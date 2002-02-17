Potato Casserole I
This recipe is nice to use when you have a lot of Thanksgiving turkey leftovers and run out of leftover recipe ideas. You can add chopped ham, turkey or make it meatless. This dish is so versatile it is good anytime of the year.
I TURNED MINE INTO A TURKEY CASSEROLE. I USED ONLY 1/2 THE HASHBROWNS AND ADDED MUSHROOMS AND COOKED TURKEY. SAGE, THYME AND GARLIC TIED ALL THE FLAVOURS TOGETHER. HAD A PERFECT AMOUNT OF SAUCE, NOT DRY AT ALL. EXCELLENT!Read More
I think this recipe would have been better with half the potatoes. It was dry when prepared according to the directions. I added extra sour cream and cheese & it was still a dry casserole.Read More
Melt 1 stick butter. Add diced onion, can cream of chicken soup, 16oz sour cream and 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese. Mix in bag frozen southern style hash browns. Top with crushed corn flakes (optional). My ex sister-in-law added frosted flakes and it was actually pretty good.
Very nice comfort food and a great way to utilize leftover ham or turkey. The casserole tasted cheesy without actually having to use too much cheese. No way was it dry...I followed the recipe exactly and the casserole was very moist. The kids and the hubby liked it.
Kids liked it.
I thought this recipe was good everyone in my house loved it i topped it off with 1/4c of sour cream & chive ruffles instead of regular flavor chips i cut the recipe down to 5ppl and i thought it could of used 1 whole can of cream of mushroom soup instead of 1/2 can like it called for i will make this again but next time i will do that change
Pretty good. I made this a long time ago for a Big Love party (we served frog-eye salad, jello, fry sauce, etc...) There were a few changes I made. (1) Forget cream of mushroom. Just stick w/ cream of chicken (2) Switch out bacon bits and potato chips for crushed cornflakes (put cornflakes in a bag w/ a little melted butter, crush them, and then sprinkle over casserole about 10 minutes before it's done in the oven).
Absolutely wonderful...we love cheese, so we added a little more. Perfect!!
This was a big hit at a Potluck I took it to. Everyone raved about it. And I had a lot of requests for the recipe.
Pretty good...my family enjoyed it.
The recipe is easy although I think there is a misprint with how much potato' to use. It calls for 2 (2 lb.) bags---too much. I think is means 1( 2 lb.) bag.
made this for a potlock at work. I bought the refrigerated 20 oz package of potatoes so just shredded another potato with my box grater. Served as a great base recipe. switched out the soups for cream of chicken and cream of onion. Used dried onion instead of frying them up and only a couple tbsp. of butter, since there is plenty of oil in the cheese. I happened to find a container of sour cream that had the chive in it, as well as some dried chive and leaks. No potato chips but did have some dried durkees onions so spread those on top. Everyone loved this. They were creamy without being dry and glad I didn't use all the butter. Thanks for a super simple recipe with great results. There were none left at the end and everyone raved.
