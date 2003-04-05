Five Bean Casserole

This is a sweet and sour casserole with bacon and beans.

By Joan

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Saute onion in bacon fat; add the brown sugar, mustard, garlic powder, salt and vinegar. Cook covered on low heat 20 minutes.

  • In a four quart baking dish, combine the bacon, onion mixture, butter beans, lima beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans and baked beans. Mix well, and bake covered for 1 1/2 hours. Uncover and bake 30 to 45 minutes longer.

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 953mg. Full Nutrition
