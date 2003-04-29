Tempting Taters
This is a simple twist on the age old, yet plain old, mashed potatoes.
Excellent. Might mix in a little milk also, to make more creamy, and some salt and pepper to taste of course. Sometimes food just doesn't have to be healthy, so lighten up ISSA.Read More
Of course these are going to be delicious. After all, they DO have four sticks of butter in them! Perhaps a more accurate name would be Cholesterol Casserole?!?!Read More
These were really good mashed potatoes. The cream cheese is a nice extra touch, all they needed for finishing was a little salt and pepper. My husband likes these much better than mashed potatoes with milk.
Well...with ten pounds of potatoes the amount of butter really isn't alot--and it could be cut down. (But I didn't) Wonderful recipe
Yummy! I scaled the recipe down to about a fourth and the family dug into while my back was turned! XD I agree with another user that one milk to make it a little more creamy, but, otherwise very good ^^
I added milk, salt and pepper and cut down on the butter. I don't know who could eat mahed potatoes without salt and pepper, even if there's gravy on them.
We call these twice a year potatoes - well this year we got an extra batch! For Christmas and Thanksgiving I do the whole 10 lbs of taters - all the cream cheese and all the butter! Whoa! They are good. For this review I scaled it back and hubby thought it was his birthday! Delicious - decadent and oh so good.
I love the cream cheese twist. I did put less butter. Thanks for the formula.
Quite tasty, if I do say so, myself. I sort of 1/4'd the recipe and added milk. Less butter and more cream cheese. I do love good mashed potatoes.
Awesome! This was creamy yummy goodness.
Very creamy! This recipe can be adjusted for texture and taste as well. I cut the recipe in half and it was still delicious. Thanks.
