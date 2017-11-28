Homemade Dressing
This dressing is made with sweet bread, cranberries and sunflower seeds. It is very delicious and different!
This stuffing was amazing. I used some leftover hotdog buns for the bread. I did substitute chicken broth for the water for more flavour and pecans for the sunflower seeds as I didn’t have sunflower seeds. We all love stuffing and agreed this was a keeper. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #BackInTime/BackToYourRoots #FacelessnomoreRead More
I believe i should have used chicken or turkey broth instead of water because it came out very bland and tastless.Read More
