Pumpkin Pie Squares

99 Ratings
  • 5 67
  • 4 24
  • 3 3
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This recipe includes an oatmeal crust, pumpkin custard and a chopped nut topping.

By Amy

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray or grease one 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together the flour, oatmeal, brown sugar and butter or margarine. Press into pan; bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

  • In a large deep metal bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form.

  • Blend together the pumpkin, evaporated milk, egg whites, sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger and clove. Pour custard into baked crust; bake for 30 minutes or until firm.

  • Mix together the chopped nuts, brown sugar and butter. Sprinkle topping on custard and bake additional 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cut into squares and top with whipped cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 110.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022