Cooked Pumpkin

ROTFL oh I love the list of ingredients! You can do this in the oven as suggest, or you can steam it, if you are doing breads, pancakes or pie, it's usually best to steam, but if you are using it for soup or other foods, oven is usually the best. Since it's fall, it's pumpkin season, and to be honest, everyone, and I mean everyone should learn how to cook a pumpkin, pumpkin is just as versatile as a tomato, the possibilities are unlimited, you can even make pumpkin enchilada sauce! Cook a pumpkin in the oven with beef stew inside (Heaven, be sure to add a turnip to the soup, really brings out the flavors!) this is the perfect recipe for everyone to start with... Why are you still reading this? Go cook your pumpkin!