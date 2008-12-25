After reading many comments for this and other creamed corn recipes, we made this for a family gathering, changing things quite a bit. It was a great hit. What we changed was this: Decreased butter to 2 Tbls to match the amount of flour, and added 1/2 chopped onion to the butter, cooking until translucent, to add some flavor, before blending in the flour. Next we replaced the heavy cream with whole milk, and only used 1 1/2 cups of milk and 1 1/2 cups of half n half. We reduced the sugar to 1 Tbls. and added about 1 1/2 Tbls of fresh gound black pepper. Used same amount of corn, cheese and salt. Once the mixture was bubbly, we cooked it for about 20 minutes, then turned off and when cooled, stored in the fridge in a covered, buttered casserole dish until the party (2 days later). Day of party, we brought the casserole to room temp in microwave, sprinkled some cracker crumbs (about 1/2 cup) mixed with melted butter (about 1 Tbls) over and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes, until bubbly. Turned out really good.