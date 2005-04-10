Calico Beans

Good beans! Great taste, easy to throw together and very inexpensive. I made a few minor changes based on what I had on hand and personal taste. First of all, I cooked the bacon alone untill it was browned, then I added the onion and ground beef. I know from past experience that cooking the bacon with the ground beef makes for bacon that is too underdone for our taste.We like it very done. Next, I did not have kidney beans or butter beans, so I used black beans and pinto beans instead. (I think almost any bean combo would work.) I also cut the amount of brown sugar in half and am glad I did as it was plenty sweet for our taste with 1/2 C. Next, I didn't have mustard powder so I used 1T yellow mustard,also had no white wine vinegar so I used plain white vinegar, omited the celery and added a little liquid smoke to the mix aprox 1-2t. I do not own a 4 quart casserole, so I just simmered it on the stove for aprox 1 1/2 hrs. I served this with sweet corn bread and we had a very tasty meal! I will definitely make this again and again. My picky husband even gave it the thumbs up! Thanks Kathy! Note..I give this recipe 5 stars only after cutting back on the brown sugar, I personaly think that 1 C would have been way too sweet. I would advise adding only 1/2 C, then taste before adding more.