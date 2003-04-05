Five Bean Casserole
This is a sweet and sour casserole with bacon and beans.
I made this dish for a bbq. The changes I made were that I didn't use the bacon, used vegetarian baked beans, and cooked in a crockpot instead of the oven. These were a complete hit! Thank you for offering such a wonderful and delious recipe!Read More
I didn't care for this recipe. It seemed like a lot of work for something that didn't taste that good. I would've been more content opening a can of baked beans and eating that. My husband enjoyed this dish more than I did, but he also didn't spend all the time preparing it. I won't make this again.Read More
This is a recipe that I have beem looking for and finally found thanks to responses from folks in the community area of the web site. I made just put everything in a crock pot, and cooked it on low for about 6 hours. The only difference is I used Splenda Brown Sugar instead of regular brown sugar. Excellent recipe and thanks JOAN for sharing it! Happy Day! Heart
Let me start off by saying that normally I do not like garbanzo beans or Lima beans or butter beans. I made it though because I hadn't had them since I was a kid and my kids have never tried them. This recipe was rated so highly I thought it would be worth trying. IT WAS SO GOOD! I added a smoked sausage to it cut into coins and made corn muffins and had it as a main dish. It was so good. Thank you for this delicious recipe.
Made for a party of 11 adults and 3 kids around 7-9 yrs of age. It was the hit of the party surpassing chicken nuggets. I put it in a slow cooker and just let it go for at least five hours. Still outstanding!! My husband says "Put that in your 'keeper' file!
Great recipe! Very easy and very tasty. I substituted ground beef for bacon and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was excellent, could not find canned butter beans so I used a can of cannelli beans instead.
If I could give this more than five stars, I would. We absolutely loved this bean salad! I didn't have any cider vinegar, so I substituted white and it turned out wonderful. Thank you so much for the recipe, Joan!!!
This recipe is definately a Keeper!....I used vegetarian bacon ...that's the only change I made. This will be a FAVORITE for sure! Thanks for sharing your wonderful recipe.
This was delish! I was forced to make one change for the mustard powder - - I thought I had some on hand but had to substitute about 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard at the last minute. This dish was wonderful, even with my substitution. It is earmarked for future pot lucks and holidays! Thank you for an easy and delicious recipe!
MMMMMMM...this is a delicious dish! Very high in protein and fiber too!
A family favorite! I served this over sweet corn muffins and the flavors were perfect together. Thanks, Joan, for the great recipe!
Very tasty, and a healthy dish. Substituted 1 lb. garlic herb & sun dried tomato chicken sausage for the bacon, and made this as the main course for dinner.
I LOVED this recipe!!! First off, although I have learned to like beans, they aren't my "go-to" option usually. But this recipe, with five kinds of beans, was AWESOME! The only thing added that wasn't original was a link of Hillshire Farms smoked sausage. I decreased the onion and probably had extra bacon in it. I loved it the first day I made it and loved it more on day 2! My kids weren't thrilled, but hubbie and I enjoyed it.
These were awesome! I brought them to a dinner and everyone raved about them. They were tangy and sweet and just delicious :)
So yummy...I made the vegetarian version. I omitted the bacon and sauteed the onion in olive oil. I used real mustard (yellow) and real garlic (3 cloves). I substituted beans. I used, black and pinto along with the garbanzo and baked. It did take quite a while to make. I might attempt it again in a crock pot. Definately worth the wait.
Best baked beans ever! They're always requested for huge family gatherings.
Love this! I omit the bacon to make it vegetarian and just use a little veg oil to saute the onions. Also 28oz can of veg baked beans. Its perfect for crockpot too. Just make sauce as directed but put all in crockpot instead of oven. Thanks! I've been making this since I originally printed it out in 02/2007 and thought I'd finally review it while I was forwarding it to a friend. :)
This wasn't as good as I thought it would be, but the taste improved the next day.
I have made this recipe multiple times and every time it turns out so good! I love that its relatively simple as well. I normally don't use all 5 types of beans, just whatever I have on hand (kidney, cannelloni & pinto usually).
Loved the recipe, very easy to throw together. Only change I made was that I added some hamburger, turned out excellent. I'm saving this one for future use. Thank you for sharing.
I really enjoyed this dish, but my husband said that he prefers traditional baked beans over these sweet & sour beans. I will definitely make them again, but only when I am prepared to eat the leftovers myself!
It was very good! I used what I had which was 2 cans of kidney, 1 garbanzo, and 1 great northern. We will save this recipe and we will use it again! Thanks for sharing it :o)
Very Yummy. I added smoke sausage to make it a meal instead of a side dish. I also cooked it in the crock pot. My son (5) who loves beans ate 2 bowls full. Thank you for a great recipe
These were great! I made them for Easter dinner. There were only two of us for dinner, but I ate up the leftovers within two days! Great, easy side dish. Nice replacement for baked beans.
Really excellent Bean dish. Hearty and tasty. We used veggie bacon too and it tasted great! I use the crock-pot to cook it so I don't have to wait around 1 1/2 hrs.
This one was very different from anything I've fixed before. It tasted ok. Don't know if I would fix it again. It didn't have the "Wow thats good" and nobody wanted the recipe, which is how I know if my family likes it.
More, more, more was all I heard. This dish will be made again and again!
I've made this for family get togethers and never have enough. If your family likes baked beans I'd recommend trying this recipe.
I thought these beans were awesome! I made them for a camp out that I was supposed to bring a side dish to and these were perfect. My mom tasted them and wrote down the recipe right then in her recipe book. Which says a lot! I didn't get any compliments however from anyone at the camp out (about 13 people) Not sure why - maybe people don't get that excited about beans!
This is always a hit and is great served as a main dish as well.
This is a wonderful recipe. I made it for our senior citizen Christmas lunch as a side dish for the ham, and it was perfect. The changes I made was to add one chopped red bell pepper to the onion and sauteed them together. I drained and rinsed all of the beans, except the baked beans, and then added 1/2 can water. That kept the casserole from looking cloudy. Also, I used black-eyed peas in place of garbanzo beans. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!!
I usually use Turkey bacon for everything, but I just don't think the beans were as good w/o the real stuff. Plus, turkey bacon doesn't crumble as well as real bacon so the consistency was a little off. The flavor was great and throwing it all into a crockpot makes for an easy side for a BBQ. I will definitely make this again but w/real bacon.
Great Great Great! I made as a side dish. It went quick.
I liked a lot, but noone else seemed to. I think Mom would like as well.
This was great. I always make it the day before, store it in my crock pot and set it on warm a few hours before serving. It is excellent and easy!!!
This is a huge hit for our family gatherings !!!
I made this for Easter because I had all the ingredients on hand and was out of town before the holiday. It was super. I took home the leftovers and ate it for the next several days happily. I didn't have mustard powder and bacon, I didn't add the onions but used onion powder, and I didn't use the kidney beans either due to lack of space in my bowl. It was still fantastic.
I am now the official bean maker for family gatherings, since I made this for my son's cowboy birthday party lunch. They were a hit! Love the flavor and the variety of bean shapes and textures. YUM!
Lost this recipe a few years ago and been looking for it since then. I've found others but this one is "IT"! Thank you so much for sharing
Made this one for thanksgiving and it was a big hit. Thanks for the great recipe!
My mom used to make this and I could not find her recipe...this is it. Its great!
Nice change from other bean casserole’s. Loved the sweet/sour taste
I was skeptical about including baked beans, but the result was really good.
Have to make it again this year, 3rd year tradition for a golf tournament dinner! Popular demand!
Very good. I enjoyed it. Will make again.
This is good, but you can omit the bacon! :)
I made this for a BBQ and chicken stew we had and everyone loved it!! Will definitely make again.
Mark loved it, I thought it was okay.
The recipe is excellent as is and I have made it several times , but this last time I decided to use up some tomato paste and a 1/4 can of refried beans that I had open. I also added Grandmas molasses and a bit of ketchup with chicken stock.
It was darker, richer and juicier than the original. I like it a little more moist .
Loved this casserole! It was my families favorite with hamburgers and hotdogs.
Excellent in every way!! I used uncured bacon and thawed a bag of frozen lima beans. I also did not bake it uncovered at the end- it seemed like it would be too dry. Can't wait to reheat leftovers!!
