Grandmother's Famous Cranberry Bread

This recipe is from the book "Cranberries Thanksgiving" it was out of print for a few years so very expensive, but has now been reprinted. If you read the story with your kids, then make the bread it is so much more special! I agree with some that it is better after it "sits". My kids are a little older now and help me make it for friends and teachers before the Christmas cookies start. I sometimes throw in some chocolate chips for a variety. My husband describes it as more of a "fruitcake" so maybe that is why some are looking for a bread consistency and don't get that. I am NOT a fan of fruit cake, but like this bread.