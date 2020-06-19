Chicken with Brie and Caramelized Onions

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars Great as is ....Just to offer a lighter twist and to stretch the budget out.....Rather than breading the chicken and then topping the chicken with another piece... try one piece ( not breaded) , add raspberry preserves over the brie and chicken and wrap in phyllo. Light and yummy. You can even use poached chicken and sugar free preserves to be a little more healthy! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (26)

Rating: 2 stars I was very excited to try this recipe but I have to say that I was a little disappointed. I love chicken brie and caramelized onions so I thought these things would go great together. It was just alright not great. It took more time than I thought and it was so rich it gave me a stomach ache. Also look at the nutritional information...definitely not worth the 1500 calories. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent meal. Sauce didn't work for me (lumpy and nowhere near saucy). Don't think you'll miss it. Spoiler Alert - couldn't keep my hands out of the caramelized onions while the chicken browned. Might want to make more than you think you'll need. Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars Everything was good except the sauce. Followed the recipe and found that 1 x tablespoon of thyme and 2 x tablespoons of arrowroot - too much. Definitely too much arrowroot - had to add vermouth to the recipe to even make a sauce. One last thought - sweet (red) or dry (white) vermouth? I used dry vermouth. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars the chicken was great but the sauce didn't turn out...twice. I followed the recipe exactly and the sauce was one big lump. Dumped that and made it again with not even a full tablespoon of the arrowroot and had the same result. The dish was fine without the sauce. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars a project but delicious. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! My hubby said this is his #1 fav.:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is becoming one of our favorite meals although the more I make it the more I change it up a bit to make it lighter and faster. Usually I cook the sliced onions until they are translucent in just a tiny bit of butter and then add a tablespoon of sugar and balmic vinegar. While that is cooking I will dip the chicken in the egg and then dredge in flour. Next salt and pepper the chicken and brown on each side in a tiny bit of olive oil. In a casserole dish I will lay the chicken Brie and top off with onions and bake all of that. While that is in the oven I will make the sauce. I have never had any problems with the sauce... and I think it adds a lot to the meal. Helpful (1)