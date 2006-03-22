Soft and Chewy Pumpkin Cookies

4.4
181 Ratings
  • 5 110
  • 4 47
  • 3 16
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

I have made these cookies for years, they are soft, chewy and delicious!

Recipe by Ruth

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream together butter, white sugar and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg, vanilla and pumpkin.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, raisins and flour. Stir into pumpkin mixture.

  • Drop cookies by the heaping teaspoonful on to cookie sheets covered with parchment paper. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until slightly browned around edges.

  • Remove from oven and place on cooling racks. Frost with your favorite powdered sugar glaze or leave plain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 18.5mg; sodium 86.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022