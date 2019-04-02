Simple Grilled Lamb Chops
This very tasty and easy marinade for lamb chops can also be used for steaks.
I was a little concerned about using vinegar as a marinade here, but took a chance based on the reviews....it was FANTASTIC! We loved these chops and so did our 2 and 5 year old children. They were super-easy to prepare. You HAVE to keep the onions and do this : make a little tray using two layers of aluminum foil. Spray it with cooking spray and place (drained onions) on it and carefully place tray on grill, alongside the chops. We cooked our chops on med-hi for 8 mins. exactly and in that time the onions cooked and carmelized a bit and man, they were tasty. Next time I will at least double the onions, they were that good. Also, I would not recommend leaving the chops in any longer than the 2 hours stated in the recipe.Read More
Whoa Sister...Awesome! My hubby and I loved this so much. I usualy use a marinade of: plain yogurt, garlic/ginger paste, fried onions, lemon juice, 1TB oil, 1beef bullion cube, salt & pepper. But I was looking for something different than my usual. I prepared as the recipe stated, but only I marinated for an hr instead of 2 as per advice from reviewers and I baked in the oven (in an aluminum foil envelope) at 375 degrees instead of the grill, still the meat was so tender and very well seasoned. This is my menu choice for the month so will be making this for 3 more times on this months dinner menu and for special ocassions in the future. I also live in the Khaleej-UAE and hope to find more recipes posted by this cook. Thanks a million.
After reading the reviews for this recipe, I decided to give it a try and I wasn't disappointed. It was easy to make - I followed Noor's additional suggestion and added garam masala, allspice and cinnamon which gave an excellent flavour. Because I cooked the lamb on an indoor grill, and I wanted to use the onions as had been suggested, I removed the onions from the marinade and put them in a small skillet for about 10 minutes over medium heat to carmalize. I served them over the lamb chops - yummy. Super recipe Noor - and great added suggestion as well.
Very good. I made these for my son by request. I used reserved marinade to sautee mushrooms with some fresh mint and served the chops on top of them - excellent. Thanks for the recipe!
A great weekday meal. Light, quick, easy, and tasty. A must try.
I couldn't stop eating this lamb and neither could my whole family! Loved the tanginess and the mild addtl flavor added by the spices. Used a butterflied leg of lamb and cooked on the grill. Put the onions to the side and caramelized - used 2 but next time, I will use 4. Added the spices that Noor suggested - 1/4 tsp each cinnamon, cumin and garam masala. Thank you!
Me and my fiancee loved this recipe!!! would definitely do it again..thanks!!
Wonderful. Unfortunately the cut I bought was too fatty, but the meat itself was wonderful. I broiled everything, including all the onions. Served with the onions on top. Delicious!
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I've already tried it with some ribeyes and they were awesome too!
Delicious!! Prepared as directed, including the poster's additional suggestion of adding cinnamon (I didn't have allspice or garam masala, however.) Marinated for just over an hour. Served with grilled zucchini, insalata caprese, and the onions (grilled) that had been marinating with the lamb. Next time, I'm marinating the zucchini, too! Served to my boyfriend and his parents, and they (we) were duly impressed. Whew. Noor FTW!!!
I had never attempted preparing a lamb dish prior to this, and it turned out awesome!! The only part of the recipe i swayed from was that I left the lamb on the grill a little bit longer than 6 minutes per side. The meat was practically falling off the bone. I made it for our anniversary, its a hit in my family!!
I didn't have distilled white vinegar so I used apple cider vinegar and it was yummy. Thanks!
This really is a great recipe. I took other reviews advice, as well as Noor’s, and added the cinnamon, allspice, and garam masala. To be honest, I did forget the spices and didn’t add them until I pulled the meat from the marinade. It turned out deliciously. I kept the meat in the marinade for seventy-five minutes and most of the onions stuck to the chops. I added the extra spices and pressed them into the meat, then grilled them for about 5 minutes on each side – I had thick chops. They were perfectly seasoned, perfectly cooked, and very tender. Thanks for the recipe!
Good recipe but cooking time definitely feds to be longer for the average lamb chop. Also, don't leave for more than a few hours in the marinade. Vinegar will "cook" the meat and if you leave it for too long the lamb will end up being tough. Overall a keeper.
Made this for Easter it was amzing. My husband said we could stay home from my in laws as long as he could have his lamb at home. As many of he reviews suggested we put the onions on the grill which were amazing. We will be having this again and again
This marinade had a particular tang that I didn't care for. To be fair, I am pregnant, so maybe that had something to do with my intense dislike. I also had to broil the lamb much longer than the recipe stated before it was anywhere near edible. All in all, I was pretty disappointed and probably would not make it again, but I gave it 3 stars to give it the benefit of the (pregnancy) doubt.
After you marinade and start cooking the lamb, add more chopped garlic, mushrooms and the remaining ingredients from the resealable bag to a saucepan and add rice and pepper and knorr chicken bullion powder. 20 minutes later, you will have great fried rice to go with the lamb!
This recipe was delicious! I didn't have any vinegar so I substituted lemon juice in its place and so flavorful!
very good combination lamb was mosit and tender.
This is a flavorful marinade that can be prepared in short order. Reserve the onions and sauté them to serve along side the lamb. I made due with apple cider vinegar with no apparent issues. This will be something I'll make for a quick dinner during the summer months. Thanks Noor!
Wow...this was delicious! As a few others mentioned, I was skeptical about the vinegar, just because hubby hates it, but after grilling, we couldn't even taste it. I added the cinnamon and allspice, and I think that did add some nice mild flavor. We'll certainly be using this marinade again & thanks for the recipe...it's the first time we've ever made lamb. ;)
Great recipe! I substituted the vinegar for a can of Coke and added about a tablespoon of cinnamon. The extra taste of slight sweetness complimented the lamb very well.
Fantastic recipe! I use this all the time, but increase the amount of marinade and onions. Despite trying a number of grill tools and trays, I usually lose 1/2 the onions in the barbecue, so I now bake the onions in the oven.
Love this recipe, my entire family loves this recipe! I've tried alot of others but I always come back to this one. I usually add some fresh rosemary and thyme for a little extra flavor. Lamb chops always come out so tender and flavorful without masking the taste of the lamb. And serving the grilled, marinated onions along side is a must!
tasty Tender lamb, copied recipe and added Garam Masala, Cinnimom and Allspice. excellant
Fantastic. I followed the recipe almost to the letter (with just a tiny dash of allspice for good measure), marinated for 1 hour, and broiled on high, 5 minutes per side, as suggested. Perfectly cooked (medium-rare), tender, and with the perfect amount of zing. I broiled all of the onion on the roasting pan with the lamb, and it ended up like a sort of onion pickle - salty, but the perfect accompaniment to the lamb. The wonderful aroma left in the kitchen lingered for hours after.
Made just as stated and this is now the ONLY way we grill our lamb chops! The family goes nuts for them!
Did it in a skillet and it was grrrrrreat! Thank you for this lovely recipe :)
I'm not a lamb lover, but my husband is, so, occasionally, I make lamb. I made this as described except that I cut the salt in half (blood pressure, ya know), and marinated for 1 hour instead of 2, based on Noor's very helpful corrective review. This is the first time I can actually say that I liked the lamb, rather than just tolerating it. My husband says it definitely deserves 5 stars, and it didn't need any more salt. 7/21/14: Made again and it was great, but I'm updating my review because I discovered the perfect side dish to serve with it on eatingwell.com: It's Minted Brown Rice with Peas, Onions and Feta. Sooooo yummy! (They actually called for scallions, but I substituted onions.) As for the lamb, I stuck with half the salt, but marinated the lamb for almost 2 hours this time and it was wonderfully tender and not over-marinated.
OMG, perfection! I've been craving lamb chops and for some reason it seems they're not always available at the stores I frequent. My mother used to cook lamb quite a bit so I have a special fondness for this. My chops were fairly thick, so I cooked them for about 12 minutes on my counter top grill. Also, doubt it made much difference but I used rice vinegar because that's the only "white" I had on hand.
Excellent, made my shoulder chops finger lickin good! I used red onions as that is all I had. I sauteed the marinade after taking lamb out and it was the crowing glory to the chops.
Love this easy recipe! We have made this several times and it is always a hit! My kids even love it! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I tried this tonight after failing miserably lately with every red meat dish I've tried. (Yes, I'm not much of a cook). This WORKED! It is EASY and a definite keeper in my kitchen!
This recipe is really great! It is easy to make and the onions are awesome! definatly save them and grill them.
The seasonings in this recipe were just enough to accent the flavor of the meat without overpowering it. I used a little diced shallots in place of the onion, because that was what I had on hand, and cooked them in a pan on medium heat 3-4 minutes per side so that they were medium-well done, since I don't have a grill. Definately a great basic recipe and I may be trying the marinade with other meats as well(I did half the recipe, also, because I had half the amount of meat on hand). Thanks for sharing!
this was outstanding...loved the flavor and the meat was so moist! Used it for pork chops as well. didn't change a thing.
Awesome recipe. They chops were grilled perfectly and the onions were so good that I'll likely use an entire onion next time.
My daughter wanted lamb chops for her birthday dinner. I was a little skeptical since they were so simple, but what a wonderful surprise. All of us LOVED these and can't wait to make them again. Perfect.
Although I don't agree, my wife tells this is the best thing I've made on the grill - I think my ribs are better but you get my point about these chops. Very simple. Oh and don't bother with the tin foil on the bone - takes to long and not necessary.
Absolutely delicious! Followed the recipe exactly except I pan-seared before before finishing in the oven. Served chop with sauteed onion, from marinade, over thinly sliced sauteed zucchini with a pomegranate sauce. Beautiful presentation and tasted as good as it looked. All of the flavors complemented each other perfectly.
Great recipe. I wanted to introduce my 1 and 4 year old to lamb, and this recipe was perfect. The flavours were not too strong and me 4 year old even asked for seconds!!!
Very yummy marinade!
This was great! This was my first time cooking lamb, but your instructions made this very simple. I followed the recipe exactly, except for doubling the marinade. I followed others advice and only marinated for 1 to 1-1/2 hours. Hubby loves this recipe! Will make again!
I used this recipe for my first time making lamb and wow, it was wonderful! I've made it probably 5 times since then and every time has been great! I always add more onions then grill them in a foil pan like another user suggested. Excellent topping! Permanent dinner in my kitchen!
Delicious recipe! I bought a package of Garlic Nan and a container of Tzatziki used it to make gyros. I used the onions from the marinade to cook with the lamb chops, they were a golden sweet and savory addition to the gyros!
I've made these many times. At first I followed the recipe as written, but after 3-4 tries I switched to marinading for 24 hours. Huge difference. Since then I have had many, many people tell me, unsolicited, that it might be the best think they have EVER eaten in their life. So I got that going for me, which is nice.
The flavor of the lamb chops were very flavorful. I marinated the meat for a little over an hour. I used the broiler and had to cook each side for about 15 min in order to get it to medium rare. I used the leftover onions and marinade and grilled it along with some mushrooms. The mushrooms turned out a little too salty for some reason--I think next time I have to dump out some of the marinade and only use a little for flavor. I served it with basmati rice and some over roasted potatoes. My family enjoyed it. It is a pretty simple way to cook lamb!
This was awesome! I loved the simplicity of the recipe and ingredient mix! My chops turned out beautifully, after marinating for the full 2 hours. I did add a little cinnamon and garam masala. The crispy onions were great. There's no way to mess up this recipe! Thanks Noor!
WOW! Really good, a do-over.
We love this recipe...but not a huge fan of the onions cooked to accompany the chops.
Delicious, suburb, moist & tender. I was frightened to use vinegar, just because it didn't make sense to me. Didn't taste the vinegar at all. The only change I made was adding about a teaspoon of lemon juice to the marinade, just because I love lemon. Grilled with real charcoal...awesome. Thanks for this great recipe.
I never eat lamb because I don't like it, but I prepared this recipe for my bf and tasted it... wow! it's the first time I actually liked the taste of lamb. I let it marinate for about 3 hours and didn't change a thing. Turned out to be pretty good!
Very easy, great and tasty!!!!!!!!!!
While I liked this recipe, my husband and I are not big on salty tasting things...so, unfortunately, with 2 tsp of salt, it was way too salty for us...I will make again though, but this time cutting way back on salt or omitting altogether. it was a very easy marinade to make and the ingredients are things that most people have on hand. Thank you! I will try again minus the salt.
I made this using a tsp of cinnamon, a pinch of nutmeg, and a tsp of fresh rosemary refrigerated for 35mins using only 2 chops and it was delicious!
This is a nice marinade. Intensified the flavor of the meat without overwhelming it. It's a keeper.
I have never made lamb and this came out awesome! I didn't add the extra spices because I didn't want to push my luck so I followed the recipe exactly for the marinade. However I don't have a grill, soooo I cooked in the oven at 350 for 40 min, 20 min on each side in a pyrex. Then I broiled it on Low a few minutes on each side just to give it a toasty look. This is for well done, don't like medium rare. Will definitely be using this recipe in the future! Delicious!!!! Oh and I had lamb shoulder chops.
Loved it. Didn't have white distill vinegar so substituted apple cider vinegar and added a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and marjoram. Merinated about an hour.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was very, very good! You do need to judge how long to cook the meat according to the thickness and cut you are using.
I followed the advice of others,and saved marinade to saute with mushrooms.added 2 teaspoons of mint at the end.very tasty!
Everyone loves the lamb chops. It's really superb. Simple and easy. So tasty everyone asking for more. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
My husband raved about this! It's new family favorite! He also now wants this for every Christmas and holiday. I only marinate the lamb chops for about an hour, any longer and the vinegar becomes too strong. I also doubled the marinade so that I had extra onions. After starting to grill the lamb chops, I put the onions in a pan (trying to pour off as much of the juice) and fry them until they are caramelized. My family, who normally doesn't eat lamb, went crazy with the lamb and topping it with the onions. Love this recipe. So easy to make
I used lamb steaks and they were oh so good! I had concern using the distilled vinegar, but the flavor of the meat after grilling was so nice. My kids both had seconds. I will definitely do this again and thanks to a previous poster that grilled the onions on tin foil in the grill. Not liking onions, my kids did try them and like them.
What a great recipe!! Got some NZ frozen lamb chops tonight for dinner and decided to use this recipe simple receipe. Wow, the result is just too good to be true!! After the lamb was Broiled, I added a teaspoon of Agave Nectar on my lamb chop. My family all love the taste of the chops. BTW, I only marinated the lamb chops for 15 minutes and you can taste the marinate all the way thru the Juicy meat!! I will use this recipe again and again.
Wonderful! Followed the recipe exactly and enjoyed every bite! Even our 2 year old daughter loved it.
easy, fast, yummy....I chop the onions so that more stay on when pulling out of marinade
Simple? Yes. Delicious? No. I'm so sorry to leave a bad review, but this was not enjoyable for us. I followed the recipe exactly and even grilled the marinated onions as another reviewer advised. I couldn't finish mine and my hubby forced his down just trying not to hurt my feelings. If you want a simple and yummy lamb recipe from this site, try the Lamb Chops with Balsamic Reduction!
This was a really tasty recipe! I too was worried bout the vinegar but it tasted fabulous on the forequarter chops and tender at that!
I found that the meat was tender but had no flavour (I marinated 2 hrs but didn't add the extra spices). The onions were the best part of the dish.
Simple and great! I was skeptical about using white vinegar in the marinade, but the resulting lamb steak was delicious! I marinaded it for 90 minutes, carmelized the onions on the stove top, grilled the steak, sliced it thin and my 10 year old daughter loved it! I will definitely make it again.
People who don't like lamb said it was the first time they had lamb and loved it.
Excellent! This dish was very tasty. I tried it on my Green Egg and cooked it at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. It came out very juicy.
This recipe was really good and exceeded my expectations. I was hesitant given the spice combination but decided to take a leap of faith and I'm glad I did! Thanks for sharing!
I'd cut the marinate time down to 1 hour for high quality chops to avoid overpowering the flavor of the meat. Other than that it was SUPER! Probably one of my favorites of all time.
1-10-12: First time I've had lamb.
WOW! I too was skeptical of this recipe being that it did not have rosemary or lemon juice which almost all others did. I am not a big rosemary fan so we decided to try this. YUMMMMM!!!! Marinated for 1.5 hours and broiled, these were great THANKS for sharing!!
I absolutely loved it. I marinated my chops for two hours, they turned out delicious. First time cooking then btw.
Husband loved it. I cooked the onions in a separate fry pan on the stove while chops were grilling on the grill. Would definitely make again.
We had never had lamb before and my husband came home with a package of fresh lambchops, so I had to find a recipe to grill them. I found this recipe, tried it, and it was absolutely fantastic!!! I only had time to marinate the chops for 30 minutes, and I put the marinated onions in foil on the grill next to the chops and then topped the chops w them when they were finished cooking. I cooked them on the grill for about 15-20 minutes total, and I halfed the recipe b/c he had bought one pound of the chops (3 chops). I served them w fresh corn on the cob marinted w butter and garlic, and speckled butter beans. My husband and I absolutely LOVED this....AMAZING recipe!! Thank you so much :) Now, we have a new dish added to our faves!
First time cooking lamb - husband said this was great and he would eat again and love to try on a steak as well.
This was a pretty good recipe - a change from our family's go-to family recipe. Kids and hubby ate every bite!
Cooking for two has its challenges, even with Costco lamb chops, but Noor's recipe got me off on the right track. Changes? Yeah, mostly because of what I have in the cupboard, so here goes: 2 T of olive oil in the plastic ziplock bag; 1-2 T of Italian seasoning; 1-2 T of rice wine vinegar, salt & pepper to taste; a shake or two of some lemon pepper; 1-2 T of fresh lemon juice. Skipped the garlic & onion. Okay, I forgot it, but hey, I'm a senior citizen! My wife said that mint jelly is the standard go-to fixer-upper for most lamb, but this concoction didn't need it, and I would make it again. Jan the wife said to pass the recipe on, so here it is!
This was very delicious, although I added dried thyme and oregano which made it much better and more interesting, and the chops needed to be grilled for at least 5 minutes per side for medium rare, they were underdone with only 3-4 minutes. They were normal sized lamb chops. I marinaded it for 4 hours... I will use that marinade again on other things, it was delish!
Thank you so much for this recipe ya Noor. It's just perfect. A great, simple meal for a weekday. I use my grill pan to make it and I follow the recipe exactly. I also grill the onions on the side and it's wonderful. Shukran!
I love this recipe and it was so easy. I marinated only one hour as other reviewers suggested but other than that, I didn't change the recipe at all. The lamb was moist, very tender and had incredible flavor. We will definitely be trying this recipe on other cuts of meats.
Family approved and often requested
Hubby and I loved this recipe. Perfect chops...finally! Thanks
Very good! I loved the sweet taste! I marinated mine for 24hrs and broiled it for 5min to give it a glaze. SOOOO GOOD
I live in an apartment, so I broiled rather than grilled - still delicious! I take the extra onions and fry them in a pan to top the lamb chops. Yummy!
Very good. I added a small amount of balsamic vinegar.
I used this last night and it was just amazing the flavor and... I personally love flavor and added a couple extra ingredients like ... Seasoned salt... And a couple more that just made the flavor marvelous thanks and don't marinate 2hours... You wouldn't want to ruin good meat
My family decided to have a BBQ for Christmas and I've grilled lamb before but wanted something more flavorful. After looking over this recipe i thought sure why not, Noor says its simple ingredients say its simple ...... WELL let me tell you this is far from simple, the minute you bite them ! Perfect mix of flavors ! So much so that between Christmas 2013 and 1-25-14 I've made these four times ! Every time I've used a Frenched Lamb rack and followed the recipe. Thanks Noor !
The flavor of the lamb shines through with this marinade. So easy but so tasty.
Amazing! I have never cooked lamb that I liked. Put this on the grill, and it was awesome. The onions were crazy good as well!
We made these for our first Passover and they were amazing! I actually liked lamb! (I've always found lamb greasy and left a bad taste all over my mouth.) We grilled them for 5 min on each side (they were about 1" thick) and they turned out perfectly pink and juicy inside. I'd like to try this marinade on chicken and steak.
This were simply FANTASTIC! I marinated them for almost 2 hours and discarded the marinate juices, but kept the onions. I caramelized them, as another review said. They were excellent!!! Cannot wait to make these again!
Awesome! We are full time cattle/sheep ranchers, but have always sold out of our lamb. This year we reserved a lamb for ourselves and I didn't know where to find a great lamb recipe. This was superb, we all loved it, great way to serve lamb. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
Amazing I got nothing but compliments!!!!! I kept to the recipe 100% except I kept them marinating 3 hours. Best Recipe ever. It did not even taste like lamb it was so tender and juicy!!!!