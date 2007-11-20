Cranberry Orange Relish with Orange Flavored Liqueur

This is an easy and delicious cranberry orange relish. Much of its sweet orange flavor comes from the liqueur, however it can be omitted.

Recipe by LaDonna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor, grinder, or blender, combine the cranberries, orange and sugar. Blend until evenly chopped.

  • Stir in the liqueur and refrigerate for several hours to allow flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
