Soft and Chewy Pumpkin Cookies
I have made these cookies for years, they are soft, chewy and delicious!
I have made these cookies for years, they are soft, chewy and delicious!
I had tried some pumpkin cookies at my local supermarket that were a melt-in-your-mouth cookie with amazing flavor, so I set out to find a recipe for it. (You know they frown upon you asking for the recipe at the bakery counter!) This one came in at a very close second. This recipe made a wonderfully soft and chewy pumpkin cookie. The only thing was you needed to bake them until they were just done to keep them from overcooking, however, they did not hold a very good shelf life as they were extremely moist and got sticky after a while in the container.Read More
I did not like this cookie. Infact...after the first batch i turned the oven off and threw the rest of the batter away. I was expecting a nice soft cookie ....sorta like a spice cookie i guess. I do a TON of baking so I'm not exactly sure what could of gone wrong. The bottoms were hard(i make a lot of cookies in my oven) the tops were hard but never browned...didnt really change color. The weirdest part was the stayed in the hard lumps...didnt even flatten down or move when they baked. I really wanted these to turn out...pumpkin cookies sound great. I'll continue searching here for one that tastes great.Read More
I had tried some pumpkin cookies at my local supermarket that were a melt-in-your-mouth cookie with amazing flavor, so I set out to find a recipe for it. (You know they frown upon you asking for the recipe at the bakery counter!) This one came in at a very close second. This recipe made a wonderfully soft and chewy pumpkin cookie. The only thing was you needed to bake them until they were just done to keep them from overcooking, however, they did not hold a very good shelf life as they were extremely moist and got sticky after a while in the container.
Is a cookie any less a cookie if it doesn't spread out? I think not. These were DELICIOUS! I added 1Cup of dried cranberries instead of raisins. I also added an additional 1tsp of Pumpkin Spice over and above the called for Cinnamon. (My Pumpkin Spice is made by Watkins, but the ingrediets label says it contains cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves.) The spice was just right. Definately a keeper recipe - thanks! P.S. 8oz of butter = 1Cup of butter. Not sure why the recipe didn't say so in the first place...
Fantastic! This recipe was super easy and SOO DELICIOUS!! I reduced the sugar by half, cut the butter by half and substituted it with applesauce. My neighbors couldn't get enough of them and now I have actually had some call me up to request a batch. This time I will pass on the recipe with the cookies. Love, love, love them!
I did not like this cookie. Infact...after the first batch i turned the oven off and threw the rest of the batter away. I was expecting a nice soft cookie ....sorta like a spice cookie i guess. I do a TON of baking so I'm not exactly sure what could of gone wrong. The bottoms were hard(i make a lot of cookies in my oven) the tops were hard but never browned...didnt really change color. The weirdest part was the stayed in the hard lumps...didnt even flatten down or move when they baked. I really wanted these to turn out...pumpkin cookies sound great. I'll continue searching here for one that tastes great.
I would maybe call them "MUFFIN TOPS" instead of cookies... They make WONDERFUL little "tops of the muffin" so to speak. I had a 28 oz. can of pumpkin that needed using, and so I put more (about 2/3 of the can) pumpkin than it calls for, I added LOTS of extra spices thanks to reviewers :)(cloves, nutmeg, EXTRA cinamon, ginger) I put another 1/2 cup of oatmeal + 1 C extra flour --whole wheat organic flour... to offset the extra pumpkin... another 1/2 cup of butter (so I sort of 1½'ed the recipe) The dough was very wet, mushy... so I worried... but within 13 minutes, these little cakies were set, and done. OH.. don't like raisins, so we put in chopped walnuts. These taste like a Starbucks quality Zuchinni muffins with nuts. Very hearty, and good. (I also doubled or maybe tripled the Vanilla) :) If they were not called "cookies", but instead, "Pumpkin Muffin Tops", I would have given them a 5 star rating. (I was simply expecting something different because of the "COOKIE" title) They are very delish though. My kids 10 on down to 3 all love them. Great breakfast treat close to Thanksgiving.
"Chewy" and "soft" are not synonymous. This is not a chewy cookie. It's soft and cakelike (I agree with the reviewer who said it's a lot like small pumpkin breads). I don't like cakey cookies and was hoping for a flat, chewy "proper" cookie, so I was disappointed. But my kids love them and my son said they taste "just like pumpkin pie". They're mild and not super sweet. I made them with whole wheat pastry flour instead of all purpose flour and as a result I have something I don;t mind them gobbling down as a snack.
I was extremly happy with this receipe. I have never had cookies come out so soft and stay so soft for so long. My kids loved them. I threw in some chocolate chips with the second batch and the kids liked them even more. (but then kids love anything with chocolate chips :-)) Thanks so much for posting this receipe. I am sold and it has become apart of my growing collection!
I really loved this recipe. I made them for my first graders harvest festival and they were a hit. I omitted the raisins and replaced them with 3/4 cup of raw pumpkin seeds. I thought they turned out great with the addition.
I have never been a fan of pumpkin, but these are some of the best cookies I have ever eaten!
many praises to this great recipe people are begging for the recipe. Should I tell them?
I have a very similar recipe I have been using for years. It uses 1 1/2 c. flour and 3/4 c. quick oats instead and adds 1/2 t. nutmeg, 1 cup each chocolate chips, and nuts in addition. Try it this way and you will find it less "cakey". Also, they never really "brown", use parchment paper, NOT Silpat liners. Always get requests for this recipe!
My husband was excited when I told him I had made these cookies. He had just tried Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies at work for the first time. I substituted milk chocolate chips for the raisins to meet our tastes. They were quick and easy, and so moist with the use of fresh pumpkin puree instead of that from a can. I used the Pampered Chef Medium Scoop to place them and ended up with just over 4 dozen cookies. I read in another review not to keep them in a sealed container and was happy to learn that or my cookies would be mushy by now, a few days later. We have them in a container with the lid just resting on top to protect them and wax paper between the layers to keep them from sticking. They are perfectly soft and oh, so tempting!!!
My family and I really enjoyed these cookies! The only changes I made were I added an additional 1/3 cup of pumpkin puree, and 1/4 tsp pumpkin spice, no raisins, and 2 tsp of vanilla extract. Then I made a pumpkin cream cheese frosting to top them off! YUM!!! I really recommend the frosting because it really adds to the flavor. Here is the frosting recipe I used: 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 1/4 cup pumpkin puree 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened (1/2 stick) 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 4 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted Just
These are great cookies. I make them every year for Halloween. A great kid's afternoon activity is decorating these into jack o lanterns with frostings, candy and sprinkles.
I have made this recipe a few times and my family loves it. I use chocolate chips instead of raisins and poured it into a pan to make cookie squares instead. Much faster and just as good!
I've been searching for something to use up my last batches of frozen pumpkin when I read this recipe. I'm a little sneaky at cooking since everyone in my family has different taste so when they asked me what kind of cookies these where I just mumbled, "oatmeal, rasinish cookies". To my suprise everyone loved them even my husband. I've decided to keep my little secret a bit longer though since I still have frozen pumkin needing transformation. They are a moist cookie and remind me of the old fashioned kind my Grandmother used to make me. I just recently found out that those cookies used up extra mashed potatoes. Funny...
These according to my daughter are "the bomb" meaning great! Love, love, loved them! Followed recipe exactly. Used the smallest pampered chef scoop to scoop the batter onto stoneware cookie sheets. Baked for 12 minutes and they came out perfect! These will now be a regular in our family!
Made some pumpkin puree and went directly here to find a recipe. These cookies turned out so good and flavorful, I probably added twice as much pumpkin puree as asked for though. I wasn't sure since I'd never made homemade puree before if it would be as strong as the canned stuff. Everyone has loved them!
I didn't have any baking powder so I substituted 1/2 tsp baking soda and 1/2 cup yogurt. I also didn't have parchment paper so I lightly buttered my baking sheet and hoped for the best. They turned out perfect! The texture is moist and muffin-like and the taste is perfect for fall. My roommate also loved them!
I used fresh pumpkin. The cookies were very bland. I iced them to give them some taste.
These are really good cookies. I added jumbo dried cranberries instead of the raisins. YUM! I also added 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. If you like it more like a cookie spread the mixture out more on the cookie sheet. If you like more of a cake cookie use a 1 Tablesppon cookie scoop and leave it in a ball.
I like to add cherries or nuts. Also added 2 table spoons flax seed meal.
This was a mix between a pumpkin pie and an oatmeal cookie. It tasted better the day after. My nanny loved it. I thought it was good but not 5 star worthy. Little too sweet for me.
I made this with some 11 yr. old girls who want to learn to bake and they couldn't get enough of them! We halved the recipe but still used 1 egg and they were a little generous with the pumpkin puree but the result was still delicious. I think I'd use 2 eggs and 1 1/4 cup pumpkin if I made the full recipe and hope for the same results. We got 2 dozen from the 1/2ed recipe so I would think the full recipe would yield 4 dozen. I will definitely use this recipe from now on. Thank You!
I have another pumpkin cookie recipe that I make during the holidays but since I had a leftover can of pumpkin I decided to try something new. I added a little extra flour and cooked them the whole 15 minutes for altitude (approx 5400 ft) and they came out great. The never did brown but the cookies seemed done. They are soft and chewy and go great with a glass of milk. My boys love them!
I love pumpkin cookies but I can't have chocolate or a lot of sugar. I replaced the sugars with cane sugar and no raisins. incredible.
Cookies were quite easy and fast to make. Soft fluffy cookie...great for shipping to my daughter overseas in the service. Really liked them and will definitely be making again! Instead of raisins I substituted chopped almonds. Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies are absolutely delicious. The cookies have some nutritional with the puree pumpkin and rolled oats. Mine turned out very soft and puffy. I used margarine instead of butter.
I was low on oatmeal, so I made these using 1/3 cup of flaxseed meal to substitute for that much oatmeal. I also made them as cookie bars in a big 13 X 9 pan (baking them longer, of course). Wow... delicious. I made them again using an extra 1/2 cup pumpkin and they were even better.
I added craisins instead of raisins, they took about 20 minutes to bake in my oven :) very yummy!
A hit in our house. I did need to bake them longer but they were quite soft and melt in your mouth treats! I added white chocolate chips, kids loved them!
I loved this recipe! It's going to be one of my regular cookie recipes. I loved the texture and taste. I have made two adjustments, though. I cut sugar quantity to 1/2 cup total, and increased pumpkin puree to 2 cups. Probably due to this substitution, baking time took about 20-25 mins to get them browned. Even my kid who does not like pumpkin, had these cookies with pleasure.
Perfect cookies! I can never stand to open a can of pumpkin puree and leave what is left in the can...so I used the whole can. Instead of raisins (not too many in the family like them) I used cinnamon chips. They worked wonderfully with the pumpkin.
It was easy to do and test soooo good. I love this recipe. I will write this recipe down in my recipe book. You can not go wrong with this recipe.
These were a big hit. :)
These cookies were easy to bake and absolutely delicious!
These cookies are delicious! The pumpkin adds such a good flavor as well as keeps the cookie moist. Many people have asked me for the recipe.
This is a tremendous recipe. When I make them, everyone wanted the recipe!! They taste wonderful, and are good with nuts added, too.
I made these cookies, and they were wonderful..Usually pumpkin cookies are cakey..but if you drain the pumpkin through cheesecloth or even a papertowel..it gives a better texture. I also pressed them down instead of dropping them, and they came out wonderful!
This is a great cookie recipe! I add a bit of ginger and ground clove and take out the raisins. I also use whole wheat flour and this turns out wonderful!
I would not make these again. I dumped a ton of extra spice (3 tsp cinnamon, plus ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice) into the batter and used well-drained pumpkin puree, so the flavor was pleasing..... in fact, the batter is delicious. But after baking the inside consistency was actually slimy. Similar to the gu gel I use on long runs- a complete turn-off. Even my 4-year-old didn't finish hers, though she loved licking the bowl (yes, I'm a bad mother). I usually like cake-like cookies, but these were a disappointment. Not good enough to give to neighbors, these will anonymously be left at church and the recipe will be thrown out.
THE BEST I'VE EVER MADE!!! i added a 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.
Delicious, but they took much longer to bake (25 minutes) and they didn't really brown. The dough is sticky, so I might try chilling it, rolling it into logs and cutting the cookies off the log. The taste is worth experimenting with the process.
I love this cookie. They came out big & "cakie", just the way I like them. I did replace the raisins for chocolate chips...Mm'mm
I thought that these were wonderful! Soft and chewy I really enjoyed them. The only thing I did different was that I doubled the cinnamon. They took a while in the oven, I had my oven at 375 and it took close to 20 minutes for them to get done. Even with the increased time I would make them again.
I've been making these for years! I never put in raisins, but I do use chocolate chips and walnuts. YUM! They stay soft, they're not chewy and they don't really brown. Just cook them until they're done, don't overcook and don't expect them to spread out like regular cookies, they don't. But they taste soooo very good!
This was the first recipe that came up in my search for pumpkin cookies, and I really lucked out, bc they turned out wonderfully. I made them for a Thanksgiving dessert. They are soft & cakey, and since there's not too much pumpkin, it's not a dominant flavour. I used dried apricots instead of raisins (as my Mr. doesn't like raisins), then I added some pieces of caramels on top of some, and a few raisins on some others for those guests who like raisins.
I really liked this recipe. To me it was a great thanksgiving twist on oatmeal and raisin. As someone else suggested, I substituted dried cranberries (craisins) for the raisins and it was fabulous! Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies are *perfect* ^_^ Thanks for sharing!!!
I made w/ 1/4 cup less each sugar. Still very sweet and delicious. I may try to cut out even more sugar next time. I could not stop eating them!
02/22/2020 12/03 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/13774/pumpkin-cookies-i/... Oldfashioned tasting. Soft, falls apart easily. Bar-cookied them. 4 dozen. They remind me of Archway cookies - kind of inbetween cookie & cake, but more cookielike. Good, but the flavor is not especially pumpkin or oatmeal. 7/15 'Tried with 2t cinnamon & 1/2t nutmeg. That improved the identity of the pumpkin, but didn't up it to five stars. 'Might up it a bit more with the cinnamon, but not the nutmeg; perhaps less sugar. Btw, I'm an oddball in that I usually halve the spices to show off pumpkin, sweet potato so this is very unusual. Maybe it's the oat factor, detracting. I wonder about a glaze, vanilla or cinnamon, or maybe ginger... Okay, okay, I made half with raisins, half without. The without raisins side is fine sugar-wise; the with raisins side, could use less. Come to think of it, the without raisins side would be one to "need" glaze - if one needed it. 3/2016 Revamp: 1 1/2c sugar (1white, 1/2brown; even would be better, but only had 1/2c brown), 2t cinnamon, 1t ginger, 1/2t nutmeg, 3/4c raisins. A solid 4 stars. 'Glaze make 'em 5? Maybe. :D Oh, 25 mins for bars. I made the dough. Put in the rimmed jellyroll pan & refrig'd overnight - to plump raisins & oats. Subbing part or all of the raisins for dried cranberries sounds good, too. E, 18, likes these. :) BOOKMARKER
These are the same as my sweet-sweet aunt--my favorite aunt, used to make. Unfortunately, she died before I couold get HER recipe--but these are the same!!--I add a few raisins, like she used to....They go FAST!!
Two stars b/c they are edible, but barely. The do NOT brown. They stay the same color lumps, barely spread, do not crisp at all. The inside tastes very "flour-y" and doughy. They are very cake like, and even though I added pumpkin pie spice AND white choc. chips they were very bland. I won't make these again.
These were okay but nothing great. They didn't have a whole lot of flavor and were really doughy even though I baked them for longer than the recipe stated. I probably won't be making these again.
Really good, but too sweet for me. I would lessen the overall sugar. Also, I added 1/2 C more oats because I used homemade pumpkin purée.
These were very easy to mix up! They are super moist and very cake like. I would give these 5 stars if they were a little sweeter - maybe switch out chocolate chips for the raisins? But a very good cookie as is!
These cookies were very good. I omitted the raisins and added an additional teaspoon of cinnamon, one cup of oats and 12 oz bag of chocolate chips. My kids loved 'em!
I gotta admit, the photo for these cookies is really unappetizing, but my husband requested pumpkin cookies & I happened to have all the necessary ingredients (minus the raisins & walnuts which we all don't like). DELICIOUS. I was very surprised. We decided to make some frosting as well, and liked them better with the frosting, but either way they were soo good!
Love the flavor of these cookies! I used walnuts instead of raisins, following another reviewers suggestion and they are soft and delicious. I cut back on the sugar and butter, but added an extra egg. As a result, I needed just over 2 cups of flour. They didn't spread much, so next time I'll add the butter back in. Very tasty, though!
Very good. I used 1 stick of butter and 1 cup of applesauce. Added 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice.
cake-like. I prefer harder cookies, but the taste is delicious. I substituting ww pastry flour for 1/2 the flour, and the cookie is still light. this is a very sweet cookie (even w/out the raisins, which I left out) I will definitely cut the sugar, perhaps even by half, and perhaps add a bit more vanilla and spice. This might be a good recipe to substitute applesauce for some of the sugar, because the texture will work well with the pumpkin.
I didn't think anyone else made these cookies except my grandmother. I was delighted to have found the recipe. I used half the butter, and then used about 1/2 cup of yogurt instead of the 8oz. I also didn't add the oats, cinnamon, or raisins. I used pumpkin pie filling instead of puree.
i just made these and they are delicious. i halved the sugars and that was good. it definitely needs more spices. will add more next time. love the texture and ease of making. family liked alot
This cookie was definitely different but it was a hit none the less. I went heavy handed on the cinnamon and vanilla and only used half a cup of raisins, they smelled heavenly while they were baking and everyone loved them.
I loved this recipe!!!! I have made it over and over again.. My friends and family have had great sucess with it as well!!!! GREAT RECIPE!!
super good taste great
Cakelike - not chewy. I used pumpkin spice instead of cinamon, and it was not enough spice. I did drizzle powdered sugar glaze on top. I will use again.
These were very good! Very soft and cake-like. Instead of raisins I put craisins in 1/2 the batter and also tried chocolate chips in 1/2. Both variations were good. I added additional spices to taste per other reviewers' suggestions.
Very good cookie. Made it as the recipe stated but substituted dried cranberries for raisins because I didn't have any on hand. Definitely a good recipe to have on hand. Freezing half the batch in cookie balls to save for another date. Kids also enjoyed these cookies.
My daughter says these are a 10! Oops, I can only give them a 5. My family loved them.
I am a very, very popular girl when I bake these cookies. I substitute whole wheat flour, and I tend to pop in a selection of "pumpkin pie spices" (nutmeg, ground cloves, ginger, coriander...) as well as the cinnamon. These cookies never fail for me.
I really liked these cookies. They were relatively easy to make, tasted good and were soft and light. However, next time I make them I'm going to add more pumpkin. The flavor was there but I would have liked it a bit stronger.
These cookies were delicious! My family loved them! I used whole wheat flour instead of white and you couldn't taste the difference! This one is a keeper
I liked the cakey texture of this cookie. Generally, pumpkin does this to a cookie, so I'm not really sure why people keep complaining about it on pumpkin cookie recipes. In any case, the oats give a nice texture which is different from the many other recipes I've tried. I did add extra spices to my batter since the first batch (with original recipe) came out a little bland. I added cayenne, all spice, ground cloves, ginger, and more cinnamon. I also had to bake them an extra 5 minutes to be sure they were cooked all the way. Came out like a nice breakfasty cookie which could be jazzed up with icing.
These cookies were sooo yummy. We are not a big fan of pumpkin but this was wonderful. They were moist- cake like cookies that never get hard. I addded nutmeg & finely chopped pecans to them. Thanks for this recipe, its a keeper & a winner!!!
We didn't like the texture or taste of these. This was the first time I threw away a whole batch of cookies.
These are the best cookies Ive had in such a long time… Everyone I know loved them….This is the second time Ive made them in 3 weeks. I can NOT imagine anyone having trouble with the recipe or not liking them. They are incredible!!
I rarely measure, but used all ingredients and half of the sugar. They were so awesome. Mine were like cake and I used half of the recipe for muffins.
Made these cookies for my fiance who loves pumpkin and he really liked them! Thanks for the recipe
I have NEVER had a reaction to cookies I've made before like the one I got from my family for these cookies. They are soft and chewy and oh so good!!! I used chocolate chips instead of raisins and everyone loved them. I will make these again soon!
I added 1 pkg. of semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of raisins, I'm not a big fan of raisins, and they were so good. I don't think they would be quite sweet or spiced enough without the choc. chips or a glaze/icing. And I loved the oats in this recipe too! Very Good!
these are excellent with or without craisins
Excellent recipe! My 8yr. old helped me to bake these cookies to share with friends at a family get-together. They were soft and chewy, with a perfect flavor. We followed the recipe exactly, and also added chopped walnuts. The adults and children all enjoyed them, and we plan to bake more soon.
These are actually the first cookies, I've made! & they turned out AMAZING! they're my new favorite, nothing to change about them!
I tried these cookies and they're one of my boyfriend's favorites. They come out with a very moist, cakelike consistancy with excellent spicing. It's not overwhelming, but just a nice flavor. Thanks.
These were soooo good... but instead of 1 cup of pumpkin, i used the whole can, these were like soft cake like cookies... but everyone loved them :)
I adjusted this recipe a bit (I hate having left over pumpkin from a can) but I think the essence is the same - it's a great cookie. Thanks for having the idea of adding oats to a pumpkin cookie! I love how it changes it into an honest to goodness, chewy cookie instead of a little cake like so many pumpkin cookie recipes are. I love the flavor of pumpkin, so I didn't add nuts or raisins (I compensated by adding more oats, to make up for the lost volume) and it's a fantastic fall cookie. Yay!
I love a good 'breakfast cookie' and these are SO GOOD! Like so many other seasoned cooks, I can't leave well enough alone. Instead of butter (dairy allergy), I used half coconut oil, half apple/pear sauce (raided my toddlers stash). I only used half the sugar, and added some nutmeg and ginger, and used Craisins. The trick when baking these is to remember that they may not look done, but probably are. They're a chewy cookie, and firm up once cooled - if you can wait that long :) I just ate 10. To be fair, they were little ;)
I just made some Delicious cookies! Thank you for sharing this recipe! I've never seen my husband eating so many cookies before. :)
This cookie is awesome. The combination of the pumpkin and the oatmeal is excellent. They turn out crunchy on the outside with a soft chewy center. Sprinkled with powdered suger mixed with ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon to give it a little extra something, but it really didn't need it.
Very good and very soft!
These were amazing. Mine didn't turn out looking like the photo (they weren't as chunky), but they're already in my top 3 favorite cookies of all time. Mine came out kinda soft (which isn't a bad thing), but could've used a couple more minutes if just to get the edges a bit more crispy. A really fantastic recipe.
I was disappointed. Even after adding additional pumpkin spices, walnuts and chocolate chips they were pretty bland. I gave it 3 stars because my husband thought they were very good. I may try this recipe again but jazz up the spices a bit.
With my alterations to the recipe (below) we loved this cookie, which was much more muffin-like than a normal cookie. They were delicious with almost a whole can of pumpkin, half wheat flour instead of all white flour, more 1.5 cups of brown sugar, half of white. Delish, thanks for the base recipe!
Absolutely FANTASTIC cookies! Mine weren't cakelike at all, but chewy, soft and perfect. I changed a few things, didn't have butter so I used the butter-flavor crisco sticks (maybe that's what made them chewy) I added chopped nuts, omitted the raisins, & used chocolate chips. This recipe is a keeper!
excellent cookies! very quick and easy to make.I changed the raisins to chocolate chips,and next time will add a little nutmeg,as they could use just a bit more spice to go with the pumpkin :)
Yum! Fat little cookies that are just wonderful! They came out perfect in 13 minutes. Followed the recipe exactly except for the cloves because I didn't have any. Anyway, loved them (and so did the neighbors)!! A word to the wise here.. don't store them in an airtight container!
i like this recipe, how ever it could be better. i added 1teaspoon of pumpkin spice & put 1/2cup of butter flavored crisco, i flattened the cookies before i baked them witch made them more cookie shaped instead of "muffin tops"(i love this term, thanks YAKKOJ! awesomeness lol.) shaped. the pumpkin spice added a much needed flavor and the lesser amount crisco makes it more of of a shape cookie.
I liked these cookies. They come out just like the photo and were soft and chewy but lacked sweetness and were a little bland tasting and that's why I only give them 3 stars because they were good but not that good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections