Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

351 Ratings
  • 5 268
  • 4 64
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This very tasty and easy marinade for lamb chops can also be used for steaks.

By Noor

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
35 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 16 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic, onion, and olive oil in a large resealable bag until the salt has dissolved. Add lamb, toss until coated, and marinate in refrigerator for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Remove lamb from the marinade and leave any onions on that stick to the meat. Discard any remaining marinade. Wrap the exposed ends of the bones with aluminum foil to keep them from burning. Grill to desired doneness, about 3 minutes per side for medium. The chops may also be broiled in the oven about 5 minutes per side for medium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 44.8g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 861mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/18/2022