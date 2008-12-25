Creamed Corn
This homemade creamed corn recipe is an excellent side dish for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This homemade creamed corn recipe is an excellent side dish for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
I have made this twice. The second time was much better because as others have suggested, there is too much liquid. Here's what I did: Left butter at 1/2 cup and increased flour to 1/2 cup. I also added chopped onions for more flavor, sauteeing them before adding the flour. When I added the 1 pt of half and half and the 1 pt of cream, I brought these to a slow boil before adding the sugar, salt and corn. It did thicken up nicely. Instead of 2 16 oz bags of frozen corn, I used 3 as I was making for family Christmas dinner. It was fantastic and I got lots of compliments!Read More
I WAISTED $10.00 ON THIS RECIPE, I WILL NEVER MAKE THIS AGAIN. MOLLYRead More
I have made this twice. The second time was much better because as others have suggested, there is too much liquid. Here's what I did: Left butter at 1/2 cup and increased flour to 1/2 cup. I also added chopped onions for more flavor, sauteeing them before adding the flour. When I added the 1 pt of half and half and the 1 pt of cream, I brought these to a slow boil before adding the sugar, salt and corn. It did thicken up nicely. Instead of 2 16 oz bags of frozen corn, I used 3 as I was making for family Christmas dinner. It was fantastic and I got lots of compliments!
After reading many comments for this and other creamed corn recipes, we made this for a family gathering, changing things quite a bit. It was a great hit. What we changed was this: Decreased butter to 2 Tbls to match the amount of flour, and added 1/2 chopped onion to the butter, cooking until translucent, to add some flavor, before blending in the flour. Next we replaced the heavy cream with whole milk, and only used 1 1/2 cups of milk and 1 1/2 cups of half n half. We reduced the sugar to 1 Tbls. and added about 1 1/2 Tbls of fresh gound black pepper. Used same amount of corn, cheese and salt. Once the mixture was bubbly, we cooked it for about 20 minutes, then turned off and when cooled, stored in the fridge in a covered, buttered casserole dish until the party (2 days later). Day of party, we brought the casserole to room temp in microwave, sprinkled some cracker crumbs (about 1/2 cup) mixed with melted butter (about 1 Tbls) over and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes, until bubbly. Turned out really good.
This creamed corn is absolutely delicious! HOWEVER...it has waaaaaay too much liquid in it. After spending a good half-hour hoping it would reduce significantly, I finally ended up taking ladle-fulls of liquid out. I think it needs about 1/3 a pint of half & half and cream each. That's it. Once I got rid of the excess liquid though...mmmmmmmmarvelous!
I thought it was soo different from the old canned cream of corn. NO DOUBT BETTER! It is more like a souffle. Very fattening and rich- but who cares on Thanksgiving, right?! Kids loved it but for some reason i will try another next time??
Very sweet...mine came out very liquidy. THe romano cheese is a great addition. Adds a nice flavor.
We had to change the recipe slightly only because we didn't have the all of the ingredients. Instead of Romano cheese, we substituted grated Parmesan and grated mozzarela and it turned our wonderfully. The only thing we would have done differently was add a little more sugar. Served more than 8 but that was a plus.
Made it for a family dinner and my Sister-in-Law went nuts over it! Had to write up the recipe for her before she'd leave my house!
I WAISTED $10.00 ON THIS RECIPE, I WILL NEVER MAKE THIS AGAIN. MOLLY
This was very good. So very very much better than the canned stuff I grew up on. I cut the recipe in half, so for 1/4 cup butter I used 3 T flour. I added some diced onions in to the butter before I added the flour. Also I didn't have Romano cheese so I used Asiago. And because it was so hot today I skipped the baking part of the recipe, just cooked it all on the stove. Worked great. Thanks for the recipe!
I used fresh picked corn from the garden. add a bit of chedder cheese on top when served. Was great.
This is WONDERFUL! I was looking for a recipe similar to my sisters and found this one. WOW the Romano cheese makes it decadent. Used less liquids as others have suggested and added a bit more flour for thickening. Best creamed corn recipe yet!
I made it with fresh corn that I took off the cob. I stuck to the recipe's quantities of liquid, but added more corn until it was the kind of consistency I wanted. This is a super rich dish, and a little goes a long way. Nice for special occasions but not something I'd make on a regular basis. Thanks, Gina!
This was my first recipe for homemade creamed corn and my family loves it. I will be making it for many years to come. It blows the canned stuff away!
Great and easy! I've only had creamed corn once years ago and so of course I've never made it before so since the other reviews warned of it being liquidy I was a little worried. What I did was add an extra tablespoon of flour and extra corn. I added almost a whole other bag. It definitely yielded more but i was ok with that since i made it for a gathering. In the future I would just suggest not adding so much half and half/cream/butter and it'll be just right. I loved the recipe :)
This is the recipe I go for if I want to impress with a great side.
I have to say I absolutely, without a doubt HATE creamed corn. However, my husband loves it so I decided to make him something special and then stumbled upon this recipe. I'm glad I did because not only did my husband LOVE it...but so did I! I made a double batch and am really glad I did because a few days later I was stuck for a main dish. I pulled the leftovers out of the deep freezer and added 4 cups of chicken broth to a pot and allowed an equal amount of frozen creamed corn to thaw in the boiling broth. Once heated, I added 1 cup of shredded chicken breast and 1/2 - 3/4 cup of frozen peas the last 10 minutes. Pleasantly I came up with a chicken & corn chowder that is rich and buttery and VERY filling. Paired it with homemade buttermilk biscuits and voila....quick dinner. I love love love this creamed corn and will definitely make it for future family gatherings.
I do a much easier version. Cook the frozen corn, drain, add butter to taste (the more the better)salt & pepper to taste, a little sugar to taste & just enough whole milk to almost cover the corn, bring to a boil, mix a couple Tbsp cornstarch with just a little milk & add, a little at a time, stirring constantly until it's the desired thickness. Cook for a minute or so to remove raw starch taste, adjust salt, pepper & sugar as needed, stir & serve. I do the same for creamed peas, omitting the sugar. I am REQUIRED to do the creamed peas for holiday dinners. I do a triple batch & Son eats ALL the leftovers...lol
It's very good, but only 4 stars because it's too saucy. Needs more corn, less sauce. But really good anyway.
I read the reviews for this once I had it in the oven. Many said that it had too much liquid in it so I took a stack of Ritz Crackers and put them on the top. Not sure how much got soaked up but I choke easy on dry types of food so a lot of liquid doesn't bother me. I thought it was great ! We really liked it !
This was a huge hit for out Christmas dinner (party of 10) and not one kernel was left in the dish! I tweaked the recipe just a bit and it turned out PERFECTLY! After reading other reviews that there was too much liquid (but not wanting to reduce the creamy richness!), I increased the flour to 1/2 cup and thickened the butter, flour, heavy cream and half & half over a medium heat, stirring constantly...BEFORE adding one 28 oz bag of frozen corn and one 10 oz box of frozen cream-style corn. I omitted the cheese and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. It was absolutely SCRUMPTIOUS and people even went back for thirds and fourths!! I will be using this recipe all year 'round!
Great recipe. I ommited the sugar entirely and reduced the butter down to 2 tbs. SUPER fattening but a splurge is nice now and again!
I thought this was pretty good, but my kids were not very excited. My husband, who is used to the canned version - which he loves - did not care for it.
The first time I made this, I had my husband's grandma over for Christmas dinner. She actually went back for thirds of this dish!!! Said it was even better than her own. lol Gotta love those points! ;) This is definitely the best recipe I have come across. Everyone I have served it to has loved it. I do reduce the liquid as it does get runny otherwise but other than that, it is amazing!!!!!!
I have made this several times for different audiences and it's a hit everytime!!
I am a big fan of cheese, but somehow it did not seem to work for me with the corn. Next time I will make it without the cheese.
I brought this creamed corn to a Christmas dinner a few years ago. Now I'm expected to make it at every holiday dinner. I've also brought it to work pot lucks, and had rave reviews. One thing I've never had is left overs, it goes quick! To add to my review, I was only asked one question about Thanksgiving. . ."Are you making your cream corn?" The recipe calls for frozen corn. Make sure it's not frozen when you make it.
Used frozen corn instead of canned (but heat to room temperature, otherwise it takes forever for it to unclump). No matter how much I make, my son eats this like candy. So good!
I've made this a couple of times and I really like it. The only thing I change is that I use fresh corn, not frozen. I know this is not always practical, especially in certain parts of the country, but please use fresh corn if you can. Really awesome.
Love this recipe! Followed a couple to tips, increased flour to 1/2 cup, decreased the cream & 1/2 & 1/2 to 1.5 cups each. I added only a tsp of sugar. It was creamy, delicious and worth every calorie!
Too liquidy, too bland, and really fatty. Reducing the fat and cream content would improve it, but I won't be trying it again to find out.
Fabulous! Used fresh corn (steamed and cut off the cob, and I lightened this up by using half & half and skim milk instead of cream. Required a little extra flour to thicken it, but was still delicious.
This has become a family favorite!
This tasted okay, but it was too fattening. If I made it again I would cut back on the butter and milk.
Excellent recipe! We loved it.
Incredible flavor ! I’ve made this recipe many times and it’s aweslme! I like to blend about half of the mixture so it’s a smoother consistency with chunks of corn
I made this recipe for a family gathering. Althought the flavor was not that bad, it was way too runny. I prefer a more thick consistency in my cream corn.
This was really good, and I agree I had to make a few changes, mostly to thicken it up and to add a bit extra flavor, but I know I do that with all recipes, even my own. Thanks!
Definely will make again. One of my guest for dinner said it all, “ i don’t like cream style corn but this is really good”.
Not at all what I expected. It wasnt awful, but I wont make this recipe again. The ingredients did not seem to blend together & way too much cream.
I actually followed the recipe except that I used can corn the small kernels. Everyone liked it and the little bit that was left someone took home. I did an office pot luck. Extremely easy and quick.
This is amazing and a perfect side for Thanksgiving. I make it into candied cream corn and sub the heavy cream with vanilla coffee creamer. I leave out the sugar. Perfection!
Prepared for dinner this evening... ABSOLUTELY THE BEST!
Fantastic! I make this for holiday brunches and dinners all the time now! I've even substituted cheddar with good results. Thanks for the yummy recipe Gina!!!
I made this with less liquid and instead of 1 cup of romano I used 1/3 cup of sprinkle parmesan and romano that I already had. It was a perfect consistancy and not too cheesy! Loved it!
Excellent, I could have made a meal of it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections