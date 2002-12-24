Fall Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

This is a great starter for Thanksgiving dinner that is both delicious and festive.

By Cynthia

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine vinegar and cranberries. Cook over medium heat until cranberries soften. Remove from heat; add olive oil, sugar, salt and pepper. Place in blender and mix until smooth. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • Core and julienne one pear, core and dice the other.

  • In a large bowl, combine the Romaine lettuce, endive, diced pears, walnuts and Gorgonzola. Toss and drizzle with enough dressing to coat.

  • Divide among salad plates and garnish with julienned pear. Top with any additional walnuts as well.

214 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 171.5mg. Full Nutrition
