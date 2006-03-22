Soft and Chewy Pumpkin Cookies

02/22/2020 12/03 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/13774/pumpkin-cookies-i/... Oldfashioned tasting. Soft, falls apart easily. Bar-cookied them. 4 dozen. They remind me of Archway cookies - kind of inbetween cookie & cake, but more cookielike. Good, but the flavor is not especially pumpkin or oatmeal. 7/15 'Tried with 2t cinnamon & 1/2t nutmeg. That improved the identity of the pumpkin, but didn't up it to five stars. 'Might up it a bit more with the cinnamon, but not the nutmeg; perhaps less sugar. Btw, I'm an oddball in that I usually halve the spices to show off pumpkin, sweet potato so this is very unusual. Maybe it's the oat factor, detracting. I wonder about a glaze, vanilla or cinnamon, or maybe ginger... Okay, okay, I made half with raisins, half without. The without raisins side is fine sugar-wise; the with raisins side, could use less. Come to think of it, the without raisins side would be one to "need" glaze - if one needed it. 3/2016 Revamp: 1 1/2c sugar (1white, 1/2brown; even would be better, but only had 1/2c brown), 2t cinnamon, 1t ginger, 1/2t nutmeg, 3/4c raisins. A solid 4 stars. 'Glaze make 'em 5? Maybe. :D Oh, 25 mins for bars. I made the dough. Put in the rimmed jellyroll pan & refrig'd overnight - to plump raisins & oats. Subbing part or all of the raisins for dried cranberries sounds good, too. E, 18, likes these. :) BOOKMARKER