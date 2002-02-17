Potato Casserole I

4.3
16 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is nice to use when you have a lot of Thanksgiving turkey leftovers and run out of leftover recipe ideas. You can add chopped ham, turkey or make it meatless. This dish is so versatile it is good anytime of the year.

Recipe by Leslie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a six quart casserole dish, mix together the hashbrowns, onion, chicken soup, mushroom soup, chives, butter, sour cream and cheese. Bake covered for 45 minutes.

  • Remove from oven, sprinkle with bacon and potato chips. Bake uncovered for 15 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 815.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022