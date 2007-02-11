Cooked Pumpkin

Learn how to cook pumpkin with this easy recipe. You'll start with a fresh sugar pumpkin and end up with delicious, homemade pumpkin puree that's perfect for using in pies, soups, or any recipe that calls for canned pumpkin.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
4 to 6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Cut pumpkin into small manageable pieces; cut off pith and seeds and discard.

  • Place cut pumpkin, skin-side up, in a large roasting pan. Add 1/4 inch of water.

  • Bake, uncovered, until tender, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Cut skin away from cooled pumpkin pieces. Transfer pumpkin flesh to a food processor and puree until smooth, or mash pieces in a bowl with a potato masher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
