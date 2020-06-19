Chicken with Brie and Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe was developed as a simple alternative to typical Valentine's fare for one of my client's Valentine's Day Dinner. It was a great success and so easy to prepare.

By Lia Soscia

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large skillet; cook and stir the onion in the butter until caramelized, about 10 minutes. Stir in the sugar and cook until the sugar completely melts, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool completely.

  • Mix together the flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. Whisk together the egg and water in a small bowl. Dredge each chicken breast in the flour; shake off the excess flour and then dip the chicken in the egg and water mixture.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook the chicken in the hot oil until completely browned, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

  • Place 2 of the chicken breast halves in the bottom of a baking dish. Top each with about half the brie and half the caramelized onions. Lie the remaining chicken breast halves atop the brie and onions.

  • Bake the chicken in the preheated oven until the cheese is melted and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes.

  • While the chicken bakes, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Allow the butter to brown slightly before adding the vermouth; bring to a simmer and allow to cook until the liquid reduces by about half. Season with the thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir the arrowroot into the mixture to thicken. Serve the sauce over the chicken.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1506 calories; protein 57.9g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 108.6g; cholesterol 405.5mg; sodium 580.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

SBOMAN
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2010
Great as is ....Just to offer a lighter twist and to stretch the budget out.....Rather than breading the chicken and then topping the chicken with another piece... try one piece ( not breaded) , add raspberry preserves over the brie and chicken and wrap in phyllo. Light and yummy. You can even use poached chicken and sugar free preserves to be a little more healthy! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

Cristy
Rating: 2 stars
02/18/2010
I was very excited to try this recipe but I have to say that I was a little disappointed. I love chicken brie and caramelized onions so I thought these things would go great together. It was just alright not great. It took more time than I thought and it was so rich it gave me a stomach ache. Also look at the nutritional information...definitely not worth the 1500 calories. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
pokeyco
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2010
Excellent meal. Sauce didn't work for me (lumpy and nowhere near saucy). Don't think you'll miss it. Spoiler Alert - couldn't keep my hands out of the caramelized onions while the chicken browned. Might want to make more than you think you'll need. Read More
Helpful
(10)
B. Allan
Rating: 2 stars
02/22/2010
Everything was good except the sauce. Followed the recipe and found that 1 x tablespoon of thyme and 2 x tablespoons of arrowroot - too much. Definitely too much arrowroot - had to add vermouth to the recipe to even make a sauce. One last thought - sweet (red) or dry (white) vermouth? I used dry vermouth. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Barbara Hurley Jones
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2010
the chicken was great but the sauce didn't turn out...twice. I followed the recipe exactly and the sauce was one big lump. Dumped that and made it again with not even a full tablespoon of the arrowroot and had the same result. The dish was fine without the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(2)
ilana
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2011
a project but delicious. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mommyC
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2010
Loved it! My hubby said this is his #1 fav.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Alexius
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2012
This is becoming one of our favorite meals although the more I make it the more I change it up a bit to make it lighter and faster. Usually I cook the sliced onions until they are translucent in just a tiny bit of butter and then add a tablespoon of sugar and balmic vinegar. While that is cooking I will dip the chicken in the egg and then dredge in flour. Next salt and pepper the chicken and brown on each side in a tiny bit of olive oil. In a casserole dish I will lay the chicken Brie and top off with onions and bake all of that. While that is in the oven I will make the sauce. I have never had any problems with the sauce... and I think it adds a lot to the meal. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Donna
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2010
Easy and delicious this deserves 5 stars and more. Read More
Helpful
(1)
