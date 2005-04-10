Calico Beans

This calico beans casserole is the best! I take it to potlucks, picnics, camping trips, etc.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 4-quart dish
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cook ground beef and bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain and transfer meat to a 4-quart casserole dish.

  • Add pork and beans, kidney beans, butter beans, lima beans, brown sugar, onion, celery, ketchup, vinegar, and dry mustard to the casserole dish; mix well.

  • Bake, covered, in the preheated oven until bubbly and heated through, about 1 hour.

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 10g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 952.9mg. Full Nutrition
