar too!
My husband's new favorite recipe! I tweaked it a little by leaving out the sugar and the bread crumbs. I may have been a bit short on the squash as it looked runny so I added a third egg. I used buttered ritz on top. Lowfat mayo worked fine.
Everyone liked this creative recipe. I felt it was dry. Will try this again and maybe not cook as long. Definately a recipe worth making again.
I just made this today and it was delicious
Just plain AWESOME! Thanks Michelle
Great recipe...I used ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. I didnt measure everything exactly i just used general amounts and it came out great...i think its a good recipe to have on hand.
Awesome, I lightened it with low fat cheese and butter, and left out the sugar. It was still awesome.
I made this dish, but I didn't use the mayo. I thought it was not necessary. I did use cream of onion soup, a mixture of yellow squash and zucchini, and garlic and herb roasted tomatoes. I also used mozzarella and extra sharp cheddar cheese with cream of onion soup. It was a huge hit.
This recipe was easy to make and taste so good!
Love this recipe! I did add onions. I put onions in everything.
The best summer squash casserole I've ever had! Will replace my usual recipe.
very good but only occasionally.
I made this recipe according to directions. I used my blender to make breadcrumbs from wheat loaf bread I had on hand. I was concerned that the squash/mayo/egg combination seemed too runny, but it turned out great. My husband and I enjoyed it. Thank you for a new way to cook summer squash.
I took the advice of a few previous reviews and used crushed club crackers instead of plain bread crumbs, also added a little garlic powder. Other than that, followed the recipe. We LOVED it!
I've learned from other recipes that are intended for DINNER to avoid sugar in the cooking. Not even a little bit, not even at all. I was skeptical of the recipe with so much fat, so I really only used it as a jumping point. I used pumpkin chunks, skipped the butter, few plops of mayo, 1 egg, skipped the sugar, added a can of cream of mushroom soup and a can of sliced carrots (there's the sweet part). Topped it all with ~2 cups cheese and french fried onions (skipped the bread). Baked at 375 x15 min and it was very enjoyable (I'd say 4 stars--not my best dish, but everyone had seconds.) .
This was really good. Since I had only 1 pound of squash, I used 1/4 of all the ingredients (except the egg - I used a whole egg). I think I would have liked my cheese mixed into the casserole, so next time, I'll do that instead of letting the cheese melt on top.
We enjoyed this recipe. The only thing I did different was to add garlic salt and garlic pepper.
Love this recipe! I like that the squash is cubed up and not sliced, as it gives the dish more substance. Like others, I substituted ritz-like crackers instead of bread crumbs, and stirred the cheese into the squash mixture before baking instead of putting it on top. Excellent dish!
Prepared this mostly like it said except I sliced onion very thin and put it on the bottom layer of bread crumbs. Next time I will sauté the onions and squash together before adding to the wet mix. Fam liked it as well. May add mushrooms next time. Thanks
