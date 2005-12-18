Grandmother's Famous Cranberry Bread

This is a delicious bread with golden raisins and cranberries. It's perfect for Thanksgiving or any special holiday.

Recipe by Mim Harris

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray or grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

  • Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add egg, orange peel, and orange juice; stir to mix and fold in raisins and cranberries.

  • Pour into loaf pan and bake for 70 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 343.3mg. Full Nutrition
