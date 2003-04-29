Tempting Taters

14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a simple twist on the age old, yet plain old, mashed potatoes.

By Judi Duggan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Fold in the cream cheese and mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

  • Add the butter and cover with potatoes; once softened, stir to mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
832 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 80.5g; fat 52.9g; cholesterol 146.9mg; sodium 421.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022