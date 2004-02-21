Carrot Soup

167 Ratings
  • 5 105
  • 4 45
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 8

This flavorful and fragrant carrot soup is a wonderful addition to any special dinner. My family has enjoyed this soup every Thanksgiving for years.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-sized stockpot, over high heat, combine chicken stock, carrots, garlic, dill weed, salt, and butter. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until carrots are soft.

    Advertisement

  • Puree soup in a blender; return to the stockpot and simmer for an additional 30 to 45 minutes. Season with additional dill or garlic if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 849.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/18/2022