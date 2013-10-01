Pumpkin Pie Squares

Very good! Everything is perfect as is (i.e. there is just enough streusel topping, despite other's advice to double it) and works very well together (i.e. crust, custard and topping). Made these to take to my future in-laws Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone liked them a LOT (except for my fiance, a confirmed pumpkin hater and his two non-dessert eating brothers :-) ). Even my parents liked these, which came as a surprise to me since they are very "traditional" folks (i.e. plain 'ol pumpkin pie eaters). Please note: To make the crust, you MUST melt your butter and THEN add it to your oat mixture. Amy doesn't specify whether or not to do this (but I know to do so from having made plenty of bar recipes before). Oh, and your streusel topping will crumble MUCH easier if you cut your (cold) butter into very tiny pieces and use a pastry blender (i.e. special kitchen gadget for this purpose) to "blend." Finally, if you have a stand mixer, let it do your work for you. I beat my egg whites to soft peaks in no time flat (which sure beats doing it by hand!!!)! All in all, this is an excellent bar recipe, but I must admit that I am a traditionalist too, and much prefer the standby pumpkin pie, at least on Tday. :-) These sure are good (even cold!) with a generous dollop of Cool-whip though.... Thanks so much for sharing!