Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

I'm not a lamb lover, but my husband is, so, occasionally, I make lamb. I made this as described except that I cut the salt in half (blood pressure, ya know), and marinated for 1 hour instead of 2, based on Noor's very helpful corrective review. This is the first time I can actually say that I liked the lamb, rather than just tolerating it. My husband says it definitely deserves 5 stars, and it didn't need any more salt. 7/21/14: Made again and it was great, but I'm updating my review because I discovered the perfect side dish to serve with it on eatingwell.com: It's Minted Brown Rice with Peas, Onions and Feta. Sooooo yummy! (They actually called for scallions, but I substituted onions.) As for the lamb, I stuck with half the salt, but marinated the lamb for almost 2 hours this time and it was wonderfully tender and not over-marinated.