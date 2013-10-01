Pumpkin Pie Squares
This recipe includes an oatmeal crust, pumpkin custard and a chopped nut topping.
Check please…… you are going to think you just finished your dissert at a fancy restaurant when you make these pumpkin squares! My husband is in love with this recipe as am I. Please don't make any changes when trying this for the first time, absolutely none are needed! Thanks for the recipe!!!Read More
This recipe turned out horrible. I don't know if I did something wrong or what. The topping melted all over the top into a liquid goo and seeped down into the crust so that it turned soft. If anyone has a suggestion on what I did wrong let me know and I will retry this recipe but for now I can only give it two starsRead More
These squares are delicious. A bit hit around thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe and tried to cook in a 9X13 pan and it didn't work out to well. I had to cook anout 25 min longer than called for for the custard to set but by that time the outside was overcooked. This is a great recipe but next time I'll stick to single batches.
I prefer to serve this warm, while the topping is nice and crunchy, as an on-the-plate dessert. It's great with whipped cream or non-dairy topping, and gets rave reviews every time. To save time, I don't separate the eggs. Instead, I mix whole eggs with the rest of the custard ingredients and beat for 2 minutes. Also, I like to double the topping. Perfect dessert for cold weather!
Awesome fall dessert!! I switched up the flour vs. oats ratio for the crust and used 1 c. oats and 1/2 c. flour. I always cut back on the sugar and only use about 1/2 of what the recipe calls for. Really made the pumpkin take over and it turned out great!
These are so yummy. I used two whole eggs instead of the egg whites simply because I'm lazy and didn't feel like separating the eggs. Also added about a 1/4 cup of rolled oats to the topping.....hubby says he wants this instead of pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving!!!!
Very good! Everything is perfect as is (i.e. there is just enough streusel topping, despite other's advice to double it) and works very well together (i.e. crust, custard and topping). Made these to take to my future in-laws Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone liked them a LOT (except for my fiance, a confirmed pumpkin hater and his two non-dessert eating brothers :-) ). Even my parents liked these, which came as a surprise to me since they are very "traditional" folks (i.e. plain 'ol pumpkin pie eaters). Please note: To make the crust, you MUST melt your butter and THEN add it to your oat mixture. Amy doesn't specify whether or not to do this (but I know to do so from having made plenty of bar recipes before). Oh, and your streusel topping will crumble MUCH easier if you cut your (cold) butter into very tiny pieces and use a pastry blender (i.e. special kitchen gadget for this purpose) to "blend." Finally, if you have a stand mixer, let it do your work for you. I beat my egg whites to soft peaks in no time flat (which sure beats doing it by hand!!!)! All in all, this is an excellent bar recipe, but I must admit that I am a traditionalist too, and much prefer the standby pumpkin pie, at least on Tday. :-) These sure are good (even cold!) with a generous dollop of Cool-whip though.... Thanks so much for sharing!
I'm not a huge pumpkin fan but I still liked these. They were a big hit at work.
Fantastic recipe! The two reviewers who gave a poor rating - did NOT follow the recipe (one mentioned doubling the nutmeg!) I did double the cinnamon (love it!!). For the 2nd layer mix all ingredients (used fat free evaporated milk) except whipped egg whites which I gently folded into the pumpkin mixture. For the topping: next time time I will chop the walnuts in my chopper (increase walnuts, decrease sugar some). I actually had small chunks of sugar in topping. Also, for a "light" version, omit the bottom crust- it would still be delicious! This is a keeper!
This recipe is pretty good. I'm not sure about the crust, though. I made it with regular oats, since the recipe didn't specify what type to use. I found that the regular oats gave the crust a strange and not extremely appetizing texture. If I make this again, I'd definitely either use quick cooking oats instead or make a different crust recipe all together. The filling and streusel parts were delicious, though. The bars were very good topped with the cream. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
These bars are super tasty. I didn't add nuts because I don't like them much. I also added vanilla to the pumpkin mixture. My advice would be not to refridgerate them because the crust gets extremely hard and it makes it difficult to get out of the pan. Once out of the fridge, though, they're fine. Thanks for the recipe.
Everyone really liked this.
I made these for Thanksgiving instead of pumpkin pie. I didn't put the nut/brown sugar topping on and istead topped it with fresh homemade whipped cream. The crust is the best! I loved the oatmeal in it.
yum! if you can make it with fresh pumpkin it really makes a difference. but either way its a really good recipe. i dont normally like pumpkin pie but i really enjoyed these
Made these following the recipe except I threw in the egg yolks and forgot to spray the pan..but..they didnt' stick at all. These are delicious my husband and I loved them. Can't wait to try these out on the kids when they are here for Thanksgiving.
Oh, I made this for my family last night to try it out and the pan was demolished by all. My Husband has requested this for Thanksgiving instead of the traditional pumpkin pie. His exact words were "it's almost like pumpkin pie but with a twist, it has better flavor." The only thing I would like to experiment with is to make this so you can pick it up with your hands, neatly.
very good my family loved these made a double batch and put in jelly roll pan. My husband liked better than regular pumpkin pie .Half a pan gone in first eve. Filling like pie filling just what I was looking for.Great recipe.
These rock - my guy says better than pie
Yummy! I didn't change a thing!
This recipe is very easy and delicous.
DELICIOUS, however, I followed what others said about adding extra sugar - next time I won't do this as I thought it was a tad sweet (and I love sweet) but everyone else really loved them!
Great recipe! But I would agree with everyone to double the crust, and possibly double the streusel topping.
Super yummy! My husband likes pecan pie and I like pumpkin...this was the perfect marriage of the two. When I make the whipped cream for this I flavor it with Irish whiskey or bourbon...about 2 tsp per cup of whipping cream...it's SO good!
This is great, we loved it. I made 1.5x the crust and filling and 2x of the topping in a 13x9 pan. I did not sprinkle the topping on until it had baked for about 30 minutes, then baked until it was set.
This was good... The filling spice didn't taste right to me. I don't like cloves much and that is probably why. Next time I'll use pumpkin pie spice and extra cinnamon which will cut back on the cloves and add in some nutmeg which I prefer. Also I think I'll try adding some cinnamon to the nut mixture. I did add a bit of golden flax seed (ground) to the crust, doubled the amount of oats, and added a bit of grapeseed oil to make it moist enough to pack into the pan. I did this because there wouldn't have been enough crust otherwise. As it was, it was barely enough. I also added just a pinch of sea salt to the crust. If I were just rating the crust and the walnut topping I'd have given the recipe 5 stars, but as I stated earlier the filling was more like a 3 for me... just okay-ish. Plus I did have to modify to get enough crust, so four stars is a pretty fair assessment. However, I will say that I do prefer these squares to the lighter dryer pumpkin (cake-like) bars with loads of cream cheese frosting that are more common. They have more personality and texture than that and are not as cloyingly sweet.
These were really very good tasting, but much thinner than I was expecting. I think maybe baking in a little smaller pan would be better, which I will try next time. This will not replace regular pumpkin pie, but I will make these again.
i goofed And put the spices in the crust. the pumpkin was bland but the crust was great. Even so, it was good. Next time I'll split the spice between the 2. Also do increase the crust by 1/2 to get a good crust in the pan
I could eat the whole pan of these!!! Good thing my family came over and finished it off before I could!!
Loved it! Something different with pumpkin and it's different enough to make any time
This recipe was fantastic! Amazing spicy pumpkin flavor and easier than pumpkin pie (if you make your own crust as I do). My only complaint is that I would have preferred more strudel topping!
OMG I love these! At my college the chef used to make them but he called them pumpkin crispies and I could never find the recipe and by chance. Great recipe it comes out JUST like they did at school! And I DON'T like pumpkin unless it's like this!!!
The Squares were a little dry, however, they were very tasty.
Overall this recipe is awesome, although a little sweet. I found this to be better than the pumpkin pie i make! Note: I would cut back the sugar to 1/2 cup for the filling. Only change i made was adding whole eggs and a 1/4 tsp. nutmeg.
These are delicious! I love pumpkin year around, and this is a great breakfast or dessert.
As written, this recipe is very good. I would recommend trying it as written first before making any adjustments. I doubled the crust as suggested by some reviewers and I prefer the thinner crust..it's all a matter of preference.
I made the recipe just as printed.Took it to work last night and everyone loved it.I would have liked it better if it was thicker but the flavor was good.I was looking for a substitute to take to the homeless shelter that would feed more people than a traditional round pie.This will do the trick and I have some in the oven now.
Super delicious! I did have to do some modifications though, which are as follows: I used pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice to taste because I didn't have all of the spices listed. I also added vanilla to the crust and filling mixtures and used 2 whole eggs instead of just the whites, and a whole 15 oz. can of pumpkin. I baked it in an 8x8 pan and followed the crust recipe exactly (except for melting the butter and turning the oats into oat flour) but doubled the crumb topping. For the topping I used margarine vs butter and pecans vs walnuts and also added at least 1/2 cup of flour to ensure that the topping would have a crunchy texture. The end result is amazing and my husband and sons LOVE IT!! We ate it fresh out of the oven with vanilla ice cream but I am looking forward to enjoying them chilled tomorrow. Yum!
This is a delicious moist square. I didn't have evaporated milk in my pantry , but I did have a can of coconut milk, which I substituted. --- I don't know how much better it would have been had I followed the original recipe, but I do know that I will be making this recipe again , and I will probably use coconut milk because it worked well --- and I think it is more economical than evaporated. - One major change I made, was the size of pan. When I made the base, it did not look like it would cover a 9X12 pan, so I pressed it into a 7X11 glass pan, and the squares were just the right thickness . We enjoyed these with a dab of whipped cream on top, but they are excellent all on their own. Also, as a person who enjoys textures and crunch, I sprinkled a few pumpkin seeds on top of my square today, and it found them to be a great addition!
This is easy, tastes great and a favorite at our house. I've made it many times and it always comes out perfectly!
This was so yummy! I had to use condensed milk instead of evaporated milk so I added less sugar. It was a great alternative to pumpkin pie!
Excellent! I bake often and love pumpkin. I wholeheartedly agree with the many reviewers that suggest this recipe is excellent as written. Try it unmodified and then adjust to your liking. Sadly, people will diminish ratings for a recipe that they did not even follow! We should stop this practice for the benefit of all! Following this recipe in its entirety yielded an excellent hand-held piece of pumpkin pie with excellent flavor. My family votes for this in lieu of their traditional pumpkin pie this year! Fantastic recipe, thank you so much!
These turned out really good! Loved the topping, and really like how easy it is to eat. Can cut off a small square if you want just a nice little nosh.
Yummm.....Hand's down the best pumpkin dessert I've ever tasted! I followed the recipe exactly. And it was SCRUMPTIOUS...Thank you
I followed this receipe to the letter but I guess I didn't let it firm up enough; I was afraid the crust would burn. BUT it doesn't matter! This dish is great in a bowl too! A defintie keeper. Thanks Amy!
Pretty good. I liked the idea of these, however they are much too bland. I double the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg and still thought they lacked something. The crust was very good - the topping a bit sparse for a 9x13 pan. I think I'll stick with pie in the future. Thanks for the idea though.
These were blah. The crust tasted strange, too. I think if I make pumpkin bars again I will try to combine the recipes on this site. I have also seen butterscotch chips melted and then put on top may make this a wow dessert.
This is soo yummy! A real crowd pleaser. Will make again and again.
DELICIOUS!
I have been making this recipe for years. I can't make a good pie to save my life so this is my holiday to to. Everyone who has eaten this has said they like it better than pumpkin pie so that's a win for me.
Anybody Want To Try This??? DO!! Its really good and very appealing to the eyes too. Dont be afaid of the three step thing, because the bit of extra effort (I mean listening to the timer while relaxing) makes a delicious alternative to pumpkin pie that recieves endless compliments. Thank you from my whole family!!
The squared were delicious, but 24 servings from a 13" x 9'' baking pan is unreasonable, unless you're serving a bunch of 5 yr. olds! I cut mine into 15 servings, since I was serving these to adults. If you make the portions larger, don't forget to adjust the Nutritional Info. The Nutritional Info. which is given here is basically for a miniscule piece, so keep that in mind if you're watching the N.I. for health reasons.
It bubbled up and spilled all over my oven. It does taste good so, if I make this again, I'll half the filling.
Love it. Perfect as is, though I do not cook the crust as much beforehand (just the time it takes to mix the rest) and leave it a bit hotter for the first 10 mins. I’ve made it lactose free, made it with sweet potatoes, no sugar (using alternatives like sugar cane syrup or maple syrup. As many other reviewers I never bothered to separate the eggs... not sure it would make it any better!
I really like this recipe!! I made my own pumpkin puree and then used it in this. I did double the topping but recommend doubling pecans (instead of walnuts)! I used the granulated brown sugar and would not recommend it in the topping, but it worked fine in the crust. It was delicious, thanks so much for the recipe!!
The bars turned out great. I had to cook them 15 minutes longer than the recipe. I served them with whipped cream and they were a hit.
I made the recipe GF...the flavor was lovely but my crust was soggy...no one cared about the crust except me...the squares disappeared quickly! maybe I didn't cook the crust long enough??
This is was hit at my staff party
These were delicious although a little gooey. I will be taking them to sell at our church bazaar. I' m sure they will be a hit. Thanks!
Excellent! Easy to make, looks great, and most importantly it tastes fabulous!!
WOW!!! This was soooo good, my kids liked it so that means it's a keeper. I added the eggs whole to the custard. Next time I will try it without the nuts on top. It WILL be a next time. Thanks.
This recipe was a big hit at the bake sale. The only suggestions I have are to increase the spices by about 25%. Also, give the squares plenty of time to cool. When I was cutting them, the first square fell apart a bit because it was still warm. Putting them in the fridge made them easier to cut, in a shorter amount of time. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Wow, these are extraordinary! I followed the recipe precisely except for two changes: I used whole eggs instead of only the whites, and I doubled the topping, but wished I hadn't... the amount called for is really perfect. I have no complaints or suggestions for this recipe because it was truly excellent just as it is. Thank you so much for a terrific recipe!
This was great!! I halved the ginger but that's just a personal thing. I took them to Bible study, big hit! And the left overs quickly vanished when I got home. Saved in my recipe box for later use....I also used sweetened condensed milk, because I had it on hand and didn't want to go out for evaporated milk. Worked just fine, but then I only added 1/4 of a cup of sugar.
it was perfect. Its a great recipe to bring to a gathering
Easy to make and easy for the family to love. They are a little overly moist and fragile the first day to be called "squares," but by the scond day, the texture is perfect. Awesome midday snack with a cup of coffee, too! Thanks for the recipe!
My husband would give this recipe six stars if he could! I substituted pecans for the walnuts - very easy to make and so yummy!!
Loved this recipe as is, and with changes to make it quicker and easier. Also used with baked sweet potatoes for sweet potato squares.
These are absolutely delicious, the only modification I made was I left out the cloves and accidentally bought whole walnuts instead of chopped. The reason I rated 4 stars is the crust mixture did not cover the whole bottom of my 9x13 pan, and once baked exactly as listed they are incredibly crumbly and aren't holding together well.
absolutely great! a wonderful finger food desert that is easy for your guests to enjoy and not have to sit down for!! i would add a little more sugar...we like things sweet! this is a winner though!
I’d say it came out pretty good. Some of the oatmeal still had a little more bite to it than I’d prefer. Otherwise it was like pumpkin pie you can hold and eat.
Got rave reviews from family. I froze these after baking and they travelled well. Doubled cinnamon and used rounded teaspoons of the ground ginger and cloves. This is going in my recipe file to bake again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Very good!
I will make it again but will double the amount for the topping. There was barely enough. It is very tasty and My husband likes it so that us a plus!
Very good, will definitely make again!
