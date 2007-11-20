Cranberry Orange Relish with Orange Flavored Liqueur
This is an easy and delicious cranberry orange relish. Much of its sweet orange flavor comes from the liqueur, however it can be omitted.
This is an easy and delicious cranberry orange relish. Much of its sweet orange flavor comes from the liqueur, however it can be omitted.
This recipe is truly great! The taste is so refreshing. For a slight variation: add 1/2 cup pecans to the food processor. This thickens the relish slightly and adds another layer of flavor.Read More
This relish was dead-easy to make- literally took 5 minutes to prepare. I served it along-side my Easter ham and for those that ate it, they all said it was really good. Unfortunately, of my 15 guests, I think only 3 or 4 people tried it, so I have a lot leftover1Read More
This recipe is truly great! The taste is so refreshing. For a slight variation: add 1/2 cup pecans to the food processor. This thickens the relish slightly and adds another layer of flavor.
WOW!! I can't begin to say how wonderful this was. The liqueur is what made the difference! It is key to refrigerate for several hours so that the flavors meld. Thank you so much for the recipe! I will use it again and again.
Very good sauce. Made one without the liqueur and was just as tasty. It is quite tart, depending of the season you make it. I used a very sweet orange which I believe helped cut the tartness. Definatly a keeper.
I've made this many times for Thanksgiving and everyone loves it! In my opinion, its much better than cranberry jelly! Very easy and it has a very refreshing flavor! I use 1- 12oz. bag of fresh cranberries, about 3/4 cup of white sugar and 1 large navel orange. I didn't use the orange liqueur and it was still delicious! This makes about 2 1/2 cups of relish!
WOW! What a change from the mushy canned cranberry sauce I usually serve at Thanksgiving! Sweet, but vibrantly tart. I doubled the recipe & with the leftovers, I added pecan pieces, chopped apples & celery, & it made a great fruit salad with a dollop of mayonnaise on top. I highly recommend this recipe!
Can't believe more people haven't made this delicious recipe. It is wonderful. Tart and sweet at the same time. Have made it for going on two years now and get many raves from others.
We LOOOOOVE this recipe. It tastes great on a leftover turkey sandwich. Try adding leftover relish (1/2 to 1 cup drained) to your favorite generic muffin recipe - delish!
I make this recipe reduced-sugar by substituting Equal for the sugar. I use about 16 packets but you could use more. Also, it's important to make this the night before so the flavors can blend and the beautiful ruby color develop.
This is exactly like the cranberry orange relish my mom always made at Thanksgiving. It was always my favorite. I can't wait to make it this year!
This is the best recipe ever! I have friends asking me for the recipe. It is well worth making. It does taste better the longer it sits in the refrigerator.
I've used this recipe for years. For a non-alcoholic version, substitute a tablespoon or two of orange juice concentrate for the liqueur. This is easily a "10" in my book! The next day I love a turkey sandwich with relish, lettuce and mayo on pumpernickel bread and served with icy cold potato salad. Yummy!!!
Delicious! Used orange juice instead of the liquor. Was so easy & refreshing.
This has become a real holiday tradition for us. The basic recipe is wonderful as is, but I usually reduce the sugar and add a drained can of crushed pineapple (in juice, not syrup). I've used Triplesec and Grand Marnier. In my opinion the GM is better, but either is good. I've added nuts, chopped apples, and just about anything else that struck my fancy. As the kids would say, "It's ALL good!!'
This was delicious and super-easy! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, but it was still plenty sweet with the addition of the orange.
This more like a sauce in texture. I prefer to have the ingredients chopped rather than blended. I made it for Thankasgiving, but it wasactually better by Christmas. The flavors had blended with age. I added chopped pecans and chopped apples to the mixture and it was delicious.
This relish was dead-easy to make- literally took 5 minutes to prepare. I served it along-side my Easter ham and for those that ate it, they all said it was really good. Unfortunately, of my 15 guests, I think only 3 or 4 people tried it, so I have a lot leftover1
I buy the large bags of cranberries,freeze them and keep a version of this in my fridge all year long. I add some to my oatmeal every morning as well as use it on various meats. Besides the orange, I also add one apple and some chopped walnuts. When I have them, I add some dried apricots and grind everything but the nuts in the food processor. Delicious!
This was PHENOMENAL!!! I served for Thanksgiving--it got rave reviews. It's hard to believe something this delish is so simple & quick. I used Splenda instead of sugar for the diabetics and, as suggested in other reviews, made it the day before to allow the Gran Marnier to blend--everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing a definite winner!!
My Grandmother always had fresh cranberry relish at holidays. She would use a grinde attached it to table than grind an apple, orange and the cranberries, since my brother was a diabetic she would take some and add Sweet Ten to his but the rest she sweetrnrd with sugar. The juice she caught in the bowl from grinder would br added to the mixture. This was the best relish on table. I fixed it for my new son in law 24 years ago and he always asks me to be sure to bring it for dinner. I had to teach his Mother hoew to make it. This a tadition at our hose for over 65 years.
AWESOME! I skipped the liqueur...added a splash of oj and cut the sugar to not quite a full cup..yummy! thanks for sharing!
Make a Vinaigrette too! This was a fantastic relish although we upped the orange a little. But even better was the day after thanksgiving, when I used this to dress a salad. I mixed in a bit of white wine vinegar & olive oil, which made this fabulously tangy. Since I have to be gluten free, there aren't many pre-fab salad dressings I can have. This might become a regular in our house!
I use a large navel orange (seeded). The peel is thicker and the fruit has more juice. I used the natural sweetner Truvia.
Just like Gram'ma used to make!! She used a crank grinder but the ingredients are the same. We didn't like all the orange peel in it tho so used only about 1/4 of the peel. We just bought cranberries yesterday to make a couple of batches again this year!! We also add apple, nuts, pineapple... anything that sounds good!! Happy Holidays to all !!
This was excellent! Be cautious with the sugar, though. I put in 1/2 cup of sugar and it was just right. I think 1 cup would have made it too sweet.
I like to add it to plain yogurt!
made it yesterday and tried it today, a pre-thanksgiving test, and LOVED IT!! Can't wait for thanksgiving to have everyone try this great recipe. The orange you use makes all the difference. If it is sour the recipe will taste sour. Try your orange first. Wholefoods has a huge variety of fruit to choose from. Also made some into vinaigrette as one member suggested and used it on spinach salad with craisins and toasted almonds, IT"S AWESOME!!
Delicious! In a period of less than a month, made four batches. 2nd-4th batch,added an apple & walnuts. Used orange extract finished off with triple sec to make the 1/4 c. orange liqueur.
I used a very sweet orange- I think the variety was honeybell? I found it so sweet that I needed less sugar (which I also halfed with honey). No liqueur. FYI- if you use a blender like I did, don't be scared if it looks a little frothy. By the next day it was darker in color and had firmed up. Delicious!
I had high hopes for this. But that wasn't to be:( There was too much Grand Marnier. I used splenda and I should have used regular sugar. It needed more sugar then written. I am sorry.
This is essentially the same recipe my Grandmother (1888-1974) taught me as a child except in the 1950"s we used a meat grinder. Also the bags of cranberries then were 16 oz. I often add chopped walnuts just before serving.
This is my husband's must-have-it holiday dish. I thought to omit it this year in my attempt to pare down the menu and was told NO! Perfect as written and keeps well in the fridge right up to Christmas. Even though we love cooked cranberry sauce, we always make this one, too. So good as a salsa with turkey. Do yourself a favor and try it!
Yum!
not sure where i went wrong, but this was much too bitter for me. I may try again but zest the orange instead of adding the whole peel.
this is the relish I grew up with. My mom put chopped pecans in it too. It has the best flavor in the world.
Perfect!
This was another surprise. It was great. I will add any leftover to muffin mix.
A nice change to the usual cranberry sauce. Very tasty.
Great! Use Grand Mariner liqueur instead of the orange liqueur for a less intense orange flavor.
I make this with Amaretto instead of Grand Marnier, and it is also wonderful.
Super yummy! I doubled the recipe, and cut the sugar down by 1/2 cup, and it tasted amazing. =D
I have only made this once but I thought it was really yummy. It also has a beautiful color and it's soo easy to make. The orange flavor was too strong for my BF but liked it quite a bit. I will be interested to see what it tastes like tomorrow after it's had a chance to "marinate" in the fridge. I only used 3/4 cup sugar b/c I don't like things too sweet.
Followed exactly but not one person out of the 15 I had for thanksgiving liked this. It was too tart/sour tasting. Maybe i had a bad orange or cranberries though since everyone else seemed to rate this high.
We really enjoyed the fresh cranberries and orange flavor of this, it was so delicious. I had a bit leftover so I made pumpkin cranberry bread from this site with the mix. It turned out delicious as well!! Both recipes will be going into the recipe box for next Thanksgiving.
This is a keeper, we LOVED it!
This is a staple for me! It is good with everything and especially with leftover ham, chicken and turkey sandwiches! I make it when ever I can find fresh cranberries and have even used some I boought and froze to make this and it turned out great!
My Mom made this receipe since I was small. I was born in 1934. We used 2 cups of sugar and no liquer and don't cook it. It's the best either way. Great on sandwiches and a must with our turkey dinner. Not finished without it.
Excellent! We make this year round and spread it on bagels and cream cheese. Great on toast, too. Or corn muffins!
Delicious! Can it be frozen?
Can't be beat!!!!
An absolute staple for our Thanksgiving dinner. My families first request each year, to be sure it will be on the dining table.
This is "The Relish" my family wants for Thanksgiving and Christmas. My Mother made it with a grinder and without liqueur. But then we discovered how good it is with Peach Schnaps (either the non alcoholic or with alcohol). But we also love it with the orange liqueur. Yum!
This is a family favorite. I do not use the recommended sugar amount (1 C) - I prefer the relish to be a tad more tart, so I use 1/2 C of sugar. Also, the orange (w/ peel) adds a great flavor. However I use my Cuisinart food processor to combine the ingredients and I've found it's best to cut the orange into small sections and add them to the processor first - so they are actually next to the blades. The cranberries and sugar follow. This ensures that orange is thoroughly processed at the same time as the cranberries are processed. If you place the oranges last in large sections it takes some time to process the orange pieces and by then the relish has a fair amount of juice. Note: I always add an apple w/ the orange for even more flavor. It's best for this dish to "age" for a day or two before serving - it becomes more flavorful over time.
Absolutely DE-LISH-US!!
I made a combination of this cranberry orange relish recipe and classic cooked cranberries using the package instructions on the fresh cranberries. I used one bag of cranberries for each, so it was a double batch once combined. I used Amaretto instead of GM or orange liqueur, and "cuties" tangerines. The combination was the perfect sweetness and tartness for a side dish and for leftover turkey sandwiches. I'm using 3 bags worth this year to have more left over.
Didn't use the liqueur, and it was still fabulous! Used two cuties instead of one orange. Fabulous accompaniment to our holiday ham!
I added chopped pecans and that gave it the right texture. It was very sweet-next time I'll do 1/2 c. sugar. Overall my family loved this relish!
make day ahead
We had this for Thanksgiving today. My whole family loved it. It is very refreshing. Much better than a cooked sauce.
Used meat grinder for berries and oranges. Omitted orange liquor.
Thank you for posting this recipe! I have had it in the past, but did not know how to make it. It is the most perfect cranberry relish, sweet/tart and crunchy with a kick!
Really good!! Rather than use the orange, I used two clementines with skins. Using a blender, as I don't have a processor, I diced the skins pretty small before adding them to the blender. Went easy on the sugar too, to keep it a bit more tart. Son loved it and he usually demands that canned stuff! Success!
Very good, but I used too large an orange and the orange flavor was overpowering. So I added some chopped dried cranberry. Would use a small orange next time. Refreshing.
I grated orange zest (1 Tsp) instead of adding the entire orange. Love this reslish.
Nope. The orange peel made it way too bitter and the alcohol was overbearing. I might try again and next time supreme the orange, maybe use juice instead.
Made this for turkey day and everyone loved it. It's so refreshing! I will make this more often too. It's not just a once a year side dish. Yummmmm.
I use fresh cranberries, orange rind and orange juice, sugar to taste. This is for non drinkers but I made this off the top of my head years ago before I quit alcohol. Need to cook cranberries til they "pop" in sugar/orange juice water with rind.. Simmer about 30 min.
I made this recipe last yer for the holidays. I think I tripled the recipe. My family really liked including my picky son. We ate the left over relish and enjoyed every bit.
I have turned my die-hard cranberry out of a can loving brother with this recipe. Have previously made cranberry orange relish, but tried adding the orange liquer just this year. Wonderful!
Great
Family raved about it! This will accompany the leftover sandwich, and my morning oatmeal is begging for it too!
Made a sticky orange ginger garlic pork and wanted a side dish to add a refreshing side to go with the spicy dish and this was perfect. It is easy and just tastes great, I made a few minor adjustments like less sugar and a tad more orange liqueur but minor. This is one of those things I could have just ate it all alone it is sooo good.
Absolutely amazing! Very quick and easy to make the night before and is one of the best cranberry sauces/relishes I've ever had! If you dont want the alcohol content, simmering down the liqueur works great!
I did not have any orange liqueur, I used Chambord instead. I also cut back on the sugar, one cup is too much for us as we don't east that much sugar in general. I happened to have blood oranges and this quick and easy delicious side was a hit at dinner as well as sandwiches the day after.
I like this receipe it's fresh tart and sweet very welled balanced. I did adjust sugar to taste and it was 3/4for my family. I wanted to start my own tradition of cranberry for the holidays. We still use my mothers receipe but this is a fresh addition to the table. . I Recommend to use small navel orange and zest before grinding orange.. A large orange it can become bitter. as others reviews make up to 2days ahead for flavors to come together.
Great relish but did not add the liquor!
Easy to make and very, very tasty.
Used orange juice instead of liqueur.
This really is simple and fantastic. I lower the liqueur and sugar just a bit, and it still tastes great!
This was so easy, and outstanding!! I used triple sec.
I loved this - the taste, the texture, everything!
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! I do make one substitution....instead of the orange liqueur, I use orange flavoring. I use 1 TBS. It's PERFECT! :) :) :)
I made the following changes: I used orange zest then removed all of the white from the orange sections. I also added about a third of cup of pecans and one Macintosh apple with core removed. So good!
Oh, my, this is absolutely delicious! I had to use half a cup brown sugar and half a cup white sugar because I didn't have enough white sugar. I also zested the orange and then chopped it up. Not cooking the cranberries gives a fresh, tangy flavor. I will never make boiled cranberry sauce again!
This is the best! Our family has been making this for many years. We have tried many variations over the years, but always come back to this simple fresh version. We often leave out the Grand Marnier, even the kids love it
I have made this many times. I omit the orange liqueur and add chopped walnuts . A family favorite at thanksgiving and Christmas
Loved the addition of the orange liquor. I used Cointreau. It improved as it marinated over night.
OMPORTANT: thinly peel the orange leaving behind as much as possible the white rind which is bitter. THEN peel and discard the white rind and proceed with the recipe
Love this recipe. The only change was I added finely chop walnuts to the mixture. Good all year round If you don't use the liqueur and substitute orange juice it's great over hot oatmeal in the morning! Thanks
Made this with the following change: substituted one 5 oz. package of candied walnuts from Trader Joe's instead of sugar. T'is a bit tart, but we like it better that way. Used Cointreau for the kicker. Super simple, and really really good!
I love the texture and balanced sweet orange/tart cranberry taste of this relish - it has become a family and friend favorite, and I make it for the neighbors as gifts. The Triple Sec makes it just perfect, and it is remarkably easy and quick in the food processor.
such a great tangy flavor... I ate it alone as leftovers. Sooo good!
Had it at thanks giving and christmas for years. absolutely love it.
Guests think it is out of this world, and it is!!
I love a cranberry relish so I decided to try this boozy version. It was easy to make and had tons of flavor. It was a little bit too tart for the rest of my family (because of the orange peel), but I really liked it. The orange liqueur gave it a little more flavor but you can easily leave it out if you have kids that want to eat this. I would make this again but may need to add more sugar or use less orange rind.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections