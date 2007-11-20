Cranberry Orange Relish with Orange Flavored Liqueur

This is a family favorite. I do not use the recommended sugar amount (1 C) - I prefer the relish to be a tad more tart, so I use 1/2 C of sugar. Also, the orange (w/ peel) adds a great flavor. However I use my Cuisinart food processor to combine the ingredients and I've found it's best to cut the orange into small sections and add them to the processor first - so they are actually next to the blades. The cranberries and sugar follow. This ensures that orange is thoroughly processed at the same time as the cranberries are processed. If you place the oranges last in large sections it takes some time to process the orange pieces and by then the relish has a fair amount of juice. Note: I always add an apple w/ the orange for even more flavor. It's best for this dish to "age" for a day or two before serving - it becomes more flavorful over time.