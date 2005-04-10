Calico Beans
This calico beans casserole is the best! I take it to potlucks, picnics, camping trips, etc.
This calico beans casserole is the best! I take it to potlucks, picnics, camping trips, etc.
These are fantastic. I don't know anyone who can eat only one helping...very addicting. I prefer to make mine in the crockpot so they don't burn. The texture seems to be better as well this way.Read More
I made this recipe exactly, and thought it was just ok. This is something that I would probably only make twice a year. I probably won't use celery next time. I might just use less brown sugar next time too because it was very sweet. My boyfriend said it tasted like pork and beans with meat. My other friend who ate it put sour cream in it, my guess was because it was so sweet, but I'm not for sure. I didn't ask him what that tasted like though. I'm usually a big eater, but I was only able to eat one bowl of this, and not even a full bowl. We did eat all that I had made though. I'll try it again sometime with a couple changes.Read More
These are fantastic. I don't know anyone who can eat only one helping...very addicting. I prefer to make mine in the crockpot so they don't burn. The texture seems to be better as well this way.
This turned out very well. I followed the recipe exactly. Next time I think I might substitute drained black beans for the butter beans for a more interesting color contrast.
Great flavor!! I would use Barbecue sauce instead of ketchup for a bit more "perk"
This was much too sweet for my family's liking. The catsup is already sweetened ao a cup of brown sugar is too much. I think 1/2 cup would have been better. Also, the bacon is a nice addition but if I make this again I will fry it first then brown the beef in the bacon drippings and add the crumbled bacon to the dish just before serving.
good stuff!! if you like the sweet/salty combination you will love this. I just used 1 can of kidney, 1 can butter and 1 can of pork n' beans and there was plenty of beans in it - no need for soo many beans! yummy!
Good beans! Great taste, easy to throw together and very inexpensive. I made a few minor changes based on what I had on hand and personal taste. First of all, I cooked the bacon alone untill it was browned, then I added the onion and ground beef. I know from past experience that cooking the bacon with the ground beef makes for bacon that is too underdone for our taste.We like it very done. Next, I did not have kidney beans or butter beans, so I used black beans and pinto beans instead. (I think almost any bean combo would work.) I also cut the amount of brown sugar in half and am glad I did as it was plenty sweet for our taste with 1/2 C. Next, I didn't have mustard powder so I used 1T yellow mustard,also had no white wine vinegar so I used plain white vinegar, omited the celery and added a little liquid smoke to the mix aprox 1-2t. I do not own a 4 quart casserole, so I just simmered it on the stove for aprox 1 1/2 hrs. I served this with sweet corn bread and we had a very tasty meal! I will definitely make this again and again. My picky husband even gave it the thumbs up! Thanks Kathy! Note..I give this recipe 5 stars only after cutting back on the brown sugar, I personaly think that 1 C would have been way too sweet. I would advise adding only 1/2 C, then taste before adding more.
I made this recipe exactly, and thought it was just ok. This is something that I would probably only make twice a year. I probably won't use celery next time. I might just use less brown sugar next time too because it was very sweet. My boyfriend said it tasted like pork and beans with meat. My other friend who ate it put sour cream in it, my guess was because it was so sweet, but I'm not for sure. I didn't ask him what that tasted like though. I'm usually a big eater, but I was only able to eat one bowl of this, and not even a full bowl. We did eat all that I had made though. I'll try it again sometime with a couple changes.
these were such a hit on a big group camping trip. Have made them again and they get great comments each time. I can't decide whethere to share the recipe or keep it as my secret! =)
use only 1/2 cup of brown sugar, decrease vinegar to 2 tbs, skip celery
Years ago I worked with a really good friend and for every potluck she brought these beans. I loved them so much it was usually all I ate at the potluck. As written this recipe is the bomb so meat eaters try it, you will love it. Since then i have become a vegetarian. So is my son and kinda picky so here is what i did to tweak it for us. No ground beef, used 1 cup tvp. No pork in beans, just veggie baked beans. No ketchup (my son hates it), so drained a can of diced tomatoes, pured and used 1/2 cup of that. No bacon and for the smoky flavor I used 4 chilpolte peppers in adobo sauce, pured. My son also hates mustard of any kind so for that mustard tang i used1 small can of diced green chilis. I also used apple cider vinegar because I love it better than white. Everything else was the same as the original recipe. Yes, that was major tweaking on this otherwise awesome recipe but WOW! It came out very very yummy. For you veggie peoples give this tweaked version a try :-)
A budget-friendly family favorite. However, I do make it a wee bit more economical by starting with dry beans, and cooking them in water with a ham bone from our last ham dinner. Once the beans are cooked, I remove the bone and let it cool. In the mean time, I place the beans in my crock pot with all of the standard ingredients, sometimes going lighter on the ground beef and bacon. Once the ham bone cools, I remove any usable meat from the bone and put it in with the beans. Let it cook for several hours on low. The dry beans don't have the additives that canned beans have, so its a bit healthier, and I usually get enough tasty meat from a ham bone that the family doesn't notice that I used less bacon and hamburger. A win for everyone.
Delicious! I used less sugar and malt vinegar because I didn't have white wine vinegar. No celery & I only had hormel bacon pieces. Thanks for sharing!
My mom used to make this when I was a child, only her recipe was labeled "One Pot Dinner". This is a phenomenal dish for those winter months. I do believe that the 2 cups of brown sugar are bit much, and use half of that and it's plenty sweet enough. Mom always added just a wee bit of liquid smoke to it, and I find it so much better that way. I suppose you could substitute your favorite bbq sauce for the ketchup for the same effect. I make it in the crockpot, on low for 4 hours or so; it's a HUGE hit at potluck suppers or barbecues :)
Excellent recipe. I loved it and I don't even like "regular" baked beans. I will make this often for picnics or large gatherings.
This recipe was good and easy. I used a package of the pre-cooked bacon instead of cooking it with my ground beef. After ground beef was cooked, I put it all in a crockpot and let it cook for a couple of hours. I wouldn't see any reason why it couldn't cook all day either. I might try cutting back a tad on the brown sugar because it was a little sweet, still very good though.
The absolute easiest base recipe. I have cooked as written (which is great, although a bit sweet for our taste) and also changed everything from the amounts, the type of meat, how its cooked and the kind of beans and I've always had it turn out great. (Always use baked beans, though.) Some suggestions for alternates: use shredded roast in place of hamburger, use full cup of brwn sugar but exchange tomato sauce for ketchup, use sausage and 1 lb bacon. You really can change this recipe to totally suit your family's taste or to make it a sidedish instead of the main dish. Also, it freezes well: put leftovers in ziplock baggie to freeze- pop in microwave or heat on stovetop for quick meal. THANK YOU!!!!!
I found this recipe in an attempt to replace a misplaced family favorite we called "Carnival Beans." This one was very close to our recipe and only required a few changes to fit the taste we remember. I omitted the bacon, beef and celery. I increased the dried mustard to one tablespoon. I swapped the small can of pork-n-beans for a large can of vegetarian baked beans. Not that it makes much of a difference, but I used apple cider vingear instead of white. I also added one small can of chili beans. Everyone was pleased with the outcome! Thanks, Kathy!
This was very good! I made several changes so I know it's hardly fair to rate it but here goes... I used one can of chili beans, one can of kidney beans, one can of black beans and one can of great northern beans. I sauteed the onion with the ground beef. I let the meat cook a little before I added the onion so I wouldn't need to add any oil for the onion. I only used 3/4 cup of sugar and eliminated the bacon. I'm sure the bacon would have put it over-the-top amazing, but I didn't want to bother to defrost a whole package from my freezer to use a little here. I will be making this again. Very tasty!!
Really great basic recipe you tweak to your liking. I usually omit the butter beans (hate them) and double up on the kidney beans. It's a bit sweet made as written so I also cut back on the sugar. Really good if you add some garlic powder and a bit of paprika too. My 22 month old loves it with steamed rice. Thanks, Kathy!
Excellent, but far too sweet for our tastes. No big deal though, I just cut the sugar in half and it was so good. You can throw any beans you want in and it's always good. Family wants this at all the BBQ's. Thanks Kathy
I make this for all our family gatherings by request and my family loves it. I mix the beans up sometimes when I can't find the exact beans it calls for. I have noticed that brand name pork and beans lend a better flavor than the generic ones.
TASTY! These were a huge hit at Easter Dinner! (I accidentally rated the wrong Calico Beans recipe - ignore my other one!) This is the one!!! There was hardly any left over! I did brown the bacon first, and then the hamburger and onions together. Made exactly as stated and it was a wonderful alternative to the usualy baked beans! Everyone went back for 2nds! Thanks for the post!
Wow! WAY TOO SWEET!!! 1. I needed to stretch this recipe so I added 2 more cans of beans. 2. Based on other reviews, I halved the brown sugar. Even with the extra beans 1/2 C brown sugar was too much. 3. 1/2 C ketchup also seems to be too much. Too ketchupy. 4. As far as I can tell, Lima beans and butter beans are the same thing (ingredients list on the back of can of butter beans says "Lima beans"!). This was particularly confusing as the recipe wants me to drain the Lima beans, but not the butter beans!!! :-)
OH MY! Everyone in the family LOVED these beans. I made a double batch for Christmas Day and they were gone the next day. It can be a meal be itself. I precooked the bacon and ground beef the night before, so in the morning it put everything in the crockpot and let it cook for three hours, then put it on low for the rest of the day. They ate them all day long.
By far the best bean recipe my husband has ever had!! Still raving about them and begging me to make again. Thanks
Good recipe! Didn't change anything. Sweet and sour flavor. Pleasing to the eye too!
Awesome! My husband swears this tastes just like his grandmother's cherished family recipe. I have also made this with a mixed variety of beans, always with success.
I give this 5 stars because it's a quick dish for parties and everyone likes it. It's full of fiber fiber fiber.
LOVE THIS! A friend brought these to a picnic we threw a few years back. She wouldn't give up the recipe, so I logged on and came across this. It is exact! I've been making ever since and everyone loves them. I also cut back on the sugar and add a bit more vinegar and mustard powder. I also usually leave out the celery, and use butter beans, cannellini beans, baked beans, and black beans. This is a bean dish, folks, it's supposed to be 'beany' and it's a side dish... Great at a barbecue for potluck. It is too sweet for a just a heaping bowl of it. It's best then next day, also. I am requested to bring this to many summer picnics. Love it!
These beans have been a hit at every potluck I've taken them to. We used ground turkey instead. YUMMY!!!
Really, really good! Made exactly as stated...I thought it odd at first that this could be something that you could bring to Thanksgiving, a cookout or a pot luck....but it really is just that kind of a dish! My son said it was the "bestest" meal I ever made!
Wow! Very good. I added a 28 oz can of Bush's Maple baked beans though because we love them and it came out wonderful. I'll be making this alot. Rose
The best baked beans we've ever had. Took them to a party last night and got rave reviews. Instead of baking, i made them early and put them in a crockpot for 6 hours.
This recipe is identical to my grandma's recipe that I have been eating for over 25 years (minus the celery). Very good. I make this for all the yard parties I have in the summer and always get asked for the recipe. You can use most any combination of beans when making it, not just the ones listed. If you use kidney beans make sure to drain and rinse them. I have made them in the oven, on the grill, a crock pot, and even my smoker and they turn out great no matter how you cook them!
I have been looking for this recipe for years now and I found it! My mom used to make this, but like her other recipes, it was in her head and she is gone now (please write down your family favorites for your children). I saw other Calico Bean recipes but none of them where like hers. This one is perfect. I make it with dried beads (except for the Port and Beans) and it never lasts. A miracle since my family hates beans any other way.
This has always been a favorite of mine! I did change a few ingrediants, though. We are trying to reduce our cholesterol, so I used ground chicken instead beef. It was delicious and barely changed the taste. Next time I will try turkey bacon instead of pork. I also added 2 Tbsp. of Molasses and 1 cup of ketchup. I accidentally opened black beans instead of kidney beens. I think any combination of beans work, but don't ever leave out the butter beans! Everyone who had a serving enjoyed thoroughly.
Loved it! This recipe seems universally popular for potlucks, etc. I love it because it's so easy to make. It can be a little sweet, but you can always adjust the sugar as you need to.
I love this recipe. I followed the recipe to the tee everytime and it turns out perfect. This is one of my family favorites. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was good - but I did have to make quite a few changes. I used a 1/2 lb. of bacon - so not sure if that equals to a 1/2 cup or not. I also added an additional can of pork and beans. I reduced the brown sugar to 1/2 cup, reduced the vinegar to 2 tablespoons (and used apple cider vinegar), increased the mustard powder to 1/2 tablespoon and added a teaspoon of salt. I omitted the celery. I sautéed the bacon for a bit on it's own first and then added the ground beef and onion. I mixed up the sauce in a separate bowl. Then, I added everything to a 13 x 9 x 2" baking dish and combined it. Covered it and baked for an hour as stated. Making it this way, I LOVED it! Thanks for sharing something I could build off of.
This was one of my favorite dishes to eat as a kid, but I hadn't had it in years and years until I tried this recipe. What a nostalgic trip for my tastebuds! My mom would take calico beans to picnics and potlucks and now I do, too. I don't always add the ground meat (I use turkey when I do) or the bacon in case my vegetarian friends are joining us or if I am serving the beans on the side. I also add roughly 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and 1/4ish tsp of celery salt if I don't have fresh celery on hand. Otherwise, I make it as is and enjoy it every time!
This recipe is fantastic. I made them for a Western style party, about 100 people. Everyone raved over them. I sent the recipe to so many people. Thanks for sharing it with us. I will definately make this again and again.
Made this for the 4th of July! So far today (the next day), I have had 3 people email me for the recipe! It is great! I used a combo of butter beans, great northern beans, pork and beans and light kidney beans. Next time I would probably use black beans instead of the butter beans for a little more visual contrast. I also added a little splash of liquid smoke to give them a more smokey taste. I cooked them uncovered and really enjoyed the "crust" that formed on top. This recipe is a definite keeper! Thank you!
I just made this and it is very very sweet. I recommend you start with a 1/3 cup of brown sugar (and if you need more, add sugar sparingly).
My sister inlaw said i should try making these. I've never had them before. I must say i loved them!!! Gonna make more for my family today. They didn't last long and i didn't get my fill of them. Very good recipe and ty for sharing.
I LOVE this recipe! I must have made this 100 times by now (don't know why I didn't rate this sooner) and each time I make it I get compliments and requests for the recipe. About 2 years ago, my hubby went vegetarian so now I make this without the meat and bacon and it still is a huge hit! It's nice to make and bring something that both vegetarians and others can both enjoy! I make this at least once every 2 weeks for him in his recipe rotation and he (we) never tire of it. Try this recipe! Oh, and I use whatever beans I have on hand - as long as you use the pork and beans (or baked beans) the rest of the beans can be any combination and it always tastes great!
Easy, excellent, and inexpensive to prepare for a gathering. Always-- I take home an empty pot, and i double recipe for potlucks. (I take in a crock pot to keep warm.) Very pleasing to the plate and tummy! Will keep on making for years to come. A meal alone with a green salad!!
This was good. I had to use red wine vinegar as that is all I had. Thanks!
Addicting! We reduced the sugar and added a bit more smoke flavor and upped the vinegar just a bit for more zing. Get's rave reviews every time.
I made this over the weekend and it turned out really well. As per other's suggestions, I subbed black beans for the lima beans. I also added chili powder and Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning to give it a little heat. Without the heat I think the recipe would have been too sweet for us. I cooked it on low in the crock pot all day. Easy and good, thanks!
I made this for a large group of friends over the weekend. Everyone loved it! I made it in the crockpot, as suggested. I couldn't find the butter beans I purchased,(the boy child helped unload the groceries) and I left out the celery and onion intentionally because so many people don't care for them. This is my new favorite side to my BBQ meals. I will, however, make it next time with the butter beans. I highly recommend this recipe.
SWEET! Next time I'll cut the sugar down some. They are still great!
This is a great recipe for calico beans. I did use pinto beans instead of lima and butter beans. I decreased the brown sugar to one half cup and that was perfect for our taste. I baked these at 325 degrees for almost two hours. They are always even better the next day. Great recipe Kathy. Thank you.
Great! I omitted the celery and pork and beans, and used cans of kidney, lima, pinto and black-eyed peas. I also added a little more bacon, and some of our favorite Rudy's BBQ sauce, great for BBQ get togethers!
This recipe is very good. It was a little sweet the first time I made it so I used 1 cup ketchup and 1/2 cup brown sugar the next time I made it. My husband really enjoyed it and he doesn't really care for beans. This is a keeper!
This recipe is wonderful. My husband just loves it! The sugar and vinegar give it both a sweet and tart flavor. It is also very inexpensvie to make.
This is the BEST recipe I have found for this casserole. I have 6 children ages 11-1 and they loved it! My husband who doesn't even eat beans, LOVED this recipe!! Thank you!!
Great flavor, I added much less brown sugar, and didn't add the bacon. Will make again for sure.
Love this-it's great for a one-pot dinner too.
This is delicious and hearty bean dish. I decreased the amount of brown sugar to 1/2 cup & the vinegar to 2 Tablespoons and added a can of black beans to the mixture. By decreasing the sugar the falvor of the beans come through. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was because of the alterations I made.
This is such a crowd pleaser. My stand-by for pot lucks at work. I mix it all together in a crockpot. Bring it to work and turn it on. By lunch, it is perfect and never any left!! Thanks
This was a good recipe and the kids really liked it. It was a nice improvement to baked beans, and it turned out quite colorful. Never thought I'd eat a lima bean, but I got the baby ones and they tasted pretty good.
With the exception of celery (none on hand) made recipe as written. Delicious with many requests for the recipe. Thank you for sharing, Kathy.
Great Recipe! Who has a cassarole dish and oven at a campsite??
Better with chili sauce as opposed to ketchup and use less sugar. Omitted celery and added 1 C. chopped onion. Cooked bacon then cooked onion in bacon fat. Also, there is so much liquid from the beans that I baked it uncovered.
This recipie is the BOSS. It has an sweet and tangy flavor. Gasous to the Maximous
Took some to work, the guys turned their noses up to it. Said it looked like dogfood. One taste and they changed their minds. Asked me when I was gonna make some more. My husband loves it too. Thanks for an excellant recipe.
I made these when I needed to get something in the crockpot quick. I used a ring of polska kielbasa instead of burger and bacon. Only used a can of baked beans and the lima and butter beans. Added no brown sugar at all, not needed, and just a squirt of ketchup. This was good and I will make again in a foil pan to throw on the bbq when camping.
Loved it!! Just like what mom use to make. I did add couple shakes of worchestire sauce and Steak sauce. Just for tang.
this is a great recipe...i did modify it somewhat though...i doubled most of the ingredients, slow cooked it in a crock pot, added hot sauce, used black beans instead of lima beans and added a little seasoning salt and cayenne pepper. I also added two cans of diced tomatos. Its great if you life spicy foods. To make it even tastier, sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese or lay a slice of pepperjack cheese on top of the chili when you put it in a bowl to eat. I also used the sweet corn bread recipe on this site to go with it. My friends, roommate and family beg me to make this recipe constantly.
I made a double batch in a crockpot for a family party-it was a great hit! To keep it vegetarian, I omitted the pork&beans, hamburger and bacon and added black beans and 2 tsp liquid smoke. I also cut down the brown sugar by 25% due to reviews that said it was too sweet. Definitely will make again.
My mom has made this same recipe for many years and she never has any leftovers!
Holy cow!! This was way too sweet!!! I've made this twice now: first time as per the recipe, and the second time, I cut the sugar to half a cup and it was still really sweet. Will make again, but next time, the sugar is getting cut to a 1/4 cup.
I had lost this recipe!!! it was always a family favorite. I do remember though that it had real mustad in my original recipe...and dennisons's ham and lima beans(which i cannot get ihere)and it seemed it also had green peppers and molasses...nevertheless i will be making it for my families, memorial weekend get together! Thanks!
I have made this since I was a very young woman. I use whatever cans of beans I have on hand. Usually, pork & beans, kidney beans & chili beans unless I see something at market that looks interesting. I use way less brown sugar about a TBLSP. I use a tsp or two of vinegar & the rest the same. Perfect on cold winter nights with corn bread & fried potatoes.
I love this recipe. My grandma makes it a lot and I got it from here once and it is almost exactly like this one except no celery. What I like to do though is not include the bacon and the ground beef and use ground turkey instead. In my opinion ALL The flavor comes from the beans, ketchup, spices, and sugar. You usually can't even tell the bacon is there and the meat is just a textural element, so might as well make it significantly helping there by getting rid of those two things. It also makes it easier to make if you leave out the bacon since you don't have to mess with it. I just brown the turkey and dump everything in the crockpot, it can cook all day. In fact I like it better after it HAS cooked all day.
I've made this several times, including for Thanksgiving, and everyone has loved it. It is sweet, but we like it that way and haven't changed a thing. We use it as the main course for dinner as well.
I found this waaaaay too sweet for my taste. I would definitely cut the brown sugar back to 1/3 or even 1/4 cup, add more vinegar and swap 1/2 of the ketchup for tomato sauce. Worth making again for sure and it is easy to tweak it to your personal taste.
Delicios when served with buttermilk cornbread from this site.
This is excellent. I actually made some changes due to personal preference, but 5 stars to this one. Instead of lima beans, I use great northern beans. I added a can of pinto beans, as well. The only other change I made was I omitted the celery and sauteed the onion in the bacon/beef grease. Again, personal preference. Give this one a try!
This casserole, with a pan of "Golden Sweet Cornbread" (also from this site), is one of my husband's favorite suppers. I often omit the bacon to reduce fat and calories, and it's still delicious!
Great recipe. Everyone at work loved it at the potluck. However I forgot to add the brown sugar at first since the instructions never say to add it. :-P
These beans are great, I always make a double batch! Since I double the recipe, I do drain one of the cans of butter beans so as to not have them too runny. I brown the hamburger and then mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Because all the ingredients (besides the hamburger) are "ready to eat" I put it in my crockpot set on low heat and forget about it until I'm ready to serve. This has seemed to work well for me and the consistency has always been perfect, not soupy and not stucco like; just perfect! This is a great recipe for a family gatherings or when you need that perfect side dish.
Due to popular demand, I make these beans for both Easter (they go great with ham, deviled eggs, and potato salad) and my family reunion every year. The only thing I do differently is cut the brown sugar by about half. Great recipe!
I made a double batch for Thanksgiving and I was the only one who ate it. It's okay, but not something that I will make again. It tasted like pork and beans, just prettier.
I thought this was great. My husband doesn't like beans but he thought this was good. I also added some rice. thanks
Took this to a July 4th potluck. Very good! I did not have lima beans so used black bean instead. I will make this again.
I had been given this recipe in 1986, by a friend in Connecticut, and lost touch with her and lost the recipe!!! I am excited to make this again and share it with others. thanks! joy lynne1
I don't use the hamburger only a pound of bacon and once I'm done frying the bacon I pour off some of the grease and add all the other ingredients to the pan . The grease gives it a little extra flavor. I also add a little extra brown sugar. I have people requesting my beans for parties all the time. I think the hamburger gives it a weird texture and flavor! Try it this way u might like it!!
Good overall, but overly sweet for our tastes... Even with the use of the recommendations to halve the brown sugar and use tomato sauce instead of ketchup. I found myself adding chilie powder to give it some other flavor but SWEET, but it was still just OK.
This is a very delicious recipe for baked beans. I left out the ground beef and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup a couple of times. I have had to take copies of the recipe with me because I get so many requests. This is a keeper.
I could have done cartwheels when I tasted this! I took other's advice and used black beans for a more calico look. Did not use pork and beans tho. My husband (who hates baked beans) begrudgingley tried these....and LOVED them!!
Little on the sweet side...next time I will only use half the sugar :) Kids liked it!
A bit on the sweet side but I will definitely make these again!!
This was really good. I took the advice of a couple of the other reviews and cut the brown sugar down to 3/4 cup. Everyone loved it and had a second helping. Will most definitely make this one again...thanks!
These beans are scrumptious! I used store bought bacon bits instead of cooking fresh bacon. I left out the vinegar and celery also. I make them during the summer for picnics...thanks for the great recipe!
Definitely used half of the brown sugar. Also doubled recipe to include many different beans. Drained all beans except the pork n beans, then added half back into the final dish before baking. Excellent recipe!
I loved it!! Plan on making it again
This was a good basic bean recipe. It needed some zip to make it special.
My boys loved it. I followed the review's and cut down the brown sugar by 1/2. I also added some barbecue sauce. I have kids that wont eat onions so I used onion powder. We dont like lima beans so I did 2 pork and beans. I did brown the bacon first and then the beef. It is very good. We will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections