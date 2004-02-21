Carrot Soup
This flavorful and fragrant carrot soup is a wonderful addition to any special dinner. My family has enjoyed this soup every Thanksgiving for years.
This soup is wonderful. I left out the butter, as suggested by another member and added a little olive oil. I would suggest adding more garlic, I love garlic and feel the recipe needs more. Otherwise this is fantastic! I will make it again! Okay, I have made this soup about 5 times. This last time was the best! I used baby carrots and omitted all butter and oil. I doubled the garlic and used chicken broth powder. It was AMAZING! also, try sprinkling chives ontop, yum!!!Read More
I'm sorry, I did not like this. I love all the ingredients, nothing strange on the list. But the overall flavour was not pleasant to me. Maybe if my carrots were sweeter? I might try it again without the garlic.Read More
This is heavy on the butter but you can cut back. Great if you like dill. Do not make if you do not like dill. This is a GREAT recipe to use up lots of carrots that are getting old in your fridge.
Very delicious. Loved the garlic-y taste. Added very little butter but you could easily leave it out completely to reduce the fat content. I added fresh dill as well and it was fabulous. Will make for my Christmas company.
This is excellent! It tastes wonderful, I can't wait for my husband to come home and try it. I feel like it might be missing one small thing, but I can't put my finger on it. Until then, I'm going to have a little more with some bread & butter. Maybe I'll make this for Thanksgiving for a change of pace! UPDATE: 1/23/07 - Made it again. This time the hubby made a suggestion to add a little milk to the pot. Wow! That had to be what I was missing before. Mmmmmm!
Surplus carrots, make this soup then freeze in 2cups(1pint) containers.Its then ready for that surprise dinner party or for when you come home on those very cold days and need some hot food quick.
EASY AND GOOD! I put all the ingredients except the butter in the crockpot and cooked it all day on low. Blended it up and cooked it on high for another 2 hours- added the butter at this time- ALL of it. I also added two ears of corn- cut off the cob and 2 bay leaves. Blended the corn right up with the carrots. I thought this soup was FANTASTIC. Oh- I used 6 cups of veggie stock instead of the chicken.
This soup tastes so good I can't believe it has no cream in it. I use closer to 5 pounds of carrots, vegetable stock instead of chicken, double the garlic and half the butter and it comes out amazingly smooth and creamy every time. Note - you MUST puree this soup with a blender. The hand held soup mixer does NOT get the right consistency and it will not taste right otherwise. This is one of my favorite recipes, so easy and delicious. Great for a dinner party.
Easy to make, could use less butter to make it lighter. I added one extra clove of garlic.
Very easy tasty soup! Will make again!.
Don't blame the bitterness on the recipe! YOU didn't buy the right carrots. I've found organic carrots from the local Coop to be much sweeter when I juice, steam for a veggie dish at night or make soup with. You do have to ALWAYS peel the carrots. Hope this helps!
Loved this recipe! Added more garlic and more dill for our tastes. My kids even loved it! My mother in law raved about it!
Fantastic! I have made this soup several times now doubling it as well, because it freezes wonderfully. As suggested by others, I use only 2 Tbsps. of butter but I also use 2 Tbsps. olive oil. I also brown the carrots and garlic first-we like that 'roasted' flavour.
I expected a sweet mellow taste. This was very bitter!! Would not waste all the time or ingredients in making it again! I followed the recipe to a "T"....even tried adding some cheese later on! It just got worse!
EMERGENCY TIP: This soup smells so delicious and I have pureed many other hot soups before; however when I went to puree this carrot mix it exploded out of my blender. Even with my hand holding over the top of my blender, like I always do as a precautionary measure, the hot carrot may have had a chemical buildup which pushed the top off my blender TWO TIMES! Resulting in hot puree all over myself & my boyfriend (ouch!) as well as our kitcken. Although not mentioned in the recipe, I definetley recommend to allow the carrots to cool for a while before attempting to puree and reheat.
Was good but a bit bland so I added an 8 oz block of reduced fat cream cheese (everything's better with cream cheese!), a fairly large pinch of cayenne and a big splash of soy sauce for a little "umami"
Loved this soup! I did add some milk to thin it a little and make it a little creamier. I garnished it with a ball of cream cheese mixed with dill and a little salt, and my family raved. I will most certainly make this again.
I love this soup - I made it exactly as the recipe says to and it is fantastic.
Yummy!!!! Next time I will use less butter. Simple and tasty.
This is a nice soup. I did not add any butter. I added two tablespoons of sour cream. I also did not add dill. I did add 1/2 cup chopped white onion. I blended the onion and carrots into the puree. It has a great flavor,. and it is not bad to look at. Will make this one again
Very tasty. I served with spoonful of sour cream. My fiance asked for more...and he doesnt really like soups!
I haven't made it yet, but I can't imagine it as anything but great! It has all the right stuff to be a "can't miss" soup.Going to make it RFN-----Cheers!
A very tasty soup!
This was far more flavorful than I expected it to be! I had some carrots that were going to go bad if I didn't use them, so after a quick allrecipes search I settled on this recipe. It is delicious! The ingredients are so simple, but the flavors are so good. Great recipe! Note: I used an immersion blender right in the stock pot and had a smooth result, so I recommend that rather than the blender transfer to puree.
My guests and I really enjoyed this soup, butter and all. Next time I may try to add a touch of cinnamon, but it was truly delicious as is. Also very easy, which is a big plus in my book.
Great recipe! It's easy, fun, and tastes great. Too bad there aren't a lot of occasions you could make it for besides normal dinner.
I actually halved the ingredients, but I still thought it was wonderful!
Amazing! I cannot keep enough in the house. Kids like it.
This recipe is delicious, and so simple my boyfriend cooked it perfectly. It would be a wonderful holiday dish.
this excellent, a great way to use my carrots which when had an overabudance of this year. a great soup a keeper I will make this again thank you!!!!!!!
Absolutely delicious. My wife will most definitely love this soup. Followed recipe as it appears on site. Did not find the dill weed overpowering. Can't wait to make it again!
delicious, I added 1T onion powder, 2t garlic powder, 1/4 white pepper for a little more flavor
I subtracted the garlic from the recipe.. turned out great!!
I didnt have any chicken broth so i used beef..it was still very good. I added a bit too much salt though. I will make again.
Super easy and simply delicious.
Delicious and easy! I initially used less butter; after I pureed the soup, I added a bit more butter to taste to make sure it was not overwhelmingly buttery.. just perfect!
YUM! I used black pepper and curry powder to season instead of dill weed, since I didn't have any. It came out GREAT! So creamy without any cream or flour, so lactose and gluten free to boot!
Very simple and tasty. I added an addition of onion powder, and garnished with fresh dill.
Easy and "ok" just ok; probably would have benefitted from some cayenne or curry or both. As it stands rather bland and sweet.
This soup is impressive... I LOVE garlic and dill, and I never knew how creamy carrots could be!!
This soup was amazing! My little kids loved it. We served it with honey cornbread. So easy and the family loved it. I had to use beef broth bc it's all I had and it was still great.
Excellent!
I left out the butter, and was a wee bit hesitant at the amount of dill but wow is this soup ever fantastic! I used garden carrots, and the homemade chicken broth recipe from this site (Taste of Home test kitchen)... will definitely be making this soup time and time again... next time I will be doubling the recipe!
This was a very nice soup - I originally found it very slightly modified on another website, but then found it here on Allrecipes. I made the Allrecipes version exactly as written, opting to cook for the shorter of the "30 to 45 minutes" at the end. For just a few ingredients, it has a nice texture and subtle flavors besides the dominant carrot flavor. I think the large amount of butter is a good substitute for the usual milk or cream in this kind of soup. I did find it a bit thick, though, but perhaps I should have pureed the soup longer. The serving size of 6 is about right - this made 5 fairly-large bowls for lunch for me. I enjoyed it and just may make it again soon!
Made this per the recipe-it was good, but like a few other reviewers, thought it was missing something. I added (1/2 c) milk as another reviewer's husband suggested, and it was really good! Will make this again. The butter in the recipe does make it rich, but I'm a butter lover!
This was so delicious! Not sure if it was because of the homegrown carrots I used from my garden...but this was awesome!
I wanted to half this recipe as I live alone, but I didn't have enuff carrots so to make up for the lack I added onions and red peppers. First I roasted the veggies with garlic in olive oil and then pureed with the broth, butter, and seasoning. I garnished with seasoned croutons - really bold flavours! Nice with red wine.
Super easy and perfect! Just got a ninja from my daughter so we needed a recipe to try it out. I added a little less butter than called for and a little extra garlic. I also added red pepper flakes for a kick. We both ate two bowls! And...like other reviewers said, it’s a great way to use up that 10 pound bag of carrots before they go bad!
Waaaay too much dill in this recipe. Next time I'll cut back on that. Otherwise very simple and tasty.
Because I used a hand blender, I blended at the end of the time instead of the middle (so the carrots would be softer). Definitely a great recipe for using up carrots that are getting a little on the old side.
Was simple and yummy.
We have never had carrot soup before this recipe. We had picked our carrots from our garden and discovered this recipe. It is superb just as it is. I made half the recipe and it still came out perfect. MMM MMM GOOD.
I went looking for a way to use up a load of carrots we had left from our CSA and found a winner! This recipe was so easy, tasted great, even my picky son enjoyed this.
a quick and easy soup to make, especially with the carrots no one will eat cuz they don't look "good" but still are. I agree with one reviewer the taste was a little off, so when i made it a second time, I sauted the garlic with onions to an almost carmalized stage and then added the carrots and cooked them for 5 minutes in the onion and garlic mixture. I used a splash of olive oil to do this. I also added the salt at this stage to draw out the flavours. I added the broth and let it cook. Then added the dill after blending. It was still a bit meh, so I squeezed lemon juice in. That made a huge difference. Next time I will zest the lemon and add that during the cooking faze.
I added a teaspoon of fresh chopped thyme in place of the dill and did not use butter. I softened the onions and carrots in 2 tbsp olive oil. I agree with the reviewer who said to use only organic carrots. They are definitely sweeter.
Wonderful, have given recipe to quite a few people who enjoyed the soup. Made it for our drop in centre. (added fresh dill as it was available.)
Simple and delicious. I added an extra clove of garlic and more water to thin it out as it simmered. I don't think I've ever cooked with dill before and it's wonderful.
Followed the recipe as written. I love dill, so I used the full 2tbsp as directed, even though it seemed like a lot of dill. The soup is good, but dill was definitely the overwhelming flavor - I couldn't really taste the carrots. I've never had carrot soup before, so I have nothing to compare it too. I'll try other carrot soup recipes from this recipes so that I have a point of reference next time. Thanks for the recipe Joan.
Good but will try the following next time: fresh dill, roast the carrots first, add some pepper, add more broth since it was very thick
For how simple this recipe is, its pretty good. Definitely use less salt, or sea salt because lower sodium broth is still packed with it. I cooked it in half the time as well, because I like the strong carrot flavor and wanted to salvage nutrients.
I make my own broth and garlic is included in that. I also used fresh dill. I put a whole clump in the soup and removed it before I blended the soup. I also omitted the salt as the butter was salted. I LOVED this soup! So easy too!
loved this soup but I added extra chicken broth because it was so thick.
Made following recipe and reviews; I did use organice vegan base instead of chicken, baby carrots, no butter, and just a bit of coconut milk. Oh and extra garlic (personal preferance) as this recipe is added to my Kick Cancer Cooking rotation as I care for a sick person and continue to keep myself C-free. Thank you for the awesome base recipe.
Prepared it following recipe, didn't care for it.
It is intensely uninteresting.
Wonderful recipe to get you started. Used a semi-home made chicken broth, cut back on the butter, and added green onion, ginger, lemon juice, habanero hot sauce, a little heavy cream and a tsp of sour cream for serving, plus a few herbs and spices. Oh so good!!
I ended up really liking the soup after a few tweaks. First, I cut the butter down to about 2 Tablespoons, used vegetable broth instead of chicken and added a small amount of nutmeg plus a dash of cayenne pepper. I also added about 1 packet of Truvia because my carrots were not very sweet. Additionally, I thinned it down with unsweetened Almond Milk. It had a kick, but we really enjoyed it. I will definitely make this again.
This is seriously the best soup I've ever made. I threw it together bc I had some leftover broth and about 6 carrots I that I didn't have plans for. I used beef broth instead of chicken. It's fantastic!
This is the best carrot soup I have ever tasted. I made it according to the recipe. It was so simple that I thought maybe I forgot or overlooked something. Thank you!!
So easy and so delicious! I love this soup! I make a big batch and freeze individual portions for a quick lunch during the week. I add an onion because I like the flavor it gives and I'm a garlic lover so I bump that up a bit.
Delicious!! I made it as is other than adding a little bit more salt. I made it for my kids since they love carrots. I don't really love carrots but I really do like the soup! I'm converting to becoming a vegan so next time I won't use the butter but I may use coconut butter or olive oil.
Delicious! I added spinach to the after I blended the carrots. Loved it. I will definitely make it again.
This was so simple and tasty! I actually substituted baby carrots to cut down on the prep work. I was concerned when I saw the amount of Dill floating on top during cooking and strained off most of it, but ended up replacing about half after blending. I highly recommended this soup!
Made this as written. Wonderful recipe. First time i have made carrot soup. Everyone loved it.
Made this as per the recipe but used beef stock instead of chicken. I also added 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce as I put that in all my soups and I added bay leaves. I sauteed the garlic (which I dohbled) with a chopped yellow onion and added that to the simmering pot. After pureering in the blender the consistency was off so I added 1 cup 5% cream and about 1 cup water and used my immersion blender. Came out very nice, even my daughter's commented on the nice texture. Would be nice with some roasted chicken in it too but is nice as is. I will make this again.
No changes were made, it is delicious the way it is! So easy to make, surprised me at how good it tasted :)
Good bones to this recipe, but i needed to change a bit of the method. I added the butter to the pot first by it self and melted it. I then chopped a small onion and cooked them in the butter. Added the garlic next and allowed it to cook for a minute. I cut the dill by half as I felt it would be too strong with more. I proceeded with the rest of the recipe as listed. Great soup!
I roasted the garlic first. Added great flavor.
Made it twice. Second time, I cut amount of butter by 2 tablespoons. I also use the immersion blender which makes it so much easier.
This soup is one of my favorites, as is. I have made it many times. My recent modifications have been to use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, and I add a bit of cooking sherry.
I halved the butter, left out the dill weed, added a little more garlic and also added 1/4 cup of heavy cream at the end. This is delicious!
Kid approved! I made a couple of slight changes...I used a couple tablespoons of butter to sauté 1 chopped onion, double the garlic, and dill. Once the onions were soft, I added the carrots, salt, and broth/stock. Boiled until the carrots were soft & then pureed the whole thing. I did not return it to the stove to cook any longer. Kids loved it, and I did too. Would be great w/croutons.
This is delicious, I never knew I liked carrot soup this much. I'm freezing it in little 10 ounce containers so that when I do serve it I'll be sure to have the garnishes on hand such as a dollop of sour cream all served in a nice bowl lined with sherry. Maybe toss in fresh minced dill. Heavenly.
I've made this twice and this recipe is AMAZING. I do suggest you get ORGANIC chicken stock & carrots. It's crazy, but it 100% changes the taste of the soup!
Delicious smelling and tasting; makes enough to freeze for later winter lunches! :-) Cleanup is a challenge, though, with having to load and empty the blender four times and related bowls! (Maybe it's just me?) Delicious. Highly recommended.
Surprisingly good.
This was a no-go for our family. Texture and taste were not good.
Fantastic recipe. Doubled the garlic, but otherwise as-written!
I used much less butter, added 4 more cups of broth, 2 potatoes and a head of cauliflower....and more dill!
This was my first time purée-ing anything so I didn’t know what to expect...It doesn’t come out very orange, almost curry like and I think 2 tablespoons of dill was a bit too much but the family loved it and said “Don’t lose that recipe!” So all in all thank you!
Easy and great taste
Amazingly yummy soup. I swapped out the butter with margarine and reduced the quantity by half; and I doubled the garlic. I let the soup simmer for a while until dinner was ready and the carrots get even sweeter as the soup breaks down. The flavours are incredible, I could eat this soup all day.
I just made this & it is so good! I followed the advice of other reviewers & used less butter & only added about a tablespoon. The soup was too thick for my liking so I added two more cups of stock & it was perfect. I used chicken stock because it was what I had. I added double the garlic as my family & I love garlic. I will definitely make this again!
If I could give it negative stars I would. It has no favour. Waste of ingredients and time. I followed amounts and instructions to the letter. You end up with basically puréed carrots. Do not waste your time
I liked it a lot, it's one of my favorites.
Tasteless!
Very good and easy. After I blended I did not cook any longer. I could see no reason to. It was very flavourful and was good cold as well. I will leave the butter out next time just to see how it turns out.
This soup was quite good. I omitted the butter but next time I might add some cream to make this a creamy soup.
