Creamed Corn

This homemade creamed corn recipe is an excellent side dish for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Recipe by Gina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter and blend together with the flour.

  • Add the corn, half and half, whipping cream, salt and sugar. Stir and heat until mixture begins to thicken.

  • Stir in cheese and pour into a 2 quart casserole dish. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

